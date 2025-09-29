13 Best Kirby Games in 2025: Pink Puffball’s Greatest Adventures

The best Kirby games have always drawn me in with their colorful worlds, ridiculous enemies, and endless cuteness .

I’ve spent hours floating through Dream Land, inhaling foes, and discovering new copy abilities that make each adventure feel fresh and exciting. There are classic platformers like Kirby’s Adventure and imaginative spin-offs like Kirby Air Ride, and every game offers its own sort of adorable magic.

Revisiting the series reminded me of simpler, cuter times and why I want to keep coming back for more. Fans old and new will love jumping into these adventures to embrace the fun and experience the magic of a Kirby adventure.

I narrowed down my list to the best Kirby games for returning players, platformer fans, and newcomers. Embrace the pink puffball and explore the Dream Land today!

Our Top 5 Picks for the Best Kirby Games

Kirby fans everywhere can agree that main and spin-off titles are excellent, but you can’t beat a mainline game and its attention to detail, polished gameplay, and signature graphics. Here are my favorites:

Kirby: Super Star Ultra (2008) – This DS remake of the SNES classic packs in extra modes, polished graphics, and bonus content, making it a must-play for anyone wanting the ultimate Kirby experience. Kirby and the Forgotten Land (2022) – The first fully 3D Kirby adventure lets you explore massive, vibrant worlds, use wild Mouthful Mode transformations, and take on an unforgettable new story. Kirby Star Allies (2018) – Team up with friends or recruit enemies as allies in this cooperative romp to save Dream Land from dark forces, blending clever gameplay with charm.

Keep scrolling to check out the full list of the best Kirby games, discover hidden gems, and snag some great deals so you can start playing right away.

13 Best Kirby Games: The Finest Kirby Games Ranked

Okay, so you’re ready to hop in Kirby’s shoes and face the mightiest threats to Planet Popstar? I’ve been there and I can tell you: it’s not easy.

At least, you now know where to start, so let’s see what the best Kirby games have to offer and why I picked these exceptional titles.

1. Kirby Super Star Ultra [Excellent Remake of Kirby Super Star on SNES]

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo DS Year of release 2008 Creator/s HAL Laboratory, Nintendo Unique Feature Eight Kirby games in one game Metacritic score 76

The best Kirby game, Kirby Super Star Ultra, excels in variety and value. It’s a neat, eight-in-one game package with various game modes, offering different stories, gameplay, and challenges.

What can I say about it? It’s an absolute banger, with an insane number of gameplay modes and variety. I enjoy Spring Breeze, the remake of the original game. However, Milky Way Wishes is also among my favorites, with side-scrolling shooting that I thoroughly enjoy.

Why we chose it Kirby Super Star Ultra earned its first spot due to eight games combined, resulting in superb game mode variety and an overall fun game.

Kirby Super Star Ultra redefines the series with gameplay modes like Helper to Hero, a boss-rush mode, and Revenge of the King, where Kirby faces King Dedede for another battle.

If you’re a fan of good racing games, Gourmet Race will scratch that itch, as Kirby races King Dedede while devouring food. Conversely, The Great Cave Offensive is a fine Metroidvania game, putting you in Kirby’s shoes as he searches the cave for treasure.

My Verdict: Kirby fans and newcomers will enjoy Kirby Super Star Ultra the most. As an eight-in-one title, it captures Kirby’s essence perfectly, letting you explore this character and in-game universe across several game modes.

What do players say?

KorelUner ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A Kirby Classic That Outshines Even the Newcomers.

Goat_Inspecter. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I want every Kirby game to be an iteration of this game.

2. Kirby and the Forgotten Land [Best 3D Kirby Game on Nintendo Switch]

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 Year of release 2022 Creator/s HAL Laboratory, Nintendo Unique Feature 3D graphics and gameplay Metacritic score 83

This first Kirby game with full-fledged 3D gameplay, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, introduces the Mouthful Mode, allowing Kirby to inhale large objects and transform, altering the way players interact with the environment and solve puzzles.

I find this game incredibly amusing. The refined gameplay, the Mouthful Mode, and stunning 3D graphics make it feel alive. Kirby and the Forgotten Land includes complex puzzles and entertaining combat, where Kirby will swallow everything in his path and use his copy ability.

Why we chose it Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the first 3D Kirby game in the series with overhauled graphics and polished gameplay. Simultaneously, it’s the series’s best seller.

