20 Games Like The Ancient Magus’ Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage You Should Try in 2025

I went searching for games like The Ancient Magus’ Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage after realizing I wasn’t ready to say goodbye to its magic. This beautifully emotional visual novel may be short, but its atmosphere lingers. Luckily, there’s no shortage of games that share its soul – emotional, character-rich journeys that mix fantasy, heart, and just a touch of melancholy.

My top 20 games include picks from every genre. Turn-based RPGs and immersive JRPGs lead the pack, but there are plenty of games that have the same vibes.

If you’re ready for your next compelling story, the games on this list are more than capable of pulling you in.

Our Top Picks for Games Like The Ancient Magus’ Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage is a newer game, but there is no shortage of similar visual-novel style games to sink your teeth into. I’ve chosen some of my favorite JRPGs, visual novels, and adjacent games to give you the same vibes.

Think of these three as the prologue to a much bigger story. Down below, you’ll find 20 games like The Ancient Magus’ Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage that’ll wrap you in fantasy, friendship, and a bit of magic. Let’s dive in – you’ll want to stay a while.

20 Games Like The Ancient Magus’ Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage

Though these games come from a range of different genres, they perfectly blend fantasy with heart and enchantment with humanity. There’s something here for every gamer. How many of these games like The Ancient Magus’ Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage are going on your wishlist?

1. Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout [Best Cozy Alchemy RPG Alternative to The Ancient Magus’ Bride]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game JRPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC Year of release 2019 Creator/s Gust, Koei Tecmo Games Average playtime 41.5 Hours Best for Cozy, relaxing JRPG vibes What I liked Light systems-based gameplay without too many complications

The first game in the Atelier Ryza series is a bold refresh for the long-running alchemy-based RPG series. It focuses on a relatable coming-of-age story where Ryza and her friends chase adventure beyond their sleepy island. There are many systems woven throughout the game, from crafting to alchemy and exploration, but they never feel overly complicated. You never get buried in these systems, and they are pretty fun to interact with on the whole.

Ryza’s grounded personality leads a slow-paced story with cozy RPG elements. Fans of The Ancient Magus’ Bride will love the way it unfolds.

Why we chose it It captures the same sense of discovery and emotional warmth that fans loved from The Ancient Magus’ Bride, with ordinary people finding magic in unexpected places.

My Verdict: The first Atelier Ryza game is a bright, heartfelt RPG that turns everyday curiosity into adventure.

What do players say?

aaronite ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It was my first Atelier game, and as a direct result, I’ve since played 6 others in the series.

2. Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy [Best Adventure-Driven Sequel Alternative to The Ancient Magus’ Bride]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game JRPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s Gust, Koei Tecmo Games Average playtime 51 Hours Best for World-building and rich exploration What I liked The alchemy system feels smoother

Ryza returns more confident and capable in Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy. You’ll explore ancient ruins with Ryza and her adorable fairy companion. The sequel deepens every system from the first game. Alchemy feels better, and dungeons are richer with more puzzles.

The story of this game tugs at the heart without getting too heavy. The world-building is on another level, while the bond between Ryza and her allies is heartwarming and well-developed. Its emotional tone and whimsical world make it a great choice for fans of The Ancient Magus’ Bride.

Why we chose it It expands on the themes of growth and self-discovery. These themes resonate with players who loved Midsummer Pilgrimage‘s emotional depth and fantastical charm.

My Verdict: This game is a warm, emotionally-charged sequel that balances friendship and exploration perfectly.

What do players say?

sleeping0dragon ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I thought it was better just about in every way in comparison to Ryza 1.

3. Blue Reflection: Second Light [Best School Life & Magic Alternative to The Ancient Magus’ Bride]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game JRPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s Gust, Koei Tecmo Games Average playtime 45 Hours Best for Strong character writing What I liked The turn-based combat flows well with the soundtrack

Step into a game that’s part magical girl fantasy, part introspective drama. Blue Reflection: Second Light drops players into a dreamlike world where schoolgirls face surreal threats while uncovering their lost memories. It uses a turn-based combat system that is sometimes repetitive, but the limited enemy variety didn’t scare me away.



