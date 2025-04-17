Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

7 Best Gaming Laptops Under $500: You Can’t Go Wrong With Our Expert Picks!

Let’s be honest – finding the best gaming laptop under 500 is challenging. This is especially true when you consider that most gaming laptops pack a ton of specs, making them expensive.

However, it’s not impossible to find a decent gaming laptop without breaking the bank. That’s why I’ve combed through hours of gameplay on multiple budget gaming laptops to curate this expert list.

In other words, these aren’t just the best gaming laptops under $500 on paper. They are true powerhouses that’ll deliver a unique gaming experience whenever you want it.

Our Top Picks for Gaming Laptops Under $500

The best cheap gaming laptops don’t sacrifice performance for cost. Instead, they shine with impressive graphics performance, battery life, RAM and storage, and an attractive design.

That’s where our top picks come in:

Acer Aspire Go 15 – Its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage combination is powerful enough to handle titles like GTA V for sustained periods and with zero lag. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i – Functionality meets design with this highly versatile laptop, which will seamlessly handle your gaming and everyday laptop needs. KAIGERR Ryzen 7 5825U – A solid foundation for smooth gameplay, making this laptop a great option for gamers who also need strong processing power and solid battery life.

If you’re low on time, you can’t go wrong with any gaming laptop picks above. However, you should stick around to see what sets them apart. That way, you can choose a cheap gaming laptop for your specific needs.

7 Best Gaming Laptops Under $500

Ready to explore the right mix of heavy multitasking, long battery life, quality graphics, and gaming screen real estate that doesn’t cost you more than $500? Here are the laptops to look at!

1. Acer Aspire Go 15 [Best Overall Gaming Laptop Under $500]

Specifications Details Chipset AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Storage 512GB SSD RAM 16GB Upgradability High Screen Size 15.6”

The Acer Aspire Go 15 starts with a 15.6-inch screen at 1920×1080 pixels. This gives you massive screen real estate to enjoy an immersive gaming experience without skimping graphics quality. And thanks to Acer’s BluelightShield, you can play games on this laptop for longer without severe eye strain.

Moving on, the laptop packs a Ryzen 7 5825U processor to power your gaming experience. I should mention that this chipset doesn’t perform too well with high-end games like Baldur’s Gate 3, Silent Hill, or Infinity Nikky. However, this is one of the best chipsets you can get at this price range.

This chipset’s power is evident from its ability to handle games like GTA V without lag. It can also run PlayStation 2 emulators and most GameCube titles smoothly.

I especially appreciate the brilliant engineering decision to pair the chipset with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. This is hard to beat at under $500, and it remains the ideal combination to extract maximum gaming performance from the laptop.

Fortunately, you can upgrade the RAM and storage on this laptop to get even better performance down the line. In my experience, though, you already have enough.

Moving on, Acer opted for plastic hardware on this one. Thankfully, the laptop’s hinges are built to last. In fact, I think you’ll appreciate that more than 40% of the build is from recycled plastic!

Then, I like how Acer sneaked in a full-size keyboard on the hardware. So, you don’t have to get a separate keyboard for gaming, especially if you’re a fan of the number keys.

Finally, I expected extra perks like a fingerprint reader or a backlit keyboard. The Acer Aspire Go 15 makes up for that with a relatively silent fan for optimized cooling during high-performance tasks like gaming and 7-8 hours of battery life at average CPU operation.

Pros Cons ✅ Large screen with 1920×1080 pixels for a great viewing experience ❌ No dedicated GPU ✅ Fan to protect motherboard during gaming ✅ Fast DDR5 RAM for improved performance ✅ BluelightShield technology to reduce eye strain ✅ Full keyboard for comfortable gaming and everyday tasks ✅ Can handle GTA 5, GameCube titles, and PS2 emulators smoothly ✅ Upgradable RAM and storage to boost performance

Final Verdict: The Acer Aspire Go 15 is the ideal gaming laptop under $500 if you’re looking for a functional, affordable, and sturdy laptop for light to medium gaming.

