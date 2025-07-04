Game Movies on Netflix: 10 Best Shows in 2025

I dove into game-to-screen adaptations and picked the best game movies on Netflix (live-action and animated) that serve binge-hungry fans and lore-obsessed gamers alike. These picks promise fresh, exclusive storytelling. Expect cinematic polish, and strong nods to fan lore that lore-maniacs will geek out about.

Feel the hype as Elden Ring goes live action in 2025. Alex Garland and A24 are all in, and Garland’s own NG+6 playthrough proves he’s no casual fan. Then there’s Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild, a tight 58‑minute CG adventure packed with classic hunting vibes and crafting atmosphere. And there’s more.

I’ll take a closer look at some of these must-watch titles.

Our Top Picks for Netflix Video Game-Based Movies

I’ve honestly watched nearly all game-to-screen adaptations through my subscription and intend to see countless more titles. These three truly stand out as movies you won’t want to miss:

Elden Ring (upcoming 2025) – this live-action adaptation, helmed by Alex Garland and produced by A24 and Bandai Namco, is what every fan has been waiting for. Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (2021) – this CG movie delivers exactly what Capcom fans crave. It’s a tight, faithful origin story from the Monster Hunter universe. Uncharted (2022) – Tom Holland plays young Nathan Drake in this globe-trotting, hero-led treasure hunt.

If you play Elden Ring, you’re probably at the edge of your seat already. In all honesty, me too. And if you’re a fan of Monster Hunter and Uncharted? Gems galore. You’ll be glued to your seat with these ones. In any case, stay with me to discover even more epic titles.

10 Best Game Movies on Netflix You Can’t Miss

All titles in this list have been ranked for loyalty to source OR just great entertainment value. So, without wasting any more time, let’s dive into all of it.

1. Elden Ring [Best Overall Game Adaptation – We Hope]

Release Year Upcoming (2025 – theatrical) Genre Live-action Dark Fantasy Director / Studio Alex Garland (Ex Machina), A24, Bandai Namco, George R.R. Martin Production Insight Pre-production started in May 2025; script aims to capture game’s lore and scale

Alex Garland’s upcoming Elden Ring live‑action film dives into the Lands Between in grand style. You follow a Tarnished on a quest to rise and reclaim power amid sweeping ruins and rich lore that fans already love.

This adaptation appears to be a faithful take with creative license. It should focus on key story arcs rather than replicating every game beat.

I think we can expect the world’s depth to transport us into a cinematic version of their story mode. We’ll be immersed in the houses of Limgrave, the shattered capital, and catastrophic boss instances. With A24 and Bandai Namco pairing up with George R.R. Martin, the show aims to create the same sense of wonder and dread as the original game.

I’ve clocked a few hours analyzing lore videos, Reddit debates, and developer insights, and Alex Garland’s cerebral storytelling history gives me confidence that this adaptation understands Elden Ring’s action RPG vibe.

Key highlights:

Over 30 million copies sold (game) as of April 2025 making it FromSoftware’s biggest hit

copies sold (game) as of April making it FromSoftware’s biggest hit Film format might trim nonlinear side‑stories and world depth

Game holds a stellar 95 Metacritic score and 300+ Game of the Year awards

2. Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild [Best for Short-Form Adventure]

Release Year 2021 (Netflix premiere August 12) Genre Action-adventure Fantasy Director / Studio Steve Yamamoto; Pure Imagination Studios & Netflix Animation Production Insight Developed as a faithful origin story with concise monster designs

Netflix’s Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild delivers a faithful CG adaptation of Capcom’s universe in just 58 minutes. You follow Aiden, a rookie Hunter, on a mission to save his mountain village from an Elder Dragon.

The film captures the core gameplay loop: travel, destroy, build, and affect the environment through strategic hunts.

It brings the iconic creature design and hunt choreography to life, though the swift pace and streamlined character arcs sometimes feel rushed. Still, fans praise the homage to monster variety and the intensity of early-game quests.

