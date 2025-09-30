15 Games Like Blue Prince For Those Who’ve Left Mount Holly

I’ll be frank: picking out games like Blue Prince is a difficult challenge. After all, few games can match Blue Prince’s genre-blending gameplay, atmosphere, and puzzles point-for-point. Though some games come pretty close.

If you’re suffering from drafting withdrawal, I’m here to help. In this list, we’ll go through 15 great games similar to Blue Prince that will hopefully scratch that itch.

Our Top Picks for Games Like Blue Prince

All the games on this list are great, but some of them are especially so:

Outer Wilds (2019) – Decipher the secrets of a long-lost civilization in a solar system caught in a time loop. Tunic (2022) – No instructions? No problem. Assemble the manual yourself in this puzzle adventure game. Void Stranger (2023) – Tile-based puzzles are pushed to their utmost limits in this difficult game.

While these games are the best of the best, rest assured that there’s plenty to love about every game on this list.

15 Games Like Blue Prince: New Mysteries Await

Now, there’s nothing quite like Blue Prince. The fusion of many different genres, such as puzzle, exploration, adventure, and roguelike, makes Blue Prince the first of its kind. As such, it’s not possible to get a one-to-one experience like it, though these games come pretty close.

Now, let’s get to the list of the best games like Blue Prince.

1. Outer Wilds [Breathtaking Space Puzzle Game]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2019 Creator(s) Mobius Digital, Annapurna Interactive Average Playtime ~20 hours Metacritic Score 85

When it comes to games like Blue Prince, immersive exploration puzzlers are very likely the first stop you’re going to make. And when it comes to those, you really can’t go wrong with Outer Wilds.

As the newest space cadet of Outer Wilds Ventures, you’ve finally earned the right to take a ship into orbit to discover the secrets of the Nomai, a lost civilization. But things don’t stay that way because 22 minutes after you set off, your sun goes supernova, annihilating everything in your solar system, including you. And then you wake up back on Timber Hearth.

As with Blue Prince, Outer Wilds is a mystery-driven exploration game where progression is defined by your real-life learnings and clues often won’t make sense just yet. With a bit of thinking and experimentation, however, you’ll be able to make tangible progress, and step by step, you’ll unlock the secrets of your universe. Hope you’ve been taking notes.

Why we chose it Outer Wilds does a dangerous dance between multiple genres, but where other games might slip, Outer Wilds manages to perfect the formula.

The large scope of Outer Wilds seems like it would compromise the puzzle gameplay; I assure you, it doesn’t. Just as with Blue Prince, every bit of progress is hard-won and every eureka moment is immensely satisfying, and the time management aspect also makes this an interesting strategy game.

My Verdict: Outer Wilds is sure to satisfy with its massive scope, archeological angle, and tricky puzzles.

What do players say?

underwater ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Fantastic game. Don’t use a guide for this one.

2. Tunic [Assemble The Manual Yourself]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2022 Creator(s) Isometricorp Games, Finji Average Playtime ~15 hours Metacritic Score 85

Tunic is a great adventure game, this time starring an anthropomorphic fox. The game has a simple premise: you’re thrust into an isometric world a la Zelda, and that’s about it.

This time, however, the instructions are unclear. And I mean that literally because your goals, objectives, heck, even much of the UI is written in an indecipherable in-game language. You’ll also come across a “helpful” in-game manual that’s not only obtuse but also torn and scattered.

Why we chose it As with Outer Wilds, Tunic masterfully combines the best of multiple genres to create a game that shouldn’t be missed.

Tunic’s gameplay revolves around figuring out just what you’re supposed to do. With each page you collect, your understanding of what Tunic asks of you deepens (or not). Because the instructions are never straightforward, experimentation is key, so don’t be afraid to try out crazy stuff. It might just be the way forward.

As with Blue Prince, progression in Tunic is both heavily knowledge-based and hard-won. Much like unraveling the secrets of the mansion, you’ll need to think out of the box and attack problems from multiple angles, as well as carefully study what works and what doesn’t, so you can figure out how to play Tunic.

My Verdict: Tunic’s unconventional approach to the puzzle game makes it an absolute must-play for puzzle aficionados.

What do players say?

EvilTwinSunnyFrank ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Really wish I could play this one for the first time again.

3. Void Stranger [Tile-Based Puzzle Game]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC Year of Release 2023 Creator(s) System Erasure Average Playtime ~30 hours Metacritic Score 85

On the surface, Void Stranger appears to be a simple game. After all, “navigate the dungeon by moving tiles” sounds like the premise for a kid’s game. But if you actually try it out, Void Stranger proves itself to be much more complex than it initially seems.

