7 Best Budget Routers for Gamers – Fast, Cheap & Reliable

The best budget router exists for your gaming needs, downloading large files quickly, or connecting multiple users and devices to the internet with ease. However, choosing the best budget router isn’t just about buying the cheapest one that you can find.

You must look beyond mere router specs on paper to ensure optimal real-world usage. Likewise, ensure the router is fast enough to support all your devices and is made of quality materials.

Therefore, I went through some of the best inexpensive routers, and consulted others who use these routers as well. Overall, here are the best 7 low-priced and high-quality routers to buy this year.

Our Top Picks for Budget Routers

Here are the best routers that won’t break the bank and get the job done every time:

Some of these routers will even get you gigabit speeds on supporting networks while offering multiple connectivity options. If you want additional features like optimized gaming modes, parental controls, and VPNs, stick around for my full comparison and review below.

7 Best Budget Routers: Affordability Meets Speed

You can equip your dorm room with a budget router that serves everyone’s needs. You also don’t need to spend the big bucks to get your gaming setup started. And if you’re a productivity person, these are the budget routers that’ll make a difference for you.

Specifications Details Bands 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz Speed (Combined) 5400 Mbps Devices 10+ Mesh system Yes Gigabit support No Extras Parental Controls + VPN

If you’re a fan of the Meta Quest 2, want to get the Meta Quest 3, then the TP-Link AXE75 is for you. I’m still surprised at how TP-Link could bring Wi-Fi 6E technology at such a low price.

Surprisingly, the build quality is great on this Wi-Fi router. You get a vent design on the top and bottom, improving air flow and preventing overheating.

Furthermore, you’re promised up to 574Mbps on the 2.GHz network and up to 2402Mbps on both the 5GHz and 6GHz networks. The 6 GHz doesn’t do well on range. So, I recommend setting up your gaming and streaming devices close to the router. Put your phones and laptops on the 5 GHz band, then keep the 2.4 GHz band for devices that only support this band.

TP-Link AXE75 naturally allows you to extend your Wi-Fi range with its mesh system. So, it can also double as one of the best Wi-Fi extenders for gaming and to eliminate internet dead spots.

Finally, you shouldn’t put too much load on this router. It’s best for a solo gamer or a productivity enthusiast who needs speed. You can even run it with a small family, but it won’t serve a dormitory of gamers.

Pros Cons ✅Impressive Wi-Fi 6 and Ethernet speed for gamers



✅Vent design for better airflow and heat management



✅No bending or flexing on the frame



✅Great range on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks



✅Compatible with mesh devices for Wi-Fi range extension



✅Guest network to restrict other users to 2.4GHz or 5GHz networks



✅Supports VPNs to unblock content and ensure online privacy ❌Not ideal for a large household or office





























Final Verdict: Buy the TP-Link AXE75 if you don’t have a large household and want a reliable Wi-Fi 6E router with impressive speeds.

2. NETGEAR Nighthawk 8-Stream (RAX70) [Best High Performance Budget Router]

Specifications Details Bands 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz Speed (Combined) 6600 Mbps Devices 40 Mesh system No Gigabit support Yes Extras USB port + 2 Gbps support

You’ll get generally faster speeds with the NETGEAR Nighthawk RAX70, but you don’t get the Wi-Fi 6 that comes with the TP-Link router above. This won’t be a dealbreaker if you’re not into competitive gaming, as it’ll handle most titles like Fortnite and CS:GO with minimal lag.

I like the NETGEAR Nighthawk RAX70’s support for more devices than the TP-Link. Hence, it’s the one I’ll recommend for a student dormitory or household with up to 40 devices.

That said, I’ve noticed that you get better wired performance than wireless speed on this router. This is often generally true for most routers, but it’s truer on this router, so I don’t advise heavy gaming on a wireless connection.

Better still, you can make it your dedicated wired router for gaming, while connecting other devices wirelessly.

Thankfully, this spaceship-looking router offers multi-gig internet support, unlike the TP-Link above. You’ll find this handy if you just signed up for gigabit internet from your ISP and want to maximize that internet connection.

That said, I’m not overly impressed with this model’s setup options. It might be a little tech-heavy for some users, especially with the way the app and local web interface sometimes don’t communicate with one another.

