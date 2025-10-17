20 Games Like The Ancient Magus’ Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage You Should Try in 2025
I went searching for games like The Ancient Magus’ Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage after realizing I wasn’t ready to say goodbye to its magic. This beautifully emotional visual novel may be short, but its atmosphere lingers. Luckily, there’s no shortage of games that share its soul – emotional, character-rich journeys that mix fantasy, heart, and just a touch of melancholy.
My top 20 games include picks from every genre. Turn-based RPGs and immersive JRPGs lead the pack, but there are plenty of games that have the same vibes.
If you’re ready for your next compelling story, the games on this list are more than capable of pulling you in.
Our Top Picks for Games Like The Ancient Magus’ Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage
The Ancient Magus’ Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage is a newer game, but there is no shortage of similar visual-novel style games to sink your teeth into. I’ve chosen some of my favorite JRPGs, visual novels, and adjacent games to give you the same vibes.
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout (2019) – A relaxing JRPG with strong emotional tones and deep, meaningful exploration.
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (2021) – This sequel brings deeper systems and a beautiful continuation to the story of the first Atelier Ryza game.
- Blue Reflection: Second Light (2021) – A magical girl fantasy with deep, introspective drama that pulls you right into the story.
Think of these three as the prologue to a much bigger story. Down below, you’ll find 20 games like The Ancient Magus’ Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage that’ll wrap you in fantasy, friendship, and a bit of magic. Let’s dive in – you’ll want to stay a while.
20 Games Like The Ancient Magus’ Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage
Though these games come from a range of different genres, they perfectly blend fantasy with heart and enchantment with humanity. There’s something here for every gamer. How many of these games like The Ancient Magus’ Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage are going on your wishlist?
1. Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout [Best Cozy Alchemy RPG Alternative to The Ancient Magus’ Bride]
|Our score
10
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|JRPG
|Platforms
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC
|Year of release
|2019
|Creator/s
|Gust, Koei Tecmo Games
|Average playtime
|41.5 Hours
|Best for
|Cozy, relaxing JRPG vibes
|What I liked
|Light systems-based gameplay without too many complications
The first game in the Atelier Ryza series is a bold refresh for the long-running alchemy-based RPG series. It focuses on a relatable coming-of-age story where Ryza and her friends chase adventure beyond their sleepy island. There are many systems woven throughout the game, from crafting to alchemy and exploration, but they never feel overly complicated. You never get buried in these systems, and they are pretty fun to interact with on the whole.
Ryza’s grounded personality leads a slow-paced story with cozy RPG elements. Fans of The Ancient Magus’ Bride will love the way it unfolds.
It captures the same sense of discovery and emotional warmth that fans loved from The Ancient Magus’ Bride, with ordinary people finding magic in unexpected places.
My Verdict: The first Atelier Ryza game is a bright, heartfelt RPG that turns everyday curiosity into adventure.
What do players say?
2. Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy [Best Adventure-Driven Sequel Alternative to The Ancient Magus’ Bride]
|Our score
9.8
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|JRPG
|Platforms
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC
|Year of release
|2021
|Creator/s
|Gust, Koei Tecmo Games
|Average playtime
|51 Hours
|Best for
|World-building and rich exploration
|What I liked
|The alchemy system feels smoother
Ryza returns more confident and capable in Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy. You’ll explore ancient ruins with Ryza and her adorable fairy companion. The sequel deepens every system from the first game. Alchemy feels better, and dungeons are richer with more puzzles.
The story of this game tugs at the heart without getting too heavy. The world-building is on another level, while the bond between Ryza and her allies is heartwarming and well-developed. Its emotional tone and whimsical world make it a great choice for fans of The Ancient Magus’ Bride.
It expands on the themes of growth and self-discovery. These themes resonate with players who loved Midsummer Pilgrimage‘s emotional depth and fantastical charm.
My Verdict: This game is a warm, emotionally-charged sequel that balances friendship and exploration perfectly.
What do players say?