If you can get past those small issues, you’ll find an emotional story and a relatable cast of characters. It’s less about saving the world and more about understanding yourself, and that’s what makes it special.

Why we chose it This is a fantasy game, but it’s grounded in real human emotion. Its blend of visual flair and emotional vulnerability echoes themes that fans of The Ancient Magus’ Bride love.

My Verdict: This reflective, emotional journey turns inner struggles into something genuinely magical.

What do players say?

Trunks252 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I was honestly kind of blown away with how polished this game was. All the systems worked together exactly the way I wanted.

4. Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book [Best Whimsical Alchemy Story Alternative]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game JRPG Platforms PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, PC Year of release 2016 Creator/s Gust, Koei Tecmo Games Average playtime 47 Hours Best for Cozy, relaxing RPG play after a long day What I liked The alchemy system is easy to grasp but surprisingly deep

Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book is another Atelier title that makes magic satisfying and cozy. This is a light RPG that follows a young alchemist and her talking book companion on their quest to discover recipes and explore their world.



Here, the alchemy system is less about complexity and more about feeling clever for accidentally creating something useful. And honestly, the cel-shaded visuals do half the emotional labor – everything looks so adorable you’ll forget you’re technically grinding. It’s chill, it’s charming, and it’s the ideal antidote to every overly serious RPG you’ve ever rage-quit.

Why we chose it This is the perfect game for players craving gentle fantasy storytelling. It definitely mirrors Midsummer Pilgrimage’s balance of whimsical exploration and emotional sincerity.

My Verdict: This cheerful, easygoing RPG is enjoyable to play without losing the charm of everyday magic.

What do players say?

deltharik ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It is definitely not a perfect game, but it has a lot of good things. It is one of the cosiest Ateliers.

5. Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream [Best Dreamlike RPG Alternative]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Management, JRPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Gust, Koei Tecmo Games Average playtime 54.5 Best for Lush visuals and cozy vibes What I liked A worthy sequel that wraps up the series well

Sequels can suffer from a ton of issues, but that isn’t the case with Atelier games. This sequel to Sophie improves on all of the systems that the original introduced. The turn-based combat is strategic, without the stress that sometimes comes with this type of combat.

The dreamlike world feels like it was painted in pastels and sprinkled with fairy dust, making every quest feel like a stroll through a storybook. The pacing is still chill enough to unwind with but never dull – perfect for lazy evenings when you just want to craft cute potions and vibe.

Why we chose it It’s a natural pick for the fans drawn to gentle fantasy worlds and emotionally resonant storytelling.

My Verdict: A beautifully realized sequel that brings the perfect dreamy fantasy vibes.

What do players say?

sassysaltine ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ What really sells it for me is how (mostly) well balanced the combat is and how each of the playable characters’ “kit” carries a lot of weight.

6. Rune Factory 5 [Best Farming & Fantasy Life Sim Alternative]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game JRPG, Simulation Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Marvelous, XSEED Games Average playtime 70.5 Hours Best for Farm life meets fantasy RPG What I liked The action doesn’t feel stressful

Rune Factory 5 is the fifth entry in the popular Rune Factory series, which some players say is full of the best JRPGs of all time. Here, you’ll tend crops, slay monsters, befriend townsfolk… and maybe even date them! Your perfect countryside life is coming together beautifully.

The combat is straightforward and satisfying, and taming monsters allows for a bit of extra depth. The Nintendo Switch version has some performance issues, but the charm is more than worth it.

Why we chose it It combines magic, community, and a sense of adventure. This is the same cozy allure that made Midsummer Pilgrimage so enchanting.

My Verdict: A delightful escape where every harvest and battle feel rewarding.

What do players say?

redcomet303 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I will say I’m in the end game and the main story wasn’t as good or as long but that’s in comparison to 4s. I still found 5 to be really enjoyable.