The level design in Kirby and the Forgotten Land is full of surprises, with hidden collectibles, secret paths, and inventive environmental puzzles that reward exploration. Boss battles are bigger and more dynamic than in previous entries, often requiring creative use of Kirby’s copy abilities and Mouthful Mode transformations to overcome them.

Beyond the gameplay, the vibrant, fully 3D environments and charming soundtrack bring Dream Land to life like never before, creating an adventure that feels both fresh and classic at the same time.

My Verdict: This is a must-play for every Kirby enthusiast. 3D graphics and smooth gameplay with an intricate story make this a series’ masterpiece. I recommend using some of the best Nintendo Switch controllers to navigate complex puzzles and eliminate terrifying enemies.

What do players say?

AngyNeedyDrinky ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Goes down very smooth, not just because it is easy, but because it is compellingly delightful.

Nebelupdog. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Pretty fun time. Would love to see more Kirby games in this style.

3. Kirby Star Allies [Best Kirby Game for Four-Player Co-op and Puzzle-Solving]

Our Score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s HAL Laboratory, Nintendo Unique Feature Friend Abilities mechanics Metacritic score 73

Kirby Star Allies introduces the Friend Abilities mechanic, letting Kirby befriend enemies by throwing a heart. It’s a fantastic, four-player co-op escapade where you combine unique powers to create new, devastating attacks and solve environmental puzzles.

If you want a top-notch co-op game set in the Kirby universe, look no further. Star Allies is a true 2.5D platformer that excels in gameplay variety and unseen combat mechanics. While the game can be played in single-player, I’d much rather enjoy it with a friend or two… or three!

Why we chose it Kirby Star Allies offers deep co-op gameplay mechanics that set it apart from the other Kirby games, offering endless fun with up to four players simultaneously.

This is when this fun game truly shines, and Kirby’s attempt to defend Planet Popstar again becomes a true joy! Kirby Star Allies retains its greatest elements: combat, puzzles, and platforming. However, an enticing story and a four-player co-op mode elevate the experience to another level.

My Verdict: This is the best Kirby game if you’re looking for co-op. It expands upon the original formula with refined, deep combat mechanics. No doubt, it’s among the best titles from this franchise of all time, from the newer releases.

What do players say?

JellyJamJT. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s actually my first Kirby game and even though most parts were easy, it’s still fun as heck.

StarberryToufu. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I recommend Star Allies more for people who are big fans of the series’ entire history. Aside from nostalgia, they provide a ton of replay value, which makes Star Allies a lot easier for me to pick up and play for a fix compared to other games.

4. Kirby Planet Robobot [Best Kirby Mech-Suit Driven Destruction and Traversal]

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo 3DS Year of release 2016 Creator/s HAL Laboratory, Nintendo Unique Feature Robobot Armor Metacritic score 81

Kirby Planet Robobot lets you get into the Robobot Armor, a mighty mech suit, and let Kirby reign chaos upon enemies. Sustain heavy damage more easily, scan enemy abilities, and transform, ensuring successful puzzle-solving and effective elimination of Kirby’s threats.

Planet Robobot is nearly the very best Kirby game. I love the Robobot Armor, as it greatly enhances the gameplay. Thanks to it, Kirby can move through different planes while destroying stubborn obstacles with new Robobot attacks. The suit offers a few more unique mechanics.

Why we chose it Kirby Planet Robobot earned its spot due to its revamped gameplay with Kirby’s Robobot suit and unique puzzle-solving abilities.

Kirby can lift and move heavy obstacles and slay giant enemies. Given its release in 2016, Kirby Planet Robobot offers nice visuals and blends them with modern, smooth gameplay and an excellent story of Kirby’s heroics and unrelenting persistence.

Interestingly, Planet Robobot’s difficulty is a tad lower, as reported by many, making it a pretty great entry point for fresh Nintendo fans.

My Verdict: If you’re up for a combat-heavy, mech-suit-driven experience with intricate gameplay mechanics and stunning visuals, Planet Robobot is for you. Jump into the Robobot Armor and embark on an adventure on your Nintendo 3DS.

What do players say?

Pedrosocool. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Just the right length, incredible variety, fun bosses, fun puzzles, super fun level concepts.

KL-Cobalt ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ After a long day at work and dealing with horrible traffic on the commute, there’s nothing more relaxing than getting into my Robobot armor and punching cars

5. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land [Best Old-School Kirby Gameplay With a Co-Op Mode]

Our Score 8.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Wii Year of release 2011 Creator/s HAL Laboratory, Nintendo Unique Feature Four-player co-op mode Metacritic score 79

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land uses a classic, side-scrolling platforming formula with a four-player co-op mode, which makes this Wii game outstanding. The Super Abilities allow for screen-clearing powers, which leads to epic, unexpected moments, and ensures the game stays memorable for years to come.