3. Blue Reflection: Second Light [Best School Life & Magic Alternative to The Ancient Magus’ Bride]
|Our score
9.7
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|JRPG
|Platforms
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC
|Year of release
|2021
|Creator/s
|Gust, Koei Tecmo Games
|Average playtime
|45 Hours
|Best for
|Strong character writing
|What I liked
|The turn-based combat flows well with the soundtrack
Step into a game that’s part magical girl fantasy, part introspective drama. Blue Reflection: Second Light drops players into a dreamlike world where schoolgirls face surreal threats while uncovering their lost memories. It uses a turn-based combat system that is sometimes repetitive, but the limited enemy variety didn’t scare me away.
If you can get past those small issues, you’ll find an emotional story and a relatable cast of characters. It’s less about saving the world and more about understanding yourself, and that’s what makes it special.
This is a fantasy game, but it’s grounded in real human emotion. Its blend of visual flair and emotional vulnerability echoes themes that fans of The Ancient Magus’ Bride love.
My Verdict: This reflective, emotional journey turns inner struggles into something genuinely magical.
What do players say?
4. Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book [Best Whimsical Alchemy Story Alternative]
|Our score
9.6
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|JRPG
|Platforms
|PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4, PC
|Year of release
|2016
|Creator/s
|Gust, Koei Tecmo Games
|Average playtime
|47 Hours
|Best for
|Cozy, relaxing RPG play after a long day
|What I liked
|The alchemy system is easy to grasp but surprisingly deep
Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book is another Atelier title that makes magic satisfying and cozy. This is a light RPG that follows a young alchemist and her talking book companion on their quest to discover recipes and explore their world.
Here, the alchemy system is less about complexity and more about feeling clever for accidentally creating something useful. And honestly, the cel-shaded visuals do half the emotional labor – everything looks so adorable you’ll forget you’re technically grinding. It’s chill, it’s charming, and it’s the ideal antidote to every overly serious RPG you’ve ever rage-quit.
This is the perfect game for players craving gentle fantasy storytelling. It definitely mirrors Midsummer Pilgrimage’s balance of whimsical exploration and emotional sincerity.
My Verdict: This cheerful, easygoing RPG is enjoyable to play without losing the charm of everyday magic.
What do players say?
5. Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream [Best Dreamlike RPG Alternative]
|Our score
9.5
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Management, JRPG
|Platforms
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC
|Year of release
|2022
|Creator/s
|Gust, Koei Tecmo Games
|Average playtime
|54.5
|Best for
|Lush visuals and cozy vibes
|What I liked
|A worthy sequel that wraps up the series well
Sequels can suffer from a ton of issues, but that isn’t the case with Atelier games. This sequel to Sophie improves on all of the systems that the original introduced. The turn-based combat is strategic, without the stress that sometimes comes with this type of combat.
The dreamlike world feels like it was painted in pastels and sprinkled with fairy dust, making every quest feel like a stroll through a storybook. The pacing is still chill enough to unwind with but never dull – perfect for lazy evenings when you just want to craft cute potions and vibe.
It’s a natural pick for the fans drawn to gentle fantasy worlds and emotionally resonant storytelling.
My Verdict: A beautifully realized sequel that brings the perfect dreamy fantasy vibes.
What do players say?
6. Rune Factory 5 [Best Farming & Fantasy Life Sim Alternative]
|Our score
9.4
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|JRPG, Simulation
|Platforms
|Nintendo Switch, PC
|Year of release
|2022
|Creator/s
|Marvelous, XSEED Games
|Average playtime
|70.5 Hours
|Best for
|Farm life meets fantasy RPG
|What I liked
|The action doesn’t feel stressful
Rune Factory 5 is the fifth entry in the popular Rune Factory series, which some players say is full of the best JRPGs of all time. Here, you’ll tend crops, slay monsters, befriend townsfolk… and maybe even date them! Your perfect countryside life is coming together beautifully.
The combat is straightforward and satisfying, and taming monsters allows for a bit of extra depth. The Nintendo Switch version has some performance issues, but the charm is more than worth it.
It combines magic, community, and a sense of adventure. This is the same cozy allure that made Midsummer Pilgrimage so enchanting.
