15 Best Games Like Moonlighter in 2025 for Cozy Looters

Games like Moonlighter have carved out a special niche for players who love balancing adventure and commerce. Moonlighter’s loop of battling through randomly generated dungeons at night and running a cozy shop by day has inspired an entire genre of “merchant-hero” games.

After years of exploring roguelites and management sims, I’ve found that no single title replicates Moonlighter’s magic – but several come close. In this list, you’ll discover 15 games that capture the joy of fighting monsters, stocking shelves, crafting gear, and forging relationships, blending cozy charm with thrilling exploration.

Our Top 3 Picks for Games Like Moonlighter

Before diving into the full reviews, here are three stand‑out titles that blend commerce, adventure, and cozy progression better than the rest. I’ve spent dozens of hours with each game and considered their gameplay loops, polish, and community praise when selecting them. Each of these captures the spirit of Moonlighter while adding its own unique twist to the merchant-hero experience.

Moonlighter 2 (2025) – The long‑awaited sequel expands the original formula with bigger shops, deeper crafting, and more dangerous dungeons while keeping that addictive merchant‑by‑day, hero‑by‑night loop. Recettear: An Item Shop’s Tale (2010) – The game that started the “shopkeeper RPG” trend. Manage your store, set prices, and send adventurers into dungeons for loot in this charming and whimsical management classic. Dave the Diver (2023) – Combines deep‑sea exploration, fishing, and restaurant management in a gorgeous pixel world; every dive is an adventure, and the sushi bar is pure comfort.

Don’t pause that scroll just yet! You’re about to see how these three fare against the rest and uncover more games similar to Moonlighter that’ll make you want to sharpen your sword and restock your shelves all over again.

Everything You Need to Know About Moonlighter

Moonlighter is more than just an indie darling – it’s a game that helped define a new hybrid genre combining dungeon crawling, business management, and cozy progression. It places players in the shoes of Will, a humble shopkeeper with dreams far bigger than his small-town storefront. Every night, he ventures into dangerous, procedurally generated dungeons to gather loot, only to sell those hard-earned treasures by day to fund his next adventure. This clever gameplay loop keeps players hooked with its satisfying rhythm of risk and reward.

Over time, Moonlighter has become a reference point for games that merge action and economy in one seamless experience. No matter if you’re drawn to its smooth combat, pixel-perfect art style, or its heartwarming sense of ambition, Moonlighter remains a modern classic that continues to inspire developers and fans alike.

The History of Moonlighter

Released in 2018, Moonlighter quickly became a surprise hit, captivating players with its blend of action RPG combat and shopkeeping simulation. Developed by Digital Sun, the game drew inspiration from retro dungeon crawlers, management titles like Recettear: An Item Shop’s Tale, and the roguelite genre that was rapidly gaining traction at the time. Its combination of procedural generation, vibrant pixel art, and clever economic mechanics set it apart from both traditional RPGs and typical shop sims.

The developers continued to refine and expand the experience through multiple updates and DLCs, introducing new dungeons, quality-of-life improvements, and additional gear systems that kept fans invested long after release.

Its lasting popularity and critical acclaim eventually paved the way for Moonlighter 2, which is set to enter early access on November 19, 2025. The sequel promises expanded shop management, more intricate crafting systems, and deeper roguelike exploration – all while preserving the beloved day–night loop that made the original so engaging.

What Makes Moonlighter So Special?

Moonlighter is basically two games living in perfect harmony. By day, you’re a shrewd shopkeeper – pricing wares, charming customers, and growing your little business empire one sale at a time. But once the sun sets, you swap the apron for armor and dive into monster-filled dungeons in search of loot worth bragging about

It’s this clever double life that makes every dungeon run matter. The treasures you drag back home literally fund your dreams of retail greatness. Every night, you’re weighing your options: push one more floor for rarer gear or cash out while you’re ahead?