Finally, the parental control and network security settings on this router don’t come free. That’s not the case with the TP-Link AXE75. It’s worth considering that if you’d like to regulate your child’s gaming time, for instance.

Pros Cons ✅Can reach a combined speed of 6.6 Gbps on all three bands



✅Connects up to 40 devices



✅Multi-gig internet for ultrafast internet speeds



✅Tri-band network improves internet connection speeds than dual band models



✅Great for households, small offices, and student dorms ❌No free parental control or security apps



















Final Verdict: The NETGEAR Nighthawk RAX70 is the ideal router if you don’t care about 6 GHz bands, have some technical knowledge for router setups, and want the fastest wired speeds for gaming.

3. Tenda BE5100 [Best Wi-Fi 7 Budget Router]

Specifications Details Bands 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz Speed (Combined) 5100 Mbps Devices 100+ Mesh system Yes Gigabit support Yes Extras VPN (L2TP & PTPP)

You should only purchase this Tenda BE5100 if you have devices capable of using Wi-Fi 7. Otherwise, you’re okay with the earlier Wi-Fi 6 and 6E models on this list.

That said, I like that this is one of the most inexpensive Wi-Fi 7 routers with decent performance. Tenda did cut some corners to make this one cheap.

For starters, the Wi-Fi router is fast enough to handle competitive PC gaming. You can even connect your gaming laptop or consoles to any of its gigabit Ethernet ports for a smooth refresh rate and buttery flicks.

However, it’s made of plastic and it feels lightweight. You also can’t move or rotate the Tenda BE5100’s antennas. This design makes it challenging to set up the router horizontally. If the best network zone or central spot in your home is hidden enough to hide this router, though, this won’t be an issue.

Finally, you don’t get the 6 GHz band. Instead, you’re restricted to the 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz networks. Don’t get me wrong – 5 GHz is plenty fast. It would have just been nice to have 6 GHz like the TP-Link unit above.

Thankfully, you’ll also get Wi-Fi mesh system support. So, you can boost your network range in a larger space and eliminate network dead zones.

Pros Cons ✅Wi-Fi 7 support at a very low price



✅2.4GHz and 5GHz band support for range and performance needs



✅Gigabit Ethernet ports for 4K streaming and competitive gaming



✅Mesh network capability to extend Wi-Fi functionality across your space



✅4 Ethernet ports for WAN and LAN connections and better performance



✅Well-designed vents to prevent blockage and ensure optimal airflow



✅Includes parental controls in the basic app offering ❌Build is plastic and may feel cheap



































Final Verdict: Get the Tenda BE5100 if your devices support Wi-Fi 7 and you want to future-proof your network upgrade setup.

4. Reyee AX6000 [Best Budget Router for Large Homes]

Specifications Details Bands 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz Speed (Combined) 6000 Mbps Devices 10+ Mesh system Yes Gigabit support Yes Extras Game Acceleration

You’ll rarely find many better budget gaming routers than the Reyee AX6000, ideal for a student dorm room or a household with a lot of PC, console, and mobile gamers.

The Reyee AX6000 is designed to shed heat with a well-ventilated setup. On top of that, you get a pair of four antennas (8 in total) for strong Wi-Fi coverage!

I found that this router can supply up to 1/3 of your peak network speeds even when you’re outside of the house. So, you can have a relaxing evening on the porch, where you play online handheld console games with minimal ping.

Speaking of ping, the Reyee AX6000 offers a dedicated gaming Ethernet port. If you prefer Wi-Fi, you can also set it up to auto-detect your gaming devices and prioritize them for the best ping, latency, and bandwidth, even with other users on the network!

At this level of performance, it’s surprising that this router only brings 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, since it seems faster than that. And thanks to its 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, it won’t have an issue managing over 500 devices!

Pros Cons ✅Ultra-fast gaming speed and performance over a distance



✅Highly powerful antenna to broadcast your network over a distance



✅Dedicated gaming Ethernet port for ultra-fast gaming



✅Can be used as a satellite to extend other Wi-Fi networks



✅Offers comprehensive router setups and VPN support for gamers



✅Auto-bandwidth control to prioritize gaming devices



✅Supports a large number of devices without impacting performance ❌No 6 GHz network band





























Final Verdict: The Reyee AX6000 is the best inexpensive new router to connect plenty of users without losing productivity or gaming performance.

