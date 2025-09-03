14 Best Kingdom Hearts Games for Fans and Newcomers in 2025

The best Kingdom Hearts games are as confusing as they are intriguing. You might have heard that this series features a convoluted story and a strange charm that is wholly unique. Both of these things are true.

If you’re having trouble getting started (or are returning in time for the upcoming Kingdom Hearts 4), you’ll find the best entries ranked below.

I’ve considered gameplay elements and storytelling to help you find the best Kingdom Hearts games in the franchise.

Our Top Picks for Kingdom Hearts Games

Kingdom Hearts is a massive franchise. Pinning down the best game of the series can be just as difficult as understanding the story. I can’t help you decipher the latter, but I can point you towards what I believe are the best games in the series.

It doesn’t matter if you’ve been a fan since the beginning or you’re just getting started; you’ll find all the best Kingdom Hearts games here.

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind DLC (2019) – Modern visuals and tight, exciting action RPG combat await in the latest mainline Kingdom Hearts game. This long–awaited end to the Dark Seeker Saga holds the grand conclusion of years of worldbuilding, storytelling, and muddied narratives. Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece (2024) – Experience the entire Kingdom Hearts franchise in one package. Everything but the mobile games is included in this all–in–one collection, including Kingdom Hearts III and the Re Mind DLC. This collection is made for new fans, veterans, and those who don’t want to miss a single moment. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix (2013) – The definitive edition of the first Kingdom Hearts game, as well as additional stories that begin the complex story. Remastered versions of Kingdom Hearts 1, 358/2 Days, and Re:Chain of Memories are included. Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (2014) – You can’t jump into Kingdom Hearts III without playing these titles first. This collection gives you access to important story beats on a single platform, including Dream Drop Distance HD, 0.2 Birth by Sleep –a Fragmentary passage–, and χ Back Cover. Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep Final Mix (2011) – Birth by Sleep is widely regarded as one of the best Kingdom Hearts games by hardcore fans. Here, you’ll get the definitive edition of the game with essential lore and deep storytelling.

Epic adventures featuring Disney worlds and Final Fantasy characters await you on your journey through the Kingdom Hearts franchise. Keep reading to find out how these games rank for the best emotional payoff.

14 Best Kingdom Hearts Games

The best Kingdom Hearts games are a fascinating blend of nostalgic characters and fast–paced action combat. Kingdom Hearts was a top–selling PS2 title, and now it’s one of the top PC games on Steam. I’ll walk you through all the best Kingdom Hearts games, from the Final Mixes to the final chapters.

1. Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind DLC [Best Kingdom Hearts Game for the Grand, Emotional Finale]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC Year of release 2020 Creator Square Enix Average playtime 40 Hours (Main game and DLC)

Modern graphics and fully–realized combat systems make Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind DLC one of the best Kingdom Hearts games in the franchise. Here, you’ll explore Disney worlds from more recent films (such as Arendelle from Frozen), and use popular Disney park rides as attacks. I found the dynamic Keyblade transformation mechanic to be one of the most satisfying parts of the game.



An earned emotional finale caps off the Dark Seeker Saga in a way you’ll never forget. Though no Final Fantasy characters return for this installment, your investment in the overarching story pays off in a big way. The impact of new quality–of–life improvements makes the entire experience much more enjoyable than previous entries. It’s also one of the top PC games in the series.

Why we chose it The most recent mainline Kingdom Hearts game came after a long 14–year wait. Fans will love jumping back into the series, and newcomers won’t get caught up in janky systems.

My Verdict: Kingdom Hearts III is the 13th game in a series that is over 20 years old. You can jump in here if you don’t have time to get caught up, but the other games give the story the impact it deserves.

2. Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece [Best Kingdom Hearts Game for Switch Players]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2024 Creator Square Enix, Disney Interactive Studios Average playtime 315 Hours

Integrum Masterpiece is a collection of all previous Kingdom Hearts games in one bundle. It’s the top Nintendo Switch game for Kingdom Hearts fans, but be aware that this game is only available as a Switch bundle in Japan. Other countries can purchase each entry separately, or choose the Steam bundle version for the same results.

Integrum Masterpiece includes the definitive, final edition of every Kingdom Hearts game up to (and including) Kingdom Hearts III. This excludes mobile games (Dark Road and Union X) and the rhythm game Melody of Memory. Games previously released on the Nintendo DS (358/2 Days and Re:Coded) are included as an HD cutscene collection that recaps their stories.

