20 Games Like Dishonored to Try in 2025 – Stealth, Action, and Storytelling at its Best

The best games like Dishonored are among the most gripping and immersive titles in all of gaming. Arkane Studios wasn’t afraid to think outside the box – filling its world with magic, machines, and dark imagination.

Dishonored blends stealth, action, and storytelling in brilliant yet unexpected ways. Execute precise takedowns, slip through shadowy streets, make choices that truly matter – games like Dishonored deliver experiences that both challenge and captivate.

This list will lead you through worlds rich with stealth mechanics, intense action, and stunningly detailed environments. If you’re ready to step into the shadows or awaken your inner assassin, read on for the top games like Dishonored.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Dishonored

If you’re a fan of Dishonored’s unique mix of stealth, action, and decision-based storytelling, you’re in for a treat. Here are our top three picks that mirror its intricate world-building, clever gameplay mechanics, and engaging narrative.

Prey (2017) – Developed by Arkane Studios, the same masterminds behind Dishonored, Prey offers a hauntingly atmospheric experience. Set aboard a space station overrun by alien creatures, this game allows players to use stealth and creativity to survive. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (2016) – A cyberpunk masterpiece, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided features branching storylines and a range of playstyles, from sneaky hacking to all-out combat. Thief (2014) – For those who love the methodical stealth and world design of Dishonored, Thief offers a darker, more atmospheric alternative. Set in a grim Victorian-steampunk city, it emphasizes patience, precision, and the art of staying unseen.

But don’t stop here – this is just the tip of the games like Dishonored iceberg! Read the full list of games to find a range of beloved titles that capture the spirit of Dishonored and expand on its mechanics in fresh and exciting ways.

20 Games Like Dishonored: Great Stealth and Strategy Adventures

If you’ve ever loved sneaking through shadows, making every choice matter, or finding creative ways around enemies, these games are for you.

Each offers its own twist on stealth and strategy while capturing the freedom and tension fans of Dishonored crave.

1. Prey [Best Sci-Fi Immersive Sim with Open-Ended Gameplay]

Our score 9.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action / Immersive Sim / Sci-Fi Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Creator/s Arkane Studios (Developer & Bethesda Softworks (Publisher) Average playtime 20–30 hours

Best for Players who enjoy open-ended problem solving, emergent powers, and exploration

In Prey, you step into the shoes of Morgan Yu aboard Talos I, a space station overrun by hostile alien Typhon. From the moment you awaken, the station encourages experimentation: sneak past enemies, manipulate the environment, or hack systems to turn threats in your favor.

Every room offers multiple solutions, making stealth, combat, and puzzle-solving feel like a personal choice.

Pro tip Experiment with combining human upgrades and alien powers – turning into objects, controlling enemies, or freezing liquids can open creative ways to bypass challenges.

The Arkane-built immersive sim design shines here: interconnected levels reward curiosity, powers scale with player creativity, and emergent gameplay makes each run unique. Reddit players often praise the feeling of freedom, describing moments where a simple environmental interaction completely changes an encounter.

Visually, Talos I blends retro-futuristic design with eerie shadows and small environmental storytelling touches that make the world feel alive.

My Verdict: Prey is an immersive, flexible, and deeply atmospheric sci-fi adventure that captures the freedom and creativity fans of Dishonored love. Its emergent gameplay and tense environments make every run feel fresh and rewarding.

2. Deus Ex: Human Revolution [Best Cyberpunk Stealth Experience Like Dishonored]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action RPG / Immersive Sim / Stealth Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360, Mac, Linux Year of release 2011 Creator/s Eidos Montreal (Developer), Square Enix (Publisher) Average playtime 20–30 hours

Best for Players who love rich choice‑driven stealth systems and atmospheric worlds

In Deus Ex: Human Revolution, you play Adam Jensen, a security officer who becomes augmented after a brutal attack. You’re thrust into a cyberpunk world filled with conspiracies, moral ambiguity, and multiple paths to victory.

Sneak, hack, persuade or punch your way through missions, with the freedom to tailor whether you go silent and unseen or guns‑blazing with style.

Pro tip Prioritize augmentations that match your preferred playstyle – stealth, combat, or social. Explore every level for hidden paths and hackable devices.