My Verdict: A delightful escape where every harvest and battle feel rewarding.
What do players say?
7. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life [Best Pastoral Slice-of-Life Alternative]
|Our score
9.3
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Management, Simulation, RPG
|Platforms
|Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S
|Year of release
|2023
|Creator/s
|Marvelous, XSEED Games
|Average playtime
|68 Hours
|Best for
|Quality-of-life features
|What I liked
|This remake makes the game much more enjoyable
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is a remake of the beloved GameCube game. This pastoral farming sim game allows you to live out your full life on the farm, from planting, marrying, raising animals, and raising your own children. It’s a slow-paced game that feels nostalgic and full of emotion.
Sure, it’s not as flashy as newer life sims, but that’s part of its charm. A Wonderful Life is more about the quiet wins – watching your crops grow, your kid take their first steps, or just sipping virtual milk under a pixelated sunset. It’s cozy, it’s wholesome, and it reminds you that not every game needs dragons or doomsday plots to feel meaningful.
Though it’s a simulation game, it shares the focus on growth and relationships that The Ancient Magus’ Bride is built on.
My Verdict: It’s a timeless life sim that celebrates simple joys and quiet milestones.
What do players say?
8. Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom [Best Fairytale Kingdom-Building Alternative]
|Our score
9.2
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|JRPG
|Platforms
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
|Year of release
|2018
|Creator/s
|Level-5, Bandai Namco Entertainment
|Average playtime
|56 Hours
|Best for
|Fairytale adventure
|What I liked
|Ghibli-like art and music
This JRPG feels like stepping inside a storybook. You play a young king rebuilding his realm after betrayal, traveling through vibrant lands filled with charming creatures. Real-time combat and kingdom-building blend smoothly, giving players both action and strategy.
You’ll spend half the game sighing over how pretty everything is and the other half wondering why every RPG can’t feel this good. The pacing is chill, the characters are lovable dorks, and the kingdom-building loop scratches that perfect “one more upgrade” itch. It’s a gentle reminder that saving the world doesn’t have to be grim – it can be downright delightful.
This whimsical, dreamy fantasy world hits all the right notes for fans of Midsummer Pilgrimage. The vibes are wondrous and warm, and the RPG elements aren’t too demanding.
My Verdict: Ni No Kuni II is a visually enchanting RPG that turns rebuilding into a heartfelt quest.
What do players say?
9. Persona 5 Royal [Best Stylish Anime Narrative Alternative]
|Our score
9.1
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Action RPG, Simulation, Social
|Platforms
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|Year of release
|2016 (Original), 2020 (Royal Edition)
|Creator/s
|P-Studio, Atlus, SEGA
|Average playtime
|123 Hours
|Best for
|Genre-defining combat and storytelling
|What I liked
|Combining Personas is an interesting system
Persona 5 Royal isn’t just stylish – it’s practically dripping with confidence. From its jazzy soundtrack to its red-and-black menus, everything about this game screams flair. You play as a charming high-school delinquent-slash-phantom thief, stealing the hearts of corrupt adults while juggling exams and awkward social encounters.
There’s a reason it’s considered one of the best turn-based RPGs of all time – it turns something as old-school as menu combat into an art form. Persona 5 Royal refines and expands the original in every way, adding new confidants, story arcs, and ways to waste time productively (yes, making coffee counts). It’s equal parts supernatural heist thriller and emotional teen drama, and somehow it works flawlessly.
The story of Persona 5 often takes a much darker tone, but its emotional storytelling hits some of the same highs as The Ancient Magus’ Bride.
My Verdict: A stylish, story-rich RPG that makes rebellion feel personal and powerful.
What do players say?
10. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV [Best Epic Fantasy JRPG Alternative]
|Our score
9.0
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|RPG
|Platforms
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC
|Year of release
|2020
|Creator/s
|Nihon Falcom Corporation
|Average playtime
|106 Hours
|Best for
|Longtime fans of the Cold Steel saga
|What I liked
|The political drama and intricate lore set it apart
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV is a great RPG that demands your full attention – and maybe your calendar. It’s the grand finale of a massive saga packed with political intrigue, emotional payoffs, and enough dramatic speeches to fill a whole anime season. The story can get dense, but when it hits, it hits.