That delicate mix of hustle, heroics, and risk is what keeps Moonlighter so addictive. Throw in gorgeous pixel art, a cozy soundtrack, and surprising emotional depth, and you’ve got a game that doesn’t just simulate shopkeeping – it glorifies every player with an entrepreneurial itch and a thirst for adventure.

How Games Like Moonlighter Differ from Traditional RPGs

Unlike traditional RPGs that focus solely on combat, exploration, and saving the world (again), games like Moonlighter mix in business management, economic strategy, and a touch of cozy capitalism. You’re not just grinding for XP – you’re setting prices, haggling with customers, and deciding whether to fight monsters or check inventory.

Double life gameplay: By day you’re a merchant arranging shelves; by night, you’re diving into dungeons for fresh stock.

By day you’re a merchant arranging shelves; by night, you’re diving into dungeons for fresh stock. Profit-driven progression: Instead of loot drops being just bragging rights, they directly fund your next big adventure.

Instead of loot drops being just bragging rights, they directly fund your next big adventure. Chill yet challenging: The gameplay alternates between adrenaline-packed fights and peaceful shopkeeping, keeping burnout at bay.

The gameplay alternates between adrenaline-packed fights and peaceful shopkeeping, keeping burnout at bay. The stakes feel personal: You’re not saving the kingdom; you’re saving your small business from bankruptcy. And somehow, it’s way more stressful.

In short, games like Moonlighter turn the RPG formula on its head, reminding us that even heroes need to balance the books.

15 Best Games Like Moonlighter You’ll Get Addicted To

Here comes the fun part – the real reason you clicked on this. I’ve rounded up 15 games similar to Moonlighter that deliver that perfect blend of dungeons, deals, and delightful chaos.

1. Moonlighter 2 [The True Sequel for Every Moonlighter Fan]

Our score TBD Type of game Roguelike shopkeeper RPG Platforms PC (Early Access on Nov 19, 2025), PS5, Xbox Series X/S (future release) Year of release 2025 (Early Access) Creator/s Digital Sun / 11 bit studios Average playtime TBD – expected 30+ hours What I liked Bigger shops, new crafting systems, deeper roguelike dungeons

Digital Sun is returning to the world of Rynoka with Moonlighter 2, an ambitious sequel that keeps the core shopkeeping/dungeon‑crawling loop intact. Early previews reveal a 3D cel‑shaded art style, expanded shop customization, and multi‑floor dungeons that promise more variety than the original.

Expect to spend your days improving your storefront and your nights battling new enemy types. The introduction of co‑op play and community market events hints at an even richer economy.

The early access release on November 19, 2025, means players can influence development while enjoying new content over time. Despite being unreleased, the sequel tops our list because it’s poised to refine everything that made the first game special.

Why we chose it We loved how Moonlighter 2 builds on its predecessor’s addictive loop while introducing larger shops and more intricate roguelike dungeons. Early footage suggests a polished evolution that fans have been craving.

If you adored the original and want more expansive shopkeeping paired with challenging dungeon runs, Moonlighter 2 looks like the perfect next step. Keep in mind, the early access period will refine features over time.

Final Verdict: A promising sequel that expands the merchant‑hero formula with bigger shops, deeper crafting, and co‑op play. Fans should mark November 19, 2025, on their calendars.

LuminousBeta ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The early build of Moonlighter 2 feels like the perfect evolution of the original. The expanded shop and dungeon systems already have me hooked.

2. Recettear: An Item Shop’s Tale [The Original Moonlighter‑Style Shop RPG]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Shopkeeping RPG with roguelike dungeons Platforms PC Year of release 2010 Creator/s EasyGameStation / Carpe Fulgur Average playtime ~20 hours main story What I liked Deep haggling mechanics, quirky customers, classic dungeons

Before Moonlighter, there was Recettear, the cult Japanese doujin game that laid the blueprint for shopkeeper adventures. You play as Recette, a young merchant repaying a debt by running an item shop. Set prices, negotiate with customers, and explore randomly generated dungeons to stock your shelves.

