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My Astro A30 review starts with a problem every multi-platform gamer knows: managing a separate wireless dongle per platform is a tax you pay every time you switch. This Logitech G Astro A30 review digs into whether the A30’s simultaneous multi-platform wireless promise holds up across every use case.

What separates the A30 from nearly everything else in its class is simultaneous Lightspeed 2.4GHz plus Bluetooth – your phone stays paired over Bluetooth while the headset handles game audio over 2.4GHz, so calls and notifications come through without switching anything. The 27-hour battery, Dolby Atmos support, and detachable boom mic round out a package that looks serious on paper.

This review focuses on platform-switching reliability, audio quality across gaming contexts, and long-session comfort – the three things that determine whether the A30 earns $179.

Why you can trust our advice Eneba's writers and experts spend hours testing and reviewing games and gaming gear. Each review is based on hands-on testing, real-world use, and careful analysis. Our goal is to give you honest insights that will help you make the best decision for your setup. See how we test products

Astro A30 at a Glance

Here is what you are working with before diving into the details.

Enebameter 7.8/10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★

Specs Details Brand ASTRO Gaming (Logitech G) Model A30 Lightspeed Wireless Wireless Connectivity Lightspeed 2.4GHz + Bluetooth 5.0 Wired Option 3.5mm aux Platform Support PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, Android Battery Life 27+ hours Charging USB-C (fast charging) Ear Style Over-ear (around-ear) Weight 342g Driver Type Dynamic, 20Hz – 20kHz Microphone Detachable boom + built-in mic Audio Features Dolby Atmos, app control (iOS/Android) Speaker Tags Swappable customizable panels Noise Isolation Passive only Price $179 USD

★ Wireless on PS5, Xbox, and PC simultaneously – no switching required Logitech G Astro A30 Buy on Amazon

Key Features and Benefits

The specs tell part of the story – here is what they mean for how the A30 actually performs during real use.

Lightspeed 2.4GHz + Bluetooth Simultaneously – Keep your phone paired over Bluetooth while game audio runs over 2.4GHz, so calls and notifications come through without interrupting your session. This is the feature that separates the A30 from nearly every other wireless headset in its class.

– Keep your phone paired over Bluetooth while game audio runs over 2.4GHz, so calls and notifications come through without interrupting your session. This is the feature that separates the A30 from nearly every other wireless headset in its class. Cross-Platform Compatibility – One headset covers PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile; swap the USB dongle between consoles and it reconnects within seconds.

– One headset covers PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile; swap the USB dongle between consoles and it reconnects within seconds. 27-Hour Battery Life – Most owners report charging every 3-4 days, and USB-C fast charging means a short charge goes a long way.

– Most owners report charging every 3-4 days, and USB-C fast charging means a short charge goes a long way. Detachable Boom Mic + Built-In Mic – Remove the boom and the headset works as clean wireless headphones; the built-in mic handles casual voice chat when the boom is off.

– Remove the boom and the headset works as clean wireless headphones; the built-in mic handles casual voice chat when the boom is off. Dolby Atmos Support – Spatial audio on compatible platforms widens the soundstage, most noticeable in competitive shooters and cinematic single-player titles.

– Spatial audio on compatible platforms widens the soundstage, most noticeable in competitive shooters and cinematic single-player titles. Logitech G App Control – EQ, sidetone, and audio mixing live in the Logitech G mobile app rather than on-device buttons.

– EQ, sidetone, and audio mixing live in the Logitech G mobile app rather than on-device buttons. Swappable Speaker Tags – Magnetic side panels swap out to change the look without stickers or wraps.

Performance and Real-World Experience

The A30’s value proposition is multi-platform audio freedom, so the performance question is whether the audio quality holds up across every context you would actually use it in.

The Astro A30 Lightspeed review starts with the audio fundamentals. The 20Hz-20kHz dynamic drivers deliver a warm, detailed soundstage with solid bass presence – a balanced profile rather than a bass-boosted consumer tuning. In competitive titles, footsteps land with clear directionality. You can hear where threats are coming from without the headset inflating low frequencies at the expense of positional clarity.

