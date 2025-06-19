10 Best NBA 2K Games You Need To Play In 2025

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

To find the best NBA 2K games, it’s worth taking a look back at the series’ standout releases.

It all started back in ’99, when EA‘s NBA Live ruled basketball gaming, holding the top spot for years. Then, NBA 2K hit the scene on Dreamcast. Their creative spin on basketball simulation changed everything players expected from a sports game.

NBA 2K didn’t just compete, it kept raising the bar. And since then, there’s a new entry every year. Each release brings new fans and fresh hype, but it also revives old debates.

Which game has the best balance between realism and fun? Which title improved the series the most? Well, I will answer those questions. If you’re wondering where to buy these games for the best price, I’m going to guide you there. So, let’s get started!

Our Top Picks for NBA 2K Games

NBA 2K games are like basketball players. Each has its own signature move and personality. Which is why picking one that is best is a bit tricky.

After spending a good amount of time playing and chatting with others in the community, I’ve narrowed it down to these three titles that really shine in the series:

NBA 2K25 (2024): NBA 2K25 takes the crown for pure basketball authenticity. I was honestly surprised how well NBA 2K25 handled the balance this time. MyCareer mode has more depth, and the on-court action feels sharper. It gives you a challenge but still feels like a game, not a chore. NBA 2K21 (2020): NBA 2K21 brought the “Pro Stick Shot Aiming” to the mix, and the game offered a real-life experience of the NBA. I also liked “The City” hangout spot in the game where you could chat and talk with real NBA 2K21 players from around the world. NBA 2K24 (2023): NBA 2K24 impressed me with its tribute to basketball history and expanded options. The Kobe Bryant content adds emotional depth that resonates with passionate basketball fans.

Whether you’re after classic moments, tight mechanics, or modern features that keep things fresh, these three titles deliver real value. And if you’re still not sure which one fits your style best, don’t worry. This list has more solid options coming up, so keep scrolling!

10 Best NBA 2K Games You Must Play

Now, here’s my lineup of the 10 best NBA 2K game titles that nailed it when it comes to how they play, how they look, and the overall vibe.

1. NBA 2K25

Platforms Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S Release Date September 6, 2024 Developer Visual Concepts Unique Features Live roster updates, Shot Canceling, Enhanced MyCAREER mode

NBA 2K25 is one of the best sports-video games for those who prefer competitive basketball games. In this edition, 2K has introduced more than 9,000 new ProPLAY animations, including 1,500 dribbling moves and 1,100 signature shots. And this has built the most realistic on-court experience to date.

New game modes include expanded MyCAREER options, giving you more control over your path from rookie to NBA legend. Other noteworthy features include Shot Canceling and Signature Go-To Shots. They add depth to the game without overcomplicating the controls. Moreover, you can become an NBA manager, coach top NBA stars, don your favorite team’s jersey, and manage your own basketball teams.

And for players looking for something different, the new Gravity Ball mode shakes things up. It’s a fast-paced, futuristic multiplayer mode where gravity isn’t always your friend. You’re flying through the air, pulling off insane dunks in a weird gravity-defying court, and everything feels wild. But it still rewards smart decisions and quick hands.

New players can jump in without feeling overwhelmed, while experienced players unlock advanced tools that separate the good from the elite. That balance has always been one of 2K’s strengths–and NBA 2K25 nails it.

2. NBA 2K21

Platforms Windows, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Date September 4, 2020 Developer Visual Concepts Unique Features Pro Stick Shot Aiming, The City (Next-Gen Only), MyNBA Mode

My whole view of NBA 2K shifted after this edition. NBA 2K21 updated the control scheme by adding Pro Stick Shot Aiming for better accuracy. More challenges came with this update, perfect for those who love to experience authentic NBA gameplay.

Another exciting thing about the game is that it was the first NBA 2K game designed for new consoles. The jump in stunning graphics was easy to spot–player faces had more emotion, and movements looked smooth and natural. It raised the bar for authentic NBA gameplay, especially during thrilling NBA playoff matches in MyLeague or Play Now.

The game introduced The City as a massive hangout spot for players. Here, you could walk around, connect with other real basketball fans, and explore various basketball game modes in one space. It made the game feel original and gave fans more reason to come back.

While NBA 2K had plenty of content, it had its flaws. The in-app purchases frustrated real basketball fans. Many players wished there was a way to disable in-game purchases and focus on the grind. Still, because of its lifelike gameplay, this edition is widely considered among the best NBA 2K entries back then.