I’ve logged a few hours rewatching hunts, comparing lore with Capcom’s official guides, reminiscing about my gameplay of Monster Hunter Rise, and tracking Reddit feedback. This project clearly brings something to die-hard fans and curious newcomers alike. Want to watch it on Netflix now? Get great deals on Netflix gift cards and you’ll be 100% ready.

Key highlights:

Iconic monsters and gameplay mechanics are faithful to the game ’s feel

’s feel Tightly paced action keeps viewers hooked

keeps viewers hooked Game lore references feel natural and satisfying

3. Uncharted [Best for Adventure Fans]

Release Year 2022 Genre Live-action Action‑Adventure Director / Studio Ruben Fleischer; Columbia, PlayStation Productions Production Insight Budget ~$120M; captures Drake’s origin in a standalone universe

Tom Holland’s rookie treasure hunter Nathan Drake teams up with Victor Sullivan to investigate a legendary Magellan gold expedition. It’s a standalone origin story that honors Naughty Dog’s globe-trotting, puzzle-solving series, with witty banter, high-stakes heists, and ancient relics.

Filmmakers stay true to the game’s cinematic set pieces… swinging from cliffs, scaling ruins, and barely surviving collapsing temples. The movie features nods to the game’s mechanics like treasure maps and classic chase sequences.

Critics state that the movie is “light enough on its feet” to not insult its fan base like many adaptations do.

Tom Holland embodies the youthful energy, even if some say he lacks Drake’s world-weariness. The chemistry between the heroes, plus adventure-filled set design, capture the spirit of the game, even if plot depth takes a backseat. Hold up though. There are plenty more amazing video game movies to uncover.

Key Takeaways:

Fast-paced treasure hunts hitting signature Uncharted series beats

hitting signature Uncharted series beats Strong visuals but criticized for thin narrative and CGI use

but criticized for thin narrative and CGI use Great entry point for fans and newcomers alike

4. Dynasty Warriors [Best for Hack-and-Slash Epics]

Release Year 2021 Genre Live-action Fantasy Action Director / Studio Roy Hin‑Yeung Chow; HMV, Tecmo Koei Production Insight On-location filming across China; box-office ≈US$3.3M in Asia

Set in China’s turbulent Three Kingdoms era, Dynasty Warriors follows an ensemble of legendary heroes. They forge alliances to rise against tyranny and fight.

This standalone adaptation draws heavily on the game’s page-turning epic battles and chaotic skirmishes. Netflix’s version stays surprisingly faithful to source lore, Reddit users noted it “followed the novel exactly… every scene.”

Akin to some of the greatest fighting games, the film mixes (successfully) multiplayer-style warfare with dozens of extras and signature Musou smash attacks. Friends-turned-foes, heroic last stands, sweeping battlefields, and magical elements spice up the narrative.

Critics on Rotten Tomatoes scored it low and called it stylish but shallow. Still, fans commend its battle match pacing and authentic costumes.

Key Takeaways:

Massive battlefield set-pieces echo hack-and-slash gameplay

echo hack-and-slash gameplay Faithful lore adaptation

adaptation Best for fans who crave hack-and-slash spectacle at grand scale

5. The Super Mario Bros. Movie [Best Family Platformer Adventure]

Release Year 2023 Genre Animated Comedy-Adventure Director / Studio Aaron Horvath & Michael Jelenic; Illumination & Nintendo Production Insight Budget ~$100M; grossed $1.36B worldwide

Universal and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie kicks off with Mario and Luigi transported from Brooklyn into the vibrant Mushroom Kingdom. This animated series-style film serves as a loose origin story, with Bowser battling for control while Mario races to save Princess Peach.

The adaptation stays faithful to the game and it delivers platforming mechanics like bouncing off blocks, and hidden coin hunts.The film is a fun, family-friendly way to watch the world you’ve jumped through as a gamer. Critics mention its plot isn’t groundbreaking, but fans praise its joyful energy and nostalgic nods.

