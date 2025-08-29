10 Best Fighting Games on Steam You Can’t Miss

Looking for the best fighting games on Steam in 2025? Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and Guilty Gear -Strive- rule the scene with active online play and solid mechanics. New to the genre? Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising has you covered.

For story mode fans, Mortal Kombat 1 hits you in the best way possible. Classic hits like King of Fighters and Dragon Ball FighterZ are perfect for any fighter.

Genre Breakdowns

Ready to throw down in some epic battles or dive into a story-driven fighter? Keep reading to discover the best fighting games on Steam that’ll keep you locked in for hours.

Modern & Popular Choices

Street Fighter 6 redefines brawling with the new Drive System that makes every fight feel dynamic. The online matches are fast-paced, but good luck if you’re just starting; this one has a steep learning curve. The visuals are sharp, and the soundtrack slaps, pushing you to go harder with every punch.

Tekken 8 takes the classic 3D fighter to the next level. The action is smooth, the moves are slick, and the new mechanics keep things fresh; perfect for the skilled and hardcore. The graphics are jaw-dropping, with hyper-realistic characters, but new players might feel outclassed right off the bat.

Guilty Gear -Strive- is a 2D fighter on steroids: fast, furious, and absolutely gorgeous. The combo system is addictively complex, but don’t expect to pick it up overnight. The art style is out of this world, and the rock soundtrack amps up every fight, but the complexity can turn away casual players.

Mortal Kombat 1 goes back to the roots with brutal fatalities and jaw-dropping combat. It’s got that dark, gritty feel you love, and the new story mode? Epic. The graphics are detailed, and the sound effects are on point, though casual players might find it a bit tough to dive in without the practice.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is a gem for newcomers; simple controls, flashy combos, and a fun story mode. The multiplayer is solid but not as deep as its rivals, though the content could use a little more punch for veteran players. The anime visuals are clean, and the soundtrack hits the right notes.

Franchise Classics

The King of Fighters Series

King of Fighters sticks to its roots with slick 2D combat and team mechanics. It’s fast and rewarding, especially for those who love mastering combos. The retro vibe is strong with pixel-perfect visuals and a classic soundtrack, but it can feel outdated compared to the latest fighters.

Dragon Ball FighterZ brings the anime to life with insane combos and over-the-top DBZ moments. The mechanics are easy to dive into, but you can get lost in the complexity if you’re trying to master it. The visuals are flawless, the animation is spot-on, and the soundtrack cranks up the hype, but the story mode can drag after a while.

For pure nostalgia, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection packs 12 classic games in one. Relive the glory days of arcades with these iconic fighters, but don’t expect modern mechanics or features. The retro art and classic tunes hit hard, but the online play feels dated compared to today’s standards.

Honorable Mentions

Skullgirls 2nd Encore stands out with its smooth 2D fighting and combo-heavy gameplay. It’s got that fast-paced and technical vibe, but it can be tough to master. The hand-drawn visuals are stunning, and the jazzy soundtrack fits the mood, though there’s not much for solo players beyond the combat.

Mortal Kombat 11 cranks up the brutality with crazy fatalities and deep, tactical combat. The story mode is solid and character customization adds depth, but the pacing can be slower than some other fighters, which might turn off speed junkies. The graphics are stunning, the moves are slick, and the soundtrack gets you pumped.

Other Games You Might Love

Craving that same rush outside fighters? Devil May Cry 5 and Bayonetta let you shred enemies with insane combos. For Honor brings brutal duels where timing decides everything. And Naruto Storm 4? Pure anime hype. Different flavors, same adrenaline.

Tips for Getting Better at Fighting Games

Stop button mashing. Drill your combos in training, then test ‘em online. Losses hurt, but that’s how you level up. Watch how vets move, steal their tricks, and soon you’ll be the one handing out KOs.