Kingdom Hearts is well–known for having a convoluted story and many repackaged game collections, but Integrum Masterpiece is the best Kingdom Hearts game because it includes all of them.

Why we chose it It’s best to play these games in chronological order if you want the full picture. Understanding the story isn’t difficult if you play the games in order, and this collection is the best way to do that.

My Verdict: Newcomers may be overwhelmed by the Integrum Masterpiece collection, but it’s the best way to experience Kingdom Hearts as a franchise.

3. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix [Best Kingdom Hearts Game for the Complete Classic Experience]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows Year of release 2013 Creator/s Square Enix, Disney Interactive Studios Average playtime 40 Hours

If you were lucky enough to be a kid when Kingdom Hearts first released on the PlayStation 2, you likely have very fond memories of the original game. Longtime fans will push through all of the jank to experience the story as it was first told to them–myself included. That’s why the Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 Remix is so dear to me.

This remastered collection includes Kingdom Hearts Final Mix, Re:Chain of Memories in HD, and the cinematic version of 358/2 Days. They added improved camera controls and Reaction Commands to the Final Mix of KH1 with this remaster. You’ll get the perfect level of nostalgia without having to recall how frustrating these mechanics used to be.

Why we chose it The HD 1.5 Remix has a certain nostalgic charm that brings you right back to the original release, but quality–of–life features reduce frustrating mechanics.

My Verdict: This is the best way to experience Kingdom Hearts 1 without owning an original copy for the PlayStation 2. It’s got quality–of–life features that impact your enjoyment, but it’s nostalgic down to its core.

4. Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue [Best Kingdom Hearts Game for the Final Prelude]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2014 Creator/s Square Enix, Disney Interactive Studios Average playtime 29 Hours

All of the games in the Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue are essential to understanding the story’s emotional resolution in Kingdom Hearts III. They bridge the gap and get fan–favorite characters to where they need to be for the full weight of the ending.

Here, you’ll find Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD (a 3DS port), Kingdom Hearts 0.2: Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–, and Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (the mobile game cutscene collection). These stories seem disjointed, but they have a huge impact that can’t be dismissed.

Why we chose it This collection acts as a bridge to Kingdom Hearts III. It’s essential if you want to fully understand the story of that game.

My Verdict: You can’t skip these games if you’re invested in the full story of Kingdom Hearts III.

5. Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep Final Mix [Best Kingdom Hearts Game for a Dark, Tragic Prequel]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG Platforms PlayStation Portable, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2011 Creator/s Square Enix, Disney Interactive Studios Average playtime 35 Hours

Birth by Sleep is a prequel to the Kingdom Hearts story. It follows three important protagonists (Aqua, Terra, and Ventus) through Disney worlds on their journeys to master their Keyblades. A unique style and unforgettable, lore–important characters make this an essential title. The new Command Deck system also contributes to this game’s place as the best hack–and–slash game in the series.

Though its three–protagonist structure can be a completionist’s nightmare, this game is a heavy hitter in the Kingdom Hearts lineup.

Why we chose it This title isn’t available as a standalone entry outside of Japan, where it was a PSP exclusive. In the US (and globally), it is available on most platforms in various Kingdom Hearts II collections.

My Verdict: Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep ranks extremely high in lists of all Kingdom Hearts games ranked for a reason. You can’t skip this one.

6. Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory [Best Kingdom Hearts Game for Nostalgic Musical Mayhem]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Rhythm Action Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2020 Creator/s Square Enix Creative Business Unit I, indieszero, and Square Enix Average playtime 16 Hours

Of all the various ways that Kingdom Hearts has recapped the series over the years, Melody of Memory is unique. It’s a respectable rhythm game that takes you through the major story beats from each numbered title and spin–off. It can be difficult and frustrating at times, but it’s a unique way to revisit everything you love about Kingdom Hearts.

Why we chose it This game serves as a great recap for the series and a fun extension of the franchise. Fans of the series will love it, but casual fans can skip it without consequences.

My Verdict: If you enjoy rhythm games and love the other KH games, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory is a perfect addition to your collection. If you dislike rhythm games, I can’t recommend this one.

7. Kingdom Hearts Union χ (Unchained/Union Cross) [Best Kingdom Hearts Game for Deep (But Grindy) Backstory]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre RPG Platforms Mobile Year of release 2013 Creator/s Square Enix, Success, BitGroove, Disney Interactive Studios Average playtime 19 Hours

Kingdom Hearts Union χ (Unchained/Union Cross) was a mobile KH lore game with a beautifully simplified art style. This mobile RPG included a customizable protagonist and a host of story missions, including raid bosses you could take on with friends. In its original form, it was incredibly grindy, but it led to some deep and important revelations.

