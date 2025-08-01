8 Best Otome Games for True Visual Novels in 2025

The best otome games keep you intrigued with heartfelt connections and swoon-worthy love interests. But how do you find the stories that will pique your interest? It isn’t difficult to find otome games with exciting settings, but some can lack the deep emotional beats and unforgettable characters you crave.

Lucky for you, I love otome games and recently went down an extensive rabbit hole. I found a lot of titles worthy of your attention, but only a few hit all the emotional notes I was looking for. If you’re like me, these otome games will satisfy the craving for BookTok-level romance.

Our Top Picks for Otome Games

The most popular otome games have a few elements in common. First, it’s not just about romance. While romance is the ultimate goal of most otome titles, the narrative and vibes are some of the most important features fans look for.

Many of these titles embrace popular romance tropes while exploring deep emotional storylines (some much darker than you’d expect!). The key to any good otome game is an exceptional story. If you need your next game to keep you on the edge of your seat, you’ve come to the right place.

Here are my top 3 picks for otome titles that hooked me from the start.

Amnesia: Memories (2015) – Discover ultimate replayability with this game's unique and suspenseful "amnesia" premise. Each love interest's route is vastly different from any other, and the MC's personality changes to match. Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds (2015) – Embark on a journey through a rich historical narrative, told against a tapestry of supernatural elements. If you enjoy a side of action and drama with your otome games, this one is for you. Hatoful Boyfriend (2014) – Embrace the idea of dating birds, but don't get caught up in the unserious facade of this game. It hides a deep, surprisingly intricate narrative.

Make sure to set aside some time to get drawn into these romance sims, because you won’t want to stop playing! Want even more options? The deep cuts on my comprehensive list of otome games will satisfy anyone looking for deep, engaging romances. Keep scrolling through to see more!

8 Best Otome Games That Keep You Swooning

Fans of the best otome games love great visuals, deep writing, and characters they can sink their teeth into (figuratively, of course). If you’re ready to get lost in immersive romance routes and intriguing storylines, the best otome games have everything you want (and a few things you didn’t know you needed).

Now, enough chit-chat, I think we’re ready to step into the otome world.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mobile Year of release 2015 Developer Design Factory, Idea Factory Publisher Idea Factory Unique features “Amnesia” premise for multiple playthroughs, MC’s personality changes in each route Metacritic Score 72 / 6.9

This awesome title is one of the most popular otome games you’ll hear about if you’re just getting into the genre. This game’s main character loses all of her memories, which offers a unique perspective on replayability. Though the MC is the same throughout all routes, her personality is vastly different in each. There are 5 different love interests to pursue here: Shin, Kent, Ikki, Toma, and Ukyo.

Sometimes, the main character will be laid-back and down-to-earth. In other routes, she can be impulsive and angry. This is such a unique premise, and it definitely keeps you guessing as you play.



The amazing artwork and soundtrack work together to create the perfect atmosphere. The backgrounds are gorgeous and varied. The music always sets the perfect tone. Sometimes, the voice acting in these titles can turn me off of them entirely, but that wasn’t the case here: each actor brings something real and lively to their character, so there are no flatline reads.

Fans who love otome games will find a lot to love in this game (if they haven’t already played it). There are some mixed feelings about this game, mainly because of the MC. Her inconsistent personality can be a drawback for some, and her passivity also got on my nerves after a bit. Still, the way this game works makes it stand out, and I’m really happy with how the romance routes turn out (you have to try Toma’s route!).

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation Vita, PC Year of release 2015 Developer Design Factory, Idea Factory Publisher Idea Factory Unique features Deep historical setting with a supernatural twist and nail-biting immersion Metacritic Score 83 / 8.1

Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds is one of my favorites and I’m not alone. Once you start looking into dating games, this series always ranks high on the list. Kyoto Winds is probably the best title you can play if you are trying to get into the Hakuoki series.



This historical game is packed with action and tragedy, which puts it a step above some of my other choices. It’s the first half of the remake of Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom and features 6 more love interests than the original game. The added quality of life features make this the definitive edition of this story.

There are 12 total routes in Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds, but some of them don’t feature any romance interactions at all. While that might seem like a bummer to some (it was a big reason I didn’t play this game sooner, personally), the overarching plot is well-written and immersive enough to hook you.

