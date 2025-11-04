7 Best Plants Vs. Zombies Games: Zombies on Your Lawn

There’s no denying that the original Plants vs. Zombies was a massive success, but while it’s one of (if not the) best Plants vs. Zombies games there is, the franchise has much more to offer. From mobile games to third-person shooters and even a card game, the PvZ universe is bigger than most people realize .

And if you’re one of those who are looking for even more PvZ adventures, or you’re looking for a starting point to dive in, you’re in luck. In this list, we’ll run through 7 great Plants vs. Zombies titles, each of which has something unique to offer.

Our Top Picks from the Plants vs. Zombies Franchise

Now, the games on this list are pretty notable, but some of them are a clear cut above:

Plants vs. Zombies (2009) – The first game in the series is also its undisputed best, with its casual, memorable approach to tower defense. Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare (2014) – This charming yet accessible shooter was an unexpected turn, to be sure, but a successful one. Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 (2016) – Everything that made Garden Warfare great, with even more refinement and polish.

But while these are the best PvZ games on this list, I invite you to keep scrolling; there’s a lot more to love about the series, after all.

7 Best Plants vs. Zombies Games

Granted, there aren’t too many PvZ games out there: a lot of tower defense games, mostly, and a bunch of spin-offs. But keep in mind that with how game development goes on nowadays, we may yet see the series take off in another unforeseen direction.

Now, let’s jump into the list. How many of these Plants vs. Zombies games have you tried?

1. Plants vs. Zombies (2009) [The Original Tower Defense]

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, macOS, Nintendo DS, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Android, many other platforms Year of Release 2009 Creator/s PopCap Games Average Playtime ~8 hours

Sure, more modern PvZ games might have more game modes, more key features that shake up gameplay, new characters, and more seeds to your growing collection of “all the plants so far”…but I maintain that the original Plants vs. Zombies is still the best.

In this game, you’ll be beset by the living dead, who want to eat your brains. Thankfully, you’re armed both with a spacious lawn (and backyard) as well as packets of seeds, each of which grows into special plants. Said plants serve as your defense: most plants fire at the zombies, but others offer different utilities, such as walls, traps, stuns, and explosions.

Why we chose it Even today, Plants vs. Zombies’ basic yet addictive gameplay makes it great for both newcomers and veterans of the tower defense genre.

This gameplay might sound simple to pick up and learn. It is, but it’s also perfectly tuned and strategically meaty. Sure, it’s got nothing on the best grand strategy games, but with lots of combinations and unexpected synergies between plants as well as some difficult modes, Plants vs. Zombies offers hours of fun.

As if that wasn’t enough, Plants vs. Zombies also has an iconic art style, as well as charming and super memorable character designs for both plants and zombies, all of which make it stand out. And it doesn’t stop there, no. Plants vs. Zombies also has a well-crafted soundtrack that’s aged surprisingly well, so much so that I still hum the tunes in my head even today.

My Verdict: Plants vs. Zombies is an incredibly addictive tower defense game that’s definitely worth sinking your teeth into even today.

2. Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare [Shooter Spin-Off]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 3/4, Xbox 360, Xbox One Year of Release 2014 Creator/s PopCap Games, Electronic Arts Average Playtime Variable



While most people think of tower defense games when we talk about PvZ, that wasn’t the only direction PopCap went. I’ll admit, I was very skeptical about Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare, but I’m glad I was proven wrong.

In Garden Warfare, you’ll pick from either the plant or zombie sides and compete with other players across multiple game modes. Each side has different classes (think Team Fortress 2), all of whom all bring something unique to the battlefield. A combination of knowing what your class does, what your opponent’s classes do, and player skill will be needed to emerge victorious.

Why we chose it Garden Warfare could have been a cash grab, but no. This third person shooter is genuinely fresh, funny, and always blast to play.



As with the first PvZ, Garden Warfare was made to appeal to as broad a playerbase as possible. And thanks to its bright, distinct, and very readable fun that keeps combat clear and its ease of play that makes multiplayer a blast, it succeeded, making Garden Warfare a still-relevant title in the PvZ library.

My Verdict: Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare’s combination of tight gameplay and PvZ’s style still makes it a game worth playing today.

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2016 Creator/s PopCap Games, Electronic Arts Average Playtime Variable

What’s better than one Garden Warfare? Two Garden Warfares, that’s what. With Garden Warfare’s surprise success in 2014, it was really only a matter of time before a sequel was announced. Luckily, fans didn’t have to wait long, as Garden Warfare 2 released in 2016.

There’s not much to say about the sequel that the original didn’t cover; it’s still the same robust, very accessible class-based third-person shooter with that signature PvZ flair. Once again, you’ll embark with your team of plants or zombies and take on the other team in a variety of game modes. No muss, no fuss, just some good, clean fun.

Why we chose it Garden Warfare 2 takes everything that Garden Warfare did right and brought it to the next level.