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Management, Simulation, RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2023 Creator/s Marvelous, XSEED Games Average playtime 68 Hours Best for Quality-of-life features What I liked This remake makes the game much more enjoyable

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is a remake of the beloved GameCube game. This pastoral farming sim game allows you to live out your full life on the farm, from planting, marrying, raising animals, and raising your own children. It’s a slow-paced game that feels nostalgic and full of emotion.

Sure, it’s not as flashy as newer life sims, but that’s part of its charm. A Wonderful Life is more about the quiet wins – watching your crops grow, your kid take their first steps, or just sipping virtual milk under a pixelated sunset. It’s cozy, it’s wholesome, and it reminds you that not every game needs dragons or doomsday plots to feel meaningful.

Why we chose it Though it’s a simulation game, it shares the focus on growth and relationships that The Ancient Magus’ Bride is built on.

My Verdict: It’s a timeless life sim that celebrates simple joys and quiet milestones.

What do players say?

Moritz_M95 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Its a remake of an older title and you can feel its age compared to modern farming games for sure. But it’s a game that knows what it is and what it wants to be, and it does show.

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game JRPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2018 Creator/s Level-5, Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime 56 Hours Best for Fairytale adventure What I liked Ghibli-like art and music

This JRPG feels like stepping inside a storybook. You play a young king rebuilding his realm after betrayal, traveling through vibrant lands filled with charming creatures. Real-time combat and kingdom-building blend smoothly, giving players both action and strategy.

You’ll spend half the game sighing over how pretty everything is and the other half wondering why every RPG can’t feel this good. The pacing is chill, the characters are lovable dorks, and the kingdom-building loop scratches that perfect “one more upgrade” itch. It’s a gentle reminder that saving the world doesn’t have to be grim – it can be downright delightful.

Why we chose it This whimsical, dreamy fantasy world hits all the right notes for fans of Midsummer Pilgrimage. The vibes are wondrous and warm, and the RPG elements aren’t too demanding.

My Verdict: Ni No Kuni II is a visually enchanting RPG that turns rebuilding into a heartfelt quest.

What do players say?

decdefy ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I love Ni No Kuni 2. From the graphics to the characters, they’re great.

9. Persona 5 Royal [Best Stylish Anime Narrative Alternative]

Our score 9.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, Simulation, Social Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2016 (Original), 2020 (Royal Edition) Creator/s P-Studio, Atlus, SEGA Average playtime 123 Hours Best for Genre-defining combat and storytelling What I liked Combining Personas is an interesting system

Persona 5 Royal isn’t just stylish – it’s practically dripping with confidence. From its jazzy soundtrack to its red-and-black menus, everything about this game screams flair. You play as a charming high-school delinquent-slash-phantom thief, stealing the hearts of corrupt adults while juggling exams and awkward social encounters.

There’s a reason it’s considered one of the best turn-based RPGs of all time – it turns something as old-school as menu combat into an art form. Persona 5 Royal refines and expands the original in every way, adding new confidants, story arcs, and ways to waste time productively (yes, making coffee counts). It’s equal parts supernatural heist thriller and emotional teen drama, and somehow it works flawlessly.

Why we chose it The story of Persona 5 often takes a much darker tone, but its emotional storytelling hits some of the same highs as The Ancient Magus’ Bride.

My Verdict: A stylish, story-rich RPG that makes rebellion feel personal and powerful.

What do players say?

RB8Gem9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ There are flaws, but those flaws are negligible at best. Persona 5 is essentially a last gen game and it shows at times, but the game cleverly masks this with it’s stylish and beautiful art style.

10. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV [Best Epic Fantasy JRPG Alternative]

Our score 9.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC Year of release 2020 Creator/s Nihon Falcom Corporation Average playtime 106 Hours Best for Longtime fans of the Cold Steel saga What I liked The political drama and intricate lore set it apart

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV is a great RPG that demands your full attention – and maybe your calendar. It’s the grand finale of a massive saga packed with political intrigue, emotional payoffs, and enough dramatic speeches to fill a whole anime season. The story can get dense, but when it hits, it hits.