5. MSI Radix AXE6600 [Best Wi-Fi 6E Budget Router]

Specifications Details Bands 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, 6 GHz Speed 6600 Mbps Devices 10+ Mesh system No Gigabit support Yes Extras Custom RGB + Game Mode

Like the TP-Link Archer AXE75, this MSI Radix AXE6600 is also a Wi-Fi 6E router. So, you’ll get that ultra-fast but low-range 6 GHz band for high-speed streaming and gaming.

I’ve noticed that the wireless speeds on the 6 GHz band here are faster than what some other wired router connections give you. This shows just how much it can improve your gaming performance. However, your speed is highly dependent on your ISP and setting up your gaming system close to the router.

Another impressive note on the MSI Radix AXE6600 is its support for Meta Quest 2 and 3. It’s challenging to find a new router that does this well, so I was pleased to see that this budget model makes it happen.

For all the heavy lifting it does, MSI knows this router may run hot. That’s why you get a combination of air vents and a cooling pipe on the base.

This MSI Radix AXE6600 mimics the Reyee AX6000 with a gaming mode and dedicated gaming support. In this mode, the router sends all the bandwidth needed for gaming to your consoles and devices first.

There are also other modes for streaming and work from home. That makes this unit one of the easiest to use, high-performance and high-tech budget routers I’ve encountered.

Pros Cons ✅Wi-Fi 6E for improved network speeds and gaming performance



✅Optimized modes for gaming, streaming, and work-from-home



✅Premium quality build



✅Heat pipes and vents for improved heat dissipation



✅Easy setup for gaming and home network ❌No mesh setup



















Final Verdict: At this price range, you won’t find many high-performance gaming routers like the MSI Radix AXE6600. It checks most of the boxes with a dedicated gaming mode.

6. Amazon Eero 6 [Best Mesh Budget Router]

Specifications Details Bands 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz Speed (Combined) 1024 Mbps Devices 75+ Mesh system Yes Gigabit support No Extras Smart Home Controls

The Amazon Eero 6 is a breeze to setup, offering you affordable mesh router capabilities. This would be the best option for a multi-floor household or if you wanted to cover an extended space.

One of the things that I quickly loved about this mesh router setup is how it improves speeds in low network zones by up to 5x. Ideally, I’d recommend setting up the main access point in your gaming area. Then, you can extend the range to your living area and somewhere outdoors, like your porch or backyard.

One other impressive thing is its ease of setup. The Amazon Eero 6 remains the easiest to setup router I’ve ever reviewed, and that’s by a mile! You only have to download the app and follow the on-screen prompts. Most of the time, you’ll be done in less than 2 minutes! Crazy fast, putting models like the Netgear Nighthawk to shame.

However, I don’t like that you only get dual-band tech here. Given the number of gaming and smart home network devices that this unit would probably manage, the third band would have been highly useful.

Pros Cons ✅Improves Wi-Fi coverage across multiple gaming, productivity, and usage zones



✅Offers optimal placement assistance for the best mesh network performance



✅Extremely easy to set up and use



✅Great parental controls to regulate gaming and other usage on the network



✅Eliminates dead spots and improves long-range connectivity



✅Minimalistic design blends in with most modern decor ❌Doesn’t offer tri-band support



























Final Verdict: Look no further than the Amazon Eero 6 for extended Wi-Fi coverage across large spaces, especially if you manage a lot of smart home devices.

7. ASUS AX3000 (RT-AX57) [Best Wi-Fi 6 Budget Router]

Specifications Details Bands 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz Speed (Combined) 3000 Mbps Devices 10+ Mesh system Yes Gigabit support No Extras Parental Controls + VPN

The ASUS AX3000 (RT-AX57) doesn’t come with any bells and whistles, only opting to look like a basic router. However, for the budget, it packs quite the punch under the hood.

