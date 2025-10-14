18 Games Like AFK Arena You Need to Play in 2025

The best games like AFK Arena respect one critical resource: your time. These idle RPGs understand you can’t always stay glued to your screen, and they work around that. They focus on auto-combat and strategic depth. You still make key decisions. However, you collect heroes from gacha systems and upgrade their gear.

Then you watch them dominate in battle. The satisfaction comes from setting up the perfect, hands-off machine. Daily tasks wrap up in minutes, not hours. And since AFK’s success, the market has been seeing strong alternatives. This list features 18 titles that handle idle mechanics brilliantly while adding their own innovations.

Our Top Picks for Games Like AFK Arena

If you wonder which idle RPGs truly match AFK Arena’s charm, these picks will save you the scrolling. Most imitators copied the hero pulls and auto-battles but missed the fun of real progression. These, however, understood the assignment:

Idle Heroes (2016) – Heroes from different factions battle in your place while progress continues even when you’re not online. Summoners War: Sky Arena (2014) – Summon monsters and conquer dungeons while climbing PvP ranks. Raid: Shadow Legends (2018) – Stunning visuals and detailed champion models make battles feel cinematic.

Each one feels like their developers sat down, looked at AFK Arena, and said, “Okay, how do we make this better?” The result is a lineup that redefines the genre. Scroll down to see the whole list and find the one that works best for your style of play.

18 Best Games Like AFK Arena That Are Totally Worth Playing

The upcoming 18 titles have maintained active player bases for years through consistent updates and community engagement. They reward your effort and respect your schedule – play for just a few minutes a day, and you’ll still feel that satisfying climb in power and story.

1. Idle Heroes [Best Idle RPG Alternative to AFK]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, iOS Year of release 2016 Creator/s Developers/Publishers – DHGAMES, EGAME Average playtime Varies What I liked Great hero upgrade system

Idle Heroes is one of those games like AFK Arena that keeps pulling you back. It’s an idle RPG that doesn’t wait for you to play. It keeps going on its own.

Over 200 heroes fill the collection roster. Faction synergies add depth to team building. You can mix warriors from Forest, Shadow, Fortress, and other realms.

Ascension systems let you upgrade heroes to god-tier status. The modes like Brave Trial and Aspen Dungeon test how far your heroes can go.

Pro tip Save Prophet Orbs for special events rather than using them immediately. Event rewards provide significantly better hero returns than standard summons.

What I love most about Idle Heroes is how quick it is to get something done. The game values your effort – daily tasks wrap up in about 10 minutes. The gacha system feels generous compared to competitors, and community events keep the meta fresh.

The visual style blends Eastern and Western fantasy art. Heroes range from armored knights to glowing phoenixes. Each one looks distinct in battle, and their attacks burst across the screen with bright flashes.

The auto-combat is fast, with skills triggering in quick succession and battles ending before you even realize it. It’s nice to watch for a few minutes, then step away while the game keeps grinding for you.

My Verdict: Idle Heroes proves how well classic idle design can age. It’s easy to pick up each day yet still offers lasting depth.

2. Summoners War: Sky Arena [Best Classic Gacha RPG Experience]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, iOS, PC Year of release 2014 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Com2uS Average playtime ~280 Hours What I liked Deep rune customization options

Summoners War: Sky Arena turns the old monster-collecting idea into a full RPG journey. The story follows a clash between the Sky Tribe and the Dragon Knights. You build an army of creatures such as Lushen, Veromos, and Verdehile to face them.

Battles run on a turn-based system inside the Cairos Dungeon. You can summon more than 1,500 monsters using scrolls. Each one belongs to an element: fire, water, wind, light, or dark.

The rune system adds depth as you farm Giants Keep, Dragons Lair, and Necropolis. Arena matches unfold in the World Arena Championship, while Siege battles bring guilds head-to-head.

Pro tip Farm Giants dungeon for rune upgrades before pushing arena ranks. Quality runes matter more than monster rarity for competitive success.

The visuals use stylized 3D art. Monsters range from tiny slimes to massive dragons. Skills light up the screen during Dimensional Rift clashes. Battlefields shift between volcanic peaks and glowing crystal caves.