It’s a fantastic multiplayer game that doesn’t reinvent the wheel. It’s a classic Kirby experience with improved graphics. I think it excels in multiplayer, where players can combine their power and unleash deadly attacks. The same goes for solving puzzles, where each player’s wisdom will make a difference.

Why we chose it Kirby’s Return to Dream Land perfectly captures the charm of classic Kirby platforming while adding modern polish. The four-player co-op mode turns every level into a fun, collaborative adventure, letting friends team up to unleash Super Abilities and create chaotic, screen-filling action.

The level design is smartly crafted to balance challenge and fun, with hidden areas and collectibles that reward exploration. Boss fights are dynamic and exciting, often requiring teamwork to overcome, which makes every encounter feel satisfying.

Even playing solo, the game maintains its charm and offers a smooth difficulty curve and plenty of secrets to discover. The soundtrack is full of upbeat tunes that match Kirby’s playful world and enhance the sense of adventure. Overall, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land delivers a nostalgic yet polished experience that both longtime fans and newcomers can enjoy.

My Verdict: Overall, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land is a nice, compact experience, filled with joy and excitement that stems from refined combat, improved graphics, and Kirby’s original formula that many fans yearn for. Sometimes, you don’t need innovation, but polish, and that’s what it brings.

What do players say?

JawbreakerAlumni. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Kirby but with 4 Players was an awesome time. This was also the first console mainline Kirby game since the N64, so it was a big deal at the time, and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land didn’t disappoint.

EastNeat4957 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ If you have younger children that want to game, this is top tier. Deaths are infrequent and you amass so many lives, it really won’t matter. They can take an “easy” character if the inhale system is complicated for them, and everything is lighthearted.

6. Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards [Best Kirby Game for New and Unique Powers]

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo 64 Year of release 2000 Creator/s HAL Laboratory, Nintendo Unique Feature Power Combo system Metacritic score 77

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards introduces the Power Combo system, which lets you combine two Copy Abilities to create over 25 new and unique powers. The mechanics are the game’s backbone, offering infinite creativity and possibilities to enrich the gameplay.

This is an old-school title, but the one that left me speechless the first time I played it (I was five back then). I remember enjoying its side-scrolling platforming and combat sections, colorful graphics, and the difficulty, because it wasn’t too challenging.

Why we chose it Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards is the best Kirby game for unique powers and a combination of two Copy Abilities for creative attacks and puzzle solving.

Kirby 64 offers multiple minigames and creative gameplay, a highlight being the 100-Yard Hop, where you’ll race against friends. The Checkerboard Chase is one of my favorites, as you battle friends to be the last man standing.

My Verdict: Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards is a good game for Nintendo 64 owners who want excellent gameplay and unique old-school visuals. I’m sure this nostalgia-traveling machine will pull you in and keep you hooked right away.

What do players say?

Agentx316 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ A very fun Kirby adventure filled with great transformations and even better combo transformations.

Star_Crunch ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Kirby 64 is a game that hits most of the standard Kirby attributes well enough. Kirby is adorable. The levels are varied and colorful, with some fun ideas to play with and a brilliant cast of characters.

7. Kirby & the Amazing Mirror [Best Non-Linear Kirby Adventure]

Our Score 8.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Game Boy Advance Year of release 2004 Creator/s HAL Laboratory, Flagship, Dimps, Nintendo Unique Feature Non-linear in-game world Metacritic score 80

Welcome to a different take on Kirby’s well-known formula, available on Game Boy Advance. Kirby & the Amazing Mirror introduces a maze-like world, with a non-linear, immersive Metroidvania game map that you can explore in any order, with up to four players simultaneously.

Kirby & the Amazing Mirror is one of the most engaging games in the series. The maze-like level design, split into nine areas, allows for extensive exploration. You’ll battle across the nine biomes, collect items, solve puzzles, and face fierce bosses.

Why we chose it The Metroidvania-like world of Kirby & the Amazing Mirror offers ample exploration opportunities and a unique gameplay loop, enjoyable with up to four players in co-op.

Kirby can swallow enemies and defeated bosses, which earns you health and performance upgrades. The game’s story can be experienced alone or with friends, while the multiplayer mode enhances the experience with a few minigames serving as a break from the story mode.