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i [Best Laptop for Cloud Gaming Under $500]

Specifications Details Chipset Intel Core i3-1315U Storage 128GB eMMC RAM 8GB Upgradability Low Screen Size 14”

You should get the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i if you’re a Chrome OS fan who wants a reliable laptop for gaming, everyday tasks, and media consumption. This laptop’s 2-in-1 form factor is ideal for gaming in laptop mode, consuming media in Yoga mode, and taking notes in tablet mode.

Worried about Chrome OS’s compatibility with your favorite gaming titles? Fortunately, cloud gaming solves all that. In other words, you can always play top titles like Assassins Creed, Apex Legends, Cyberpunk 2077, and Dirt5.

Since cloud gaming doesn’t use up your CPU resources like local gaming, Lenovo’s combination of 8GB RAM with 128GB eMMC is ideal for this laptop. However, unlike the Acer Aspire Go 15, this 8GB RAM isn’t upgradeable.

Furthermore, the Acer uses SSD storage, which trumps Lenovo’s eMMC. In other words, your Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i will deliver a decent gaming experience, but it won’t be as satisfying as the Acer.

You might prefer the 14-inch, 1920×1200-pixel screen here, which guarantees better portability than the Acer. It even features thin bezels for a futuristic look. Besides, this one ships with a fingerprint scanner, future-proofing your gaming PC and improving device security.

However, I’ve observed that the display is highly reflective in outdoor conditions, affecting the gameplay.

You can solve this quickly by increasing the screen brightness, which impacts battery life. Hence, it’s best to keep this laptop plugged in while gaming to get the best performance and reduce screen glare.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i’s backlit keyboard is ideal for gaming in low-light conditions. You can also connect an external controller or switch to tablet mode to use the touchscreen for an intuitive gaming experience!

Want to enjoy your games on a much bigger screen? Then, hook the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i to larger displays via a dedicated HDMI port. It doesn’t get any better than that.

Pros Cons ✅ 2-in-1 form factor for dynamic gaming experiences ❌ Screen is prone to glare in outdoor conditions ✅ 14-inch form factor improves portability ✅ Backlit keyboard for improved gaming usage in low-light ✅ Dedicated HDMI port for larger-screen gaming experience ✅ Compatible with cloud gaming services like NVIDIA GeForce Now

Final Verdict: The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i might be unable to handle heavier on-PC games due to Chromebook’s limitations, but it’s an affordable powerhouse for lag-free cloud gaming.

3. KAIGERR Ryzen 7 5825U [Best Gaming Laptop for Long Battery Life Under $500]

Specifications Details Chipset AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Storage 512GB SSD RAM 16GB Upgradability Medium Screen Size 16.1”

The KAIGERR Ryzen 7 5825U’s 16GB RAM with 512GB SSD storage already sets it on the track to being a decent yet affordable gaming laptop. However, I wouldn’t have expected it to handle a modern title like Halo Infinite, which usually requires a ton of heavy specs to load or play without lag.

So, how does the KAIGERR Ryzen 7 5825U achieve this?

As previously said, its 16GB RAM makes it well-suited for CPU-intensive tasks. This is also evident in its stellar performance on emulators (PS2, PS3, PSP, Nintendo 64) and some graphics-heavy racing games.

That said, this isn’t a small laptop. At 16.1 inches, it’s the largest one on the list. The downside is reduced portability, so you might want to keep it in your home. On the upside, it can carry a bigger battery, lasting up to 8 hours on regular usage.

But here’s an important note: I’ve found that the battery drops rapidly under load, like when gaming. So, I recommend leaving it plugged in during gaming, giving it an extra performance boost.

Speaking of gaming conditions, I’m not keen on using this laptop outside on sunny days as the 1080p screen gets some glare. Once again, that makes an argument for using it indoors.

Much like the FUNYET models, you must consider that KAIGERR is a relatively new manufacturer. In other words, they don’t have the extensive support you’ll get with established manufacturers like Acer or Lenovo.