Its turn-based combat shines as one of the best around – strategic, flashy, and endlessly satisfying. Every battle feels like a mix of chess and chaos, with perfectly timed attacks and cinematic flair. If you’ve been along for the ride, Trails of Cold Steel IV delivers an epic sendoff worthy of your time.

Why we chose it It’s got the same type of layered storytelling and emotional intensity that most fans of fantasy games crave.

My Verdict: A sweeping conclusion to a huge story arc that brings huge stakes and a lot of heart.

What do players say?

ShanklyGates_2022 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Building accessories to fit playstyles and shifting quartz around for different setups is a lot of fun.

11. Nights of Azure 2 [Best Dark Fantasy RPG Alternative]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game JRPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC Year of release 2017 Creator/s Koei Tecmo Games Average playtime 20.5 Hours Best for Dark fantasy elements What I liked The characters stood out against the bleakness of their world

Nights of Azure 2 is an action RPG, and definitely one of the top fantasy games in the JRPG genre. As someone who adores fantasy titles, this tale of friendship and sacrifice is so well done. You’ll fight your way through flashy battles, with emotional themes that resonate long after you walk away.

The atmosphere is powerful, and the romantic undertones are subtle enough that you might miss them. I personally found it much more enjoyable than your standard fantasy JRPG.

Why we chose it It uses romantic undertones in a tragic fantasy world, which may resonate with fans who loved the emotional tone of Midsummer’s Pilgrimage.

My Verdict: This darkly beautiful action RPG is filled with style and sentiment in equal measure.

What do players say?

KeraReaver ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The atmosphere, the setting, the art style, the characters, the combat system, I liked everything!

12. Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time [Best Magical School Adventure Alternative]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure RPG Platforms PlayStation 4, PC Year of release 2018 Creator/s APLUS, Bandai Namco Entertainment Average playtime 29 Hours Best for Exploration and puzzle-solving in a magical school What I liked Seeing what awaited around each corner

Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time is another anime-based game. Here, you’ll explore dungeons and solve time-bending mysteries in a magical school setting. The exploration is fun, and it features some of the best puzzle game mechanics I’ve ever encountered.

The visuals are made of pure anime joy, and the humor is just as charming as it is in the anime. The controls are a little clunky, but the intriguing exploration more than makes up for it.

Why we chose it This game thrives on the magical education theme, which leads to emotional growth and a surprising amount of charm.

My Verdict: Little Witch Academia is a whimsical adventure in a magical school setting that is brimming with curiosity.

What do players say?

WolfyTKer01 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I did find the Little Witch Academia game to be fun. It’s a pretty enjoyable game.

13. Sakura Wars [Best Romance & Drama-Filled RPG Alternative]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG, Visual novel Platforms PlayStation 4 Year of release 2019 Creator/s Sega CS2 R&D, SEGA Average playtime 26.5 Hours Best for Mech battles and top-notch storytelling What I liked Dialogue choices and romance subplots

This soft reboot brings back the iconic mix of visual novel storytelling and flashy mech battles, set in an alternative 1940s Tokyo. Players balance theatre rehearsals with fighting demonic threats (yes, really). The dialogue choices and romantic subplots are my favorite parts of this game because they feel deeper and more meaningful than you might think.

The combat is a bit simple, but it more than makes up for it with style and stellar writing.

Why we chose it This game sets a high bar for character-driven storytelling, with heartwarming relationships that border on romance sim territory.

My Verdict: Sakura Wars is a spirited blend of drama and comedy, with a romantic twist and a steampunk setting.

What do players say?

momo400200 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I thought the characters were vibrant and lovely, and the story was cute. Overall, I really enjoyed it and would recommend it.

14. Spiritfarer [Best Emotional Journey Alternative]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure, Platformer Platforms Mobile, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2020 Creator/s Thunder Lotus Games Average playtime 35 Hours Best for Slow-paced, therapeutic gameplay What I liked Each character you meet sparks deep emotion

Spiritfarer is a game about death that somehow feels alive with warmth. It’s a beautiful platformer game that has you guiding spirits to the afterlife while managing a boat to take them to their final destination.