These days, it’s much more accessible to watch the cinematic port included with various KH series repackages to get the full impact of the story.

Why we chose it Kingdom Hearts Union χ is no longer available. A cinematic compilation of all the important story elements is available in the HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, where it debuts as Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover.

My Verdict: You probably won’t be able to find this game, but you should watch the cinematic movie before picking up Kingdom Hearts III.

8. Kingdom Hearts Dark Road [Best Kingdom Hearts Game for Lore Fans Only]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre RPG Platforms Mobile Year of release 2020 Creator/s Square Enix, Success, BitGroove Average playtime 50 Hours

Kingdom Hearts Dark Road is another mobile entry in the Kingdom Hearts franchise. This auto–battling deck–builder follows the story of Xehanort, the main series antagonist. If Birth by Sleep was a prequel, Dark Road is a pre–prequel. Set 70 years before Birth by Sleep, Dark Road sees Xehanort traveling through beautiful Disney worlds to start the entire Dark Seeker Saga.

Casual fans and lore nerds are sure to enjoy this game if they can get past the mobile game elements.

Why we chose it The story of Kingdom Hearts can sometimes be complicated, but Dark Road is some of the best storytelling so far. Even though it’s an auto–battle mobile game, true fans of the series won’t want to miss it.

My Verdict: Dark Road has some of the best Kingdom Hearts storytelling in the entire series. It’s definitely worth checking out, even if you don’t enjoy mobile games.

9. Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance [Best Kingdom Hearts Game for Parkour & Pokémon Vibes]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG Platforms Nintendo 3DS, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2012 Creator/s Square Enix, Disney Interactive Studios Average playtime 37 Hours

Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance isn’t a super popular title, but it offers some daring mechanics not utilized before (or since) in the Kingdom Hearts franchise. Throughout the game, you’ll use Flowmotion, a system that wouldn’t be out of place in the best parkour games. This system has Sora and Riku quickly traversing the world, capturing and synthesizing Dream Eaters (basically Pokémon), and rushing right into the narrative of Kingdom Hearts 3.

The return of Birth by Sleep’s Command System and a striking visual style set this game apart from other titles in the series.

Why we chose it Dream Drop Distance was originally a Nintendo 3DS game, but is now available in repackaged collections on multiple platforms.

My Verdict: Kingdom Hearts 3D Dream Drop Distance (or Kingdom Hearts 3D) is sometimes over–hated, but fans will enjoy the setup for the next game in the franchise.

10. Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days [Best Kingdom Hearts Game for Making You Cry Over Ice Cream]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG Platforms Nintendo DS, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2009 Creator/s H.a.n.d., Square Enix, Disney Interactive Studios Average playtime 32 Hours (Nintendo DS), 3 Hours (Cinematic Compilation)

Organization XIII debuted in Kingdom Hearts II and remains important throughout the series. Though Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days came later, it tells the important and heart–wrenching story of a character we grow quite close to in Kingdom Hearts II.

Roxas’s story is best experienced as a cinematic movie in the HD remasters or other re-releases. Though you can play the original Nintendo DS release for the full experience, it doesn’t hold up to the best action RPG games present in the rest of the series. The story, though? It’s worth it.

Why we chose it Hardcore fans may want to play the original experience rather than watch the cinematic cutscenes alone. Just be aware that it’s a grindfest in its original form.

My Verdict: Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days is worth experiencing, but maybe not in its original form. KH2 fans will enjoy diving deeper into Roxas’s backstory.

11. Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories [Best Kingdom Hearts Game for Love-It-or-Hate-It Mechanics]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG Platforms Game Boy Advance, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2004/2007 Creator/s Square Enix, Disney Interactive Studios Average playtime 30 hours

The entire Kingdom Hearts series is some flavor of action RPG, but Re:Chain of Memories stands apart (to its detriment, some might say). It’s a deckbuilder that blends real–time action combat with quickfire card mechanics, and the learning curve is steep. Grinding out resources can be a slog, especially when the combat system is difficult to learn.



Throughout this game, you’ll traverse Sora’s memories and encounter characters that become extremely important in Kingdom Hearts II. I’d recommend playing the remastered port instead of the original Game Boy Advance release.