My Verdict: Kirby & the Amazing Mirror’s exploration is top-notch, with an immersive world that pulls you right in. I’m all for exploring it with friends, but even as a loner, you’ll enjoy one of the best Kirby games and appreciate the open-ended design full of unpredictability.

What do players say?

Kadams8670 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Amazing Mirror was so much more engaging because it gave you agency in exploring and untangling the game’s map. I really hope we see another, and better, Kirby game with this exploratory style.

Levantine ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This has always been one of my favorite Kirby games because of the exploration, and I’ve only ever gotten to play it solo. Can’t wait to finally be able to play with my friends thanks to online!

8. Kirby’s Adventure [Must-Play Kirby Game for Any Kirby Fan]

Our Score 7.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo NES, Nintendo 3DS Year of release 1993 Creator/s HAL Laboratory, Nintendo Unique Feature Copy Ability Metacritic score 77

Kirby’s Adventure introduces the Copy Ability, a franchise-defining gameplay mechanic. It lets you swallow and absorb enemy powers, setting the stage for other games to follow.

Kirby’s Adventure was released in 1993, but is available through Nintendo Switch Online console emulators. The old-school 2D graphics bring so much nostalgia, while Kirby’s signature Copy Ability is insanely fun. You’ll navigate the Dream Land in search of Nightmare, the main antagonist.

Why we chose it Kirby’s Adventure lays the foundation for everything that makes Kirby games so great. The Copy Ability transforms simple platforming into a creative playground where swallowing enemies and harnessing their powers becomes endlessly satisfying.

The gameplay revolves around Kirby inhaling its enemies and retaining their abilities or spitting them out as bullets. You’ll face ‘regular’ enemies dispersed by tough bosses to break up the pace. No multiplayer here, though. You’ll walk the path alone and be proud when you beat all of its forty-plus levels.

My Verdict: Kirby’s Adventure is among the top old-school Nintendo titles. It’s a renowned platformer game with simple, yet effective gameplay, satisfying combat, and signature Kirby graphics. Whether you’re a returning player or a newcomer, Kirby’s Adventure will scratch all the right spots.

What do players say?

hungrygoriya ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ This game is truly becoming one of my favourites in the series despite its simplicity. It’s nice to casually play something bright, casual, and fun once in a while.

Giovanni Zappavigna ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Magnificent game, I remember playing it on the original NES. Recently, I got the Raspberry Pi 9 and played this gem. It brought up some good memories.

9. Kirby’s Epic Yarn [Best Kirby Game for Unique Transformation Powers]

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Wii, Nintendo 3DS Year of release 2010 Creator/s Good-Feel, Nintendo Unique Feature Fabric-based art style, transformation gameplay mechanics Metacritic score 86

Kirby’s Epic Yarn has a fabric-based art style that is as beautiful as it is unique. As the name implies, the world looks as if it’s made of yarn, buttons, and felt, offering a strange, yet beautiful feeling. Add to that Kirby’s ability to transform into a submarine, car, or parachute, and you’ll be in awe.

Kirby can’t inhale his enemies and absorb their abilities. This makes the game unique and incredibly challenging. For instance, the Yarn Whip attack lets you grab objects and enemies and throw them like trash. On top of that, Kirby’s Epic Yarn offers a co-op mode.

Why we chose it The standout fabric-based art style and transformation mechanics of Kirby’s Epic Yarn make the gameplay vastly different and more creativity-focused. It’s ideal for Nintendo Wii and 3DS owners.

The levels are filled with hidden collectibles, clever platforming, and imaginative obstacles that make exploration endlessly rewarding. Combined with a soothing soundtrack and whimsical design, Kirby’s Epic Yarn delivers a cozy and visually stunning adventure unlike anything else in the series.

My Verdict: Kirby’s Epic Yarn is nothing short of breathtaking. It’s a never-before-seen take on the best Kirby games, with transformation mechanics, a fabric-based world, and a compelling co-op experience.

What do players say?

RCGamer. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Once you get used to the cloth and yarn sort of schtick, nothing seems outlandish in this game, and everything fits together visually wonderfully. It’s lovely what they do with the backgrounds and how they weave together in their movement and interactions.

Connor Morris. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I loved this game as a kid I have great memories of playing it and it was fantastic, The boss fights are fun and creative, the puzzles usually reveal a fun secret and add an extra bit of replayability to the level.