For one, you can connect it to an ASUS AIMesh network, if you have some of the best ASUS routers with this feature, to extend connectivity across your home or other gaming setups. Used as a standalone router, you won’t be disappointed with its Wi-Fi 6-enabled speeds. That puts it in the neighborhood of the Reyee AX6000, but without the extra 6 GHz band.

Fortunately, you won’t need that if your own router is set up close to your gaming consoles. Simply plug an Ethernet cable into one of the 4 supported LAN ports, and you’ll be getting almost zero ping, lag, and the fastest internet connection speeds.

Unlike the Tenda BE5100, the ASUS AX3000 (RT-AX57) allows you to adjust its antennas. You’ll love this to boost network connection performance to different parts of the home.

Finally, advanced users will appreciate ASUS’s extensive configuration settings in the router console. Dive into it and create the best gaming configurations for your network.

Pros Cons ✅Wi-Fi 6 support for faster network and online gaming performance



✅AIMesh capability to extend your Wi-Fi network range



✅4 adjustable antennas to better manage connectivity and setup



✅Vents on the router’s side and bottom to improve heat dissipation



✅Supports extensive setup for improved customization ❌No 6 GHz band on the network























Final Verdict: Single and minimal user setups will get impressive performance from the ASUS AX3000 (RT-AX57), but it’s not ideal for extensive connections.

How To Choose a Budget Router?

Looking at the price tag alone doesn’t get you a budget router. Instead, you might end up with a cheap router that’s challenging to setup, doesn’t offer modern features, and makes managing connected devices a hassle.

That’s why I skip only the price tag and also look at the additional features listed below.

1. Understand Your Needs

The fact that you don’t want to break the bank doesn’t mean your needs shouldn’t be met. Hence, consider

Speed – Depends on what kind of content you stream, games you play, and work you do.

– Depends on what kind of content you stream, games you play, and work you do. Coverage area – Otherwise, you might have to spend more to buy upgrades.

– Otherwise, you might have to spend more to buy upgrades. Connected devices – Should be enough to cover all your phones, laptops, TVs, gaming consoles, and smart devices.

– Should be enough to cover all your phones, laptops, TVs, gaming consoles, and smart devices. Future proofing – Get a router with advanced features so it won’t need changing in the next six months to a year.

2. Identify Key Gaming Features

Look beyond the marketing material to understand what features will help your gaming.

For instance, a tri-band router is better than a dual-band router. Likewise, it’d be nice to get a router that prioritizes your gaming traffic above all else.

Finally, check for the Wi-Fi technology in use. While Wi-Fi 5 is okay for some light gaming, Wi-Fi 6 is the basic standard for competitive gaming, and Wi-Fi 7 is the best and latest standard.

3. Set a Realistic Budget for Gaming

How much are you willing to spend? Would you consider upping the budget for some extra features in your needs list?

Now that you know what you need, it’s easier to come up with a budget. I usually advise a range, rather than a strict budget. That way, you get to be flexible when making the right choice.

FAQs

What is the best budget gaming router?

The best budget gaming router depends on your network needs, how many devices you need connected, the kinds of games you play, and the coverage you need on the router. Generally, the TP-Link (Archer AXE75) WiFi 6E is a great budget gaming router. This is thanks to its ultra-fast 6GHz band, impressive coverage on the 2.4GHz band, and blazing fast speeds for gaming with low latency.

How much do I need to spend on a router?

You can spend anywhere from $40–$1000 on a router, depending on your needs and the kind of setup you want. However, you can usually make do with a budget router, not costing more than $250, for most home and small office needs.

Is WiFi 7 good for gaming?

Wi-Fi 7 is great for gaming since it offers lower congestion, guaranteeing rock solid speeds and lower ping. This translates into smoother online gaming performance and better game streaming. The difference will be noticeable in competitive gaming and fast-paced titles like first person shooters. However, you’ll need a Wi-Fi 7-compatible device to enjoy the speeds on such a router.

What is WiFi 6E in gaming routers?

Wi-Fi 6E routers introduce an additional band, called 6GHz, on top of the common 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. Connecting to this band ensures an exponentially faster internet speed and gaming performance. This is due to lesser congestion on this network, as most devices aren’t compatible with the technology, and it doesn’t suffer much interference.