What sets this one apart is its immersive‑sim design: every level practically begs for creative solutions. Want to hack a security system from the shadows, or charm your way past guards and slip through ventilation shafts? It’s up to you.

Wrapped in a ton of RPG elements, the upgrade system encourages experimentation – stealth build, combat specialist, or talk‑your‑way‑out pick – with meaningful outcomes that ripple through the narrative and environment.

Visually, the game delivers a slick, neon‑tinged dystopia full of dark corners, corporate spires, and rain‑slick streets.

My Verdict: If you loved the freedom and layered systems of Dishonored, this is the cyberpunk cousin you’ve been waiting for—equal parts stealth, story, and player choice.

3. Thief [Classic Stealth Game That Inspired Dishonored]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Stealth / Immersive Sim Platforms PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of release 2014 (Reboot) Creator/s Eidos Montréal (Developer), Square Enix (Publisher) Average playtime 15–25 hours

Best for Players who enjoy patient, atmospheric stealth focused on light, sound, and subtlety

In Thief, you become Garrett, a master thief navigating the dark, Victorian‑steampunk streets of The City. Success depends on observation, patience, and exploiting shadows.

Every creaking floorboard, flickering candle, and guard’s patrol route becomes a puzzle, and direct combat is rarely the best solution.

Pro tip Use your tools creatively: the collapsible bow, Focus vision, and throwable distractions allow you to manipulate the environment and outsmart guards rather than fighting them head-on.

The level design encourages multiple approaches to every objective. Rooftops, ventilation shafts, and hidden side paths reward exploration and careful planning. Stealing a well-guarded artifact without alerting anyone is immensely satisfying, and the game’s sound and lighting mechanics heighten tension, making each stealth run feel alive and unpredictable.

Tools, gadgets, and emergent stealth mechanics combine to give players a sense of mastery over their surroundings.

My Verdict: If you love the deliberate, choice-driven stealth of Dishonored, Thief delivers an intense, immersive experience where patience, creativity, and observation are rewarded at every turn.

4. Styx: Master of Shadows [Best Fantasy Stealth Game Similar to Dishonored]

Our score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Stealth / Immersive Sim Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2014 Creator/s Cyanide Studios (Developer), Focus Home Interactive (Publisher) Average playtime 12–20 hours

Best for Players who want tight, gadget-rich stealth in a compact fantasy world

Styx: Master of Shadows is one of the best stealth games, where you play as Styx, a goblin thief infiltrating the Tower of Akenash to steal a mysterious artifact.

Success demands patience, stealth, and clever use of the environment. Vertical traversal, cables, ducts, and shadows allow multiple approaches to each encounter. Gadgets like clones and temporary invisibility add depth, letting you manipulate guards or scout ahead.

Pro tip Combine your clone with invisibility to confuse enemies and bypass heavily guarded areas without detection.

The RPG-lite progression system unlocks new skills and gadgets that expand your stealth options, encouraging replay and experimentation. The levels are small but carefully crafted, emphasizing emergent stealth over combat.

Torch-lit halls, metallic echoes, and environmental cues create tension and reward careful observation. Every patrol route or shadowed corner feels meaningful, and planning a perfect ghost run delivers satisfying mastery.

My Verdict: For players craving a focused stealth playground with inventive tools and vertical exploration, Styx: Master of Shadows captures the clever, tactical feel that Dishonored fans love.

5. Hitman [Best Assassination Sandbox for Strategic Players]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Stealth / Sandbox / Action Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator/s IO Interactive (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 25–40 hours

Best for Players who love creative stealth and multi-layered assassination opportunities

In Hitman, you step into the shoes of Agent 47, a professional assassin tasked with eliminating high-profile targets across elaborate sandbox locations.

Each level is a playground of opportunity, offering dozens of creative routes: blend into crowds, poison drinks, or engineer “accidents” with environmental kills. Observation, patience, and experimentation are key.

Pro tip Survey each level carefully before taking action – unlocking alternate paths, disguises, and hidden kills dramatically increases replay value and makes each approach feel unique in this incredible sandbox game.

The systems-driven design encourages emergent gameplay: social stealth, disguises, and environmental interactions all create dynamic solutions. Levels are dense with detail, from lavish parties to fortified compounds, and each mission is a puzzle waiting to be solved.

