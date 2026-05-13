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If you want to learn how to get 7 Days to Die free, Snakzy is the method worth knowing. 7 Days to Die sits at $44.99 on Steam, a price that reflects a game with over 17 million copies sold and a Very Positive rating from more than 130,000 reviews. Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete in-app offers to earn coins, redeem them for a Steam Wallet gift card, and buy 7 Days to Die without spending your own money.

Cracks, torrents, and unofficial download sites are not covered here. Those carry real risks: malware infections, Steam account bans, and no actual license. Every method in this guide is 100% legal, ending with an official Steam purchase. Ahead: a full game overview, pricing breakdown, platform availability, system requirements, the Snakzy process step by step, an Eneba discount option, a legality check, and FAQs. Keep reading.

Game Info Details Game price $44.99 (Steam). Lowest: ~50% off ≈ $22.49 Metacritic rating 71 critic / 7.5 user (1.0 release). Steam: Very Positive (85% of 130,000+ reviews) Genre Survival, Horror: Open World Survival Craft, Zombie, Base Building, FPS, Co-op, Sandbox Developers The Fun Pimps Publishers The Fun Pimps Time to earn – Main story ~50 hours (reach day 49+ horde night) Time to earn – Main + Extra content ~100 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist ~200+ hours (procedural, no true endpoint)

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How To Get 7 Days to Die Free: Full Game Overview

7 Days to Die is one of the most played survival games in Steam history for one straightforward reason: nothing else combines zombie survival, base building, and FPS combat at the same scale. Developed by The Fun Pimps, it spent over a decade in Early Access on Steam, launching December 13, 2013, before the full 1.0 release arrived June 28, 2024. The finished game holds a 71 Metacritic critic score, a 7.5 user score, and a Very Positive Steam rating backed by more than 130,000 reviews. Across all platforms, over 17 million copies have sold, making it one of the best-selling survival games ever put on Steam.

The genre spans Survival, Horror, Open World Survival Craft, Zombie, Base Building, FPS, Co-op, and Sandbox. The Fun Pimps drew from Minecraft‘s voxel building and crafting, Left 4 Dead‘s zombie horde combat, Rust‘s open-world survival loop, and Project Zomboid‘s simulation depth, and fused them into a single cohesive system. You scavenge resources during the day, craft weapons and tools, construct and fortify your base, and survive the Blood Moon horde night every 7 in-game days when a massive zombie wave attacks whatever you’ve built.

The setting is Navezgane County and procedurally generated wastelands: a post-apocalyptic American Southwest overrun by zombies, with explorable towns, underground bunkers, wilderness, and player-built fortifications. Your character is a fully customizable survivor with no fixed narrative identity. I’ve been tracking 7 Days to Die‘s development since its early Early Access days, and the 1.0 release genuinely delivered on a decade’s worth of promises. Up to 8 players can share a dedicated server for co-op play, making horde night defense a genuinely collaborative challenge.

How Much Does 7 Days to Die Cost?

7 Days to Die is priced at $44.99 on Steam, which is the primary purchase platform for the PC version. It has gone on sale before: the historical lowest price sits at approximately $22.49 (around 50% off), typically during major Steam seasonal sales such as Summer, Autumn, and Winter events. If you’re patient, those discounts do appear, though timing is unpredictable and waiting months for a sale isn’t always practical.

The Fun Pimps has participated in Steam sales consistently since the Early Access era, so future discount windows are realistic. That said, the full 1.0 release is relatively recent, and deep discounts on newly launched titles take time to arrive.

The Snakzy method sidesteps all of this entirely. You earn Steam Wallet credit through in-app offers and redeem it for a $50 gift card: no sale required, no waiting cycle, and the game is yours the moment you apply the code.

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7 Days to Die Platform Availability

Platform Details PC 71 critic / 7.5 user (1.0 release); Steam: Very Positive (85% of 130,000+ reviews) PS5 N/A Xbox N/A (console versions separate) Switch N/A

7 Days to Die is primarily a PC title via Steam, though older ports exist for PS4 and Xbox One. Those console versions were developed by a different studio (Telltale Games and Iron Galaxy). They represent an older build of the game and are no longer receiving updates, making them a distinctly different product from the current Steam 1.0 version. Nintendo Switch has no version of the game at all.

