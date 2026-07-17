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How to get Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales free is the question plenty of PlayStation fans are asking now that Insomniac’s superhero adventure has landed on PC. The Steam version carries a $49.99 price tag, which can put it out of reach for many players. This guide breaks down two legitimate paths around that cost: one that pays you in time, and one that simply costs less.

The first path is Snakzy, a free rewards app that turns spare time into a Steam gift card, no credit card required. The second is Eneba, selling Miles Morales Steam keys for as little as $16.99, about 66% below the official Spider-Man Miles Morales PC price. Both routes hand you a permanent, legitimate license. Keep reading to see which one fits you.

Game Info Details Game price $49.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 88 (PC) / 85 (PS5); OpenCritic 94% “Mighty” Genre Open-world action-adventure (superhero, third-person) Developers Insomniac Games (PC port by Nixxes Software) Publishers Sony Interactive Entertainment Time to earn: Main story 7 to 8 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content 11 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist 15 to 17 hours

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How To Get Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Free: Full Game Overview

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales earned a mid-to-high 80s Metacritic score, a “Mighty” 94% recommendation from OpenCritic, and a Very Positive rating from over 20,000 Steam reviews. I’ve followed this game since its 2020 launch, and that consistency has held up. It’s the kind of superhero adventure that critics and players actually agree on.

The story follows Miles Morales as he grows into the Spider-Man mantle while defending a wintry Harlem and Manhattan from a brewing war between the Roxxon Corporation and the Underground. What sets Miles apart from Peter Parker is his own toolkit. He has bio-electric Venom powers for combat and an optical camouflage ability for stealth, both layered onto the same fluid web-swinging traversal the series is known for.

Insomniac Games developed the original release, with Nixxes Software handling the PC port, and Sony Interactive Entertainment published it. It launched alongside the PS5 on November 12, 2020, as Insomniac’s final PS4 game, then arrived on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store on November 18, 2022. It’s a standalone spin-off of Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018), similar in scope to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Content-wise, the main story runs about 7 to 8 hours, with side missions, collectibles, crimes, and challenge tokens adding several more hours on top. A full suit-unlock system, New Game+, and adjustable difficulty give it replay value despite the shorter runtime. Many reviewers saw that tighter scope as a strength rather than a shortcoming.

How Much Does Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Cost?

Is Spider-Man Miles Morales free by default? No. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales costs $49.99 on Steam at full price, which answers most of the Spider-Man Miles Morales PC price question on its own. That figure discounts often, commonly by 60% to 70% during major sales, and the game has dropped under $15 during some historical lows. Even at a discount, paying anything is optional once you factor in the free route covered later in this guide.

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Sony and Insomniac tend to discount PlayStation PC ports on a predictable cycle, with the deepest cuts landing during the Steam Summer and Winter sales. Based on that pattern, expect the next major drop within a few months of any given Steam sale event. None of that matters much if you go the Snakzy route covered below, since that method sidesteps the current price entirely and gets you a copy of the game for $0 out of pocket.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 88 PS5 85 PS4 N/A

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available on PS4, PS5, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. There is no Xbox or Nintendo Switch version, and none has been announced. The PC port, handled by Nixxes Software, launched two years after the console release and added ray tracing, DLSS, FSR, and XeSS support on top of the base game. Since Snakzy rewards are redeemed for a Steam gift card, Steam is the natural purchase point for the free method described in this guide. If you already own a PS4 or PS5, you likely have this game covered already.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales System Requirements

The PC port of Miles Morales is a well-optimized release with broad support for DLSS, FSR, and XeSS upscaling. You do not need a high-end rig to run it, though the 75 GB install size demands some free storage.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3-4160 Intel Core i5-4670 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 950 NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB) / AMD RX 580 (8 GB) Storage 75 GB (SSD advised) 75 GB SSD

A mid-range card from the last several years, like a GTX 1060 or better, comfortably hits the recommended target. Just make sure you have the full 75 GB free before installing, since the game will not run on a smaller drive.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mechanics

The core loop mixes fluid web-swinging traversal across an open-world New York with free-flowing combat, stealth takedowns, and a mix of story and side missions. Miles’s bio-electric Venom Powers give combat a different rhythm than Peter Parker’s moveset, acting as a focused super attack you build toward during fights. His optical camouflage ability adds a genuine stealth option that the original game handled differently.