Over the years, Summoners War has grown into a popular eSports title. Global tournaments run under the Summoners War World Arena banner. Daily missions move you through the Trial of Ascension, and the energy system limits how long you can farm Giants B12 at once.

The rune optimization and PvP meta will keep you engaged for years. The monster roster includes rare nat-5 heroes like Seara and Perna, and evolution mechanics let you raise your strongest fighters to six stars.

My Verdict: The deepest rune customization and active eSports scene make Summoners War: Sky Arena the genre’s gold standard.

3. Raid: Shadow Legends [Best High-Production Value Idle Battler]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, iOS, PC Year of release 2018 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Plarium Games Average playtime ~17 Hours What I liked Stunning character visuals

Raid: Shadow Legends feels like it was made for players who crave drama and detail in their RPG life. The story follows the war-torn world of Teleria. Here you lead ancient champions to defeat a dark power.

Every hero looks like they were pulled straight out of a fantasy movie. Gameplay splits between Campaign missions across Kaerok Castle and the Deadlands. Dungeons like Dragon’s Lair and Spider’s Den drop artifacts. Clan Boss battles test your team against Demon Lord.

The Doom Tower climbs 120 floors with bosses like Frost Spider and Eternal Dragon. Arena battles happen across Bronze through Gold tiers.

Pro tip For consistent progress rewards, finish the daily quests. These tasks provide resources that accelerate champion development dramatically.

Raid: Shadow Legends rewards planning. Faction Wars split the roster into 13 crypts. Fusion events let you combine rare champions into legendaries like Rhazin Scarhide. Daily logins give steady rewards, including rare Sacred Shards.

Raid’s visuals stand out among mobile RPGs. Champions like Coldheart and Scyl of the Drakes show off detailed armor and smooth animations. Both auto and manual combat look sharp in areas like the Ice Golem’s Peak.

My Verdict: Raid: Shadow Legends delivers console-quality visuals and a massive roster of champions into an impressive mobile experience.

4. Hero Wars [Best Browser-Friendly AFK Arena Alternative]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, iOS, Web browser Year of release 2016 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Nexters Average playtime ~8 Hours What I liked Simple yet strategic gameplay

Hero Wars is one of the most accessible games like AFK Arena. The kingdom of Dominion faces invasion from dark forces, and you assemble a team of heroes to defeat your foes. Your squad includes warriors, mages, and marksmen.

The main character is whoever you choose to lead your formation. Each character competes in their own way, and figuring out how their abilities fit together becomes the real hook. Campaign missions advance the story.

Tower mode tests your team with increasing difficulty. Arena battles are PvP focused. Grand Arena adds a second competitive layer. Guild wars pit clans against each other. Boss raids require teamwork to clear.

Pro tip Focus on your five main heroes. Upgrading a few strong ones gets you farther than spreading your resources across too many.

You can switch between browser and mobile without losing progress. Growth depends on Glyphs, Artifacts, and Titan upgrades. Skins such as Beach Party Celeste give heroes new looks.

This role-playing game works for casual sessions in the Outland portal. Auto-battle handles most campaign stages, and you can switch to 3x speed to progress faster. Events like Clash of Worlds keep the gameplay loop fresh.

My Verdict: Hero Wars is simple to learn and playable on both browser and phone. Great for casual players who like steady progress.

5. Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms [Best D&D-Themed Idle RPG]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, PC, Nintendo Switch Year of release 2018 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Codename Entertainment Average playtime ~44½ Hours What I liked Fun D&D character mix

This officially licensed Dungeons & Dragons journey, Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms, is built on the rich stories of the tabletop classic. You assemble a group of recognizable heroes, including Drizzt Do’Urden and Minsc, and lead them through multiple missions.

The main focus here is on formation strategy in 10 slots. You figure out which champion should stand where, and then put them in certain slots.

Each one brings their own skills and buffs, so a good setup matters more than fast reflexes.

Pro tip Position champions strategically to maximize formation buffs. Character placement affects damage output more than individual champion levels.