Everything’s bigger, better, and bolder in Garden Warfare 2, with an even bigger roster of plants and zombies, as well as more game modes, a hub world, and quests. Most notably however, Garden Warfare 2 improved on the first game’s multiplayer options and now has split-screen co-op, making it a great game for game night.

My Verdict: Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 is a fantastic successor to an already great game. If you loved the first Garden Warfare game, you’ll love this one for sure.

4. Plants vs. Zombies Heroes [A PvZ Card Game]

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, iOS Year of Release 2016 Creator/s PopCap Games, Electronic Arts Average Playtime Variable



Now that you’ve seen a PvZ TPS, you may be asking, “What’s next?” An expansive 4X? A fun hack-and-slash game? Nope, it’s a digital collectible card game, in the form of Plants vs. Zombies: Heroes.

Heroes is PopCap’s spin on the Hearthstone formula. In this clever and charming card-battler, you’ll play as either the plants or zombies, dueling against either the AI in a solo campaign or against other players in a bid to take the opposing hero out. And yes, this one’s just as approachable as any of the PvZ games, with a smooth tutorial to help ease you in.

Why we chose it While it’s inspired by Hearthstone, Heroes isn’t a carbon copy. The inclusion of lane mechanics and environment cards means that you’ll need to do some additional planning, and indeed, helps distinguish it from other games of the same vein.



Along the way, you’ll collect new plant and zombie cards, each of which can be slotted into your 40–card deck. While smacking each other with the biggest damage fighter and trick cards you can muster is viable, there’s a lot of thinking involved too. To win, you’ll not just need to have the brawn, but the brains to use the many abilities you and your cards have too.

My Verdict: Plants vs. Zombies: Heroes is easy to learn yet difficult to master, making it a great game for virtually everybody.

5. Plants vs. Zombies 2 [More Tower Defense Madness]

Our Score 9.3 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, iOS Year of Release 2013 Creator/s PopCap Games, Electronic Arts Average Playtime ~20 hours

The first Plants vs. Zombies game was great, but there’s always room for improvement, such as more plants, stronger enemies, new mechanics, and more. Plants vs. Zombies 2 is the culmination of these improvements, and while a lot of it is new, it’s still a fast, snackable, and tight tower defense game.

In PvZ 2, you’ll still be battling zombies on your lawn using your plants. There’s a slight twist though, as you’ll be travelling through time as you do it. From ancient Egypt to the Wild West and even the era of dinosaurs, you’ll be facing off against the living dead from every era, as well as adding a massive amount of plants to your collection.

Why we chose it Plants vs. Zombies 2 sticks to PvZ’s core gameplay while layering on a lot of content. And I do mean a lot.

Apart from your usual tricks, you’ll also have access to Plant Food, which can not only supercharge a plant, but can also be used to bypass the cooldowns of your seed packets. These allow for some punchy, tactical gameplay decisions…but rest assured, the zombies will have some new toys to play with, too.

My Verdict: Plants vs. Zombies 2 is still the quintessential PvZ experience, but with even more polish and content. This one’s definite must-play if you enjoyed the first game.

6. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville [What Could Have Been]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2019 Creator/s PopCap Games, Electronic Arts Average Playtime ~20 hours

Next up is Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville. This one’s admittedly less popular than its predecessors, Garden Warfare and Garden Warfare 2, but if you’re willing to look past its faults, it’s still a pretty decent shooter and a bit of a fun adventure game as well, thanks to its single-player campaign.

Why we chose it Let’s get this straight: Battle for Neighborville isn’t Garden Warfare, to the disappointment of many (and me). Still, it has solid bones, and the solo campaign is generally held to be better than Garden Warfare 2’s.

The foundations for a great game are all present in Battle for Neighborville: a big, playful hub, lots of co-op and PvP modes, polished character models, and the same (okay, somewhat same) accessible and solid gameplay. At the same time, there’s a lot of misses, too, and a lot of lessons that should’ve been learned from Garden Warfare 2’s are absent here.

This particular spot is why Battle for Neighborville wasn’t as well-received. Many players from Garden Warfare 2 decried the massive changes in gameplay. What’s even more surprising is that instead of sitting down and hashing things out, PopCap unceremoniously pulled the plug on Battle for Neighborville. A real shame, all things considered.

My Verdict: If you can look past its flaws, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is a solid, goofy shooter.

Our Score 8.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2025 Creator/s PopCap Games, The Lost Pixel, Electronic Arts Average Playtime ~8 hours

Last on this list is the remake of the original game, Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted. While there are many games like Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted (in that they’re remakes of classics) this one’s the only game that’s like the original Plants vs. Zombies. I’m not kidding; this is pretty much the same game as the original, so yes, veterans will get less mileage out of this title.