Void Stranger’s gameplay revolves around using your magic rod to manipulate tiles. To be more specific, you can “take” a tile and “place” it somewhere else. Despite the simple premise, Void Stranger combines this with other elements to make some pretty difficult puzzles where surpassing the limits of your physical space is only the start.

Why we chose it Void Stranger expounds on and pushes the limits of the simple Sokoban genre in ways you won’t expect.

But as with Baba is You, Void Stranger requires you to think way out of the box and even break the game’s rules to make progress. Don’t be afraid to experiment, and remember, you can always start from the beginning of the dungeon.

No great puzzle game would be without a story, and despite its simple premise and retro graphics, Void Stranger is just waiting to be unpacked. Each breaking of the rules comes with a deeper understanding of the game and the story, and though progress is slow, it’s oh-so-satisfying to pick Void Stranger apart and lay its mysteries bare.

My Verdict: Void Stranger is a difficult yet immensely satisfying puzzler that’s sure to satisfy players looking for a hardcore experience.

What do players say?

JaviOnukala ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Never easy, but that makes it always satisfying whenever you make progress. Not for the impatient.

4. The Witness [Incredible Puzzle Design]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS Year of Release 2016 Creator(s) Thekla, Inc. Average Playtime ~18 hours Metacritic Score 87

Many of the games on this list are like Blue Prince in that they rely on an overarching understanding of their systems in order to progress. In that regard, The Witness stands out for its absolutely stellar puzzle design.

In The Witness, you’ll wake up on a deserted island. While you’re free to walk around the gorgeous environment, you’ll quickly find your exploration hindered by numerous puzzles, each of which tends to block off an area. Time to put your thinking cap on.

Why we chose it One of The Witness’ core design elements is inspiration via trial and error. Attaining the eureka moment here just feels better than other puzzlers.

Now, there are many similar games to The Witness; few of them can attain a difficulty of just-right, where every prior puzzle builds upon what you’ve already learned. Not only that, but the lengths to which The Witness can take such a simple puzzle are both amazing and a pleasure to solve.

My Verdict: The Witness is a surefire hit for anyone looking for a complex, but fair puzzler.

What do players say?

ICEDRelativity ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Difficult but fun. If you need a break, you can always just walk around since it’s very pretty.

5. Return of the Obra Dinn [Time-Traveling Murder Mystery]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2018 Creator(s) 3903 LLC., Lucas Pope Average Playtime ~10 hours Metacritic Score 89

I’ve gushed at length about The Return of the Obra Dinn a lot, and when it comes to the best puzzle games, it’s an indie game I’ll always recommend.

As an insurance investigator of the British East India Company, it’s your job to board the titular ship, which has somehow sailed into port with no hands on board. Armed only with the ship’s manifest and the Memento Mortum, a pocket watch that allows you to see the exact moment of a person’s death, you’ll need to gather information and uncover the fates of 60 individuals.

Why we chose it The Return of the Obra Dinn keeps you hooked with its distinct 1-bit art style and a massive rabbit hole of a story that’ll keep you guessing.

When it comes to deduction puzzles, it’s very hard to beat Obra Dinn. While some characters, such as the captain, are easy to place, most are not. You’ll need to put on your thinking cap and scour memories of death for minute clues that’ll help you identify who each person is, what their role was aboard the ship, and what killed them, if they perished at all.

My Verdict: Few murder mysteries are as full of personality as The Return of the Obra Dinn, and watching yourself progress your journal is always a treat.

What do players say?

thedreadpirateroberts ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s a shame you can only really play this once.

6. The Forgotten City [Time-Traveling in Ancient Rome]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2021 Creator(s) Modern Storyteller, Dear Villagers Average Playtime ~6 hours Metacritic Score 85

If this one sounds familiar, you’re not alone. The Forgotten City began life as a Skyrim mod back in 2015, and was so well-received that a full adaptation of it was made in 2021.

In this great RPG game, you’ll be exploring some ancient ruins looking for your rescuer’s friend. Upon entering said ruins, however, you’re transported back in time into an ancient Roman city. Said city is under the gods’ protection, but there lies a single, unbreakable law. And that is, if anyone were to commit a sin, all its citizens would be turned into gold.

Why we chose it When it comes to non-linear mysteries, The Forgotten City is a cut above. Despite the massive, sprawling setting as well as an abundance of seemingly unconnected clues, everything comes together to create one interconnected puzzle box.