Gear drops in six slots per champion. You can reset progress to collect favor, which boosts future gold earnings. Variants tweak regular missions, while events connect to D&D stories and crossover content.

Visuals use 2D character art with animated effects. Backgrounds depict classic D&D locations like Waterdeep and Baldur’s Gate, and enemy designs pull from the Monster Manual. Overall, the aesthetic stays true to tabletop roots.

My Verdict: A brilliant DnD video game for fans who want their Dungeons & Dragons experience in digital form without losing the magic of strategy and story.

6. Epic Seven [Best Anime-Style Gacha RPG]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, iOS, PC Year of release 2018 Creator/s Developers – Super Creative Inc, Super Creative Co. Ltd.;Publishers – Smilegate, Smilegate Holdings, Inc Average playtime 21½ Hours What I liked Gorgeous anime-style art

If you’re hunting for one of the best gacha games that also delivers top-tier storytelling, Epic Seven deserves your attention. The story here follows Ras and his allies as they defend their land from destruction. The writing makes the characters real, and the cutscenes make it easy to care about their journey.

As one of the top turn-based RPGs, it delivers thrilling battles where smart planning and synergy matter. You can choose from a huge list of heroes to make teams of four. Each character belongs to a certain class and has an affinity for a certain element.

Ultimate skills activate cinematic animation. Adventure mode drives the main story. Side stories include character growth. Hunts allow you to farm particular gear sets. PvP arenas rank players online, and guild wars pit alliances in strategic battles.

Pro tip Instead of getting rid of duplicate heroes right away, keep them for imprint bonuses. These stat boosts stack and give you permanent benefits.

There are a lot of ways to customize gear as well. Moonlight summons give you rare hero variants, and events change constantly with collaboration characters. Energy systems limit daily play sessions. Voice acting is also available in multiple languages.

My Verdict: Epic Seven stands out for its anime-style visuals, deep Hunt farming, and competitive Arena battles.

7. Mythic Heroes [Best Mythology-Based Idle RPG]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, iOS Year of release 2021 Creator/s Developers/Publisher – IGG.com Average playtime Varies What I liked Strong idle progression balance

Mythic Heroes brings ancient legends to life through a mix of mythology and fantasy. To combat evil forces endangering the world, you assemble heroes and gods from different cultures. The plot is epic but simple to understand, and each hero you discover creates a new aspect of the quest.

Idle progress runs automatically. You gather resources offline and come back to upgrades. Campaign missions develop the story. Trials are a test of your team composition. Arcane Dominator mode provides weekly challenges.

Pro tip Join an active guild early in game for daily boss rewards. Guild play yields resources not attainable through solo play.

For fans of AFK, the systems feel familiar. Hero leveling is simplified. You don’t grind individual units from scratch. Instead, you use resonance systems to boost your whole roster. Divine artifacts add passive bonuses. Faction advantages matter in team building. Events rotate with limited summons.

Visuals lean toward high-fantasy art. Each hero design feels inspired by old myths but modernized with flair. Skill animations are flashy but not overdone. UI design is clean and intuitive.

My Verdict: A refined entry in the pantheon of top idle games, Mythic Heroes offers myth, beauty, and effortless progress all in one. It has a very relaxed pace with beautiful hero designs.

8. Mobile Legends: Adventure [Best Mobile Spin-Off Idle RPG]

Our score 8.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, iOS Year of release 2019 Creator/s Developer – Moonton;Publishers – Moonton, Elex Technology Average playtime ~204 Hours What I liked Familiar heroes, smooth play

This mobile spin-off from Mobile Legends: Bang Bang feels surprisingly fresh, bringing familiar faces from the main title into a brand-new setting.

It shifts the action toward a slower, more thoughtful idle RPG. Progress moves through auto-battler mechanics. The main campaign follows a branching story, progressing one stage after another.

The Endless Tower challenges you to climb higher after every win, while Labyrinth mode plays more like a maze full of choices. You can take on Guild bosses for rare loot and climb your way through weekly Arena resets to earn ranking rewards.