Its turn-based combat shines as one of the best around – strategic, flashy, and endlessly satisfying. Every battle feels like a mix of chess and chaos, with perfectly timed attacks and cinematic flair. If you’ve been along for the ride, Trails of Cold Steel IV delivers an epic sendoff worthy of your time.
It’s got the same type of layered storytelling and emotional intensity that most fans of fantasy games crave.
My Verdict: A sweeping conclusion to a huge story arc that brings huge stakes and a lot of heart.
What do players say?
11. Nights of Azure 2 [Best Dark Fantasy RPG Alternative]
|Our score
8.9
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|JRPG
|Platforms
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC
|Year of release
|2017
|Creator/s
|Koei Tecmo Games
|Average playtime
|20.5 Hours
|Best for
|Dark fantasy elements
|What I liked
|The characters stood out against the bleakness of their world
Nights of Azure 2 is an action RPG, and definitely one of the top fantasy games in the JRPG genre. As someone who adores fantasy titles, this tale of friendship and sacrifice is so well done. You’ll fight your way through flashy battles, with emotional themes that resonate long after you walk away.
The atmosphere is powerful, and the romantic undertones are subtle enough that you might miss them. I personally found it much more enjoyable than your standard fantasy JRPG.
It uses romantic undertones in a tragic fantasy world, which may resonate with fans who loved the emotional tone of Midsummer’s Pilgrimage.
My Verdict: This darkly beautiful action RPG is filled with style and sentiment in equal measure.
What do players say?
12. Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time [Best Magical School Adventure Alternative]
|Our score
8.8
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Adventure RPG
|Platforms
|PlayStation 4, PC
|Year of release
|2018
|Creator/s
|APLUS, Bandai Namco Entertainment
|Average playtime
|29 Hours
|Best for
|Exploration and puzzle-solving in a magical school
|What I liked
|Seeing what awaited around each corner
Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time is another anime-based game. Here, you’ll explore dungeons and solve time-bending mysteries in a magical school setting. The exploration is fun, and it features some of the best puzzle game mechanics I’ve ever encountered.
The visuals are made of pure anime joy, and the humor is just as charming as it is in the anime. The controls are a little clunky, but the intriguing exploration more than makes up for it.
This game thrives on the magical education theme, which leads to emotional growth and a surprising amount of charm.
My Verdict: Little Witch Academia is a whimsical adventure in a magical school setting that is brimming with curiosity.
What do players say?
13. Sakura Wars [Best Romance & Drama-Filled RPG Alternative]
|Our score
8.7
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Action RPG, Visual novel
|Platforms
|PlayStation 4
|Year of release
|2019
|Creator/s
|Sega CS2 R&D, SEGA
|Average playtime
|26.5 Hours
|Best for
|Mech battles and top-notch storytelling
|What I liked
|Dialogue choices and romance subplots
This soft reboot brings back the iconic mix of visual novel storytelling and flashy mech battles, set in an alternative 1940s Tokyo. Players balance theatre rehearsals with fighting demonic threats (yes, really). The dialogue choices and romantic subplots are my favorite parts of this game because they feel deeper and more meaningful than you might think.
The combat is a bit simple, but it more than makes up for it with style and stellar writing.
This game sets a high bar for character-driven storytelling, with heartwarming relationships that border on romance sim territory.
My Verdict: Sakura Wars is a spirited blend of drama and comedy, with a romantic twist and a steampunk setting.
What do players say?
14. Spiritfarer [Best Emotional Journey Alternative]
|Our score
8.6
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Adventure, Platformer
|Platforms
|Mobile, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
|Year of release
|2020
|Creator/s
|Thunder Lotus Games
|Average playtime
|35 Hours
|Best for
|Slow-paced, therapeutic gameplay
|What I liked
|Each character you meet sparks deep emotion
Spiritfarer is a game about death that somehow feels alive with warmth. It’s a beautiful platformer game that has you guiding spirits to the afterlife while managing a boat to take them to their final destination.