Highly replayable, Hitman rewards experimentation without forcing confrontation, giving players freedom to approach targets creatively while mastering timing and strategy.

My Verdict: For fans of tactical stealth and freedom of choice, Hitman delivers a sophisticated, replayable sandbox experience where clever planning and improvisation make every run thrilling.

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action / Stealth / Adventure Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creator/s FromSoftware (Developer), Activision (Publisher) Average playtime 40–60 hours Best for Players who thrive on precision, timing and high‑stakes stealth meets melee

In Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, you embody the shinobi Wolf, tasked with protecting a young lord and navigating a brutal, mythical version of Sengoku‑era Japan. Stealth isn’t optional – it’s often your best ally. You’ll glide across rooftops, grapple between towers, and strike from the shadows before plunging into deadly duels where a single mis‑timed parry spells disaster.

The game’s design rewards planning and skill: many boss and miniboss fights allow a stealthy opener kill that can shift the entire encounter’s rhythm.

Pro tip Use your grappling hook and prosthetic tools strategically – latent paths, ledges, and hidden kills unlock when you blend vertical traversal with stealthy takedowns.

The visual aesthetic hits hard: misty bamboo forests, shattered castles, and fortified strongholds provide dramatic backdrops. The combat system pivots on posture, not health bars, pushing you to master parries, counters, and lethal strikes. The mix of silent infiltration and explosive confrontations gives each moment a satisfying payoff.

My Verdict: If you love the freedom, tension, and elegant systems of Dishonored, Sekiro offers a sharper, more intense ride – where stealth and combat merge into one fluid, thrilling experience.

7. Desperados III [Best Tactical Stealth Strategy in a Western Setting]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Real-Time Tactics / Stealth Strategy Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2019 Creator/s Mimimi Games (Developer), THQ Nordic (Publisher) Average playtime 2020 Best for Players who enjoy tactical coordination, stealth-puzzle mechanics, and inventive kill chains

Desperados III puts you in control of John Cooper and his crew, planning precision takedowns across intricate Western environments. Each character has unique abilities that interact in creative ways, letting you synchronize stealth attacks, manipulate guards, and trigger chain reactions that feel deeply satisfying.

Pause-and-plan mechanics reward careful observation and strategy, turning every mission into a puzzle of timing, positioning, and environmental advantage.

Pro tip Use each character’s strengths to manipulate enemies and the environment – lure guards, block lines of sight, and execute multi-step eliminations for maximum efficiency.

The game’s visuals capture the dusty, sun-bleached Wild West with shadowed saloons and tightly designed mission spaces that encourage multiple approaches. Levels are built for replay, rewarding players who experiment with new combos and stealth strategies.

Every encounter has a tension-filled rhythm where the right planning and timing create moments of perfect execution.

My Verdict: Desperados III is a masterclass in tactical stealth, offering satisfying strategy, clever level design, and plenty of ways to pull off cinematic eliminations.

8. System Shock 2 [The Classic Immersive Sim That Paved the Way]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Immersive Sim / RPG / Horror Platforms PC, Mac Year of release 1999 Creator/s Looking Glass Studios & Irrational Games (Developers), Electronic Arts (Publisher) Average playtime 30–50 hours Best for Players who crave deep systems, emergent gameplay and atmospheric exploration

In System Shock 2, you awaken aboard a derelict spacecraft where a rogue AI and mutated horrors are your constant threat. What begins as a survival‑horror walkthrough evolves into a spine‑tingling immersive sim where every tool, door, and system becomes part of a living ecosystem.

You’ll pick your class, tailor your upgrades, and face encounters in unconventional ways – sneaking through vents, hacking security, or emptying ammo while managing scarce resources.

Pro tip Focus early on acquiring hacking and engineering upgrades – unlocking doors and rerouting power can turn a firefight into a stealth shortcut, saving vital supplies.

Visually, the corridors are cold, claustrophobic, and dripping with tension: flickering lights, the hum of machinery, and lurking shadows turn exploration into nervous survival. The RPG skill trees shift the gameplay dramatically – playing as an engineer lets you bypass fights by disabling turrets, while a weapons build pushes toward direct confrontation.

Those flexibility layers give System Shock 2 the same player‑driven freedom that Dishonored fans admire: choose your path, adapt to every scenario.