If, however, you’re new to the series, you’ll be happy to know that Replanted comes with a ton of bells and whistles. Apart from the remastered graphics, re-added cut content, and new game modes, this remake also comes with local co-op and PvP if you want to play with a friend or family member.

Why we chose it Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted is a solid choice for people entirely new to the series. It offers the same engaging gameplay as the original, but with updated graphics and extra stuff thrown in.

One thing we need to discuss about Replanted is just how rocky its launch was. Bugs, the purported use of AI, and (most glaringly) the lack of communication with the original Plants vs. Zombies team left a sour taste in many players’ mouths, me included. EA and PopCap have acknowledged these issues and are working to fix them; I really hope they do.

My Verdict: Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted is a great way for newcomers to dive into the history of the series while offering veterans a trip down memory lane.

Everything You Need to Know About Plants vs. Zombies Games

Now that you know quite a bit more about the different Plants vs. Zombies games, let’s take a quick moment to dive a little bit more into the specifics of the series.

The History of Plants vs. Zombies

The first Plants vs. Zombies was released in 2009, and was an instant smash hit, thanks to its broad appeal, simplistic yet satisfying gameplay, and distinct art style. Its success was so big that EA made a deal to acquire PopCap for $750 million dollars on July 12, 2011. This would mark the studio’s shift to social and mobile gaming.

Thanks to EA’s acquisition, PopCap suddenly had a bigger budget, but also had much more riding on it. Its tower defense lineup would continue with PvZ 2 in 2013 and the ill-fated PvZ 3 in 2019, which was so reviled that they rebuilt it from the ground up into the much better PvZ 3: Evolved.

PopCap would also attempt to reinvent its IP by dipping into other genres, such as third-person shooters. In 2014, PvZ: Garden Warfare was released, and its success warranted the creation of 2016’s Garden Warfare 2 and 2019’s Battle for Neighborville. Apart from this, PopCap also tried its hand in the card game market with PvZ Heroes launching in 2016.

Today, the Plants vs. Zombies brand is still incredibly strong. Its success not only led the way for the tower defense genre to become accessible to more casual audiences but also continues to captivate with its gameplay, art, and humor.

Understanding the Different Plants vs. Zombies Game Types

Now, not every Plants vs. Zombies game is made the same. In general, there are three different types of PvZ games: the traditional tower defense, the third-person shooter, and the card game. We’ll go over all three types to help you decide which one is right for you.

Let’s start with the main tower defense games (PvZ 1, 2, and 3 Evolved). In these PvZ titles, you’ll need to cultivate plants in your lawn to defeat zombies that come in from the other side. Your plants will shoot, stun, and otherwise stop the zombies from reaching your house, because if one of them gets in, it’s game over.

The tower defense games typically come with an Adventure Mode as a campaign, as well as bonus minigames and an endless survival mode.

Next are the third-person shooters (Garden Warfare 1, 2, and Battle for Neighborville). In these games, you’ll pick from a variety of plant or zombie classes as you go head-to-head (or sometimes, work together) with the opposing team across multiple modes and different battlegrounds.

Last is the sole card game, Plants vs. Zombies Heroes. This turn-based card game has you square off with either players (or AI-controlled enemies in the single player Adventure mode) where you play plant and zombie fighters and tricks to deplete the opposing hero’s health.

Essential Tips for Succeeding in Plants vs. Zombies Games

No matter which Plants vs. Zombies game you decide to play, there are some general, essential tips that you’ll need to win.



First up is to understand your plants. Whether it’s in traditional tower defense or Garden Warfare’s third-person shooter mode, knowing what each of your plants does and when to use them makes all the difference between staying alive and being dead. Remember: each of your plants has a purpose.

Next up is to understand your enemy. Don’t make the mistake of sticking to just one strategy: review what each of your enemies can do, especially their abilities, and make sure you plan for these. It only takes one Balloon Zombie zipping past your defenses to hammer this lesson in.

Last is the question of economy, which mostly pertains to the tower defense games. While the beginning of every match is pretty much the same, don’t forget to scale your Sun production so that you’ll not only be able to put up stronger plants, but also have a reserve in case things go wrong.

My Overall Verdict

Even with all that info, you might still be on the fence. So, let’s boil things down to brass tacks.

Best starting point for Plants vs. Zombies games today?

For Complete Newbies → Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted . Newcomers are sure to enjoy the remake’s retooled graphics and engine while remaining faithful to the original game’s mechanics.



Newcomers are sure to enjoy the remake’s retooled graphics and engine while remaining faithful to the original game’s mechanics. For FPS Fans → Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville . This team-based shooter is bigger, better, and more refined than the Garden Warfare titles that came before it.



This team-based shooter is bigger, better, and more refined than the Garden Warfare titles that came before it. For Fans of the Original → Plants vs. Zombies 2: It’s About Time. The sequel to the original PvZ expounds on everything that made it great while retaining its core gameplay.

FAQs