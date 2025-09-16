Where To Catch catfish in Stardew Valley: Location Guide and Fishing Tips

Catching catfish in Stardew Valley was one of my first big challenges. This elusive fish only appears in certain spots, at certain times, and in specific weather. I still remember heading to the river on a sunny day, hoping for a catch, only to realize catfish only bite when it rains.

In this guide I’ll share where to catch catfish in Stardew Valley, the best times to fish, the gear you need, and some alternative ways to obtain this valuable fish. We’ll also explore what to do with catfish once you have them.

Where to Catch Catfish Stardew Valley: Essential Locations

Catfish are freshwater fish that live in rivers and a few special ponds. The most reliable spots are the Pelican Town River and the Cindersap Forest River. On rainy days in spring and fall, you can fish along the banks south of your farmhouse or near Leah’s cottage in Cindersap Forest and have a good chance of hooking a catfish. If you started on the Riverlands, Forest, or Hill‑Top farm layouts, those ponds and streams also host catfish during the same seasons. I often stand on the bridge west of Jodi’s house on a stormy spring morning and wait for that telltale tug on my line.

Two other locations offer catfish with fewer seasonal limitations. Once you upgrade your Axe to steel and unlock the Secret Woods, you can fish in the pond there. Catfish appear in spring, summer, and fall when it rains, and they’ll even bite in winter if you use a Rain Totem. Deep in the Witch’s Swamp – an area you reach later through a series of quests – catfish spawn under the same conditions. Both spots are perfect if you’ve progressed far enough and want to avoid crowds.

Not every catfish requires a rod. You can sometimes find one in garbage cans in Pelican Town during spring and fall, though the chances are low. Linus might even mail you one if you’ve built a solid friendship with him. I once received a surprise catfish from my pet cat after maxing out its friendship. Lastly, the Traveling Cart that visits Cindersap Forest on Fridays and Sundays occasionally sells catfish for a steep price. These are pricey options, but they can help when you’re pressed for time.

Time, Seasons, and Weather: Planning Your Catfish Trips

Catfish are particular about when they appear. They bite between 6:00 AM and midnight, so plan your day accordingly. When I was new to fishing I used to run out of time because I’d start too late. Starting early ensures you can cast multiple times and still return home before collapsing at 2:00 AM.

Season matters, too. In rivers and on the Riverlands, Forest, or Hill‑Top farms, catfish only show up in spring and fall and only during rainy weather. In summer, those rivers won’t contain catfish at all. If you need catfish during the summer or winter, head to the Secret Woods or Witch’s Swamp on a rainy day. Winter normally lacks rain, so craft a Rain Totem (Foraging level 9) using 1 Truffle Oil, 5 Pine Tar, and 1 Hardwood to summon rain the next day. I like to make a few Rain Totems in late fall so I’m prepared for winter fishing trips.

Magic Bait is another solution. Once you unlock it, you can use Magic Bait with your rod to ignore the usual weather and seasonal restrictions. It makes catfish spawn in any season and at any time of day, though you still need to fish in one of their habitats. This item is expensive but worthwhile if you’re racing to finish the River Fish Bundle in the Community Center before winter ends.

Gear and Techniques: How to Catch Catfish with Confidence

Fishing success depends on your equipment and technique. Catfish are rated at difficulty 75, which makes them unpredictable and fast. Upgrading from the Bamboo Pole to a Fiberglass Rod or Iridium Rod is essential. These rods let you attach Bait and Tackle. Bait decreases the time between bites, while tackle affects the fishing mini‑game. I prefer the Trap Bobber because it reduces the rate at which the catch progress bar decreases when a fish isn’t inside it. The Cork Bobber can also help by making the bar slightly larger.

Your Fishing Skill influences how easy it is to catch catfish. Aim for level 5 or higher. To level up quickly, fish for easier species in the early days and cook food like Dish o’ the Sea (3 Sardines and 1 Hashbrown) or Fish Stew (1 Fish, 1 Mussel, 1 Clam, 1 Tomato) that temporarily boosts your fishing ability. Eating a Dish o’ the Sea before a rainy day has saved many of my catfish runs.

Technique matters. Cast your line into the deepest water you can find. Darker blue tiles indicate deeper water and improve the quality of the fish you catch. Catfish often dart quickly up and down during the mini‑game. Keep your bar slightly below the fish and react quickly when it changes direction. Fishing near waterfalls or river bends seems to improve spawn rates. Starting early in the morning means you have more time to adapt if you miss a catch.