10. Kirby: Triple Deluxe [Best Kirby Game With Shifting Perspectives and Complex Puzzles]

Our Score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo 3DS Year of release 2014 Creator/s HAL Laboratory Nintendo Unique Feature Perspective-shifting gameplay Metacritic score 80

As one of the best Kirby games, Kirby: Triple Deluxe fully utilizes the Nintendo 3DS’ hardware, offering gameplay that shifts between the foreground and background, creating new opportunities for puzzles and perspective-based platforming.

Kirby: Triple Deluxe is exactly what it sounds like – triple the fun! You’ll navigate the ever-changing 2.5D in-game world, battle enemies, and complete environmental puzzles with a unique gameplay twist. Kirby can now inhale large objects thanks to the Miracle Fruit.

Why we chose it Kirby: Triple Deluxe is a challenging game of satisfying combat and traversal, taking full advantage of the 3DS hardware power.

Additionally, our beloved puffball can use a beetle to impale enemies and defeat them with a dominant ground slam. The game’s combat and platforming are incredibly satisfying.

The cherry on top, at least for me, is the Super Smash Bros sub-game. It’s a Kirby-vs-Kirby bonanza where each player can make their own version of Kirby with unique abilities and battle against each other. It’s chaotic, fun, and brutal. I love it.

My Verdict: Kirby: Triple Deluxe is a jack of all trades. It looks beautiful, plays like a charm, and offers enough “material” in the form of sub-games and minigames to keep it fun forever. Grab your Nintendo 3DS controller and get into it: you’ll love every second.

What do players say?

Nebelupdog ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I’m nostalgiablinded, but this is my favorite Kirby game as of right now, I think. The final boss theme is still one of my favorite Kirby songs of all time.

J_D ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s pretty solid, I like how to plays with the perspective of the foreground and background, especially in the boss fights. I will say that hypernova is a very whatever idea. It has cool moments, but not enough to justify how often it shows up. Everything else holds its own, though. Beetle’s my favorite new copy ability this game introduces for anyone that cares to know.

11. Kirby’s Dream Land 3 [Best Kirby Adventure With Animal Friends]

Our Score 7.1 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Super NES Year of release 1997 Creator/s HAL Laboratory, Nintendo Unique Feature Crayon-like art style and animal friends Metacritic score TBD

Kirby’s Dream Land 3 is one of those SNES games that sticks with you. The crayon-like visuals give it a storybook charm that’s still unique decades later.

What really makes it fun are the six animal friends you can ride, each changing up how Kirby plays. Rick the Hamster lets you climb walls, Kine the Fish turns swimming into a breeze, and Nago the Cat adds some rolling chaos. Mixing and matching these friends keeps the gameplay fresh and gives you a reason to explore every nook of Dream Land.

Why we chose it Kirby’s Dream Land 3 introduces a score of animal friends that drastically diversify the gameplay and make platforming and combat more enjoyable.

The levels are packed with secrets, Heart Stars, and creative platforming challenges, while bosses feel memorable without ever becoming annoying. You team up with Kirby’s buddy Gooey to take down Dark Matter, and the multiple endings give you a reason to replay and hunt for all the collectibles.

Kirby’s Dream Land 3 isn’t overly complex, but it doesn’t need to be. It’s straightforward, moderately challenging, and extremely nostalgic, making it a true treat for returning players and newcomers.

My Verdict: Kirby’s Dream Land 3 is a surprisingly satisfying game with lots of memorable moments and detailed environments. With refined combat and smooth platforming, Kirby’s Dream Land 3 provides hours, if not weeks, of fun, especially if you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription or a Nintendo Super NES.

What do players say?

RCGamer. ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Kirby’s friends are fun characters, and giving them each a unique spin on copy abilities was a cute touch on the Game Boy.

Connor Morris ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I’m quite mixed on this one. I do like the art style, and some of the levels are good. but the movement speed being too slow, the animal buddies not being my favorite Kirby mechanic, and heart stars being pretty absurd and difficult at certain parts.

12. Kirby’s Dream Land 2 [Best Kirby Game for In-Depth Exploration]

Our Score 6.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo Game Boy Year of release 1995 Creator/s HAL Laboratory, Nintendo Unique Feature Kirby’s animal friends Metacritic score TBD

Kirby’s Dream Land 2 introduced Kirby’s animal friends Kine, Rick, and Coo on the Game Boy. The popular trio invented the gameplay mechanics later used in many top Kirby games. This notable title is a completionist’s dream for its focus on collecting hidden items.