It’s equal parts crafting sim and emotional journey, with hand-drawn visuals and tear-jerking stories. Every goodbye feels personal, and that’s kind of the whole point.
Deep emotional resonance and magical realism closely echo the themes that make The Ancient Magus’ Bride so compelling for some players.
My Verdict: Spiritfarer is a soulful masterpiece that tackles hard topics like loss and letting go with gentleness.
What do players say?
15. Wytchwood [Best Witchcraft & Folklore Alternative]
|Our score
8.5
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Adventure
|Platforms
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|Year of release
|2021
|Creator/s
|Alientrap, Whitethorn Digital
|Average playtime
|11.5 Hours
|Best for
|Deep exploration with folklore themes
|What I liked
|The gathering and crafting loop is satisfying
In Wytchwood, you’ll step into the boots of a sarcastic old witch to craft spells and discover moral lessons across a folklore-inspired world. This game turns gathering ingredients into storytelling, and every potion conjures a quirky fable to enjoy.
You’ll gain skills over the course of the game, which you can use in past areas to unlock new secrets. This makes it a great Metroidvania game as well as a humorous, cozy romp with a charming art style.
Its blend of charming folklore and dark whimsy perfectly fits the tone of the rest of the games here.
My Verdict: It’s a witty, enchanting tale for players who like their magic to be a bit cheeky.
What do players say?
16. The House in Fata Morgana [Best Gothic Visual Novel Alternative]
|Our score
8.4
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Adventure, Visual novel
|Platforms
|Mobile, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, PC
|Year of release
|2012 (Japan), 2016 (NA and EU)
|Creator/s
|Novectacle, MangaGamer
|Average playtime
|32 Hours
|Best for
|Emotionally devastating storytelling
|What I liked
|I couldn’t stop thinking about this game after it ended
The House in Fata Morgana is absolutely one of the best visual novels I’ve ever played. This game spans centuries, following the history of a mansion’s cursed (and often haunted) history. The art is incredible, and the writing cuts to the bone.
The pacing can be heavy at times, but this game has near-universal praise for writing and emotional payoff. It sticks with you for days and weeks after you finish it.
Its emotional storytelling and gothic atmosphere have the same vibes as some of the darker themes in Midsummer Pilgrimage.
My Verdict: The story is so devastating that it will stay with you long after the credits roll.
What do players say?
17. Steins;Gate [Best Sci-Fi Time Travel Visual Novel Alternative]
|Our score
8.3
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Adventure, Visual novel
|Platforms
|Mobile, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360, PC
|Year of release
|2009 (Japan), 2014 (NA), 2014 (EU)
|Creator/s
|5pb., Nitroplus, Kadokawa Shoten, JAST-USA
|Average playtime
|36 Hours
|Best for
|Twisting narrative branches
|What I liked
|Choices felt like they had real consequences
Sometimes, choice-driven games feel light on the choices (or at least, on the consequences of your choices). Games like Steins;Gate do the opposite. You play as Okabe, an eccentric scientist who can travel through time. The choices you make have a profound impact.
Though the start is a bit slow, the story really gets going after a few hours. You’ll find sharp, tense writing and choices that actually matter.
Steins;Gate is an emotional game that hinges on moral dilemmas, which aligns with some of the best parts of The Ancient Magus’ Bride.
My Verdict: It’s a mind-bending masterpiece that wields heartbreak and humor flawlessly.
What do players say?
18. Coffee Talk [Best Cozy Narrative Cafe Sim Alternative]
|Our score
8.2
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Visual novel
|Platforms
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PC
|Year of release
|2020
|Creator/s
|Toge Productions
|Average playtime
|5.5 Hours
|Best for
|Unwinding after heavier games
|What I liked
|The urban fantasy characters have meaningful problems
In Coffee Talk, you’ll pour lattes as you listen to werewolves’ woes and serve up meaningful advice. This chill visual novel uses intimate storytelling to get to the core of your patrons’ problems. They just happen to be relatable, charming urban fantasy characters.