Outside the main story, the open world adds crimes, collectibles, side quests, challenge tokens, and a full suit-unlock system. RPG-lite skill trees and gadget or suit-mod upgrades let you tailor how Miles plays, and multiple difficulty settings plus New Game+ extend replay value once the credits roll. Completionists have a full trophy and achievement list to chase on top of the core suits.

To be honest about its limits, Miles Morales reuses the map and structure from the 2018 Spider-Man game, and it is noticeably shorter as a result. Players who wanted a bigger sequel may find it slight. That said, the snowy setting, hip-hop-infused score, and Miles’s personal story give it real identity, and most reviewers felt the tighter scope worked in the game’s favor rather than against it.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Top Features

Venom Powers: Miles’s bio-electric attacks give combat an edge that feels distinct from Peter Parker’s moveset in the original game. Fluid Web-Swinging: The acclaimed, momentum-based traversal system makes crossing New York satisfying on its own. Personal, Focused Story: A tight, emotional coming-of-age arc set in a snowy, festive Harlem. Suits and Upgrades: Unlock a wide range of suits, including an Into the Spider-Verse design, alongside skill and gadget upgrades. Premium PC Port: Ray tracing, DLSS, FSR, and XeSS support, plus unlocked framerates and ultrawide monitor support courtesy of Nixxes Software.

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How To Get Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download apps, fill out surveys, and play partner games to earn coins. No credit card is required. This is a time-investment method: you trade time completing offers for coins that convert into real Steam gift card value, which you then use to buy Miles Morales the normal way.

Here is how to get Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $49.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $49.99 or more Use the gift card to buy Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on Steam

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy, comfortably covering the $49.99 Steam price. Remember the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out at all. Offers and earning rates vary by region, so check what’s available in your country before you start.

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Get Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Cheaper With Eneba

Not everyone wants to spend a week or two building a Snakzy balance, and that’s fair. Eneba is a trusted marketplace, and if you have been hunting for a Spider-Man Miles Morales Steam key cheap enough to beat the wait, listings start from around $16.99, roughly 66% below the official $49.99 Steam price. This is not a substitute for the free Snakzy method described above. It is simply the option for anyone who wants the game today rather than in a week. Every key sold through Eneba activates as a legitimate, permanent license on your own Steam account, identical to a direct Steam purchase. If immediate access matters more to you than saving every dollar, this is the faster path to the same result.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate day to day, so check the live listing before you buy. The purchase flow is simple: pick the product, pay, and receive your key in your account dashboard. Whether you choose Snakzy, which is free but takes time, or an Eneba key, which costs a little but arrives instantly, both end with a legitimate copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales in your library.

Is It Legal to Get Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Free With Snakzy?

Yes, this method is 100% legal. Snakzy pays you for your time and attention. Advertisers pay Snakzy for completed offers, Snakzy shares that value back to you as coins, and you exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card. When you use that card to buy Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, you make an official Steam purchase like anyone else. The result is a permanent license tied to your own Steam account, exactly as if you had paid with your own money.

What you should avoid entirely are unofficial “free download” sites, cracked installers, and torrents claiming to offer a Miles Morales free download. These are illegal, and the real risks are serious: malware that can damage your system, permanent Steam account bans, and no legitimate license to show for it. Insomniac Games and Sony get nothing when a copy is pirated, while every Snakzy payout and every Eneba key purchase pays the people who actually made the game.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developers while keeping your money in your pocket. If you want a discounted way to grab Steam wallet credit for your next purchase, Eneba’s gift card selection is worth a look too.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Free

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales backs up its reputation with real numbers: a 94% “Mighty” rating on OpenCritic, a mid-to-high 80s Metacritic score, and a Very Positive Steam rating from over 20,000 reviews. It’s shorter than the mainline games and reuses the 2018 map, but it remains polished and easy to recommend, especially free or discounted. If you enjoyed this one, a similar way to revisit the original with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered or a comparable pick in God of War Ragnarök are worth checking out.

In short, investing a bit of time on Snakzy and redeeming your coins gets you Spider-Man Miles Morales free, with a permanent, legitimate license and without spending your own money.

Download Snakzy, pick a high-paying offer, and start building your balance today. Once your gift card is ready, how to get Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales free is just a checkout away.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Free Get Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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