My Verdict: If you appreciate the immersive‑sim DNA of Dishonored, System Shock 2 is a foundational sci-fi game experience – rich in choice, systems and haunting atmosphere.

9. Mark of the Ninja [Best 2D Stealth Platformer Like Dishonored]

Our score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game 2D Stealth / Platformer Platforms PC, Xbox 360, Switch, PS4 Year of release 2012 (Remastered 2018) Creator/s Klei Entertainment (Developer), Microsoft Studios (Publisher) Average playtime 10–15 hours Best for Stealth fans who love planning, timing, and visual clarity

Mark of the Ninja puts you in the shadows as a lethal ninja navigating a world where one misstep can be fatal. The game brilliantly adapts stealth for 2D: creeping through corridors, hiding in shadows, and timing takedowns with pinpoint precision.

Sound and visibility are integral, giving immediate, intuitive feedback for every move. Multiple approaches let you ghost past enemies or orchestrate a silent chain of eliminations, rewarding clever planning over brute force.

Pro tip Use environmental distractions, disable lights, and carefully observe patrols – patience often beats aggression in this addictive platformer game.

Visually, the hand-painted environments, fluid animations, and strong light-dark contrasts make every infiltration cinematic. Tight controls let you chain movements with ease, while level design encourages experimentation.

Every route feels meaningful, whether you sneak, hide, or creatively dispatch foes. This minimalist but detailed approach distills stealth to its purest form.

My Verdict: Fans of Dishonored will appreciate Mark of the Ninja’s meticulous design, satisfying stealth systems, and replayable pathways that make every run feel distinct.

10. The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay [Best Cinematic Stealth Action Hybrid]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game First-Person Stealth / Action / Adventure Platforms PC, Xbox (Original) Year of release 2004 Creator/s Starbreeze Studios & Tigon Studios (Developers), Vivendi Universal Games (Publisher) Average playtime 8–12 hours Best for Fans of cinematic stealth with layered level design

In The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay, you step into the boots of Riddick, a hardened convict navigating the deadly confines of Butcher Bay prison. The game blends first-person stealth, melee takedowns, and environmental puzzles, letting you choose how to tackle each encounter.

Vertical traversal, vents, and shadows create multiple infiltration paths, while intelligent enemy patrols respond realistically to your presence. Unlike typical linear stealth games, every level encourages experimentation, planning, and improvisation.

Pro tip Observe patrol patterns and take advantage of environmental distractions – switch off lights or lure guards to stay undetected.

The game’s visuals impress with gritty, industrial textures, dynamic lighting, and cinematic set pieces that heighten tension. Stealth sequences feel rewarding, and well-timed melee takedowns deliver a satisfying sense of control. Emergent gameplay moments, like improvising on the fly when plans fail, make repeated playthroughs engaging.

My Verdict: Fans of Dishonored will love its compact, cinematic stealth design, tense encounters, and layered level structure that rewards careful strategy.

11. Ghost of Tsushima [Best Open-World Samurai Stealth Adventure]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Open-World Action / Stealth / Adventure Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 Year of release 2020 Creator/s Sucker Punch Productions (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 40–60 hours Best for Players who want cinematic samurai stealth in a vast open world

Ghost of Tsushima allows you to explore feudal Japan as Jin Sakai, mastering stealth, swordplay, and guerrilla tactics to repel the Mongol invasion. Blend into tall grass, use wind guidance for navigation, and approach missions with silent assassinations or full frontal combat.

This immersive open-world game seamlessly integrates stealth mechanics with traversal: climb cliffs, navigate rooftops, and use distractions to outmaneuver enemies.

Pro tip Switch between ghost-style stealth and samurai combat depending on enemy density and environmental opportunities to keep encounters fresh.

Visually, the game is breathtaking: sweeping landscapes, dynamic weather, and cinematic duels create an immersive atmosphere. Side quests and encounters reward planning and improvisation, offering multiple approaches for completionists and casual players alike.

My Verdict: Fans of Dishonored will appreciate the fluid stealth options, strategic combat, and cinematic worldbuilding that make every assassination feel impactful.

