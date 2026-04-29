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Learning how to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 free is a real priority for budget-conscious PC gamers, as the game sits at $59.99 on Steam, putting Insomniac Games’ critically acclaimed open-world superhero title out of reach for many. Snakzy is a free rewards app where you earn coins by completing mobile game offers and redeem them for a Steam Wallet gift card that covers the full price without spending your own money.

This guide has nothing to do with piracy, cracks, or unofficial download sites; those routes carry real risks, including malware and Steam account bans. Snakzy earns you real store credit that you spend on an official Steam purchase. The article covers a full game overview, current pricing, platform availability, system requirements, the complete Snakzy process, an Eneba discount alternative, legality, and FAQs.

Game Info Details Game price $59.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 87 critic / 8.0 user (PC version); Steam: Very Positive (89% of 20,000+ reviews) Genre Action, Adventure, Open World, Superhero, Action-Adventure, Third Person, Story Rich Developers Insomniac Games (with Nixxes Software for PC port) Publishers PlayStation Publishing LLC / Sony Interactive Entertainment Time to earn: Main story ~17 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~30 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~45 hours

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How To Get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 since its PS5 launch in October 2023, and the numbers are hard to ignore. The game sold 11 million copies in its first three months, making it the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game at launch. The PC port, handled by Nixxes Software, arrived on Steam on January 30, 2025 with a full technical feature set: DLSS, FSR, XeSS upscaling, ray tracing, ultra-wide support, and unlocked frame rates.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is an open-world action-adventure game from Insomniac Games, published by PlayStation Publishing LLC / Sony Interactive Entertainment. You play as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, switching freely across an expanded Marvel’s New York City covering all five boroughs and Coney Island. The core gameplay loop puts you swinging across the city, completing story missions involving Venom, Kraven the Hunter, and Lizard, engaging in combo-based combat with gadgets and abilities, and clearing side activities across the map.

The game is a direct sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) and Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020), continuing the Insomniac Spider-Man trilogy. Critics scored it 87 on Metacritic for the PC version with the PS5 rating at 90, while Steam shows Very Positive from over 20,000 reviews. The Nixxes PC port brings Peter’s and Miles’ full story, including the Venom symbiote arc, to PC players for the first time, built on Insomniac’s custom proprietary engine with no feature gaps versus the console version.

Content depth ranges from a 17-hour main story to a 45-hour completionist run, set across the largest Insomniac Spider-Man map yet. If you’ve been holding off due to price, the consensus from over two years of critical and player reviews is clear: this is one of the best superhero games available on PC.

How Much Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Cost?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is priced at $59.99 on Steam, a standard AAA price for a flagship PlayStation Studios title. The game has a limited discount history given its relatively recent PC launch in January 2025. The lowest Steam price observed so far is around 33% off, bringing it to approximately $39.99 during promotional windows. Based on PlayStation publisher history, deeper discounts are more likely to appear 12 to 18 months after the PC launch, putting meaningful sale potential into late 2026.

For most players right now, $59.99 is the number to work with. The Snakzy method sidesteps that entirely: you earn coins through mobile game offers and redeem them for a Steam Wallet gift card that covers the full price. No waiting for a seasonal sale, no spending from your own pocket.

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Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 87 critic / 8.0 user; Steam: Very Positive (89% of 20,000+ reviews) PS5 90 critic / 8.3 user Xbox N/A (PlayStation and PC exclusive) Switch 2 N/A (PlayStation and PC exclusive)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available on PS5 (since October 2023) and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store (since January 2025). Actively supported versions include the PS5 release and the Nixxes Software PC port. There are no Xbox or Nintendo Switch 2 versions planned; this is a PlayStation and PC exclusive.

Since Snakzy pays out Steam Wallet gift cards, the Steam PC version is the final step for this method. The Nixxes port is a full-featured release with ray tracing support, unlocked frame rates, and DLSS/FSR/XeSS upscaling options, with no parity gaps versus the console version.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 System Requirements

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 runs on the Insomniac Engine and requires SSD storage at all spec levels; traditional hard drives are not supported. The minimum target is 1080p Low at 30 FPS, reachable by mid-range hardware from around 2018 onward.

Component Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-8600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i5-12400 / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X RAM 16 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Storage 140 GB SSD 140 GB SSD

Most gaming PC builds from the last five to six years meet the minimum spec without issue. Note that 140 GB of SSD space is mandatory, and ray tracing requires an RTX 30-series or RX 6000-series GPU or newer. The recommended spec targets 1080p High at 60 FPS.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Mechanics

The core loop in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 centers on two playable Spider-Men: Peter Parker and Miles Morales, each with a distinct combat and traversal style. Peter’s toolkit includes mechanical spider arms and, during a key portion of the game, the alien Venom symbiote’s abilities: brute-force strikes, tendril attacks, and rage-fueled combos that play very differently from his standard gadget kit. Miles brings bio-electric Venom powers and a camouflage ability that enables stealth approaches the earlier games lacked.