Beyond the Rod: Alternative Ways to Get Catfish

Sometimes fishing isn’t the right option. If rain refuses to fall or your fishing skill is low, there are other methods.

Traveling cart: On Fridays and Sundays, a wandering merchant appears in Cindersap Forest. She occasionally sells catfish for 600–1 000 g. It’s pricey but can save time if you need just one for a bundle.

Garbage cans: Each day you can rummage through the garbage cans in Pelican Town. In spring and fall there’s a slim chance of finding a catfish. Make sure no villagers see you, as being caught reduces friendship.

Gifts and mail: Your pet cat may gift you a catfish when your friendship is maxed. Linus sometimes mails one as well. These are random events and not reliable, but they can be pleasant surprises.

Fish Pond: Once you catch at least one catfish, consider building a Fish Pond on your farm. The pond costs 200 Stone, 5 Seaweed, and 5 Green Algae. Place a catfish inside and complete its item requests (usually Bug Meat, Driftwood, or Coral) to increase the pond's capacity. At full capacity (10 catfish), the pond produces catfish Roe every day. While catfish Roe doesn't turn into Caviar, processing it into Aged Roe via a Preserves Jar increases its value. This method provides a steady supply of catfish without relying on weather.

Using Catfish: Bundles, Recipes, and Profit

After all that effort, you might wonder what to do with your catfish. Here are the main uses:

Community Center: Catfish is required for the River Fish Bundle in the Fish Tank. Completing that bundle helps restore the Community Center and unlocks various rewards, like bridge repairs that grant access to new areas.

Community Center: Catfish is required for the River Fish Bundle in the Fish Tank. Completing that bundle helps restore the Community Center and unlocks various rewards, like bridge repairs that grant access to new areas.

Selling: Catfish sell for 200 g base price, 250 g at silver quality, 300 g at gold, and 400 g at iridium quality. With the Fisher profession (+25%) or Angler profession (+50%), the value increases further. Selling catfish is an excellent way to earn gold on rainy days early in the game.

Food: There are no vanilla recipes that use catfish directly, though some mods add dishes. In a pinch, catfish can be used to make Sashimi (any fish) or other basic dishes. If you're playing modded, keep a few on hand for quests.

Gifts: Most villagers have a neutral reaction to catfish. Willy, the local fisherman, loves receiving them. Many other villagers dislike fish gifts, so check before gifting.

Fish Pond Roe: As mentioned, catfish Roe provides steady income. If you hold the Artisan profession, you earn 40 % more from processed goods like Aged Roe.

Final Thoughts: Reel in More Stardew Valley Fun

Now that you’ve learned where to catch catfish in Stardew Valley, I hope you can see it as a rewarding challenge. By understanding where they spawn, planning around rain and seasons, upgrading your gear, and mastering the fishing mini‑game, you can reel in this elusive fish with confidence. Alternative methods like the Traveling Cart and Fish Ponds provide flexibility when fishing conditions aren’t ideal. Once you have a catfish, it contributes to the Community Center, boosts your wallet, and even produces Roe for long‑term profit.

FAQs

Where do you catch catfish in Stardew Valley?

To catch catfish in Stardew Valley, you need to fish in rivers and specific ponds such as the Pelican Town River, Cindersap Forest River, the Secret Woods pond, or Witch’s Swamp. These locations host catfish during rainy weather, and the rivers only contain them in spring and fall.

When can I catch catfish in Stardew Valley?

You can catch catfish in Stardew Valley between 6:00 AM and midnight on rainy days in spring and fall when fishing in rivers. In the Secret Woods or Witch’s Swamp, they also appear in summer, and you can catch them in winter if you use a Rain Totem or Magic Bait.

Can you catch catfish in winter in Stardew Valley?

Yes, you can catch catfish in winter in Stardew Valley if you use a Rain Totem to make it rain or attach Magic Bait to your rod. Without these items, catfish do not spawn in rivers during winter, but they still appear in the Secret Woods pond and Witch’s Swamp when it rains.

What do you use catfish for in Stardew Valley?

You use catfish in Stardew Valley to complete the River Fish Bundle in the Community Center, to breed more fish in a Fish Pond, or to sell for gold. Catfish can also be turned into Roe in a pond, and Willy appreciates them as gifts, though most villagers react neutrally.

How hard is it to catch a catfish in Stardew Valley?

Catching a catfish in Stardew Valley is challenging because it has a high difficulty rating and erratic movement during the fishing mini‑game. Using upgraded rods, bait, tackle like Trap Bobbers, and boosting your fishing skill makes the process much more manageable.