12. Assassin’s Creed II [Best Historical Stealth Game for Dishonored Fans]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action / Stealth / Open‑World Platforms PC, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2009 Creator/s Ubisoft Montreal (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 30–50 hours Best for Players who enjoy historical stealth and fluid parkour

Step into Renaissance Italy as Ezio Auditore in Assassin’s Creed II, combining stealth assassinations, parkour traversal, and open-world exploration.

Missions offer multiple approaches: sneak through crowds, scale rooftops, or eliminate targets with precise strikes. Social stealth and environmental interaction allow creative solutions, encouraging experimentation without forcing direct combat.

Pro tip Blend into crowds or use elevated vantage points to plan efficient, stylish takedowns.

From Venice canals to Florence rooftops, the level design rewards exploration and replayability. Hidden paths, secret tombs, and vertical layouts make every encounter feel dynamic. The game balances cinematic pacing with player freedom, giving stealth fans satisfying options for creative problem-solving.

My Verdict: Fans of Dishonored will appreciate the open-ended missions of Assassin’s Creed II. Vertical traversal, and rich historical sandbox that lets you approach objectives in countless inventive ways.

13. Deathloop [Best Time-Loop Shooter from the Makers of Dishonored]

Our score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action / Stealth / Shooter Platforms PC, PS5 Year of release 2021 Creator/s Arkane Studios (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 25–40 hours Best for Players who enjoy inventive stealth, clever systems and high replay value

Deathloop puts you in the shoes of Colt, trapped on the stylish island of Blackreef with a single goal: eliminate eight Visionaries before the day resets. Every loop teaches you more about routines, gadgets, and environmental opportunities.

The game encourages creativity: blend powers like invisibility or force-leap with firearms, use stealth to bypass enemies, or mix approaches for unique takedowns.

Pro tip Learn each Visionary’s schedule first, then plan combos of gadgets, stealth, and environment for a single-day perfect run.

The retro-futurist island looks stunning, with neon accents, sleek architecture, and subtle environmental storytelling. Time-loop mechanics turn failure into insight – every attempt advances mastery, unlocking new powers and strategies. Emergent gameplay ensures each run feels personal, with multiple paths to victory.

My Verdict: Deathloop is a systems-driven playground for players who love freedom and experimentation, delivering stealth, combat, and replayability that Dishonored fans will deeply enjoy.

14. Control [Best Supernatural Action Game with Immersive Atmosphere]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action / Stealth / Immersive Sim Platforms PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of release 2019 Creator/s Remedy Entertainment (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 20–30 hours Best for Players who enjoy paranormal powers, inventive combat, and atmospheric exploration

In Control, you play Jesse Faden navigating the Oldest House, a shifting, surreal headquarters. Using the Service Weapon and telekinetic powers, you manipulate the environment to solve encounters creatively.

Combat, stealth, and exploration intertwine seamlessly, with objects becoming both weapons and obstacles. Vertical spaces, hidden rooms, and puzzle-like layouts reward careful observation and experimentation.

Pro tip Combine powers like levitation and throwing objects with environmental hazards to tackle enemies in inventive ways.

The dense, interconnected level design creates a living labyrinth feel, blending oppressive mystery with moments of visual awe. Modular upgrades let you tailor abilities for stealth, direct combat, or mixed playstyles.

Every run of this action game encourages trying different approaches, while the eerie soundscape heightens tension and immersion.

My Verdict: Fans of Dishonored will appreciate Control for its layered mechanics, inventive powers, and atmospheric world, offering a satisfying balance of stealth, action, and exploration.

15. Alpha Protocol [Best Spy RPG with Player Choice and Consequences]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game RPG / Stealth / Espionage Platforms PC, PS3, Xbox 360 Year of release 2010 Creator/s Obsidian Entertainment (Developer), SEGA (Publisher) Average playtime 25–40 hours Best for Fans of branching narratives and flexible mission strategies

Alpha Protocol is a must-play spy game. You step into the shoes of secret agent Michael Thorton, navigating a web of global conspiracies where every choice matters. Missions can be completed via stealth, hacking, persuasion, or direct combat, giving players freedom to craft their own approach.

NPCs react dynamically to your actions, shaping story paths, alliances, and mission outcomes.

Pro tip Invest in stealth and hacking early to unlock non‑combat routes and gain advantages in later missions.