Pro tip Don’t skip your daily Labyrinth runs. They drop epic fighter shards that help you unlock and upgrade key characters faster.

The visuals stay true to the original Mobile Legends style. Every character has a colorful design and a bold outline that makes them easy to spot. Skill effects are quick and punchy. Menus are streamlined for mobile play.

Team synergy adds another layer of depth. Matching characters from the same faction gives your lineup stat bonuses, and upgrading them through levels and awakenings builds long-term strength. The Order and Chaos factions stay locked in an ongoing rivalry that shapes many events.

My Verdict: Mobile Legends: Adventure brings the MOBA experience to idle play, and the gameplay feels both accessible and fulfilling.

9. Dragon Blaze [Best Story-Driven Idle RPG]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android Year of release 2015 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – GAMEVIL Average playtime ~57 Hours What I liked Engaging fantasy storyline

More than just an idle experience, Dragon Blaze borrows heavily from the best MMORPGs, offering large-scale battles, guild wars, and a story that unfolds like a fantasy epic. Boden is falling apart under threats from gods, and demons. You play as the chosen character who can command powerful allies.

Every chapter brings a twist, sometimes tragic, sometimes heroic. Combat runs on auto-battle, but there’s real thought behind your lineup. You summon allies to stand beside your main character and mix them for synergy.

A good team setup matters more than brute force. PvP arenas test how far your build can go, and guild wars feel like coordinated chaos when everyone’s online.

Pro tip Save rubies for special summon events with rate boosts. Standard banner pulls rarely justify the premium currency cost.

Visually, Dragon Blaze leans toward detailed 2D art filled with sharp character illustrations and cinematic skill effects. Attacks explode with bold color, lighting up the screen like old-school JRPGs. Cutscenes use motion-comic panels that give it a unique charm.

Dragon Blaze has been around for quite a while, but it continues to add new chapters and characters. The auto-play works perfectly if you’re busy but still want steady progress. It stays rewarding without demanding every second of your day.

My Verdict: Dragon Blaze stands out for its lasting depth. The changing story and deity system keep me coming back.

10. Brave Nine (formerly Brown Dust) [Best Tactical Idle RPG Alternative]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android Year of release 2019 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Neowiz Average playtime ~20 Hours What I liked Smart tactical positioning

Brave Nine feels like chess turned into an epic battle. You collect mercenaries, each with a role to play on the grid-based battlefield. The story is about a young tactician who is stuck in a war of politics and betrayal.

The writing at the beginning of each campaign chapter is sharp and gives the world a lot of character. The gameplay is tactical, not just idle. Each battle needs careful placement and well-planned moves.

I love how you can predict outcomes before moves are made. It rewards smart choices more than luck. Daily missions and PvP modes make it easy to keep improving your squad.

Pro tip Master formation positioning to counter enemy team compositions. Unit placement determines battle outcomes more than raw stats.

For those who like strategizing every battle, Brave Nine is an ideal tactical RPG. Over 200 mercenaries fill rosters with 5-star Legends. Companion animals such as pets give stats. Evil Castle has 50 floors and bosses.

Mystic Island changes weekly restrictions on a rotation basis. Visuals use anime character art by Lee Na-jung. Battle grids overlay locations like the Wastelands. Skill effects trigger above unit portraits.

My Verdict: Brave Nine delivers sharp, grid-style battles paired with idle convenience. It’s a great fit for players who value precision and planning.

11. Tap Titans 2 [Best Fast-Paced Idle Clicker]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, iOS Year of release 2016 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Game Hive Corporation Average playtime ~25 Hours What I liked Addictive tap mechanics

As the Sword Master, you’re on a massive quest that stretches over 150,000 stages in Tap Titans 2. You unlock characters to stand alongside you as you battle through the Ancient Ruins and face powerful Dark Lords.

Gameplay is a hybrid tap-and-idle. You tap the screen to attack. But when you hire characters, they attack on their own. And then there is a Prestige system that allows you to reset for rewards.

Each prestige multiplies subsequent growth. You also have the option to join others to conquer mega bosses through Clan raids.

Pro tip Prestige often in early games for quicker skill point accumulation. These permanent upgrades compound more effectively than pushing stages outright.

