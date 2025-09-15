How To Uninstall Apps On Your Mac: A Complete Guide For Gamers And Everyday Users

Removing unwanted software isn’t glamorous, but it’s one of the easiest ways to free up space and keep your Mac running smoothly. If you’re clearing room for that next big game download or simply tidying up your Applications folder, knowing how to uninstall apps on Mac saves time and avoids lingering files. This guide walks you through every method, from the basic to the advanced, so you can choose the option that fits your comfort level. I’ll also share a few personal tips learned from years of juggling games, tools, and creative software on my own MacBook.

How To Uninstall Apps On Mac Using Finder And Trash

Finder is the workhorse of macOS and still the simplest way to delete standard applications. This method works for most third‑party apps you’ve dragged into your Applications folder. Before you start, make sure the app isn’t running. Quit it from the menu bar or use ⌘ + Q. Then follow these steps:

Open Finder. You can click the smiling face icon in the Dock or press ⌘ + N from the desktop. In the sidebar, select Applications to see everything installed. Locate the app you want to remove. If it sits inside a folder, open the folder and look for an uninstaller (more on that later). Drag the app icon to the Trash, press ⌘ + Delete, or choose File > Move to Trash. Empty the Trash by right‑clicking the Trash icon in the Dock and selecting Empty Trash. You can also choose Finder > Empty Trash from the menu bar.

This approach removes the program itself but leaves behind support files such as caches, preferences, and saved states. Those leftovers occupy hidden folders like ~/Library/Application Support, ~/Library/Preferences, and ~/Library/Caches. We’ll cover how to clean them later.

Pros

Quick and familiar for long‑time Mac users.

No extra software needed.

Cons

Leaves behind residual data that eats storage.

Can’t remove built‑in macOS apps like Mail, Music, or Notes.

For gamers, especially, uninstalling unused titles is essential. If you’re deciding which machine to optimize for gaming, our breakdown of Mac vs. PC highlights how performance and storage capacity differ. Freeing up space through app removal ensures your Mac remains a reliable option for both work and play.



When It’s Useful

Finder is best when you want a fast cleanup and don’t mind a little manual follow‑up. For example, after finishing a narrative‑driven game, I often drag its launcher to the Trash to reclaim space. If the game was huge, like some on our list of the best Telltale games, I’ll continue with the leftover cleanup methods below.

Delete Apps Downloaded From The App Store With Launchpad

Launchpad is Apple’s iOS‑style launcher and offers a simple way to remove apps installed through the Mac App Store. It’s perfect for casual games or small utilities. To use it:

Click the Launchpad icon in your Dock, open it from Applications, or pinch closed with your thumb and three fingers on the trackpad. Type the app’s name in the search field if you don’t see it on the first page. Hold the Option key or click and hold any app until the icons jiggle. Click the Delete (X) button that appears next to the app and confirm.

If the app doesn’t show a delete button, it wasn’t installed from the App Store. In that case, return to Finder or use one of the advanced methods. Note that Launchpad uninstalls the main app but still leaves behind preference and cache files in your Library folders.

When To Use Launchpad

Launchpad is ideal for clearing out small utilities you grabbed from the App Store. After trying a puzzle game that didn’t hook me, I used Launchpad to remove it in seconds. Then I followed up with the manual cleanup steps to reclaim its support files, which makes room for bigger titles like those featured in our best scary games on Steam roundup.

Use Built‑In Uninstallers And App Store Deletion Options

Some applications include their own uninstaller, especially larger suites and third‑party packages. Inside the Applications folder, you might find a folder named after the app. Open it and look for Uninstall [App] or [App] Uninstaller. Double‑clicking this file will launch the developer’s removal tool, which usually cleans up more thoroughly than Finder alone.

Apps you purchase through the Mac App Store can also be uninstalled directly from the Store:

Open the App Store and click your name in the sidebar. Find the app you want to delete. Hover over Open or Update until an ellipsis (…) appears, then choose Delete App and confirm.

They often remove associated files as well as the application itself.

Developers know the locations of their own app’s support files.

I always check for a native uninstaller first because it saves me from digging through Library folders later. It’s a habit that comes in handy when rotating between editing software, streaming tools, and games.