For an Astro A30 wireless review, the simultaneous Lightspeed plus Bluetooth mode is the headline claim. It delivers: audio from two sources blends without dropout, and switching the USB dongle between consoles reconnects almost immediately. Wireless range is adequate for desk use but drops through walls – a desk-first headset, not one for roaming.

Pros Cons ✅ Simultaneous 2.4GHz + Bluetooth keeps your phone connected while gaming



✅ 27-hour battery handles multiple gaming sessions before needing a charge



✅ True multi-platform support covers PS5, Xbox, Switch, PC, and mobile from one headset



✅ Detachable boom mic doubles as a clean wireless headphone when removed



✅ Dolby Atmos support adds spatial depth in compatible titles



✅ USB-C fast charging gets you back in the game quickly



✅ Swappable Speaker Tags let you personalize the look without accessories ❌ The $179 price sits at the high end for a headset without active noise cancellation – though the multi-platform wireless and dual-connectivity justify the cost for gamers who move between consoles regularly

Why we chose it The Astro A30 is the only headset in this price range that runs Lightspeed wireless and Bluetooth at the same time – your phone stays connected while you game. No other headset under $200 covers PS5, Xbox, Switch, and PC with one dongle and this level of audio performance.

Competitors that match the A30’s platform flexibility tend to sacrifice audio quality or battery life; those with better audio tend to be platform-locked. For the multi-platform gamer, that trade-off structure is favorable.

“Coming from older wired headsets, the audio upgrade was immediate. Footsteps land with clear directionality and the soundstage pulls you into the game. Gamed for hours straight and never felt ear fatigue. Having my Xbox and PC both accessible – and my phone over Bluetooth at the same time – is the most useful thing a gaming headset has done for my setup.” – Michael

In my assessment, the A30’s neutral tuning works well across genres – competitive players get clear positional cues, and single-player gamers get a full, textured mix.

“The simultaneous 2.4GHz and Bluetooth is the feature that made me buy this. My phone stays connected while I game so I never miss notifications or calls. Battery holds for three or four days of daily use. The clamping was noticeable at first but the cushions broke in and it became genuinely comfortable for long stretches.” – PQ

The A30 fits snugly out of the box, but the headband conforms over a handful of sessions and the cushions stay comfortable once the fit loosens.

★ 27-hour battery, Dolby Atmos, and multi-platform wireless in one headset Logitech G Astro A30 Buy on Amazon

Microphone Quality

The A30 ships with two mic options – a detachable boom and a built-in mic – and how you use this headset will determine which one matters more to you.

The detachable boom mic handles dedicated chat well. Noise suppression at desk level is solid – keyboard clatter and background hum are filtered effectively. The main limitation is proximity sensitivity: position it a few inches from the corner of your mouth rather than directly in front of your lips, and the audio clears up significantly.

The built-in microphone is the counterintuitive story here. In quieter environments, it often captures more natural voice clarity than the boom – long-term owners frequently prefer it for Discord and team chat once they discover this.

The A30’s mic is functional for gaming communication – not a streaming microphone replacement. For multiplayer coordination it is entirely adequate; if mic quality is your primary concern, the top-rated wireless headsets roundup is worth a look.

Comfort Over Long Sessions

At 342g with an over-ear design, the A30’s comfort profile matters more than the weight alone suggests.

The initial clamp is firmer than average out of the box – Logitech G designed it to maintain contact during motion-heavy gaming rather than slide off. For most users, the headband and cushions loosen to a comfortable fit after 5-10 hours. First-session impressions of tightness should not be the deciding factor.

The soft leatherette earcup cushions surround the ear fully, keeping sound in and ambient noise out without active noise cancellation. Owners report no hotspot fatigue after 3-4 hour sessions, and glasses compatibility is better than average – the over-ear cup depth clears most frames without painful pressure. Long-term, it sits firmly in the marathon-sessions category – check the best gaming headset roundup for comparisons.