So, if you’re in the mood to immerse yourself in the pleasures of nostalgia, and if you want to watch something your whole family can watch, then this is your pick. If this made you feel like gaming again, there are tons of great platformer games to check out.

Highlights:

Joyful, vibrant visuals matching game atmospheres

Strong platform homage

Perfect pick for gamers and non-gamers alike

6. NiNoKuni (2019) [Best Magical RPG Adaptation]

Release Year 2019 (theatrical); Netflix Jan 2020 Genre Animated Fantasy-Adventure Director / Studio Yoshiyuki Momose; Level‑5, OLM Production Insight Praised for Studio OLM’s lush visuals; slower-paced than game but captures emotional core

Another show you could be watching on your screen or mobile device right now is NinoKuni. Based on the notable RPG game, Studio Ghibli-influenced NiNoKuni features high-schooler Yū and friend Haru. They travel between Tokyo city and a parallel fantasy world to rescue someone.

It’s a standalone story that mirrors the game’s moral themes: magic, friendship, and sacrifice. Adapted from Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, the film is an animated series based on the game, directed by Yoshiyuki Momose from Level-5, with original tale by creator Akihiro Hino.

It captures the game’s artistic whimsy, includes magical familiars, heart-bound mechanics, and a bittersweet tone. While critics say it doesn’t fully hit Ghibli’s imaginative peaks, the characters, and emotional journey echo the RPG’s strengths. If you enjoy poetic, heartfelt journeys through magical realms, this brings the game’s soul to screen.

Highlights:

Studio Ghibli -style visuals and emotional storytelling

visuals and emotional storytelling Parallels game mechanics: familiars , heart-world linkage

, linkage Great RPG vibe for gamers seeking animation

7. Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle [Best for Family Adventure]

Release Year 2020 (Japan Dec 25); Netflix Oct 2021 Genre Animated Adventure/Fantasy Director / Studio Tetsuo Yajima; OLM, Inc. Production Insight Box office ≈$21M worldwide; reverts to classic animation style; praised for emotional storytelling

This Netflix-only Pokémon film follows a feral boy named Koko raised by the Mythical Pokémon Zarude. When Ash Ketchum shows up, they team up to save the fate of both jungle and village, mirroring game-style exploration and themes.

It’s a faithful standalone story in the main series, not tied to a specific game title. Although Pokémon games are RPGs, the movie borrows mechanics like trainer-and-Pokémon bonding, wild encounters, and a jungle profile adventure.

The lush animation and strong environmental messaging echo the unmatched worldbuilding of top Pokemon games. Iconic characters like Ash, Pikachu, and Team Rocket pop up as expected, giving fans a nostalgic watch. Critics praised its family message. It captures the pop culture charm of the franchise and honors original creator Satoshi Tajiri’s vision.

Highlights:

New Mythical Pokémon Zarude adds fresh intrigue

Zarude adds fresh intrigue Feels like a mini-RPG journey through jungles

through jungles Great for parents rewatching with kids

8. Until Dawn [Best for Horror Time-Loop Fans]

Release Year 2025 (Apr 25 theatrical) Genre Live-action Horror/Thriller Director / Studio David F. Sandberg; Screen Gems, PlayStation Productions Production Insight R-rated teen horror with time-loop; grossed ~$52M globally

Sony’s Until Dawn reinvents this 2015 interactive horror game, transporting teens to a cabin trapped in a deadly time loop and pressured to stay alive. The film is a standalone story in the same universe as the game, with a new cast and fresh fate-tied characters, although Peter Stormare returns as Dr. Hill.

The original game is an interactive drama, but the movie translates the tension and branching secrets into a tight narrative where each death resets the night. It captures survivor instincts: teens must fight, hide, scheme, and survive until dawn on screen.