The art style is cartoonish and colorful. Titans are oversized with goofy designs. Characters have simple but distinct looks. Backgrounds scroll as you progress through stages.

This RPG gets you hooked by letting you grow little by little. Numbers scale to absurd levels. Every prestige feels like a new beginning. Sessions can last minutes or hours. The community is active with optimization guides. Tap Titans 2 is pure progression in distilled form.

My Verdict: Tap Titans 2 fastest progression loop with constant prestige resets delivers pure incremental satisfaction.

12. Shadowverse CCG [Best Card-Based Idle RPG Alternative]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android, PC, macOS Year of release 2016 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Cygames Average playtime ~31½ Hours What I liked Strategic deck-building depth

While Shadowverse is a card battler, it demands the same real-time thinking you’d use in top RTS games. You play as one of eight leaders. The story mode digs into who they are. All characters have small moments that make them feel like real characters instead of just names on cards.

Battles play out in turns, and the evolve mechanic changes how your cards behave mid-match. Every leader comes with a unique skill that can turn the tide when used at the right moment.

Pro tip Complete story mode chapters for free card packs. Campaign rewards build your collection without spending premium currency.

Ranked battles match you against players from all over, while Arena runs shake things up with a draft-like system. Over 1,000 cards fill the collection. Deck archetypes range from aggro to control. Rotation formats keep the meta fresh. The art is rich, every card feels like a painting.

Shadowverse leans heavily on strategy. Deck building is half the fun. Matches are fast-paced. The community is competitive but welcoming. Guides help new players learn archetypes.

My Verdict: Shadowverse CCG’s card battler depth with Rotation formats keeps deck building fresh for competitive players.

13. Legendary: Game of Heroes [Best Puzzle-Idle RPG Hybrid]

Our score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android, PC Year of release 2016 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – N3TWORK Inc Average playtime ~40½ Hours What I liked Satisfying puzzle combos

In this colorful, combo-packed RPG game developed by N3TWORK Inc, creatures of darkness are attacking a land of magic and myth. You become a commander bringing together well-known fighters to strike back. They all come from different groups, each with its own story. The story unfolds through missions in the campaign.

Legendary is a hybrid of card collecting and puzzle gameplay. You deal damage by matching tiles. Building a solid deck matters because the right mix of fighters can change the outcome of every battle. PvP leagues rate players by their wins, while guild wars push entire teams to compete.

Pro tip Match four or more tiles to create power-ups. These special pieces deal area damage and clear boards more efficiently.

The visuals are bright and polished, filled with hand-drawn card art that brings each character to life. Every portrait has fine details, and the puzzle boards stay colorful without feeling messy. Skill effects are quick and punchy.

Boss showdowns introduce puzzle boards with hazards. They push you to plan several moves ahead. Coordinating tile combos with teammates during guild wars feels satisfying when your strategies sync perfectly. Active guilds also offer bonus rewards that help you progress faster.

My Verdict: Legendary: Game of Heroes combines puzzles, and RPG elements perfectly. It is ideal for those who like variety in gameplay.

14. Sword Master Story [Best Hack-and-Slash Idle RPG]

Our score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, iOS, PC Year of release 2020 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – Super Planet Average playtime ~2 Hours What I liked Fast, fluid combat

In Sword Master Story, you play as Cain, a warrior who has been betrayed and must rise again to reclaim his destiny. The story moves fast, packed with revenge and the need to uncover the truth behind his fall.

Gameplay combines straight hack-and-slash mayhem with relaxed idle RPG systems. You can let the auto-battle handle the grind, or jump in and swing your blade yourself when it matters. Check this list to uncover more hack and slash games you might like.

Pro tip Stay with full gear sets. While some individual items may appear stronger, the set effects combined strike harder and provide improved long-term benefits.

Hero awakening systems unlock new abilities. Equipment drops from stages and must be upgraded. Events rotate with limited heroes.

The anime-style art looks bright and lively, with characters drawn in a soft, cute tone that contrasts with the action. Skills explode across the screen with bold effects, while the simple backgrounds keep focus on the characters.