Is the Astro A30 Good for PS5?

PS5 players need reliable wireless, low latency, and spatial audio compatibility – here is how the A30 measures up.

The Astro A30 uses a USB dongle for PS5 connectivity via Lightspeed 2.4GHz, delivering low-latency audio that stays in sync with game visuals. It is not a native PS5 wireless headset, but the performance difference in practice is negligible for the vast majority of games.

The A30 supports Dolby Atmos rather than the PS5’s native Tempest 3D AudioTech, so spatial audio runs through the Dolby Atmos layer – wide, directional audio, just not Sony’s specific processing. A known firmware behavior occasionally requires a power cycle to reconnect the mic after the PS5 exits rest mode; keeping firmware current via the Logitech G app resolves this for most users.

My Astro A30 PS5 review conclusion: yes, the A30 works well on PS5. For PS5-only gamers, a purpose-built PS5 headset with native Tempest 3D may be a better fit. For anyone who also games on Xbox or PC, the A30’s multi-platform advantage is decisive.

My Overall Verdict on Logitech G Astro A30

My Astro A30 review comes down to a clear position: this is the right headset if multi-platform wireless is the priority and a wrong fit if you are buying a single-platform specialist.

The 7.8/10 Enebameter score reflects a headset that excels at simultaneous Lightspeed and Bluetooth connectivity, broad platform support, and long battery life – with the expected trade-offs for a headset built with a specific gamer in mind.

The A30 is best for PS5, Xbox, Switch, and PC owners who want one headset to cover everything, and gamers who keep their phone paired during sessions. Skip it if you are a single-platform player, need broadcast-quality mic audio, or need wireless range beyond your desk.

At $179, the dual-wireless capability and cross-platform support make the Astro A30 review verdict straightforward – it earns the price for the gamer it is built for.

★ Multi-platform wireless done right – get the Astro A30 while it’s in stock Logitech G Astro A30 Buy on Amazon

Budget Alternative

The Logitech G New Gaming Headset (ASIN: B0FFM18D66) is the budget pick for gamers who want to stay within the Logitech G ecosystem without the A30’s $179 price tag. It covers clear audio, a solid mic, and reliable wireless, trading the A30’s simultaneous dual-wireless and broad platform coverage for a lower-cost design. You give up multi-device simultaneous connection and Dolby Atmos support, but gain a more accessible entry point to Logitech G quality. If your setup is single-platform and you do not need phone audio blending into your gaming session, this is the smarter spend.

★ Clear audio and a solid mic while staying inside the Logitech G ecosystem for less. 🏅 BUDGET PICK Logitech G New Gaming Headset on Amazon

Complete Your Setup

The right peripherals pair naturally with the A30’s wireless freedom – here are two picks that match the untethered setup it enables.

CHERRY XTRFY K5 Pro TMR Compact Gaming Keyboard

The A30 cuts the cable from your head to your PC; the CHERRY XTRFY K5 Pro does the same for your keyboard. This compact magnetic-switch keyboard uses Thermal Magnetic Reset actuation with software-tunable actuation points, keeping your desk clean with a 60% footprint and delivering zero-latency input even when the rest of your setup has gone wireless.

★ Compact magnetic-switch keyboard with tunable actuation – precision control at your fingertips CHERRY XTRFY K5 Pro TMR Shop on Amazon

MO1 Wireless Gaming Mouse

The A30 handles wireless audio; the MO1 handles wireless input. A tri-mode wireless gaming mouse with 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity, it mirrors the A30’s platform flexibility – pair over 2.4GHz for zero-lag competitive gaming and switch to Bluetooth for a laptop or secondary device.

★ Tri-mode wireless mouse that matches the A30’s cable-free setup – your full rig untethered MO1 Wireless Gaming Mouse Shop on Amazon

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