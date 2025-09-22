5 Best Mario Party for Switch in 2025: Fun Party Picks

The best Mario Party for Switch creatively blends new gameplay mechanics with the traditional party game formula , where players roll dice, move across unique boards, play minigames, and collect Stars.

These games can be enjoyed on your own, but are best played with friends and family for maximum fun. If you have an unlimited budget, I recommend you try all the games. But if you’re looking to play just one or two and need assistance in deciding on which game to play first, I’m here to help.

I’ll highlight all the Mario Party titles currently available on Switch. I’ve also included a list of Mario Party games on previous Nintendo consoles, in case you’re interested in them as well.

5 Best Mario Party Games for Switch: Endless Hours of Fun!

The Mario Party series has always been the go-to choice for competitive fun, and the Nintendo Switch lineup brings the chaos to a whole new level. Here are the best Mario Party games for Switch that guarantee endless hours of fun.

If you’re looking for more Mario Party, keep scrolling down for some extra fun games!

1. Mario Party Superstars [The Ultimate Mario Party Experience]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2021 Creator/s NDcube, Nintendo Metacritic 80 Multiplayer 2-4 players

Mario Party Superstars brings the series back to its roots on the Switch with a superstar collection of five boards from Nintendo 64 and 100 minigames pulled from previous titles. The boards keep their familiar classic design, but are updated with modern visuals to give them a fresh look.

Game modes include the traditional party mode, where players race for Stars. If you have limited time to play, Mt. Minigames allows you to jump into quick competitions without committing to a full board session. All minigames support button controls.

Why we chose it It’s hard to top the game with its wonderful mix of classic boards, memorable characters, easy controls, and a massive lineup of minigames, which makes for a fun and engaging experience every time you play.

Multiplayer mode is a core part of the experience, and you can connect in several ways for flexibility. Single-system, local wireless, and online modes allow you to enjoy matches with others anywhere. Progress automatically saves each turn in party mode, so you can conveniently pause and continue matches with friends anytime.

Mario Party Superstars is the best Mario Party for Switch for both newcomers and big fans of the series, with its exciting gameplay and accessible controls making it stand out as a must-buy Switch game.

My Verdict: Mario Party Superstars nails that “just one more round” feeling, combining classic boards and minigames into the ultimate party package.

2. Super Mario Party Jamboree [The Biggest Mario Party Ever]

Our score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2024 Creator/s NDcube, Nintendo Metacritic 82 Multiplayer 2-4 players (local), 2-20 players (online)

Super Mario Party Jamboree is an excellent Mario game and the biggest entry yet in the long-running series, with more content and variety than ever before. It boasts 22 playable characters, seven boards, and over 110 minigames that use both button controls and motion controls.

Different game modes are featured here, along with the traditional party mode. A single-player mode called Party Planner Trek lets you complete tasks and unlock new customization options.

Why we chose it With all the minigames and new modes, this recent title is the best Mario Party for Switch that offers the most content and replay value.

Two new modes stand out in particular: Rhythm Kitchen and Bowser Kaboom Squad. Rhythm Kitchen has you working together with other players in cooking-themed rhythm challenges, while in Bowser Kaboom Squad, you team up with up to eight players online to beat a dangerous Impostor Bowser.

Your gaming experience is customizable. You can adjust the CPU difficulty and disable motion control minigames. If you want more competitive matches, you can also toggle the new Pro Rules that make the game more skill-based with less randomness.

Casual gamers can join easily in Super Mario Party Jamboree, which also makes it a great Switch game for kids, while competitive players will love the gameplay depth and strategy involved when playing tougher matches against friends.

My Verdict: Super Mario Party Jamboree is hands-down the most content-packed entry yet, and it keeps me coming back with its wild variety and online modes.

3. Super Mario Party [Fresh Take on the Mario Party Formula]

Our score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s NDcube, Nintendo Metacritic 76 Multiplayer 2-4 players

As the first Mario Party title for Switch, Super Mario Party serves as a complete refresh of the series. It includes new features like character-specific dice blocks, while reintroducing the traditional board game format. You can choose from 20 playable characters, which include Bowser as a fully playable option for the first time.

The game features 80 minigames that utilize the Joy-Con controllers in clever ways, such as pedaling tricycles or flipping meat. Each minigame is easy to learn for everyone, which makes for an entertaining family game on the Switch.

Why we chose it The game is a strong contender for the best Mario Party for Switch. It offers both nostalgia and fresh ideas while giving a fantastic multiplayer experience.

Several modes add variety beyond the standard board game setup. Players can try Partner Party for team play, Challenge Road for single-player progression, or Sound Stage for rhythm-based challenges. Free Play also lets you jump into any of the minigames anytime.

Super Mario Party takes advantage of the Switch’s local multiplayer features and is also notable for introducing online multiplayer to the series.