Naturally, this punishment will be enacted as you play. Fear not, however, as the portal you entered from also gives you the ability to reset the time loop. This ability will prove core to your investigation, as you’ll be able to use it not only to reset the Golden Rule, but also carry items and, most importantly, information, back to the start of the game.

My Verdict: The Forgotten City’s reliance on utilizing new information each run makes it very similar to Blue Prince.

What do players say?

VeniVidiVino ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Fun puzzle/exploration game that does a good job making you feel like you’re in ancient Rome.

7. Lorelei and the Laser Eyes [Moody Puzzle Exploration Game]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5 Year of Release 2024 Creator(s) Simogo, Annapurna Interactive Average Playtime ~25 hours Metacritic Score 88

There are a lot of cryptic, moody exploration puzzlers, but Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is, in my opinion, one of the absolute best.

In this game, you’ll play as an unidentified woman invited to an old baroque manor found deep in central Europe. Your goal may be seemingly simple, but getting there will be rough, and more often than not, you’ll have more questions than answers.

Why we chose it Lorelei complements its devious puzzles with a melancholic atmosphere and a story that leaves you hungry for more.

No mystery would be complete without puzzles, and Lorelei has plenty of those. Just remember: even though each puzzle solved not only offers a way forward, but also sheds some light on the heart of the matter. And when you discover the truth of things, what choice will you make?

My Verdict: If you’re looking for a puzzle exploration game that wows both with its story and its puzzles, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is a good choice.

What do players say?

messasmash ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Pulls you in with its amazing atmosphere and gripping puzzles.

8. Inscryption [A Massive Rabbit Hole of a Deckbuilder]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2021 Creator(s) Daniel Mullins Games, Devolver Digital Average Playtime ~15 hours Metacritic Score 85

It’s ridiculously hard to talk about Inscryption without giving away key spoilers. Suffice to say, this superb indie game always keeps you on your toes with its many twists and turns.

If there’s one word to describe Inscryption, it’d be “unpredictable”. At its onset, you’re stuck in a dark room with a figure who forces you to play a simple yet satisfying roguelike deckbuilder. Over the course of the game, you’ll start seeing different genres sneak in: escape rooms, a bit of survival mystery, and yes, multiple puzzles.

Why we chose it Take my word for it: nothing else comes close to Inscryption’s incredible gameplay.

Inscryption has many, many twists and turns, all of which serve to bolster its central story. But regardless of where you end up or what happens, everything is always interconnected, and every little detail is important in understanding just what Inscryption is all about.

My Verdict: If you’re looking for a wild, unpredictable ride, this is the game you want.

What do players say?

ComplexTriangulations ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s a real rollercoaster of a game. You THINK you understand where it’s going, but nope.

9. Myst [Milestone Puzzle Exploration Game]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms (3D Remake) PC, macOS, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 1993 (original), 2000 (realMyst), 2014 (realMyst: Masterpiece), 2020 (3D remake) Creator(s) Cyan Worlds Inc. Average Playtime ~7 hours Metacritic Score 78

We can’t talk about the Blue Prince without dwelling on one of the forebearers of the genre, Myst.

Myst is an atmospheric first-person exploration slash puzzle game. In this title, you’ll play as a wanderer stranded on Myst Island, a place chock-full of secrets and machinery. Exploring this island reveals that it’s much more than meets the eye, with its prime treasures hidden well out of reach.

Why we chose it Myst remains a solid first title for anyone looking to get into the genre, especially since many of its puzzles are self-contained.

Myst not only popularized the puzzle genre, but also set a standard for what CD-ROM games should deliver. For its time, its audiovisual cutscenes, stunning graphics, and then-uncommon first-person perspective for exploration were nothing short of astounding.

It was so successful, in fact, that the Myst series persists until today. Not only has it spawned an entire library of sequels, but it’s also been released multiple times as realMyst in 2000, realMyst: Masterpiece Edition in 2014, and a full 3D remake in 2020.

My Verdict: While many games have surpassed Myst, it’s still an engaging classic puzzle game that’s sure to delight.

What do players say?

geodesicsomething ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Still holds up to modern puzzlers.

10. Slay the Spire [Excellent Roguelike Deck Builder]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS Year of Release 2019 Creator(s) Mega Crit Average Playtime Skill dependent Metacritic Score 89

Blue Prince is a hybrid game, after all, and apart from its puzzle exploration gameplay, it’s also something of a deck builder. And if tactically placing rooms to create a perfect floorplan was what drew you in, then I’d heartily recommend Slay the Spire, unquestionably one of the best deck-building games.

Slay the Spire’s premise is simple: you pick one of four characters and embark on a 50-floor quest to slay the Spire. As expected, this won’t be easy, as the Spire is full of monsters, traps, and powerful level bosses looking to end your journey.