The game’s haggling system is surprisingly deep, and the characters are delightfully eccentric. A user review highlights how the game’s addictive loop makes time disappear: players often look up from a trading session to realize it’s “suddenly 3 AM”.

Why we chose it As the pioneer of merchant‑RPGs, Recettear defined the structure that Moonlighter and its successors build upon. Its detailed haggling and quirky humor still hold up.

Over a decade later, Recettear remains a charming, challenging, and rewarding experience for fans who enjoy balancing capitalism with dungeon crawling.

Final Verdict: If you want to experience the origins of shopkeeping RPGs and appreciate an unforgiving debt‑repayment storyline, Recettear is essential.

LateNightTrader ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game’s ‘buy low, sell high’ loop kept me up past midnight. Negotiating prices and exploring dungeons feels like the perfect blend of business and adventure.

3. Dave the Diver [A Moonlighter‑Like Life Beneath the Waves]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Ocean exploration & restaurant sim Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4 Year of release 2023 Creator/s MINTROCKET / NEXON Average playtime ~24 hours main story; up to 34 hours for completion What I liked Gorgeous pixel art, engaging diving mechanics, delightful sushi‑bar management

Dave the Diver trades moonlit dungeons for shimmering blue depths. By day, you dive into a vibrant ocean, catching fish, uncovering secrets, and upgrading your equipment. At night, you run a charming sushi restaurant, crafting recipes and managing staff. The game’s atmosphere is simultaneously relaxing and exciting.

Players love the endless variety of activities – fishing, farming, hunting, puzzle solving, and cooking – and praise its homely feel and engaging gameplay.

Why we chose it We couldn’t put Dave the Diver down. Its mix of exploration and restaurant management scratches the same itch as Moonlighter while offering a unique underwater twist.

The narrative is lighthearted but keeps you invested through clever characters and surprise plot twists. Every run back to the ocean yields new discoveries and ingredients for your menu.

Final Verdict: A joyful adventure that proves fishing and sushi‑making can be as compelling as dungeon looting and shopkeeping. Perfect for players seeking a cheerful yet deep experience.

SushiSoul ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The atmosphere, music and little sushi restaurant are pure bliss. Diving for fish and then serving them to smiling customers never gets old.

4. Stardew Valley [A Cozy Moonlighter Alternative with Farming & Crafting]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Life simulation & farming RPG Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One, mobile Year of release 2016 Creator/s ConcernedApe Average playtime 50–100 hours (main tasks) What I liked Endless content, charming characters, relaxing yet purposeful gameplay

If you crave the slow‑burn progression of Moonlighter but want to trade monster loot for crops and friendships, Stardew Valley is the gold standard. You inherit a run‑down farm and transform it into a thriving homestead, while befriending townsfolk, exploring mines, and crafting everything from sprinklers to artisan goods.

The game is beloved for its atmosphere and sheer content variety. Players describe it as “a perfect game” where gameplay, atmosphere, art, and writing come together seamlessly.

Why we chose it Few games rival Stardew’s mix of comfort and depth. It captures the joy of building a life and a business from scratch while offering enough dungeon crawling to satisfy Moonlighter fans.

Beyond farming, there are seasonal festivals, romantic relationships, and a surprisingly challenging dungeon that scratches the roguelike itch. It’s easy to sink hundreds of hours into Pelican Town without ever feeling bored.

Final Verdict: A timeless masterpiece that invites you to slow down, build connections, and find meaning in everyday tasks.

FarmLifeForever ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Stardew Valley feels like a love letter to life itself. Every small act – planting seeds, fishing, gifting – brings genuine warmth. This game never grows old.

5. UnderMine [A Roguelike Adventure in the Spirit of Moonlighter]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action roguelike with mining and progression Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2020 Creator/s Thorium Average playtime ~20 hours for main runs What I liked Satisfying relic & curse system, persistent upgrades, endless replayability

UnderMine sends you deep into treacherous caverns where every run is different. Dig through rooms filled with traps, gather gold and relics, and use the proceeds to unlock permanent upgrades for your character.