Kirby’s Dream Land 2 is just two years older than its successor. While it’s not as beautiful graphically, its gameplay is no less diverse, with Kirby’s ability to swim, fly, and walk. Animal friends enrich the experience by offering unique ways of traversing the environment.

Why we chose it Kirby’s Dream Land 2 introduced memorable animal friends, enriching the series’ gameplay. It’s one of the best Kirby games to start with if you’re a newcomer.

Just like most Kirby games, you’ll be inhaling enemies to either use them as bullets or steal their abilities. Kirby’s Dream Land 2 offers gray-scale visuals that differentiate it from the rest of the games in the franchise, but I attribute that to Dark Matter, an evil force that messes up Kirby’s life in this game and darkens the mood.

My Verdict: Kirby’s Dream Land 2 perfectly embodies what the series tries to convey. Outstanding platforming mechanics, fierce combat, and Kirby’s relationship with his animal friends. Nothing new, but still enjoyably refreshing!

What do players say?

Alexander Becerra ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ It’s basically Dream Land 1 but superior.

Pokermario6456 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I enjoyed DL2 because of how fun it can be to use Rick and Coo and how it laid the groundwork for things like finding hidden items in levels to unlock a true final boss and ability gimmicks.

13. Kirby Air Ride [Best Neck-Breaking Kirby Racing Spin-Off]

Our Score 6.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Nintendo GameCube Year of release 2003 Creator/s HAL Laboratory, Nintendo Unique Feature Racing gameplay Metacritic score 61

Who said the best Kirby game can’t be a spin-off? Kirby Air Ride flips the script with a surprisingly fun racing experience.

The single-button control scheme makes it easy to pick up but hard to master, and the City Trial mode is pure chaos in the best open-world party mode way. You customize your vehicle, explore the city, collect power-ups, and then compete in a race that can get hilariously intense with friends.

Why we chose it Kirby Air Ride is a must-play for racing fans who love the Kirby universe. You can race with your own version of Kirby and battle against other players in the multiplayer mode.

The game’s control scheme makes it very fun, but incredibly challenging, as Air Ride flows at neck-breaking speeds. You can enjoy the Top Ride mode and race on smaller tracks, or embark on a City Trial, navigate the maze-like city, and race through different intertwined sections.

I remember playing Kirby Air Ride on LAN with my friends and, oh boy, did we break our gamepads and swear like there was no tomorrow. Good times.

My Verdict: Want a Kirby-themed racing game? You’ll love this one to bits. Kirby Air Ride is a noteworthy spin-off with incredible racing controls and abilities that make it more than a boring virtual racer you’ve seen a thousand times.

What do players say?

Ryan Bovenkamp ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Excellent game. Sakurai’s game design choices mean the game has tons of replayability, and the mechanics are engaging and easy to learn. Couldn’t recommend enough.

Wyatt Clarke ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Kirby Air Ride is the best game ever made. All of its tracks in the Air ride mode are brilliantly made, the op ride is fun to kill time in, and don’t even get me started on City Trial. Kirby Air Ride is definitely an underrated title.

FAQs

What is the best Kirby game?

The best Kirby game is Kirby Super Star Ultra. It’s an all-arounder, as it includes eight games in one package, multiple game modes, and the best-in-franchise gameplay. Based on all the best Kirby games ranked, Kirby Super Star Ultra excels in all important aspects.

What type of game is Kirby?

The best Kirby games from the main series are side-scrollers and action platformers, including Kirby Super Star Ultra. However, they frequently include different, genre-altering mini-games. Some spin-offs, like Kirby Air Ride, are racing games, but Kirby games, in general, are mostly action platformers.

How many Kirby games are there?

There are 39 Kirby games in the franchise. The franchise is exclusive to Nintendo consoles, so Nintendo Switch, N64, 3DS, Wii, GameCube, and others.

What Kirby game do I play first?

The best Kirby game to explore first is Kirby’s Adventure. It’s the one that gave Kirby his signature powers and memorable graphics. It’s best to start with older titles and move to the newer ones as they vastly improve upon the initial formula.

What’s the most successful Kirby game?

That title goes to Kirby and the Forgotten Land, with over 7 million units sold worldwide. It’s likely due to first-in-the-series 3D graphics, refreshed gameplay, and a brand new story. Before that, the best-seller was Kirby’s Dream Land.

Who’s Kirby’s rival?

The most persistent of Kirby’s rivals is King Dedede, the king of Dream Land. But his relationship with Kirby is odd, often switching between friend and foe. Meta Knight is also often considered Kirby’s rival, although he’s frequently a mentor figure.