Pros Cons ✅ Large screen for an immersive gaming experience ❌ Might be too large to carry around ✅ Stellar performance on PS2, PS3, and Nintendo emulators ✅ Backlit keyboard for low-light gaming ✅ Handles demanding games like Halo Infinite ✅ Metal casing for a premium build and finish

Final Verdict: This model is great for PC gamers who need a premium-looking but affordable gaming laptop for home use.

4. Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R7VH [Best Gaming Laptop With 1080P Display Under $500]

Specifications Details Chipset AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Storage 512GB SSD RAM 16GB Upgradability High Screen Size 15.6”

This Acer Aspire 3 laptop brings a premium display usually reserved for higher-end laptops. In other words, you can now enjoy 1080p gaming for crispier graphics rendered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U chipset lighting up its 15.6-inch display.

However, this might not be ideal for users who prefer portability, where the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i shines. Even so, it’s more appealing than the Lenovo in some areas.

So, what makes the difference?

You now have 16GB of RAM, giving you more CPU power to render heavier titles for sustained periods. This is mainly why this specific laptop performed excellently with PS3 emulator titles like Tekken and Demon Souls.

Of course, it’ll struggle on titles with higher FPS needs, like Skate 3, but that’s to be expected at this price point. If you want better performance, you can pick a gaming laptop under $1000 instead.

Furthermore, the Ryzen 7 5700U chipset on this Acer Aspire 3 beats the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i’s Intel Core i3 on pure multi-core performance, making it better for gaming.

In addition, the laptop has a 512GB SSD card, guaranteeing fast overall laptop performance and gaming compatibility. Whether playing cloud or native PC games, this laptop didn’t struggle.

However, you don’t get the backlight keyboard, flip design, or fingerprint sensor of the Lenovo Flex 5i. While you can usually ignore the last two for gaming, I find a backlit keyboard instrumental in low-light conditions, like a cozy dark room.

Fortunately, this gaming laptop compensates for that with an efficient fan and cooling-centric hardware design. This ensures you can extensively play titles like CS:GO and Half-Life 2 without worrying about overheating.

Pros Cons ✅ AMD Radeon Graphics card for game rendering ❌ Lacks backlit keyboard ✅ 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD guarantees fast local and cloud gaming performance ✅ Crisp 1080p gaming on ultra-wide 15.6-inch screen ✅ Highly upgradable to get more performance from the hardware ✅ Efficient cooling system to prevent overheating while playing games

Final Verdict: Get the Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R7VH if you’re partial to having a 1080p screen and a slightly more powerful chipset but don’t mind the size.

5. ACEMAGIC AX15 [Best Lightweight Gaming Laptop Under $500]

Specifications Details Chipset Intel Quad Core-12th Alder Lake N97 Storage 512GB SSD RAM 16GB Upgradability Low Screen Size 15.6”

If you want a gaming laptop that’s not only very affordable but also surprisingly lightweight, you’ll hardly find a better match than the ACEMAGIC AX15.

To begin with, this laptop is very thin, just 0.66 inches, and weighs a little over 3.5 pounds, all the while sporting clean, minimal, and not overly flashy looks.

It runs on the Intel Alder Lake N95 chip and packs 16GB of RAM, while the 512GB SSD gives you plenty of fast storage. This combination makes multitasking feel effortless and works great for casual gaming as well as everyday tasks.

Ports are well-covered, too. You get USB-C, HDMI, standard USBs, and even a microSD slot. And even though it doesn’t offer the greatest upgradeability, considering that you can’t add any more RAM, it’s still a really solid machine, especially for its price.

For those who spend a lot of time typing, the AX15 offers a comfortable and responsive keyboard. The layout is well-spaced and the key travel is decent, making it suitable for extended writing sessions or work tasks. This, combined with its portability and capable performance, adds to its versatility for a wide range of users.

Of course, the integrated graphics and entry-level processor likely won’t run the newest games at the highest settings. But if we talk about a bit less demanding titles, it’s more than capable.