Critics’ praise highlights the game’s polished roguelike mechanics. Players love how progression makes you want to play another round, and appreciate that failures feel like learning opportunities.

Why we chose it UnderMine perfectly captures the “one more run” feeling with persistent upgrades and fair difficulty, standing tall among the best roguelike games for Moonlighter fans.

While the art style is simple, the gameplay loop is addictive. Each run offers new combinations of relics and curses, keeping combat fresh. If you’re seeking a challenging dungeon crawler that respects your time, UnderMine delivers.

Final Verdict: A polished roguelike where mining for gold and fighting hordes of enemies feels endlessly rewarding.

GoldenRelic ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The progression keeps me coming back for more. Even when RNG is unkind, I always feel like I’ve learned something and my next run will be better.

6. Potion Permit [A Heartwarming Moonlighter‑Style Crafting Sim]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Life sim & crafting RPG Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, mobile Year of release 2022 Creator/s MassHive Media / PQube Average playtime ~30–40 hours (developer estimate) What I liked Alchemical puzzles, charming town, emphasis on relationships

In Potion Permit, you’re the chemist of a small village, crafting remedies to heal sick residents – a wonderful entry in the best simulation games collection. You gather herbs, brew potions through mini‑games, and build friendships that impact the story.

The pace is slower than Moonlighter, but rewards patience. Upgrading your laboratory and healing townsfolk provides a sense of purpose. The relationship mechanics add heart, making each cure feel meaningful.

Why we chose it Potion Permit offers a cozy alternative to dungeon crawling. Its crafting and relationship mechanics capture Moonlighter’s charm in a more relaxed setting.

Despite technical quirks, players enjoy the whimsical setting and the motivation to interact and befriend villagers.

Final Verdict: A gentle life sim where brewing potions and making friends are just as rewarding as slaying monsters.

HerbalHealer ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game is everything I wanted a cozy RPG to be. Befriending villagers and brewing remedies kept me engaged, even with a few bugs.

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Roguelike action with base‑building Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Massive Monster / Devolver Digital Average playtime ~14–21 hours (campaign and extras) What I liked Beautiful art, dark humor, cult‑management systems

Cult of the Lamb follows a possessed lamb who must build and lead a cult while conquering procedurally generated dungeons. You’ll divide time between dungeon runs and cult management – indoctrinating followers, constructing buildings, and performing rituals. The loop is similar to Moonlighter’s day–night cycle but with a darker twist.

Why we chose it It combines base‑building and roguelike combat with irresistible style, placing it among the best action RPG games. Running a cult feels like managing a shop – with higher stakes.

Players praise its great story, bosses, weapons, gameplay, and music, and enjoy the juxtaposition of adorable visuals with sinister themes.

Final Verdict: A clever, creepy, and charming fusion of management and action that’s as addictive as it is unusual.

CultHero ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I don’t know why I love this game so much. The story, bosses and music are phenomenal, and building my own cult is bizarrely satisfying.

8. Cataclismo [A Strategic Builder for Moonlighter Players Who Love Management Depth]

Our score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Real‑time strategy & tower defense Platforms PC Year of release 2025 (v1.0 on March 20; EA July 2024) Creator/s Digital Sun / Hooded Horse Average playtime ~20 hours What I liked Modular base construction, multiple game modes, atmospheric lore

From the creators of Moonlighter comes Cataclismo, a single‑player RTS that earns its spot among the best strategy games for players who love resource management and creative problem-solving. You build fortified settlements to fend off hordes of horrors. The campaign includes over a dozen missions and offers survival, skirmish, and sandbox modes.

After spending about 20 hours of gameplay, reviewers praised its depth, challenge and satisfying progression. The ability to pause and plan allows players to experiment with different fort designs.