My Verdict: Super Mario Party feels fresh with its Joy-Con gimmicks and character dice, and it’s still one of my go-to picks for local multiplayer fun.

4. Mario Party 3 [Deep Gameplay With Enhanced Item System]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo 64, Nintendo Switch (Nintendo Classics) Year of release 2000 Creator/s Hudson Soft, Nintendo Metacritic 74 Multiplayer 2-4 players

Mario Party 3 is only playable on the Switch through Nintendo Classics if you’re subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online with the Expansion Pack. You also get access to amazing platform games with the upgraded subscription, so it’s a great deal all around.

With new items and modes, the game expands the formula of earlier Mario Party titles. You can pick from a character roster of eight, which includes newcomers Princess Daisy and Waluigi. There are over 70 minigames to master, so there’s always a new challenge to test your skills here.

Why we chose it It’s the best among the original Nintendo 64 trilogy, with the most in-depth gameplay that allows for a higher level of strategy in solo play or against other players.

In standard board matches, each player can carry up to three items that allow for more strategy each turn. Items can open shortcuts or steal items from other players, among other effects. This deep gameplay system pushes players to plan carefully to stay in the competition.

You can adjust match settings like the length and CPU difficulty to set up either casual or tough matches with friends. New content in Mario Party 3 includes Story Mode, where you face CPU opponents across every board, and Duel Mode, which pits two players in tactical battles using partners.

My Verdict: Mario Party 3 adds so much strategy with its item system that every match feels competitive and way more intense than the earlier N64 games.

5. Mario Party 2 [Big Step Up From the Original Mario Party]

Our score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo 64, Nintendo Switch (Nintendo Classics) Year of release 1999 Creator/s Hudson Soft, Nintendo Metacritic 8.4 (user score only) Multiplayer 2-4 players

Like Mario Party 3, Mario Party 2 is available on the Switch through Nintendo Classics with the Expansion Pack. It includes six playable characters and six boards where characters wear different outfits based on the board’s theme.

This title was the first to use collectible items, which became a series staple. During a standard board match, you can carry one item, bought at shops or earned from certain minigames. Items create advantages to give each turn more weight.

Why we chose it The game is not as polished as the newer titles, but its unique character outfits, board variety, fun minigames, and strategic use of items offer plenty of entertainment.

Multiplayer mode lets up to four people play together, with CPU characters filling empty slots. You can adjust the CPU difficulty and match length. With 65 minigames and each board featuring different gimmicks, every match is exciting and unpredictable.

If you want to play Mario Party 2 and all the other Mario Party games available on the Switch, it’s definitely worth upgrading your online subscription, which also gives you access to several acclaimed 3D platformers from the Nintendo 64 era.

My Verdict: Mario Party 2 may be old-school, but the themed outfits, minigames, and item system make it one of the most fun retro entries to fire up today.

5 Best Mario Party Games for Nostalgia: Old but Still Gold!

Unless they get a re-release on the Switch 2, all the games listed here can only be played on older Nintendo consoles.

They’re worth checking out if you want to compare them to the best Mario Party game for Switch or see how the gameplay mechanics have changed over the years.

1. Mario Party 6 [Dynamic Day/Night System]

Our score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo GameCube Year of release 2004 Creator/s Hudson Soft, Nintendo Metacritic 71 Multiplayer 2-4 players

Mario Party 6 stands out with its innovative day-and-night system that affects boards and minigames. As paths shift and minigames change, you must adapt quickly and make the most of every turn.

The game includes 10 playable characters and over 80 minigames that will test your patience and skill. It’s also notable as the first game in the series to feature mic minigames, where you speak commands to perform different actions.

Pro tip Repeatedly playing Solo Mode is the quickest way to earn all the Stars you need to unlock everything in the Star Bank.

Party Mode sticks to the classic formula, while Solo Mode offers a unique single-row board for one person to collect minigames. With its creative gameplay mechanics, Mario Party 6 is a fantastic game that gives you a fun break from the ordinary.

My Verdict: Mario Party 6 keeps me on my toes with its day-and-night cycle, and it’s easily one of the most dynamic games in the series.

2. Mario Party 4 [First Mario Party in Full 3D Presentation]

Our score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo GameCube Year of release 2002 Creator/s Hudson Soft, Nintendo Metacritic 70 Multiplayer 2-4 players

Mario Party 4 is a solid entry in the series, notable for its improved gameplay and cool presentation with pre-rendered cutscenes and boards fully rendered in 3D. It features eight playable characters and six boards. There are 50 minigames here, which are easy to learn but hard to master.

Each board is interactive and noticeably more colorful and detailed compared to those in previous titles on the Nintendo 64. You can play against family and friends in standard board matches or go solo in the included single-player campaign, where you try to beat CPU characters.