It’s equal parts crafting sim and emotional journey, with hand-drawn visuals and tear-jerking stories. Every goodbye feels personal, and that’s kind of the whole point.

Why we chose it Deep emotional resonance and magical realism closely echo the themes that make The Ancient Magus’ Bride so compelling for some players.

My Verdict: Spiritfarer is a soulful masterpiece that tackles hard topics like loss and letting go with gentleness.

What do players say?

moxiecap35 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Though it’s a platformer (i.e. two-dimensional) it somehow manages to be so immersive and calming.

15. Wytchwood [Best Witchcraft & Folklore Alternative]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2021 Creator/s Alientrap, Whitethorn Digital Average playtime 11.5 Hours Best for Deep exploration with folklore themes What I liked The gathering and crafting loop is satisfying

In Wytchwood, you’ll step into the boots of a sarcastic old witch to craft spells and discover moral lessons across a folklore-inspired world. This game turns gathering ingredients into storytelling, and every potion conjures a quirky fable to enjoy.

You’ll gain skills over the course of the game, which you can use in past areas to unlock new secrets. This makes it a great Metroidvania game as well as a humorous, cozy romp with a charming art style.

Why we chose it Its blend of charming folklore and dark whimsy perfectly fits the tone of the rest of the games here.

My Verdict: It’s a witty, enchanting tale for players who like their magic to be a bit cheeky.

What do players say?

BandFromFreakyFriday ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I loved it and I wish I could forget it so I could play it for the first time again.

16. The House in Fata Morgana [Best Gothic Visual Novel Alternative]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure, Visual novel Platforms Mobile, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, PC Year of release 2012 (Japan), 2016 (NA and EU) Creator/s Novectacle, MangaGamer Average playtime 32 Hours Best for Emotionally devastating storytelling What I liked I couldn’t stop thinking about this game after it ended

The House in Fata Morgana is absolutely one of the best visual novels I’ve ever played. This game spans centuries, following the history of a mansion’s cursed (and often haunted) history. The art is incredible, and the writing cuts to the bone.

The pacing can be heavy at times, but this game has near-universal praise for writing and emotional payoff. It sticks with you for days and weeks after you finish it.

Why we chose it Its emotional storytelling and gothic atmosphere have the same vibes as some of the darker themes in Midsummer Pilgrimage.

My Verdict: The story is so devastating that it will stay with you long after the credits roll.

What do players say?

pika_pie ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Having read and watched hundreds of stories, I think The House in Fata Morgana might just be one of the greatest stories I’ve ever experienced in any form of media.

17. Steins;Gate [Best Sci-Fi Time Travel Visual Novel Alternative]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure, Visual novel Platforms Mobile, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, PC Year of release 2009 (Japan), 2014 (NA), 2014 (EU) Creator/s 5pb., Nitroplus, Kadokawa Shoten, JAST-USA Average playtime 36 Hours Best for Twisting narrative branches What I liked Choices felt like they had real consequences

Sometimes, choice-driven games feel light on the choices (or at least, on the consequences of your choices). Games like Steins;Gate do the opposite. You play as Okabe, an eccentric scientist who can travel through time. The choices you make have a profound impact.

Though the start is a bit slow, the story really gets going after a few hours. You’ll find sharp, tense writing and choices that actually matter.

Why we chose it Steins;Gate is an emotional game that hinges on moral dilemmas, which aligns with some of the best parts of The Ancient Magus’ Bride.

My Verdict: It’s a mind-bending masterpiece that wields heartbreak and humor flawlessly.

What do players say?

SmellyFishOil ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Steins Gate is an amazing visual novel that should be experienced by everyone, and that’s coming from a guy who’s not even a fan of visual novels.

18. Coffee Talk [Best Cozy Narrative Cafe Sim Alternative]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Visual novel Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PC Year of release 2020 Creator/s Toge Productions Average playtime 5.5 Hours Best for Unwinding after heavier games What I liked The urban fantasy characters have meaningful problems

In Coffee Talk, you’ll pour lattes as you listen to werewolves’ woes and serve up meaningful advice. This chill visual novel uses intimate storytelling to get to the core of your patrons’ problems. They just happen to be relatable, charming urban fantasy characters.