Why we chose it Cataclismo deepens Digital Sun’s design philosophy with a focus on strategic building and resource management. It’s perfect for players who loved managing Moonlighter’s shop and want more control over structures and defenses.

Cataclismo’s modular construction system appeals to players who enjoy planning and upgrading in Moonlighter, but want more strategic complexity. The early access release in 2024 has already shown promise, and the full launch brings refined mechanics and new content.

Final Verdict: A polished strategy title that scratches the management itch with an apocalyptic twist.

WallBuilder ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ After hours of building and defending, I’m hooked. Cataclismo’s modular construction and challenging campaign make every victory feel earned.

9. The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story [An Action RPG with Moonlighter‑Like Combat Energy]

Our score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG with spell‑stealing mechanics Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2023 Creator/s Digital Sun / Riot Forge Average playtime ~12 hours What I liked Fast, fluid combat; chain‑flinging traversal; compelling story

In The Mageseeker, you play as Sylas, a rebel mage breaking free from Demacia’s chains. Combat focuses on stealing enemy spells and unleashing them back with style. The short playtime and smooth combat loop make Mageseeker a great palate cleanser between longer games. While there’s no shopkeeping element, the satisfaction of upgrading abilities and mastering spell combos echoes Moonlighter’s progression.

Why we chose it Mageseeker delivers fast‑paced action and meaningful upgrades, echoing Moonlighter’s combat energy. It’s a brief but exciting adventure, and definitely a standout in the best hack-and-slash games category.

Reviewers noted that it’s highly recommended because it only takes about 12 hours to complete. Players enjoy its art, soundtrack, and imaginative spell‑copying mechanics.

Final Verdict: A stylish action RPG that proves Digital Sun can blend Moonlighter’s feel into a new universe.

SpellSlinger ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The art and music are stunning. Stealing enemy spells and turning them back against foes never gets old – perfect for a short, intense RPG.

10. Children of Morta [A Story‑Driven Roguelike for Moonlighter Fans]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Story‑driven roguelike RPG Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile Year of release 2019 Creator/s Dead Mage / 11 bit studios Average playtime ~14 hours main story What I liked Emotional narrative, local co‑op, family‑based progression

Children of Morta is a roguelike about family. You control different members of the Bergson clan as they battle corruption threatening their world. Each character has unique abilities, and your upgrades carry over between runs.

Children of Morta’s runs are short – perfect for quick sessions – yet the overarching narrative makes each excursion meaningful. The family dynamic is reminiscent of caring for a shop in Moonlighter, but with more intense combat.

Why we chose it The blend of roguelike action and heartfelt storytelling cements Children of Morta as one of the best story games for fans of Moonlighter’s emotional depth.

Players appreciate the local co‑op and recommend giving the game time to grow, noting that it becomes a rewarding experience. A reviewer noted that the story and narration kept them engrossed, praising the deep and emotional story.

Final Verdict: A beautifully crafted roguelike that balances family bonds with satisfying combat. Great for couples or friends looking for a cooperative adventure.

CoopClan ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I enjoyed this game with my partner. The story and narration were beautiful, and playing different family members kept the experience fresh.

11. Spiritfarer [An Emotional Journey for Moonlighter Players Seeking Heart]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Management sim & exploration adventure Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile Year of release 2020 Creator/s Thunder Lotus Games Average playtime ~20–35 hours What I liked Heartfelt storytelling, beautiful art, gentle management mechanics

In Spiritfarer, you captain a ship that ferries spirits to the afterlife. Along the way, you manage your boat, cook meals, farm, and build cozy homes for your passengers.

There’s no combat, but the satisfaction of upgrading your ship and caring for spirits mirrors Moonlighter’s management and progression.

Why we chose it Spiritfarer offers a meditative alternative to dungeon crawling. Its emotional narrative and management systems resonate with players seeking a gentler experience.