The gameplay is secondary to the cozy atmosphere and lo-fi beats. If you need an emotional break after a heavier game, Coffee Talk is the perfect way to unwind.
Heartfelt gameplay and the emphasis on finding magic in everyday life make this great for fans of The Ancient Magus’ Bride.
My Verdict: Coffee Talk is a warm, introspective experience best enjoyed with an actual cup of coffee.
What do players say?
19. Life is Strange [Best Modern Supernatural Narrative Alternative]
|Our score
8.1
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Adventure
|Platforms
|Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|Year of release
|2015 (Original Release), 2022 (Remastered Collection)
|Creator/s
|Dontnod Entertainment, Square Enix, Feral Interactive
|Average playtime
|22.5 Hours
|Best for
|Well-written characters
|What I liked
|Seeing the consequences of my choices
This episodic adventure weaves teenage drama with supernatural choices that carry a lot of weight. You play as Max, a character with the powers to rewind time to shape the story. However, every choice has consequences.
Life is Strange is one of the best adventure games for fans of choice-driven storytelling. The dialogue is sometimes awkward, but the emotional honesty and deep character writing more than make up for it.
It features deeply emotional storytelling with a supernatural edge that mirrors the heart at the core of The Ancient Magus’ Bride.
My Verdict: A choice-driven game that contains a surprisingly moving story about finding yourself, fate, and the friends you make along the way.
What do players say?
20. Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time [Best Time-Bending Fantasy Life Sim Alternative]
|Our score
8.0
☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★
|Type of game
|Simulation
|Platforms
|Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
|Year of release
|2025
|Creator/s
|Level-5 Comcept, Level 5
|Average playtime
|58.5 Hours
|Best for
|Gentle but meaningful progression
|What I liked
|Adorable anime visuals
Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time mixes RPG elements like exploration and progression with life simulation. You’ll swap between jobs, crafting gear and rebuilding your town as you travel through time to uncover secrets.
There is a progression system, but it doesn’t get in the way of your enjoyment of the game. It’s dripping with charm and creative freedom, perfect for those who love life sims they can get fully immersed in.
This game channels the same sense of discovery and warmth that really drew people into Midsummer’s Pilgrimage. Fans of that series will adore this game.
My Verdict: This cheerful RPG and life sim hybrid allows adventure to coexist beautifully with comfort.
What do players say?
My Overall Verdict
The Ancient Magus’ Bride focuses on deep, emotional storytelling. It’s a visual novel, but there are a lot of RPGs and adventure games that have the same tone.
Best starting point for games like The Ancient Magus’ Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage today?
- For visual novel enjoyers → Coffee Talk. Solve supernatural problems with your deeply relatable clientele.
- For turn-based RPG fans → Persona 5 Royal. Turn-based mechanics at their finest, with an avatar system that isn’t talked about enough.
- For cozy gamers → Atelier Ryza. Cozy coming-of-age game for those who need less stress.
- For fantasy RPG lovers → Nights of Azure 2. Dark fantasy epic with romantic undertones.
- For narrative-driven gamers → Life is Strange. A deeply compelling story with well-written characters.
Whether you’re here for tearful storytelling, gentle fantasy worlds, or just another reason to fall in love with magic, these titles will keep that sense of wonder alive long after Midsummer Pilgrimage ends.
FAQs
The best game like The Ancient Magus’ Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage is Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & The Secret Hideout. This is an action JRPG that adds a bit more depth to the visual novel gameplay of Midsummer Pilgrimage, but its story has similar vibes.
The Ancient Magus’ Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage is an adventure and visual novel game. It features a rich, emotional story in a compelling fantasy setting. It’s based on the popular anime and has some of the same characters fans of the anime love.
It takes around 12 hours to finish The Ancient Magus’ Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage, though it may take up to 15 hours if you want to load your saves to make all of the different choices.
The Ancient Magus’ Bride Midsummer Pilgrimage is based on the popular anime The Ancient Magus’ Bride. The anime was, in turn, based on the manga of the same name.