If you are a fan of some of the best visual novel games on the market, this is the otome game for you. While romance is certainly in sharp focus, the historical setting and action–packed experience may be more interesting for you than a pure romance game.

The story doesn’t stop when this game ends, as the second half of the original Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom story takes place in Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms. Keep reading to find out what I think about that game!

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PC, Mobile, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 4 Year of release 2014 Developer Mediatonic, Hato Moa Publisher MIST[PSI]PRESS Unique features You date birds. Yes, you read that right. Metacritic Score 68 / 7.0

Every few years, otome indie games break out of containment and find their way to a mainstream audience. Hatoful Boyfriend was that game for the 2010s. This game got so popular among mainstream gamers that it earned a spot on some of the top single player games lists when it came out (2011), and then again when it was remade (2014).

In Hatoful Boyfriend, you date… birds. Don’t let this immediately turn you away from this game, though. I know that dating sim enthusiasts are all aflutter for the hottest love interests, and you can’t possibly find pigeons attractive, right?



The truth is, the story, writing, and characters draw you into this game so quickly that you’ll hardly notice that the characters of this independent game are birds. Behind the enjoyable visuals (which may be jarring to those who appreciate anime-style titles), you’ll find an intriguing story that is surprisingly dark and engaging.

The archetypes you love are still here, but this game manages to push into deeper territory with these archetypes. It avoids the same tried–and–true stories to bring something unique. The writing is outstanding: a perfect blend of witty and serious without overdoing either of those features.

There are 8 birds you can date in this game, and each route takes a little over an hour to play. Rarely does a game engage you this much! So, let the bird thing go. I’m not gonna lie: the moment you do, it’s much more enjoyable.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation Vita, PC Year of release 2016 Developer Otomate Publisher Aksys Games Unique features Non-linear structure, mystery-driven story Metacritic Score 78 / 7.7

I love Psychadelica of the Ashen Hawk, and I think it might be the best title in the series. This might be a controversial take, as opinions on this game seem to be all over the place. But I’m here to tell you what I think. I loved it!



The manga art style in this game swept me away. Paired with the beautifully thematic music and the stellar writing, this game truly feels like being immersed in a novel. I especially loved the fantasy-esque setting. The town where winter never ends is as dreamy as it sounds, with a type of Victorian charm that drew me in.

But all of the set dressing takes a backseat to the story of Psychadelica of the Ashen Hawk. This story is so steeped in mystery, you won’t want to stop playing before you find out what’s going on. The MC is hiding her identity and dressing as a man, which adds whole new levels of tension to the romance routes.

The non-linear design of the game takes some getting used to. Note that some characters’ routes can’t be finished properly until you finish others, so it’s important to look up a guide to get the most out of this game.

Basically, Psychadelica of the Ashen Hawk occupies a unique space on this list. It isn’t one of the top fantasy games I’ve ever played, but it is a really good fantasy romance game. At least in my opinion, that is.

5. Obey Me!

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Mobile (Android and iOS) Year of release 2019 Developer Now Production Co., Ltd. Publisher NTT Solmare Unique features Mobile gacha, card collecting, and live-action features Metacritic Score tbd

Some people hesitate to call Obey Me! an otome game. I’ll admit that I think it fits the bill as a romance-focused game, but it introduces some unique elements that make it stand out from the other options on this list.

First off, it’s a gacha game with card-collecting and battling mechanics, which go far beyond what standard dating sims ask of you. You have to collect cards to unlock chapters and battle to progress. The best thing to do is keep your cards leveled up at all times so you can experience the game chapters.

The beautiful artwork is unique, and it’s fairly sturdy for a mobile-only game. One of the biggest things that Obey Me! does right is not taking itself too seriously. You’re dating demons and having dance battles, after all (but there are no top rhythm game mechanics, so don’t worry!).

If you’re looking for something light on story but long on gameplay (with attractive demons thrown in), this might be the game for you. If you have friends who aren’t super into dating sims as a genre, this might be a gentle way to introduce the idea.

I found that Obey Me! gave me just enough to hang onto to keep playing. It’s a nice break from more serious titles, but it’s still a wild ride.