Pros Cons ✅ Lightweight and thin design makes it easy to carry around ❌ While you can increase the storage, non-expandable RAM means low upgradeability ✅ 16GB RAM + 512GB storage makes it fast and reliable ✅ Vibrant 15.6” Full HD IPS display provide a clear picture ✅ Includes USB-C, HDMI, and microSD ports gives great connectivity ✅ Clean, minimal, and not overly flashy looks make it seem more premium

Final Verdict: ACEMAGIC AX15 is a perfect pick for students, travelers, or anyone who just wants a solid, lightweight, and good-looking mix of work and play that doesn’t break your wallet.

6. MALLRACE MX15 [Best Gaming Laptop for Play and Work]

Chipset Intel Quad Core-12th Alder Lake N97 Storage 512GB SSD RAM 16GB Upgradability Medium Screen Size 15.6”

I’ll recommend the MALLRACE MX15 for users who primarily want a laptop that handles their day-to-day work-related tasks and allows them to wind down with some games.

The MX15’s brilliance starts with a large 15.6-inch, 1920x1080p screen with vibrant colors and eye protection. That ensures you can use the laptop without suffering eye strain or fatigue. Likewise, the screen gives you enough space to open multiple work tabs and keep an eye on different gaming elements at once.

But the screen alone doesn’t guarantee gaming performance. That’s where you get 16GB RAM with 512GB SSD running on an Intel Quad Core N97 chipset. This is the same lethal combination on the Acer Aspire 3 and FUNYET N95, ensuring faster laptop performance and a big enough local storage for native PC games.

I like that MALLRACE even allows you to upgrade the storage to 2TB, so you’re never bogged down by saving too many games or work files on this laptop.

If you like to play online games and join lobbies, you’ll love the MX15’s physical webcam privacy cover. Now, you can rest assured nobody from your online gaming room is spying on you.

It’s also good to note that this large-screen gaming laptop is lightweight for its size. That makes the difference in carrying it around daily without feeling like you’re lugging too much weight.

However, you may find that support is limited since it’s not an established manufacturer. You’ll be able to get around that if you don’t break your unit, but it’s nice to have support anyway.

Pros Cons ✅ Large, quality screen for gaming and work ❌ Lesser known manufacturer ✅ 16GB RAM for faster gaming performance ✅ 512GB storage for improved gaming speed and native storage ✅ Webcam security and eye protection to keep gamers safe ✅ Upgradeable storage to allow gaming performance boost

Final Verdict: This is an ideal laptop for people who work with office tools and need a light gaming laptop.

7. Acer Chromebook 514 [Best Chromebook for Casual Gaming Under $500]

Chipset AMD Ryzen 3 7320C Storage 128GB eMMC RAM 8GB Upgradability Low Screen Size 14”

If you’re looking for a capable Chromebook that handles occasional light gaming without stress, I recommend the Acer Chromebook Plus 514. Conversely, don’t pick this laptop if you’re in the market for a serious gaming PC or something to match the other picks on the list.

Surprisingly, this 14-inch Chromebook is the only gaming laptop under $500 I reviewed with a dedicated graphics card (1GB). And if you’re not running too many tasks simultaneously, its 8GB RAM will handle most cloud gaming titles without stress.

I should probably mention that its 1920×1200-pixel display doesn’t “pop” like most others on this list, and you’d struggle to get the best out of the screen in sunlight. Honestly, though, those aren’t dealbreakers at this price point.

Thankfully, this laptop is no slouch for games like Civilization 5 and Skyrim (original, not special edition). I was surprised it handled Skyrim without lags, considering it’s somewhat demanding.

However, before you go all-out on local gaming, this laptop only gets 128GB of native storage. That strains local storage resources, so you should stick with cloud gaming or a few lightweight local PC titles.

Finally, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 claims 12 hours of battery life. In my experience, this is true only when performing everyday tasks like browsing the web and consuming media. Once you move into gaming, the battery life on a single charge drops massively.

Pros Cons ✅ Features a dedicated graphics card for improved game visuals ❌ Chipset is the least powerful on the list ✅ Portable Chromebook for students and professionals who like gaming ✅ Compatible with cloud gaming platforms like NVIDIA GeForce Now ✅ Handles native PC games like Skyrim easily

Final Verdict: Buy the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 if you want everything from an inexpensive Chromebook plus a lightweight gaming experience.