The RPG progression blends seamlessly with espionage gameplay: skill upgrades expand gadget use and dialogue options, creating multiple ways to tackle objectives.

Levels encourage experimentation, offering varied tactical paths and consequences that ripple through the narrative. Exotic locations, espionage tension, and emergent choices keep players engaged throughout.

My Verdict: Alpha Protocol excels at combining stealth, RPG progression, and meaningful choices, delivering a spy experience where every decision feels impactful.

16. Aragami [Best Ninja‑Themed Stealth Game Like Dishonored]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Stealth / Action / Ninja Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch Year of release 2016 Creator/s Lince Works (Developer & Publisher) Average playtime 10–20 hours Best for Players who enjoy pure stealth gameplay with supernatural ninja flair

In Aragami, you embody a shadow spirit who can teleport between darkness, infiltrating enemy forts, temples and pagodas while avoiding the light. Every level encourages planning: you’ll hide in pools of darkness, stretch shadows to create new paths, and time your teleport carefully.

Combat is risky and melee direct confrontation is rarely the best strategy, reinforcing the value of patience, silence and environment.

Pro tip Stay in darkness whenever possible to recharge your shadow power, create cover by extending shadows, and patiently observe patrol routes before making any move.

The game’s moody aesthetic sets the tone – hand‑painted environments contrasted by candlelit corridors and stark shadows pull you into a ninja’s world. Minimal HUD and clean visual feedback make each silent kill and shadow leap feel purposeful.

While some objectives repeat, the core shadow‑manipulation mechanics reward experimentation and replayability.

My Verdict: If you’re a fan of Dishonored’s freedom and calculated stealth, Aragami delivers a focused, elegant ninja experience where clever planning and shadow mastery shine.

17. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun [Best Tactical Stealth Strategy Experience]

Our score 8.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Real‑Time Tactics / Stealth Strategy Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator/s Mimimi Games (Developer), Daedalic Entertainment (Publisher) Average playtime 15–25 hours Best for Players who value methodical stealth, character synergy and puzzle‑like mission design

In Shadow Tactics, you command a team of specialists – ninja, samurai, sniper, kunoichi and trap‑master – each with unique abilities that support synchronized eliminations. Missions unfold like intricate puzzles: carefully coordinate your squad, set traps, lure guards, or execute simultaneous strikes to clear heavily guarded castles and camps.

Patrols, vision cones and timed sequences reward patience and planning over brute force.

Pro tip Use “Shadow Mode” to queue actions across characters – survey the map, prepare distractions, then trigger a chain of takedowns for jaw‑dropping results.

Visually, this notable strategy game nails its Edo Japan setting: snow‑dust temple roofs, bamboo‑forest infiltration routes and clan strongholds layered in subtle environmental detail.

Interactions feel emergent – unlocking a trap might cascade into a guard’s distraction, which opens a stealth kill – the kind of chain reaction that makes you feel smart. Though the learning curve is steep, the satisfaction of executing a flawless mission is immense.

My Verdict: If you love the systemic freedom of Dishonored, Shadow Tactics offers a stealth strategy playground where planning, timing, and character tools shine.

18. Velvet Assassin [Best WWII Stealth Game with Atmospheric Storytelling]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Stealth / Action Platforms PC, Xbox 360, PS3 Year of release 2009 Creator/s Replay Studios (Developer), SouthPeak Games (Publisher) Average playtime 12–18 hours Best for Fans of tense, methodical stealth set in a historically grounded WWII world

Velvet Assassin puts you in the shoes of Violette Summer, a British spy navigating occupied Europe. Gameplay revolves around infiltration, assassination, and careful movement through enemy territory.

Players must balance patience with precision, using shadows, cover, and distraction to bypass guards or execute silent takedowns. Every decision carries weight – loud mistakes can lead to failure, creating high-stakes tension that makes every stealth sequence memorable.

Pro tip Study guard patterns and plan exits carefully – rushing leads to immediate consequences in this captivating WWII game.

Visually, the game is steeped in a moody, oppressive aesthetic: dimly lit corridors, bombed-out streets, and rain-slicked rooftops reinforce the sense of danger.

Tools and limited combat options emphasize cunning over force, rewarding creative use of the environment to eliminate targets or avoid detection. This is stealth in its purest form, with an emphasis on immersion and consequence.