3. NBA 2K24

Platforms Windows, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Date September 8, 2023 Developer Visual Concepts Unique features ProPLAY tech, MyNBA mode, skill trees in MyCAREER

NBA 2K24 introduced ProPLAY for the first time, a new system that uses actual NBA footage to drive animations. This gave players a noticeable leap in lifelike gameplay, especially when controlling today’s superstars like LeBron James. You could feel smoother movement, better shooting motion, and refined defense.

CrossPlay was also included in 2K24. This allowed players from different platforms to play together for the first time, making it not just a good but a great game. Because of this change, there were more players online, and it was simpler to find opponents for fast games at any time.

More variety and challenges were introduced because there were more types of opponents. People who play the game as a franchise were given a major boost as well. More tools were added to MyNBA mode for building a team, planning for the future, and handling finances.

MyCAREER came with a twist–fandom and skill trees. This gave more control over your journey, letting you shape your player’s path through personal choices and growth options. Scouting, making trades, and developing players became more complex yet exciting. If you liked being a GM in basketball, 2K24 made it more interesting and satisfying.

4. NBA 2K23

Platforms Windows, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, iOS, macOS, tvOS Release Date September 9, 2022 Developer Visual Concepts Unique features Jordan Challenges 2.0, enhanced City open-world

This is where your childhood basketball memories get a next-gen upgrade. NBA 2K23 revived The Jordan Challenge for the first time since NBA 2K11, doubling it from 10 to 15 moments of Mike Jordan’s career. And nothing about this feels reused.

The developers remade everything from scratch with era-accurate graphics and gameplay that truly reflects how basketball was played in each era. Gameplay mechanics received careful refinement throughout this release. Shooting feels more responsive and skill-based than recent entries.

Defensive positioning matters more than quick reflexes or button combinations. The game rewards basketball IQ over random button-mashing techniques. I appreciate how the learning curve encourages studying real basketball fundamentals.

In 2K23, women’s basketball took a giant step forward, too. The mode W had more in-depth features, and WNBA players were adequately featured in gameplay. It’s clear that they weren’t an afterthought. That added effort makes the game more inclusive and gives fans more ways to connect.

5. NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition

Platforms Windows, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Date September 8, 2023 Developer Visual Concepts Unique Features Comprehensive Kobe Bryant career retrospective

This Kobe Bryant Edition in NBA 2K24 goes further than just providing additional items–it is a fitting way to honor a basketball legend. The cover artwork of the game features iconic moments from his legendary career.

And that visual presentation immediately communicates the emotional significance of this tribute. Special challenges, exclusive gear, and unique content are part of this sports game that lets players rewrite history altogether with one of basketball’s all-time greats. Fans of the dream roster will appreciate the focus on NBA legends alongside today’s stars.

Enhanced MyTEAM rewards include extremely rare Kobe cards. These items hold significant value for collectors and competitive players alike. If you’re taking a break from competitive play, check out these best single-player games on PC. They’re perfect when you want to slow things down but still enjoy top-quality gameplay.

Additionally, the main thing that sets Kobe Bryant Edition in NBA 2K24 apart is how everything is integrated into the core game. The special Kobe cards help you in MyTEAM and aren’t just for marketing. The game modes push you to match his stats and mindset, not just go through the motions. Overall, this best NBA 2K game doesn’t just celebrate his impact; it lets you live it out.

6. NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition

Platforms Windows, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Date September 9, 2022 Developer Visual Concepts Unique Features Special Jordan Challenge, 23 MyTEAM Promo Packs (Delivered Weekly)

His Airness receives the premium treatment he deserves in this special package. NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition includes everything from the standard version plus exclusive Jordan-themed content, his biggest moments, immersive events, and PVP matches.

Besides, it also provided cross-gen access (e.g., PS4 and PS5 versions), which is a valuable aspect for purchasers. Jordan-themed customization options let players display their appreciation for basketball’s greatest icon. Classic Teams game mode, designed for vintage basketball fans, includes true rosters from Jordan’s championship years.

Watching how Jordan, Pippen, and others function as a dream team gives you insight into what made them unstoppable and made them an all-star lineup. The presentation quality throughout the Jordan content exceeds anything the series has done before.

Period-accurate uniforms, authentic arena atmospheres, and era-specific gameplay mechanics transport you back to Jordan’s prime. For anyone chasing NBA basketball greatness, this edition delivers something special.

7. NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Platforms Windows, Switch, PS4, Xbox One Release Date October 16, 2018 Developer Saber Interactive Unique Features Fast 2-on-2 action, most thrilling nba playoffs

This season leans heavily into arcade-style basketball. It has exaggerated animations and slam dunk styles that create pure entertainment value. The gameplay prioritizes fun over realistic simulation. This approach works perfectly for players seeking casual basketball gaming experiences.

It’s also a solid pick if you’re into fast-paced multiplayer games. When I just feel like having some light fun, I play this game. Whether you’re playing online or locally with friends, it always brings good energy.

The teams found in the game include today’s superstars and NBA veterans from each generation. Shaquille O’Neal controls the inside game with his usual strong and effective moves. LeBron James demonstrates how versatile he is by playing in multiple positions.

The mix of players appeals to fans from different eras of the game. Every character sticks to their special style of playing and trademark attacks. There are many modes in the game, so you never get bored with one style.

8. NBA 2K14

Platforms Windows, Switch, PS4, Xbox One Release Date October 1, 2013 Developer Visual Concepts Unique Features Introduced the new possession locked gameplay system

Introducing next-generation graphics was a big highlight for players when this game launched. New graphics cards in the Xbox Series showcased impressive enhancements. In NBA 2K14, the player characters looked more realistic than ever before.

The footage in each game looked and sounded so real that I easily believed I was in a real arena. The storytelling and character-building were made deeper in the MyCAREER mode. Instead of just boosting attributes, games started adding more strategic methods of progression.

The initial release included the main components that became the basis for all future NBA 2K games. Certain gameplay additions that first appeared here later became hallmarks of the series.

Despite being one of the first consoles on the market, playing online worked smoothly. Both experts and players were happy with how comprehensive the improvements were in the overall package.

9. NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition

Platforms Windows, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Release Date September 8, 2023 Developer Visual Concepts Unique Features 10 MyTEAM Promo Packs, Double XP Coins for MyCAREER and MyTEAM modes

The Black Mamba Edition pushed the tribute concept further. Exclusive Kobe-themed content filled every aspect of this NBA season. The presentation quality matches the emotional significance of this special release.

A big highlight of this season is, of course, the Mamba Moments mode. It brings Kobe’s biggest games back to life in full detail. Each challenge mirrors a real moment from his career, from his early breakout performances to his final game and the ultimate victory.

Additionally, seasonal events in the game rotate regularly with unique challenges and exclusive rewards. Each event offers fresh content that prevents the experience from becoming stale. The variety ensures that dedicated players always have new goals to pursue.

I appreciate how these events celebrate different aspects of basketball history while providing meaningful gameplay objectives. The ongoing support demonstrates a genuine commitment to honoring Kobe’s legacy appropriately.

10. NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition (Nintendo Switch)

Platforms Nintendo Switch Release Date September 8, 2023 Developer Visual Concepts Unique Features Kobe Bryant Sapphire MyTEAM Card, 100K VC + 15K MyTEAM Points, 2-Hour Double XP Coin

In a lot of ways, the 2K24 is the golden age for the franchise. This year gave a lot of fan favourites. And this Nintendo Switch version of the 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition brings the tribute experience to portable gaming. The edition includes all major game modes from other platforms, and despite hardware limitations, portable gameplay maintained visual quality surprisingly well.

You can play full games during commutes or in bed without compromising the core basketball experience. The convenience factor makes this version uniquely valuable for busy gaming schedules. You can also switch between handheld and docked mode without losing progress or performance.

So, it’s easy to pick up for quick matches or dive into longer sessions when you’ve got time. One more thing that stands out is how smoothly the game runs during longer play sessions. Controls stay responsive, and loading times are manageable for a handheld system.

Whether you’re grinding through MyCAREER or building your dream roster in MyTEAM, nothing feels watered down. It’s not just a cut-down version; it holds its own as a full NBA 2K experience on the go.

FAQs

Below are some common questions about the best NBA 2K games, with clear and helpful answers for anyone interested in the series.

What is the best NBA 2K game?

NBA 2K25 currently leads with revolutionary gameplay and updated rosters featuring today’s NBA stars lineup. Personal preferences vary based on favorite teams and preferred gaming styles, though.

Who made NBA 2K?

Visual Concepts develops NBA 2K games under 2K Sports publishing. The franchise maintains consistent quality through decades of basketball gaming evolution and continuous innovation.

Can you play NBA 2K on PC?

Yes, most NBA 2K titles support PC gaming through Steam and other digital platforms. PC versions often include enhanced graphics options and community mod support.