Luckily, you’re also armed. Each character’s abilities are represented by a deck of cards, and as you vanquish foes and visit shops, you’ll gain the ability to add, remove, or upgrade cards in your deck. Make no mistake: mastering deck construction is a core skill in Slay the Spire.

Why we chose it Slay the Spire is mechanically demanding but is very approachable for first-time players, and the core gameplay is quite simple. It’s also one of those games that are easy to learn, but hard to master, which ensures that you’re going to get a lot of play time out of it.

Each run is seeded, meaning you’ll get different floor layouts, different card rewards, and different prizes, meaning that this fantastic roguelite game offers endless replay value via its randomly generated nature.

My Verdict: Roguelike elements coupled with simple yet challenging gameplay make Slay the Spire a clear standout.

What do players say?

DAOgolak ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Incredibly addicting and humongous replay value – I’ve clocked over a thousand hours and counting.

11. The Talos Principle [Philosophizing with Robots]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, OS X, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS Year of Release 2014 Creator(s) Croteam, Devolver Digital Average Playtime ~16 hours Metacritic Score 85

While a whole lot of other games on this list have a story to tell, The Talos Principle is a title that also invites us to look inward and ask ourselves some difficult questions, like “what makes us human”, “can a non-human be human”, and so on.

Gameplay-wise, The Talos Principle is quite simple. For the most part, you’ll be moving blocks in mazes, and blocks make keys that let you get more blocks, and so on. You’ll also run into many different obstacles, such as gates, motion detectors, sentry guns, and so on.

Why we chose it Sure, the puzzle gameplay is nice, but it’s the sci-fi setting and especially the reflections on the nature of humanity and free will that make The Talos Principle stand out.

Now, all this might make The Talos Principle seem heavy, but surprisingly, it isn’t. Despite the many invitations to think on the nature of things, you don’t need to do so to enjoy the game, and the environmental puzzles, though challenging, are pretty basic, so much so that I’d easily recommend The Talos Principle for newcomers.

My Verdict: The Talos Principle is a great stop for both new and veteran puzzle players. Its blend of basic yet challenging gameplay and invitation for self-reflection makes this one a game worth picking up.

What do players say?

StacksStackingStacks ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The sci-fi philosophy was what made me stay, though the puzzles were nice too.

12. Animal Well [Metroidvania Exploration and Puzzles]

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2024 Creator(s) Shared Memory, Bigmode Average Playtime ~8 hours Metacritic Score 90

Animal Well stands out not because of its puzzle gameplay (although said gameplay is excellent), but because of its unconventional genre: this one’s a great Metroidvania game on top of being a puzzler.

Like many other games on this list, Animal Well’s goal isn’t initially clear. You’re plunged into a dense, cryptic, and non-linear world with no idea of where to go or what to do.

What is clear, however, is that you’re meant to go around solving puzzles and collecting items. The Metroidvania nature of Animal Well means that you’ll run across puzzles you can’t reach or solve yet, but it also goes one step further by giving items unintended uses. Patience, observation, and experimentation are key.

Why we chose it Charming, clever, and cute. Animal Well marries both of its genres perfectly while removing combat to ensure a pure puzzle-solving experience.

And because Animal Well relies on the unconventional, it’s chock-full of secrets and Easter eggs, some of which likely haven’t been found yet by the community. Who knows, maybe you’ll find one too.

My Verdict: Animal Well is much more than meets the eye, and its emphasis on experimentation makes it pretty close to Blue Prince.

What do players say?

volare_viaaa ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Outer Wilds, but a metroidvania. Pretty unique and had a good time with this one.

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2023 Creator(s) Geometric Interactive, Annapurna Interactive Average Playtime ~5 hours Metacritic Score 88

At first glance, Cocoon sounds like pretty much every other game on this list. In this title, you’ll play as a beetle pushing an orb. The catch? Said orb is also another world you can dive into.

Of course, the fun doesn’t end there. Taking a page out of Inception, you can jump into another world from your activated orb, leading to a brilliantly executed “worlds within worlds” mechanic where you not only need to dive into orbs, but also move multiple orbs to solve puzzles.

Why we chose it Cocoon’s use of its main mechanic as both challenge and tool make it a clear winner, and the puzzles, while easy, aren’t bad either.

Apart from this very welcome shift in gameplay (and the creativity that comes along with it), Cocoon has a pretty simple, linear design. While I’d put this game on the easier scale of puzzlers, it’s still a game worth picking up, especially if you’re trying to get someone into the genre.