The time-loop mechanic mirrors player choices, giving the film a meta-game feel. Critics are mixed but intrigued by its bold, cinematic twist on story-driven horror. As I already wrote, this is a standalone entry from the game. Many fans were disappointed because they didn’t see similarities between the game and movie, but I don’t blame them, they just missed that note.

Highlights:

Strong homage to the game’s time-loop mechanic

to the game’s time-loop mechanic Peter Stormare connects the game and film generations

connects the game and film generations High production value despite R-rated intensity

9. Gears of War [Best High-Stakes Shooter Adaptation]

Release Year In Production (Netflix) Genre Live-action Third-Person Shooter Director / Studio David Leitch; 87North & The Coalition Production Insight Script by Jon Spaihts; early stages, greenlight pending post-budget approval

Netflix’s upcoming Gears of War adaptation puts Delta Squad on a desperate mission across shattered cities on Sera. Designed as a faithful take, it unleashes brutal combat and camaraderie as the team fights to stay alive against the monstrous Locust Horde.

Expect iconic moments like the Hammer of Dawn orbital strike, intense cover-based battles, and the squad’s unbreakable bond under fire. This showdown hits every nerve from the series, powered by war, king-level stakes and high-tech arms.

The plot dives into data-driven secrets and the fate of Sera’s future. Netflix and The Coalition teamed up with action pro David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Bullet Train) and Dune writer Jon Spaihts, delivering cinematic scale without losing that Hardened Soldier grit.

I’ve reviewed behind-the-scenes info, compared to game lore, and engaged with Reddit discussions about Locust design; this adaptation looks primed to bring raw violence and emotional stakes for die‑hard fans and newcomers.

Captures war intensity and team chemistry true to the iconic TPS game

and true to the iconic TPS game Visual technology and effects look cinema‑quality

Built by original developers and should deliver game accuracy and world lore

10. Bioshock [Best Atmospheric Sci-Fi Adaptation]

Release Year Announced (no release date) Genre Live-action Sci-Fi Thriller Director / Studio Francis Lawrence; Netflix Originals Production Insight Michael Green then Justin Rhodes scripting; aims for faithful Rapture atmosphere

Netflix’s Bioshock film should drop you into Rapture: a haunting site beneath the sea where utopia turned into danger. So, what do we know so far? What can we speculate? The film might let you arrive via the bathysphere line, exploring decaying corridors page by page as you decide on what to do next.

The Netflix version should remain faithful to the game’s moral pulse and reveals hidden secrets behind plasmid-altered splicers. As the creators promised. Francis Lawrence’s script by Michael Green and Justin Rhodes leaned smaller for intimacy but retains that retro-futuristic tech and existential creed of Rapture’s creators.

On special occasions, you should get a glimpse of the grandeur of Andrew Ryan’s ambition: beautiful art deco ruins, propaganda videos, and broken ideals. If you ask me this title would also make a fire Netflix series based on games.

What to look forward to:

Evocative set design should faithfully recreates Rapture’s eerie beauty

Strong focus on moral choices that echo the game’s core

Intimate scale enhances character-driven tension

FAQs

What is the best game movie on Netflix?

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild is a top game‑to‑screen pick on Netflix: a faithful, action-packed 58‑minute CG prequel that nails iconic monsters, lore, and hunter growth, especially for fans. Some animation and pacing flaws, but overall a worthy adaptation.

Is the live-action Uncharted film available on Netflix?

Yes. Uncharted (2022) starring Tom Holland is currently streaming on Netflix in select regions. It delivers globe-trotting action and adventure faithful to Naughty Dog’s original game series.

What’s the latest news on the Elden Ring adaptation?

A live-action Elden Ring film is officially in development for 2025, directed by Alex Garland and produced with A24 and George R.R. Martin.

Which Netflix series or films are in production but not yet released?

Elden Ring and BioShock are both in production. Elden Ring is expected to release later this year, while BioShock has no confirmed release date yet.