Keep in mind that Obey Me! is only available on mobile, so break out your best gaming tablet or be prepared to read through the game on your phone screen.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, PC Year of release 2019 Developer HuneX Publisher HuneX Unique features Love interest POV scenes, themes of social inequality Metacritic Score tbd

If you love dystopian settings and that poignant blend of fantasy and the greatest sci–fi games, Steam Prison might be right for you. This game has a more mature tone than some of the others on this list, as it blends concepts of social inequality and survival. It’s gritty, and with that comes a range of scenarios that might not be suitable for all ages (or all gamers). Make sure to check the mature content description!

That said, Steam Prison tackles a lot of deeper subjects really well. It’s an emotional rollercoaster, especially once you get attached to these characters. One of the ways that Steam Prison helps you warm up to them is through unique POV scenes. Throughout the story, you’ll see events from the perspective of the love interests.

This brings you so much further into their world than other dating sims. The depth of these characters really shines through as the defining feature of this game. As a result, you are way more emotionally grounded with them, and their romance routes play out in a much more satisfying way.

If you want to get the most out of this game, you’ll have to replay it. Some routes are interconnected in surprising ways, which means you can’t really look up a guide without spoiling yourself.

This game has a Switch port, but I’m fond of the PC version. Get your tissues ready and turn on your favorite gaming laptop to experience the best version of Steam Prison.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, PC Year of release 2018 Developer Otomate/ Toybox Inc. Publisher Aksys Games Unique features Murder mystery plot Metacritic Score Tbd / 8.3

7’scarlet is one of those titles that no one can agree on. Is it the greatest romance game ever made, or does it feel like a waste of time to play? Only you can decide how you really feel about this game, but it was good enough, and sometimes, fun is all you need.

This game takes place in the crescent-shaped town of Okunezato. The MC, Ichiko, is drawn into the town’s intrigue when her brother goes missing, and she is determined to find out what’s happening. She’s more than a bit hasty and has no sense of danger, but that just gives the love interests ample opportunity to swoop in and save her.

There are 5 love interest routes to play through (Hino, Isora, Toa, Sosuke, and Yuzuki), and playing through them all unlocks the “True Route” and a secret romance. Overall, the romances are a little lighter than some of the more intense titles out there. The story is mysterious and sometimes tense, too.

Each route takes around 4 to 5 hours to complete, so this game will take plenty of time to work through. You can really immerse yourself in the mystery as it slowly unveils with each route. The art is stunning, the music is great, and most of this game is running on pure vibes. For me, that makes it a good otome game and one that is worth playing.

Our Score ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation Vita, PC Year of release 2018 Developer Design Factory, Idea Factory Publisher Idea Factory Unique features Historic setting with supernatural elements, remake of an older game with added routes Metacritic Score 75 / 6.8

Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms is the second part of a two-part remake. We talked about Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds earlier, and many of the same game elements are at play here. You should absolutely play the first game before diving into this one, because this isn’t like traditional visual novels.

Edo Blossoms plays a lot like some of the top visual novels that players enjoy. Though it’s broken down into routes (and each route has chapters of content), the overarching story is the main draw to this genre. If you don’t want to read through intriguing historical fiction, a pure romance game might be a better fit.

This continuation of the story in Kyoto Winds is a lot darker. At times, it feels hopeless and even cruel. The immersion that this game uses to draw you in makes this second half feel bleak, which is great for those who want that deeper emotional hit from their romance sims.

The best thing about this sequel is that all the routes now feature romance, which wasn’t true of the first game at all. Now, you can see the conclusion of the stories you started with these characters, which is an appealing aspect of these titles.

If you like your romance games light and fluffy, this might not be for you. It plays more like one of the top games with romance options than a game fully focused on romance, which puts it in a unique spot in this genre.

FAQs

What is the best otome game?

The most popular otome game (and therefore the best) is Amnesia: Memories. Though some romance enthusiasts have mixed feelings about it, I was a huge fan of the way the protagonist had a different personality in each route.

What makes a game otome?

Otome games are specifically targeted at a female audience and feature several romance options. Otome titles are a little like the chick-lit books you’d find at a bookstore: fun, but not too serious (most of the time).

What is an otome in anime?

Otome themes can be found in anime that feature reverse harems (a female protagonist with several male love interests). If you love otome games, you might like anime like Fruits Basket or Ouran High School Host Club.