Pro tip If you want more challenging matches, you can unlock Expert difficulty by beating Story Mode on Hard with any character.

Side-collectibles in the form of presents and the option for players to team up in pairs in Party Mode are both introduced here. These new elements add replay value and more ways to enjoy Mario Party 4.

My Verdict: Mario Party 4 was my first GameCube party, and its colorful 3D boards and fun minigames still hold up for game nights.

3. Mario Party 5 [Features All-New Capsule System]

Our score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo GameCube Year of release 2003 Creator/s Hudson Soft, Nintendo Metacritic 69 Multiplayer 2-4 players

Mario Party 5 changed up the item mechanics with the introduction of the capsule system. Instead of buying items from shops, players earn capsules from capsule machines on the board. You can use them on yourself or as traps to disrupt other players, which adds another layer of strategy to the traditional gameplay.

The game features 10 playable characters, seven boards, and over 70 minigames. If you want to practice playing specific minigames to master them, the Mini-Game Mode allows you to play them outside of the board.

Pro tip You can unlock minigames without actually playing by switching all human players to CPUs in a Party Mode game. Just watch the game play out, and any minigame the CPUs play will be unlocked in Mini-Game Mode.

Bonus Mode and Super Duel Mode are also notable modes. In Mario Party 5, Bonus Mode offers three exclusive games with unique rules, while Super Duel Mode allows players to build a combat vehicle and deploy it to battle other vehicles.

My Verdict: Mario Party 5 shakes things up with the capsule system, and I love how it changes the strategy every single turn.

4. Mario Party 8 [Unique Wii Remote Motion Controls]

Our score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Wii Year of release 2007 Creator/s Hudson Soft, Nintendo Metacritic 62 Multiplayer 2-4 players

Mario Party 8 arrived on the Wii with a heavy focus on motion-based gameplay. It features 14 playable characters and six new boards, each packed with hazards and shortcuts that change how matches unfold.

Over 70 minigames are included, with most of them designed around the Wii Remote motion controls. You twist, shake, wave, and turn the unique controller through fun activities like snowboarding and boat rowing.

You can also bring your Mii into the mix. You can use your custom avatar to play eight minigames that are only available in the Extras Zone, which further adds variety and replay value to the game.

Pro tip Treacherous Tightrope is one of the most difficult motion control minigames. The trick is to tilt against the wind and only move forward when balanced.

If you want to play Mario Party 8 on your awesome gaming monitor instead of an old TV, you can use widely available HDMI adapters to connect your Wii.

My Verdict: Mario Party 8 is pure Wii-era chaos with all the motion controls, and while it’s a little janky, it always gets people laughing.

5. Mario Party 7 [8-Player Multiplayer Madness]

Our score 6.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo GameCube Year of release 2005 Creator/s Hudson Soft, Nintendo Metacritic 64 Multiplayer 2-8 players

Mario Party 7 expanded the series in a big way with the eight-player multiplayer mode for even more entertaining game nights with friends and family. This new feature is highlighted in the Deluxe Cruise mode, which includes 12 minigames where pairs of players share controllers.

Six boards are included here. Each board offers a different way to earn Stars to keep matches fresh and push players to adjust strategies on the fly. For example, Pagoda Peak has incrementing Star prices, while Neon Heights requires you to open one of the treasure chests.

Pro tip One of the best ways to earn Cruise Mileage points to purchase additional content in the Duty-Free Shop is by playing King of the River in Minigame Cruise mode.

With 12 playable characters and over 80 minigames, the game packs plenty of content even if you ignore the eight-player multiplayer mode. Mario Party 7 also makes use of the mic in minigames more than Mario Party 6.

My Verdict: Mario Party 7 is the ultimate pick for huge groups, and the 8-player mode turns every match into pure multiplayer madness.

FAQs

What is the best Mario Party for Switch?

Mario Party Superstars is the best one so far. Compared to the newer Super Mario Party Jamboree, it has faster pacing and better minigames. Plus, it lacks motion control minigames, so you can play all the minigames on the Switch Lite or with a Switch Pro Controller.

What’s the difference between Super Mario Party and Mario Party Superstars?

Super Mario Party is a refresh of the series on a modern gaming console, with new gameplay mechanics and new content. Mario Party Superstars is more of a greatest-hits title that offers plenty of nostalgia with classic boards and memorable minigames from previous games.

What is the most current Mario Party?

Released in 2024, Super Mario Party Jamboree is the most recent game in the Mario Party series and also makes a strong case for the best Mario Party game for Switch.

Is Mario Party 4 or 6 better?

Mario Party 6 is better, with a more refined gameplay that includes an innovative day-and-night system for more strategic matches. It also has more content in terms of playable characters and minigames.

Is Mario Party 8 or 9 better?

Mario Party 8 is better overall despite being the older title. It has more creative boards and features the traditional board game mechanics the series is known for.