Why we chose it Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories is hard, but it serves an essential purpose when played at the correct time in the series.

My Verdict: Re:Chain of Memories is challenging, but in a way that some fans will find rewarding. Play the modern remasters if possible.

12. Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix [Best Kingdom Hearts Game for Perfect Action RPG Gameplay]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG Platforms PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2005 Creator/s Square Enix, Disney Interactive Studios Average playtime 40 Hours

If you ask any Kingdom Hearts fan, they’re likely to say that Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix is their favorite entry in the franchise. This stunning sequel improved on every aspect of the first game while retaining the same heart that made it so popular.

The combat is best it’s ever been here. The story is complicated and intense. If you thought the boss battles in Kingdom Hearts I were awe–inspiring, Kingdom Hearts II will make you revise your opinion.

Why we chose it The combat mechanics are different from the first game, but everything is refined to perfection in this entry.

My Verdict: Kingdom Hearts II has superior gameplay and airtight systems. The story is much improved over the first game, and you don’t even need one of the best gaming laptops to run it.

13. Kingdom Hearts I Final Mix [Best Kingdom Hearts Game for Where It All Began]

Our score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG Platforms PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2002 Creator/s Square Enix, Disney Interactive Studios Average playtime 35 Hours

I can only imagine being in the boardroom where this game was pitched. A game combining popular Disney properties and Final Fantasy characters must have seemed ridiculous at the time. Now, Kingdom Hearts is a thriving worldwide franchise – and it all started here. In Kingdom Hearts 1, you follow Sora and his companions, Donald and Goofy, as they track down friends and save Disney worlds from destruction.

The Final Mix version of the game includes Kingdom Hearts Final Mix, 358/2 Days, and Re:Chain of Memories. It’s everything you need to begin.

Why we chose it The number of platforms this game is available on makes it more accessible. You should choose the version that is easiest to access for you.

My Verdict: If you’ve already played this game, play it again. It’s one of the best single–player games on the PlayStation 2, and who wouldn’t want to see where the franchise began?

14. Kingdom Hearts 0.2: A Fragmentary Passage [Best Kingdom Hearts Game for a Gorgeous, Bite–Sized Adventure]

Our score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Genre Action RPG Platforms PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One Year of release 2017 Creator/s Square Enix Average playtime 3 Hours

Kingdom Hearts 0.2: A Fragmentary Passage follows Aqua, a protagonist from Birth By Sleep, as she traverses the Realm of Darkness. It’s essentially a prologue for Kingdom Hearts III. Though it’s a quick game (averaging just over 3 hours of playtime), it’s a beautiful way to introduce the final game in the Dark Seeker Saga.



It’s a finely–tuned introduction to the modern Kingdom Hearts style and features the return of a fan favorite character. If you’ve made it this far, this experience is definitely worth your time.

Why we chose it Though this game is short, it’s beautiful. You’ll play as fan-favorite Aqua for a few hours, bridging her way to Kingdom Hearts III and her place in the narrative.

My Verdict: Fragmentary Passage is short but sweet. It’s the perfect prequel to Kingdom Hearts III.

FAQs

What is the best Kingdom Hearts game?

The best Kingdom Hearts game is Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind DLC. It offers stunning visuals, an epic story, and refined gameplay mechanics. The DLC adds extra content and deeper story elements, making it the ultimate Kingdom Hearts experience.

Which Kingdom Hearts game is the hardest?

Based on its mechanics alone, Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories is the hardest Kingdom Hearts game. It forgoes the typical action RPG combat and uses a card–based system based on RNG instead, which can be frustrating and difficult to master.

What’s better, Kingdom Hearts 1 or 2?

Kingdom Hearts 1 is a solid introduction to the series, but Kingdom Hearts II is widely regarded as a better game. It has a host of compelling original characters and more engaging boss fights than the first entry, as well as tighter mechanics.

Is Kingdom Hearts 1.5 and 2.5 the same as 1 and 2?

Kingdom Hearts 1.5 and 2.5 are considered the definitive editions of 1 and 2. Both include a remastered version of their respective game, as well as two additional lore titles (Re:Chain of Memories and 385/2 Days for 1; Birth by Sleep and Re:Coded for 2).

Can I play Kingdom Hearts 3 without playing 1 and 2?

Yes, you can play Kingdom Hearts III without playing the first two games. Jumping into the game with no story context may be confusing, but the combat is solid enough to keep you engaged.