Manually Remove Leftover Files And App‑Related Data

Deleting an app doesn’t automatically clear out its footprints. Support files, caches, logs, and saved states remain in various Library folders, gradually filling your drive. To completely uninstall apps on your Mac, you need to hunt down those leftovers. This process requires caution: removing the wrong file can affect other programs.

Where To Look For Leftovers

Most residual data lives in these directories:

~/Library/Application Support – contains resources and data used by apps.

/Library/Application Support – similar to the above, but system‑wide.

~/Library/Preferences and /Library/Preferences – store settings files (often ending in .plist).

~/Library/Caches and /Library/Caches – hold cached data.

~/Library/Logs – archives logs and crash reports.

~/Library/Saved Application State – tracks window positions and open documents.

~/Library/Internet Plug‑Ins – houses plugins for browsers.

Each of these directories may contain folders named after the app or its developer. For example, removing a photo editor might involve deleting com.company.photoeditor.plist in Preferences and a matching folder in Application Support.

Step‑By‑Step Cleanup

Open Library folders. In Finder, press ⌘ + Shift + G to bring up Go to Folder. Type ~/Library for user-specific files or /Library for system-wide files. Search for leftovers. Use Finder’s search bar and type the app’s name, the developer’s name, or the bundle identifier (e.g., com.developer.appname). Delete cautiously. Look through each directory—Application Support, Caches, Preferences, Logs, and Saved Application State—and delete files and folders related to the app. Hold ⌘ + Shift + . to reveal hidden files if necessary. Back up if uncertain. When I’m unsure, I copy the files to an external drive before deletion. If everything works after a day or two, I delete the backup.

Pros

Frees up substantial storage by removing hidden files.

Lets you keep your system clean without extra software.

Cons

Time‑consuming and requires attention to detail.

Risky if you delete the wrong file; always double‑check.

I use this detective work after uninstalling large AAA titles. It’s amazing how much space can be reclaimed, especially if you’re prepping for another 50 GB download like a new fighting game from our list of the best fighting games on Steam.

Uninstall Apps On Mac Using Terminal (Advanced Users)

The Terminal offers a command-line way to remove applications and their bundles. This method isn’t for everyone, but it can be quicker for power users comfortable with macOS internals. One approach uses the sudo command along with the uninstall utility. Here’s how:

Go to Applications > Utilities and open Terminal. Type sudo uninstall file:// but do not press Return yet. Drag the app you want to remove into the Terminal window. This automatically inserts its file path. Press Return, enter your administrator password, and wait for the process to complete.

Terminal commands can also be used to delete leftover files. For instance, sudo rm -rf ~/Library/Application\ Support/<AppName> removes a specific directory. Be very careful with rm -rf, as it will permanently delete anything in the path you specify.

When To Use Terminal

If you’re confident with command-line tools and want to remove apps quickly.

When other methods fail due to permission issues.

When To Avoid It

If you’re not comfortable with Terminal, a typo could erase important data.

I reserve Terminal for cases where an app refuses to move to Trash or when cleaning up stubborn leftovers. After years of tinkering with mods and game clients, I’ve learned to respect the power of the rm -rf command.

Try Third‑Party App Cleaners And Uninstallers

For those who want a thorough and straightforward solution, third‑party cleaners and uninstallers can automate much of the heavy lifting. These tools scan your system for installed apps, show you related files, and remove everything with a single click. They’re particularly handy when you need to uninstall multiple programs at once.

Benefits

Automatically finds hidden files and directories.

Allows batch uninstalls and gives a visual overview of disk space usage.

Prevents accidental removal of system files by restricting deletions to known app components.

Drawbacks

Many cleaners require a purchase or subscription; free versions may have limited features.

Relying solely on software can be risky if the tool itself isn’t trustworthy.

When choosing a cleaner, stick to reputable developers and check whether the app is notarized by Apple. I’ve tested several uninstallers over the years and found that some strike the right balance between usability and thoroughness without hogging system resources. Consider them if manual cleanup feels overwhelming.

If you’re running low on disk space frequently, investing in the best MacBook for gaming and creative workloads can make app management and storage far less stressful.