My Verdict: Players seeking deliberate, atmospheric WWII stealth will appreciate Velvet Assassin’s tense pacing, detailed environments, and rewarding stealth systems.

19. Dishonored: Death of the Outsider [Best Standalone Expansion for Dishonored Fans]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Action / Stealth Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Creator/s Arkane Studios (Developer), Bethesda Softworks (Publisher) Average playtime 10–15 hours Best for Players who want a tightly crafted, high-variability stealth experience

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider follows Billie Lurk on a mission to eliminate a godlike figure in the heart of a corrupt city. Gameplay emphasizes creative stealth and assassination, with compact missions that encourage experimentation.

Players can combine powers in inventive ways – teleportation, possession, and time-freezing abilities offer multiple approaches to each target. Dense level design rewards exploration and alternative routes, making each encounter feel fresh and replayable.

Pro tip Focus on mastering one or two ability combos per run to maximize your efficiency and keep encounters smooth.

The aesthetic carries the series’ signature blend of grimy urban environments, rich lighting, and stylized steampunk design. Shorter missions mean high-impact encounters, perfect for perfecting ghost runs or trying more aggressive strategies without committing to long play sessions.

My Verdict: Fans of the Dishonored series will love the expansion’s compact, highly replayable missions, inventive powers, and satisfying stealth moments.

20. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Best Futuristic Stealth RPG for Dishonored Players]

Our score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Type of game Stealth / RPG / Action Platforms PC, PS4, Xbox One Year of release 2016 Creator/s Eidos-Montreal (Developer), Square Enix (Publisher) Average playtime 30–50 hours Best for Fans of futuristic stealth RPGs with deep player choice and emergent gameplay

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is an amazing action RPG, where you step in the augmented shoes of Adam Jensen in a world fractured by prejudice against mechanically enhanced humans. Gameplay revolves around stealth, hacking, and social manipulation, allowing players to tackle objectives in multiple ways.

Hub-based levels encourage exploration, with side paths, secret caches, and alternative access routes rewarding experimentation. A robust toolset – including cloaking devices, EMP grenades, and non-lethal takedowns – supports creative problem solving and player-driven solutions.

Pro tip Balance augment upgrades to complement your preferred approach – mix stealth enhancements with hacking to open up more non-lethal strategies.

The game’s cyberpunk visuals highlight neon-lit cityscapes, intricate interiors, and a dense narrative filled with conspiracies and faction conflicts. Player decisions have meaningful consequences on mission outcomes and world interactions, reinforcing the immersive-sim feel.

My Verdict: Fans of Dishonored will appreciate the flexible stealth, deep RPG systems, and layered storytelling that reward planning and experimentation.

My Overall Verdict on Games Like Dishonored

If you’re looking for a starting point in games like Dishonored, there’s a ton of pretty good titles for you to try, which either match or take it to a whole new level.

For stealth newcomers → Styx: Master of Shadows. Tight, focused levels let you practice sneaking, vertical movement, and silent takedowns without overwhelming complexity.

→ Styx: Master of Shadows. Tight, focused levels let you practice sneaking, vertical movement, and silent takedowns without overwhelming complexity. For immersive-sim enthusiasts → Deus Ex: Human Revolution. Deep player-choice systems, hacking, and multiple stealth or combat approaches provide the layered gameplay Dishonored fans love.

→ Deus Ex: Human Revolution. Deep player-choice systems, hacking, and multiple stealth or combat approaches provide the layered gameplay Dishonored fans love. For action-strategy players → Hitman. Creative assassination opportunities and sandbox level design reward experimentation and careful planning.

→ Hitman. Creative assassination opportunities and sandbox level design reward experimentation and careful planning. For historical or open-world stealth seekers → Assassin’s Creed II. Vertical exploration and social stealth mechanics allow inventive approaches to objectives.

→ Assassin’s Creed II. Vertical exploration and social stealth mechanics allow inventive approaches to objectives. For narrative-focused stealth fans → Prey. Combines emergent gameplay, environmental tools, and powers for inventive encounters across a mystery-driven sci-fi setting.

These recommendations provide a mix of stealth, immersive-sim depth, and replayability, ensuring a smooth transition for anyone who wants to find a new game or take a break from Dishonored by playing other games like it.

FAQs