A critic praised its varied and engaging gameplay, noting that it introduces players to fleshed‑out characters and tackles themes of loss and kindness. Players call it a relaxing, reflective, and melancholic game that balances humor with heartfelt moments. Another user said the game will “forever stay in my heart,” highlighting the impact of its art, music, and stories.

Final Verdict: A soulful adventure that mixes resource management with moving storytelling. Keep tissues handy.

SoulSailor ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game will forever stay in my heart. The stories, art and music made every goodbye feel meaningful and left me feeling comforted.

12. Rogue Legacy 2 [A Legacy‑Driven Roguelike Like Moonlighter’s Dungeon Runs]

Our score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Roguelike platformer Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2022 Creator/s Cellar Door Games Average playtime ~30 hours What I liked Generational progression, varied classes, fluid combat

Rogue Legacy 2 builds on the original with new classes, improved combat, and massive castles to conquer. Each time your character dies, their descendant takes over with inherited traits and gear, creating a sense of generational progression.

If you enjoy Moonlighter’s dungeon‑crawling but want a more action‑oriented challenge, this is a fantastic choice. The sheer variety of classes and upgrades keeps every run feeling distinct.

Why we chose it Rogue Legacy 2 offers endless replayability through generational upgrades and diverse combat styles. It’s an addictive platformer for fans who love to experiment.

User reviews note that the combat system is difficult to master but easy to grasp and praise its depth.

Final Verdict: A polished roguelike that rewards experimentation and tenacity. Expect a steep learning curve and satisfying growth.

HeirApparent ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The combat system is deep and rewarding. Each new heir brings fresh challenges, making me eager to see what traits I’ll get next.

13. Slay the Spire [A Card‑Battling Roguelike with Moonlighter’s Progression Loop]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Deck‑building roguelike Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile Year of release 2019 Creator/s Mega Crit Games Average playtime ~59 hours What I liked Deep card strategy, endless combinations, addicting “one more run” loop

Slay the Spire merges deck‑building with roguelike structure. Each run has you ascend a spire by drafting cards, managing energy, and making decisions about which paths to take.

While there’s no shop management, the feeling of building and refining your deck parallels curating a shop inventory. Each card choice matters, much like selecting the right items to sell.

Why we chose it Slay the Spire’s strategic depth and replayability emulate Moonlighter’s progression loop. Its deck‑building mechanics offer a fresh twist on the roguelike formula.

Players describe it as fantastic and addictive, with hundreds of hours invested. Another user notes that while the art style is modest, the dynamic gameplay makes you lose track of time.

Final Verdict: A must‑play for strategy fans who enjoy planning, adapting, and watching a build come together over multiple runs.

CardCrafter ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Fantastically addictive. I’ve spent hundreds of hours climbing the Spire and still discover new strategies. Just add more characters!

14. Merchant of the Skies [A Trading Sim That Captures Moonlighter’s Merchant Spirit]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Trading & management sim Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One Year of release 2020 Creator/s Coldwild Games / Plug In Digital Average playtime ~8–10 hours to complete all achievements What I liked Relaxing trading loop, charming airship setting, light strategy

Merchant of the Skies puts you in command of a flying ship. Your goal: buy low, sell high, and build a profitable trading empire among floating islands.

You’ll upgrade your vessel, purchase warehouses, and discover new routes. The game is more casual than Moonlighter, but scratches the same itch for balancing supply and demand.

Why we chose it Merchant of the Skies focuses solely on the trading part of Moonlighter’s loop. Its relaxing pace and skyborne setting make it a charming break between more intense games.

There’s no combat, so it’s ideal for players who love the merchant aspect but prefer a peaceful experience. The short campaign means you can complete it in a weekend.

Final Verdict: A cozy trading sim that’s perfect if you enjoy buying and selling goods without worrying about enemies.

SkyTrader ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Building my own trading empire in the clouds is so relaxing. Upgrading my ship and searching for the best deals kept me entertained for hours.