What To Do When An App Won’t Delete

Occasionally, an app refuses to leave your Mac. You might see a message saying the application is “in use” even though you’ve closed it. Here are ways to handle that situation:

Force quit the app . Open Activity Monitor (Applications > Utilities), locate the app, and click X to force quit. Then try uninstalling again.

. Open (Applications > Utilities), locate the app, and click to force quit. Then try uninstalling again. Restart your Mac . Sometimes background processes tie up the app; a reboot clears them.

. Sometimes background processes tie up the app; a reboot clears them. Enter Safe Mode . If the app still won’t budge, restart in Safe Mode by holding the Shift key during boot; then remove the app as usual.

. If the app still won’t budge, restart in Safe Mode by holding the key during boot; then remove the app as usual. Check for system apps. macOS protects certain built‑in apps, such as Mail, Music, Books, and Notes. You can’t delete these through any method.

You can follow these troubleshooting steps, and you’ll rarely encounter an app that can’t be removed. I’ve only needed Safe Mode a handful of times, usually when testing early builds of mods that weren’t ready for prime time.

Additional Tips And Considerations

Cancel subscriptions first . Uninstalling a subscription‑based app does not stop its billing. Open System Settings > Apple ID > Media & Purchases and manage your subscriptions before deleting the app.

. Uninstalling a subscription‑based app does not stop its billing. Open and manage your subscriptions before deleting the app. Be mindful of shared files . Some programs store data in shared folders. If you delete those, other apps might malfunction.

. Some programs store data in shared folders. If you delete those, other apps might malfunction. Don’t delete apps required by macOS . As mentioned earlier, built‑in apps are protected because they support core functions.

. As mentioned earlier, built‑in apps are protected because they support core functions. Back up your system before undertaking major cleanups. Use Time Machine or your preferred backup tool so you can restore data if something goes wrong.

Free Your Mac For Games And Creativity

Learning how to uninstall apps on Mac empowers you to maintain a clutter‑free machine. Start with Finder or Launchpad for quick removals, use native uninstallers when available, and dive into Library folders for a deep cleanse. Terminal offers a powerful but risky shortcut, and third‑party cleaners can automate the job if you prefer convenience. Keep your system free of unwanted software and leftover files to reclaim storage for the titles that matter most.

After you finish cleaning, reward yourself with a new experience. With extra disk space available, you can dive into survival horror classics like Alien: Isolation. Grab the game via our store to test your nerves and see just how chilling space can be: Alien: Isolation Steam Key GLOBAL. Nothing motivates me to tidy up my Applications folder quite like the promise of a new adventure, and this one delivers atmosphere, tension, and unforgettable scares.

FAQs

How do I completely uninstall an application on Mac?

To completely uninstall an application on Mac, you need to remove both the app and its leftover files. First, delete the app using Finder or Launchpad, then open the Library folders and delete related files in Application Support, Preferences, Caches, and Saved Application State. This ensures the program and its data are gone.

How do I remove apps not in Launchpad?

To remove apps not in Launchpad, use Finder. Go to the Applications folder, drag the app to the Trash, and then empty the Trash. If the app has an uninstaller inside its folder, run that instead. Afterwards, check your Library folders for leftover files to complete the removal.

Why can’t I uninstall certain apps on my Mac?

You can’t uninstall certain apps on your Mac because they are part of macOS and required for core functions. Programs like Mail, Music, Books, and Notes are protected. Attempting to remove these apps can cause system instability, so macOS blocks their deletion.

What is the difference between deleting and uninstalling on Mac?

The difference between deleting and uninstalling on Mac is the amount of data removed. Deleting an app via Finder or Launchpad removes the application bundle but leaves behind support files. Uninstalling completely includes removing caches, preferences, and other data stored in Library folders or using an uninstaller tool to clean everything.

Is there a way to uninstall multiple apps at once on Mac?

Yes, there is a way to uninstall multiple apps at once on a Mac using third‑party app cleaners. These tools scan for installed applications, allow you to select several at once, and remove them along with their associated files. This saves time compared to manually deleting each app and cleaning up leftovers individually.