Quick Tips to Consider When Picking a Gaming Laptop Under $500

There are many laptops under $500, but they’re not all good for gaming. You shouldn’t believe only the marketing material; some will say anything to get your money.

Instead, here are some of the core factors to look at before deciding:

CPU – A good gaming CPU ensures the game runs without lag and remains realistic. Otherwise, you’ll have issues like NPCs misbehaving and poor game physics. Check out our dedicated guide to choose the best CPU for gaming, depending on your needs.

– A good gaming CPU ensures the game runs without lag and remains realistic. Otherwise, you’ll have issues like NPCs misbehaving and poor game physics. Check out our dedicated guide to choose the best CPU for gaming, depending on your needs. Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) – A better GPU translates into smoother gameplay, higher refresh rates, and better rendering. The GPU is also responsible for your games’ special effects, lighting, and other graphical elements.

– A better GPU translates into smoother gameplay, higher refresh rates, and better rendering. The GPU is also responsible for your games’ special effects, lighting, and other graphical elements. RAM – Your device’s RAM stores temporary game data (such as rendered scenes, objects, and other data) for faster access. The more RAM you have, the faster your laptop can store and access those files.

– Your device’s RAM stores temporary game data (such as rendered scenes, objects, and other data) for faster access. The more RAM you have, the faster your laptop can store and access those files. Storage – A bigger storage system lets you store and launch games locally from your laptop. Storage technology (HDD vs. SSD vs. eMMC) also impacts performance. For context, SSD storage makes your computer faster than comparable HDD storage.

– A bigger storage system lets you store and launch games locally from your laptop. Storage technology (HDD vs. SSD vs. eMMC) also impacts performance. For context, SSD storage makes your computer faster than comparable HDD storage. Upgrade potential – This allows you to improve some aspects of your budget laptop (such as the RAM and storage) whenever you like. That way, you don’t have to spend $100s on a new laptop when you can buy relatively cheaper upgrades.

– This allows you to improve some aspects of your budget laptop (such as the RAM and storage) whenever you like. That way, you don’t have to spend $100s on a new laptop when you can buy relatively cheaper upgrades. Display – Gaming on your laptop won’t be as fun without good displays. You also don’t want a screen that’ll hurt your eyes on extended gameplay. I set the minimum bar at 1920×1080 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate, and decent anti-glare technology.

You can’t just pick one of the factors and keep increasing it for better performance. For instance, upgrading your laptop from 16GB RAM to 32GB RAM might not make a difference, especially if the games you play don’t even use up to 16GB RAM.

That’s why I’ve recommended the ideal configurations to get under $500 above.

FAQs

What is the best gaming laptop under $500?

The best gaming laptop under $500 is the Acer Aspire Go 15. It features a large 15.6-inch 1920x1080p display for clean, crisp, and clear gaming and can play relatively heavy titles like GTA V without lag. Although it lacks a dedicated graphics card, its 16GB RAM and Ryzen 7 chipset maintain smooth gameplay.

Can you get a good laptop for $500?

Yes, you can get a good laptop for $500 with up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a decent build to match. These specifications allow you to handle multiple everyday tasks simultaneously and still perform medium-intensity tasks like light gaming.

Is $500 too much for a laptop?

No, $500 is not too much for a laptop. However, it depends on your preferred use case. Hence, $500 might be too much for a computer for simple admin tasks like word processing, browsing web pages, and opening PDF files.

How much is a gaming laptop?

A gaming laptop can cost anywhere from $500 to several thousand dollars. The final cost will depend on storage space, RAM, CPU, GPU, dedicated graphics capabilities, and battery power.

How Long does a gaming laptop last?

A gaming laptop can last between 2 and 10 years. Its ultimate lifespan depends on its build quality and user habits. Therefore, a more expensive gaming laptop with a well-maintained quality build should last between 5 and 10 years.

How Long should a $500 laptop last?

A $500 laptop should last an average of 3 years. The quality of its parts and components, maintenance, and usage will determine its lifespan.