15. Littlewood [A Peaceful, Post‑Adventure Game Like Moonlighter’s Daydream]

Our score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Town‑building life sim Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Sean Young / SmashGames Average playtime 20–40 hours, depending on how much you build What I liked Open‑ended building, relaxed pacing, charming villagers

Imagine the hero’s journey is over and you’re left to rebuild the world – that’s the premise of Littlewood. The game lets you design your town completely freely: move buildings, create forests and lakes, and shape the landscape to your liking.

There’s no combat or time pressure; instead, you enjoy gathering resources, leveling skills, and building relationships at your own pace.

Why we chose it Littlewood offers a calm alternative to Moonlighter’s nightly battles. Its emphasis on creativity and relaxation makes it perfect for players seeking a meditative experience. It shines among the best cozy games for players who prefer creativity and calm over combat.

Littlewood is cozy, relaxing, and meditative, praised by players for its low‑stress gameplay and cute characters. A reviewer noted that Littlewood easily offers 20–40 hours of gameplay depending on how much time you spend designing your town.

Final Verdict: A chill town‑builder for those times when you’d rather design and decorate than fight monsters. Best enjoyed when you need a break.

ZenBuilder ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The game is wonderfully cozy and meditative. Designing my village and unlocking new characters made me lose track of time in the best way.

Summary Table

Rank Game Notes / Strong Points 1 Moonlighter 2 – The True Sequel for Every Moonlighter Fan Expands shop systems, introduces 3D dungeons, and co‑op play. 2 Dave the Diver – A Moonlighter‑Like Life Beneath the Waves Gorgeous pixel art, diverse activities, and restaurant management. 3 Stardew Valley – A Cozy Moonlighter Alternative with Farming & Crafting Endless content, heartfelt relationships, and relaxing yet purposeful gameplay. 4 Recettear – The Original Moonlighter‑Style Shop RPG Deep haggling mechanics and quirky humor. 5 Cult of the Lamb – A Dark, Moonlighter‑Meets‑Management Hybrid Blends base‑building with action and dark humor. 6 UnderMine – A Roguelike Adventure in the Spirit of Moonlighter Addictive relic system and persistent upgrades. 7 Children of Morta – A Story‑Driven Roguelike for Moonlighter Fans Emotional narrative and family‑based progression. 8 Spiritfarer – An Emotional Journey for Moonlighter Players Seeking Heart Management sim with heartfelt storytelling. 9 Rogue Legacy 2 – A Legacy‑Driven Roguelike Like Moonlighter’s Dungeon Runs Generational progression and varied classes. 10 Potion Permit – A Heartwarming Moonlighter‑Style Crafting Sim Crafting and relationship mechanics with charming pixel art. 11 The Mageseeker – An Action RPG with Moonlighter‑Like Combat Energy Fast spell‑stealing combat and short playtime. 12 Slay the Spire – A Card‑Battling Roguelike with Moonlighter’s Progression Loop Deep deck‑building strategy and high replayability. 13 Cataclismo – A Strategic Builder for Moonlighter Players Who Love Management Depth Modular base construction and varied game modes. 14 Merchant of the Skies – A Trading Sim That Captures Moonlighter’s Merchant Spirit Relaxing trading loop and short campaign. 15 Littlewood – A Peaceful, Post‑Adventure Game Like Moonlighter’s Daydream Open‑ended building, cozy atmosphere, meditative pace.

My Overall Verdict

For players new to this hybrid genre, Moonlighter 2 is the ideal starting point – it delivers the most refined shopkeeping/dungeon‑crawling loop and introduces co‑op play for shared adventures.

Dave the Diver is perfect for those who want a laid‑back experience that still offers plenty of depth; diving for ingredients and running a sushi bar feels both relaxing and rewarding.

If you’re looking for a long‑term life sim with endless possibilities, Stardew Valley remains unmatched. Each of these top picks evokes a sense of ownership and discovery that makes the genre so appealing.