The soundtrack has that fantasy rush that keeps you in the mood to conquer. Sword Master Story is the perfect pick for people who like AFK but want something faster and more focused on swordplay.

My Verdict: Sword Master Story shines with its rapid combat and steady idle gains. It’s easy to enjoy in short bursts.

15. Eternal Evolution [Best Sci-Fi Idle RPG]

Our score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android Year of release 2022 Creator/s Developer/Publisher – HK HERO ENTERTAINMENT CO., LIMITED Average playtime ~19½ Hours What I liked Cool sci-fi setting

Eternal Evolution suits players who like AFK’s structure but want sci-fi flavor. The galaxy is on the edge of collapse as the Asur swarm threatens to overrun the last strongholds of civilization. You lead the Terran Defense Force, which includes mutants like Valeria and mechs like Titan-X9.

The story explores humanity’s survival across colonized planets. Fights play out live on a 3×5 grid, keeping the action constant and engaging. Before combat starts, you set your lineup. Tanks in front, damage dealers behind. Positioning makes a big difference. Campaign missions advance through Sector 7 and the Void.

Pro tip Complete faction tower daily for exclusive hero copies. These mode-specific rewards can’t be obtained through standard summoning.

Graphics blend 3D models with sci-fi aesthetics. Character designs range from stylized mechs like Nova-S4 to mutant warriors like Krag. Skill animations are cinematic during ultimate attacks. Environments span space stations and alien worlds like Planet Zephyr.

What makes this RPG stand out is its world. Most idle titles go heavy on magic and castles – this one swaps them for tech and survival. Combat feels sharper and more tactical than your usual idle fare. Auto-battle exists but manual play helps in tough encounters.

My Verdict: Eternal Evolution gives the idle RPG formula a fresh sci-fi edge. It looks great and plays deeper than expected.

16. Alchemy Stars [Best Tile-Matching RPG Alternative]

Our score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms Android, iOS Year of release 2021 Creator/s Developer – Tourdog Studio;Publisher – Level Infinite Average playtime Varies What I liked Unique tile combat

If you’re searching for one of the best strategy games with an anime twist, Alchemy Stars delivers in full color. As a Caelestite known as the Navigator, you guide the survivors of a fallen race (called Aurorians) through this world. The tale mixes pain and beauty in a way that feels honest and moving.

The gameplay runs on a grid-based color system across a 13×9 board. You connect tiles to move and strike enemies. Longer paths deal greater damage with Detonators. Team setup plays a big part, with mono-color synergy offering strong results. The main campaign covers 14 chapters.

Pro tip Build mono-element teams for consistent tile conversion chains. Mixed teams struggle to maintain damage combos effectively.

Combat feels tactical yet fluid. Each move requires attention to tile colors and enemy placement. Boss battles change tile patterns mid-fight. And as the difficulty rises, you’ll need smarter positioning and quick reactions to survive.

PvE and PvP modes balance progression well. Daily resource stages help players farm materials without grind fatigue. Co-op and ranking events add replay value. The anime-inspired visuals come alive through Live2D scenes.

Character art by Mephist shows fine details. The music deserves mention too. Its mix of piano and electronic tones fits every battle and cutscene perfectly. Top-tier voice actors, including Kana Hanazawa, bring life to each moment.

My Verdict: Alchemy Stars shines with stunning art and clever tile-based battles. It’s a solid blend of story and strategy.

17. Dislyte [Best Music-Infused Urban Idle RPG]

Our score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android, PC Year of release 2022 Creator/s Developer – Lilith Games;Publishers – Lilith Games, FARLIGHT Average playtime ~33½ Hours What I liked Stylish music-driven world

In Dislyte, the modern Earth is invaded by mythological beings. You play as an Esper with godlike powers. The story blends urban fantasy with ancient myths. Characters are based on deities from various cultures.

Turn-based combat happens in Story mode across 16 chapters. You build teams of five Espers with elemental affinities spanning Wind, Fire, Inferno, Flow, and Shimmer. Story mode advances the plot.