The gameplay is secondary to the cozy atmosphere and lo-fi beats. If you need an emotional break after a heavier game, Coffee Talk is the perfect way to unwind.

Why we chose it Heartfelt gameplay and the emphasis on finding magic in everyday life make this great for fans of The Ancient Magus’ Bride.

My Verdict: Coffee Talk is a warm, introspective experience best enjoyed with an actual cup of coffee.

What do players say?

nadzicle ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I love coffee talk and its sequel. It has replayability if you missed certain choices due to not getting the coffee order correct, or even if you like the chill music.

19. Life is Strange [Best Modern Supernatural Narrative Alternative]

Our score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Adventure Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2015 (Original Release), 2022 (Remastered Collection) Creator/s Dontnod Entertainment, Square Enix, Feral Interactive Average playtime 22.5 Hours Best for Well-written characters What I liked Seeing the consequences of my choices

This episodic adventure weaves teenage drama with supernatural choices that carry a lot of weight. You play as Max, a character with the powers to rewind time to shape the story. However, every choice has consequences.

Life is Strange is one of the best adventure games for fans of choice-driven storytelling. The dialogue is sometimes awkward, but the emotional honesty and deep character writing more than make up for it.

Why we chose it It features deeply emotional storytelling with a supernatural edge that mirrors the heart at the core of The Ancient Magus’ Bride.

My Verdict: A choice-driven game that contains a surprisingly moving story about finding yourself, fate, and the friends you make along the way.

What do players say?

FelipeCRC19 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The characters, even though the dialogue sometimes feels a bit weird, are well-written flawed people and it makes it feel so much more real than most games

20. Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time [Best Time-Bending Fantasy Life Sim Alternative]

Our score 8.0 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Simulation Platforms Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC Year of release 2025 Creator/s Level-5 Comcept, Level 5 Average playtime 58.5 Hours Best for Gentle but meaningful progression What I liked Adorable anime visuals

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time mixes RPG elements like exploration and progression with life simulation. You’ll swap between jobs, crafting gear and rebuilding your town as you travel through time to uncover secrets.

There is a progression system, but it doesn’t get in the way of your enjoyment of the game. It’s dripping with charm and creative freedom, perfect for those who love life sims they can get fully immersed in.

Why we chose it This game channels the same sense of discovery and warmth that really drew people into Midsummer’s Pilgrimage. Fans of that series will adore this game.

My Verdict: This cheerful RPG and life sim hybrid allows adventure to coexist beautifully with comfort.

What do players say?

BlackberrySoda7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game is the most worth it I could possibly say a game is. I played the first Fantasy Life game on the Nintendo DS when I was a kid, and I have been searching for nearly a decade for a game that hits like this one does.

My Overall Verdict

The Ancient Magus’ Bride focuses on deep, emotional storytelling. It’s a visual novel, but there are a lot of RPGs and adventure games that have the same tone.

Best starting point for games like The Ancient Magus’ Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage today?

For visual novel enjoyers → Coffee Talk . Solve supernatural problems with your deeply relatable clientele.

Solve supernatural problems with your deeply relatable clientele. For turn-based RPG fans → Persona 5 Royal . Turn-based mechanics at their finest, with an avatar system that isn’t talked about enough.

Turn-based mechanics at their finest, with an avatar system that isn’t talked about enough. For cozy gamers → Atelier Ryza . Cozy coming-of-age game for those who need less stress.

Cozy coming-of-age game for those who need less stress. For fantasy RPG lovers → Nights of Azure 2. Dark fantasy epic with romantic undertones.

Dark fantasy epic with romantic undertones. For narrative-driven gamers → Life is Strange. A deeply compelling story with well-written characters.

Whether you’re here for tearful storytelling, gentle fantasy worlds, or just another reason to fall in love with magic, these titles will keep that sense of wonder alive long after Midsummer Pilgrimage ends.