My Verdict: Cocoon’s unique design makes it a title definitely worth checking out, especially if you want a simple but innovative puzzler.

What do players say?

DJ_Minimalist ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Simple and beautiful, but I wish the puzzles were more complex.

14. Chants of Sennaar [Decode Ancient Languages]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS Year of Release 2023 Creator(s) Rundisc, Focus Entertainement Average Playtime ~10 hours Metacritic Score 86

If you ever read the story of the Tower of Babel and thought that it might make for a great puzzle, you’re not alone, as that’s the exact premise of Chants of Sennaar.

In Chants of Sennaar, you play as a wanderer whose goal is to reach the top of a huge tower. This wouldn’t be a problem, except for the fact that each floor is occupied by a different culture, each of whom speak a different language. Good luck.

Fortunately, the game does throw you a bone in the form of context clues, some of which are quite easy to understand. The UI also helps by allowing you to type what you think a word means, and it will use your definition. You’ll also be able to take mastery tests, and if you pass, the words will be permanently and correctly translated.

Why we chose it Language puzzle games are few and far between, and Chants of Sennaar is a well-made and very welcome addition.

Still, deciphering entire languages will be a tricky task, so be ready to challenge your theories and experiment with different meanings. I hope your note-taking skills are up to par.

My Verdict: Chants of Sennaar is an amazing pick for any gamer looking for a “decoder” type of puzzler.

What do players say?

sokoviathesecond ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Fantastic design and puzzles.

15. The Room [Short And Sweet]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS Year of Release 2012 Creator(s) Fireproof Games Average Playtime ~3 hours Metacritic Score 75

Last, but definitely not least, is The Room. No, not the movie – this one’s a straightforward puzzle game that’s about opening a box. Yes, really.

That box is incredibly complicated and was designed to be impossible to open. Impossible, that is, for anyone without the right equipment, and fortunately, a friend of yours not only left you the safe containing the box, but also an eyepiece that will prove vital to solving this mystery.

Why we chose it As the entire game revolves around just the puzzle box, you’ll really feel your progress in The Room, with each small victory in clear sight.

The game will hold your hand for the first part, but once you open the safe and pull out the first puzzle box, all bets are off. Just remember: the solution is always much nearer than you may think.

My Verdict: The Room is a short, sweet game that’s great for players looking for a way to pass an afternoon, and there’s a whole Room series if this game wasn’t enough.

What do players say?

FUNISPELLINGMAN ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Short, but 100% worth it.

My Overall Verdict

Even with all these suggestions, you might find it tricky to pick a starting point. To help you narrow down your choices, I prepared the best starting points for different types of gamers. And there is something for everyone.

Best starting point for games like Blue Prince today?

For exploration puzzle veterans → Outer Wilds

An utterly massive journey with lots of devious puzzles that reward careful observation and thinking.



An utterly massive journey with lots of devious puzzles that reward careful observation and thinking. For newcomers to exploration puzzles → The Talos Principle

Basic but engaging, and it comes with a great philosophical narrative, too.

For retro fans → Void Stranger

Takes Sokoban games to the next level.

For noir fans → Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Moody, dark, and full of surprises.

For those looking for roguelike deck builders → Slay the Spire

Simply one of the best roguelike deck builders you can get.

FAQs

What is the best game like Blue Prince?

The best game like Blue Prince is Outer Wilds due to its scope, as well as the roguelike element of starting new runs with more knowledge. More games would include The Talos Principle, The Witness, and The Forgotten City.

What type of game is Blue Prince?

Blue Prince is a first-person puzzle adventure type of game. In this game, you wander around and solve puzzles, each of which will ideally bring you closer to your goal.

How hard is the game Blue Prince?

Blue Prince is a fairly challenging game. A lot of the difficulty comes from understanding what each room does, as well as drafting a floor plan that will let you reach the Antechamber. The roguelike elements can also be tough to work with, as the day’s room types aren’t guaranteed.

Was Blue Prince inspired by Myst?

Yes, the Blue Prince was inspired by Myst. Though it’s not a direct inspiration, Myst did bring the “solve puzzles and explore the world” genre to new heights, which means that any exploration puzzle game is indirectly inspired by Myst.

How long does it take to complete the Blue Prince?

It takes around 25 to 40 hours to complete Blue Prince, assuming you’re only looking for Room 46. The postgame (yes, there’s a massive postgame) will likely take you up to 100 hours, depending on how quickly you solve puzzles.

Is Blue Prince Better Than Outer Wilds?

Whether the Blue Prince is better than Outer Wilds depends on what kind of experience you’re looking for. For me, they’re at the same level.