Pro tip Farm Kronos dungeon for speed relics. Fast units take more turns and dramatically increase damage output.

Relics add stats through four-piece set bonuses like Wind Walker. You farm substats across ATK%, Crit Rate, and Speed. Resonance systems boost all Espers at once through Resonance levels. Stamina caps at 270 with auto-refills.

The art style blends streetwear with divine aesthetics. Character designs show modern fashion like Chloe’s bomber jacket over her Medusa powers. Music by DJ Absurd and other artists plays during battles. Electronic beats pulse through Spatial Tower climbs.

Dislyte oozes style. The soundtrack alone sets it apart, blending hip-hop, EDM, and soul, something you rarely find in RPGs.

My Verdict: Bold, rhythmic, and dazzling – Dislyte more than earns its spot among the top auto battler games for players who want myth, music, and momentum in one sleek package.

18. Soul Hunters [Best Hero Collection Idle RPG]

Our score 6.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms iOS, Android Year of release 2015 Creator/s Developers/Publishers – Lilith Games Average playtime ~1 Hour What I liked Strong hero collection variety

Soul Hunters is one of the classics that shaped the hero-collection RPG genre. It follows a band of warriors bound by fate, struggling to save their kingdom from corruption. The story feels adventurous and nostalgic, like an old fantasy novel brought to mobile life.

Auto-battle mechanics drive combat in Campaign mode spanning 600+ stages. You collect heroes from Silence, Light, Omen, Life, and Chaos factions. Hero upgrades span levels, equipment, and Awakening to 7-star.

Arena battles rank in the Crucible of Fire. Raids pit guilds against Demon Prince bosses. Hall of Legends tests teams with faction restrictions. Sky Tower climbs 100 floors with reset rewards.

Pro tip Join daily raids for guaranteed elite hero fragments. This mode provides the most reliable path to specific character acquisition.

You farm stages for gear drops across six slots. Enchantments add percentage bonuses. Daily quests refresh through the Quest tab. Events rotate through Hero Trials and limited summons.

Visuals use stylized 3D models with exaggerated proportions. Character designs range from knight Urestag to necromancer Jasmine. This role-playing game pioneered auto-battler systems back in 2015. It still receives updates through new characters and events.

My Verdict: Soul Hunters stays simple without feeling dull. New players will find it a smooth entry into the genre.

My Overall Verdict: The Best RPG Games to Start With

In my experience, the following three titles stand out as the best starting point for anyone who enjoyed AFK Arena. They combine strategy and charm in a way that feels familiar yet fresh. Also, they’re perfect for both newcomers and idle RPG veterans alike.

For players who enjoy deep progression → Idle Heroes. Simple to start, rewarding to master. Its hero upgrade loop makes it ideal for short sessions.

Simple to start, rewarding to master. Its hero upgrade loop makes it ideal for short sessions. For casual players → Summoners War: Sky Arena. Blends idle play with detailed character building. The rune system and events keep daily play rewarding.

Blends idle play with detailed character building. The rune system and events keep daily play rewarding. For lore-driven fans → Raid: Shadow Legends. Stunning visuals and cinematic storytelling make every battle feel grand.

FAQs

What is the best game like AFK Arena?

The best game like AFK Arena is Idle Heroes. It offers a similar experience with matching idle mechanics and faction systems, rewarding your patience with generous loot.

What type of game is AFK Arena?

AFK Arena is an idle RPG with auto-battle mechanics. You collect heroes, form squads, and battle enemies. Progress goes on automatically, even when you’re not playing.

How long does it take to complete the AFK Arena?

AFK Arena has no true ending. Campaign content updates regularly, and progression is designed to last years with daily play and long-term character development.

Is it possible to play AFK Arena on PC?

Yes, it is possible to play AFK Arena on PC using emulators like BlueStacks or LDPlayer. It runs smoothly, with better visuals and easier controls. The game also runs in browsers that support mobile game streaming.

What is the peak of time in AFK Arena?

The Peaks of Time in AFK Arena is a special puzzle-adventure map where you have to find hidden treasure chests. It rewards unique items and resources upon first-time completion.