Traversal has been expanded with the Web Wings gliding mechanic, letting you maintain momentum between swing cycles and cross the map much faster. The map itself covers all five NYC boroughs plus Coney Island, roughly double the footprint of the original Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018). Near-instant fast travel, powered by SSD streaming, makes getting around the full city practical rather than a chore.

Combat layers a parry system over the gadget and ability framework from earlier entries. Enemy variety is wide: symbiote creatures, Kraven’s hunters, Lizard’s faction, and street-level crime all appear in missions and open-world activities. The Venom symbiote storyline drives the main campaign, and the boss encounter at the narrative climax has been cited across reviews as one of the best set pieces in superhero gaming.

Completion times sit at roughly 17 hours for the main story, 30 hours for main plus extra content, and 45 hours for a completionist run. The game is built on Insomniac’s proprietary engine and continues the trilogy that began with Marvel’s Spider-Man in 2018.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Top Features

✅ Dual protagonists (Peter and Miles): Switch freely between Peter Parker and Miles Morales in the open world, each with distinct combat systems: Peter’s symbiote-powered brute force versus Miles’ bio-electric abilities and camouflage.

✅ Expanded Marvel’s New York: The largest Insomniac Spider-Man map yet covers all five NYC boroughs with seamless web-swinging and the new Web Wings gliding mechanic for fast cross-city traversal.

✅ Venom symbiote storyline: The central narrative centers on the alien symbiote’s corrupting influence, culminating in a Venom boss encounter rated among the best in superhero gaming.

✅ Next-gen combat and traversal: A parry system, symbiote surge abilities, web-line mechanics, and near-instant fast travel powered by SSD streaming make this one of the most fluid Spider-Man experiences Insomniac has delivered.

✅ Feature-complete PC port: Nixxes Software’s port includes DLSS, FSR, XeSS upscaling, ray-traced reflections and lighting, ultra-wide support, unlocked frame rate, and full DualSense haptic feedback via wired connection.

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How To Get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app for Android and iPhone where completing mobile game offers (downloading apps, hitting playtime milestones, or answering surveys) earns you coins. No credit card required. This is a time investment, not a money investment: every offer you complete moves you closer to the Steam Wallet gift card that covers Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s $59.99 price.

Here is how to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $59.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a $75 gift card that covers Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s price with $15.01 left over Buy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on Steam: apply the gift card and purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum cashout threshold applies, so you need to build to that level before your first redemption. Offers and availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing to any offer.

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Get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait to build up Snakzy coins. For immediate access, Eneba sells a discounted Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Steam key at approximately $35 to $50, compared to the official $59.99 Steam price, a saving of up to 42%. These are legitimate, permanent Steam licences: you receive a key, redeem it on Steam, and own the game outright. Eneba is a trusted global marketplace where the purchase outcome is a standard Steam key identical to any other source. If you want Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 today without the offer-completion wait, an Eneba key is a practical alternative.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards; here is the closest card above Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s price.

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Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is simple: select a product, pay, receive a game key or gift card code. All three paths result in a legitimate copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds Steam wallet funds for an official purchase).

Is It Legal to Get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Free With Snakzy?

The Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process is straightforward: advertisers pay Snakzy for delivering users to mobile game offers, Snakzy shares that revenue with users as coins, users exchange coins for a Steam Wallet gift card, and users make an official Steam purchase. PlayStation Publishing LLC, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Insomniac Games receive their full payment in that final transaction, the same outcome as a direct purchase.

The results you will find by searching for a “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 free download” are not a legitimate alternative. Cracked executables, torrent files, and unofficial download sites violate Insomniac Games’ intellectual property, and the risks are real: malware that can damage your system and Steam account bans that are permanent. Piracy directly harms the developers who built the game.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to cover the $59.99 price. The developers are paid in full, you keep a clean account, and you end up with the same permanent Steam license as anyone who paid full price.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Free

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 earns its strong reputation: 87 on Metacritic for PC, Very Positive on Steam from over 20,000 reviews, and 11 million copies sold in the first three months on PS5 alone. For budget-conscious players, the $59.99 Steam price is the only real barrier.

The Snakzy method removes that barrier without piracy or grey-market risk. Download Snakzy, pick a high-value mobile offer, build your coin balance to the $35 minimum threshold, redeem for a $75 Steam Wallet gift card, and buy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on Steam. The game is yours permanently, with full Steam features and no account risk.

Once your gift card is ready, how to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 free is just a checkout away.

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FAQs