The Snakzy method applies to the Steam PC version specifically. You redeem your Steam Wallet gift card on Steam and purchase 7 Days to Die directly from the store. If you’re on PC, this is your version anyway: the one with the current Blood Moon AI, voxel physics improvements, and active co-op support.

7 Days to Die System Requirements

7 Days to Die runs on Unity and simulates a fully destructible voxel world, which demands more from your hardware than most survival games at first glance. A mid-range setup handles it well, but the SSD recommendation is worth taking seriously given the scale of procedurally generated maps.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-4670K / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3770X RAM 12 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD RX 570 (4 GB VRAM) NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD RX 5700 XT (8 GB VRAM) DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 15 GB 15 GB (SSD recommended)

At minimum specs, you get a playable experience with consistent framerates at lower settings. For a smooth 1080p experience, meeting the recommended specs is the target: 16 GB RAM, a GTX 2070 equivalent or better, and an SSD for load times. Multiplayer requires a broadband connection, and the Unity engine benefits noticeably from faster storage when loading large procedural maps.

7 Days to Die Mechanics

The core of 7 Days to Die is built around one inescapable clock: every 7 in-game days, a Blood Moon horde night hits. A wave of zombies, larger, faster, and more varied than anything you face during daylight, attacks wherever you are. Your fortifications need to be ready. That 7-day cycle gives every session a natural objective: use the current window to scavenge resources, craft gear, reinforce walls, set traps, and upgrade defenses before the next horde arrives. It’s one of the most effective pacing structures in the genre.

The voxel world makes every block destructible and buildable. You can dig underground bunkers, construct multi-story fortresses with real structural physics, electrify trap corridors, and watch zombies exploit weak spots in your walls in real time. Building is as much a puzzle as the combat: bad architecture gets punished by the horde, good architecture gets rewarded with survival.

Progression runs through an action-based skill tree: leveling mining skills requires actually mining, leveling weapon proficiencies requires actually fighting. By day 49 (the seventh Blood Moon), players who engage with the systems have a genuine base and a clear build identity. The 100+ hour mark is where the game’s depth fully opens: automation systems, vehicle crafting, underground base engineering, and co-op role specialization across a shared server.

The setting, Navezgane County and procedurally generated maps, gives every playthrough different geography to explore. Up to 8 players can share a dedicated server, splitting scavenging and crafting responsibilities while coordinating horde-night defense together.

7 Days to Die Top Features

✅ Blood Moon horde nights every 7 days: The signature mechanic that defines every session: a massive zombie wave attacks your base every 7 in-game days, creating a constant build-fortify-defend cycle with natural tension and clear pacing milestones.

✅ Full voxel-based destruction and building: Every block in the world is destructible and buildable, letting you dig underground bunkers, construct multi-story fortresses, install electrified trap corridors, and watch structural physics respond when zombies breach your walls.

✅ 17 million copies sold across 10+ years of development: One of Steam‘s best-selling survival games with over 130,000 reviews, a decade of development from Early Access in 2013 through the full 1.0 release in 2024.

✅ Up to 8-player co-op with role specialization: Full dedicated server support lets groups split resource-gathering, crafting, and combat roles through the skill tree, then defend a shared base together during Blood Moon nights.

✅ Action-based skill progression tied to how you actually play: Every action advances the corresponding skill: mining levels mining, combat levels combat proficiencies, giving your build a natural shape that reflects your actual playstyle.

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How To Get 7 Days to Die Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app available on Android and iOS where users earn coins by completing in-app offers: installing free games, hitting milestones in mobile titles, filling out surveys, and watching short videos. No credit card required, no subscription, no purchase needed. The trade is time, not money: every completed offer adds coins to your Snakzy balance, and once you’ve accumulated enough, you redeem them for a real Steam Wallet gift card to buy 7 Days to Die officially.

Here is how to get 7 Days to Die free step by step:

Download Snakzy – available free on Android and iOS via Google Play or the App Store Browse available offers – open the Earn tab and pick offers that fit your schedule; higher-paying milestone offers exist alongside quicker surveys and video tasks Complete offers to earn coins – each completed offer credits coins to your balance; stack a few across commute time or evenings to reach 7 Days to Die‘s $44.99 Steam threshold faster Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet gift card – once your balance hits the minimum cashout threshold, head to Rewards and select the $50 denomination, which covers 7 Days to Die with $5.01 left over Buy 7 Days to Die on Steam – add the gift card code to your Steam Wallet and complete the purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up – check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35 – you need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region – check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies for your first redemption, so you’ll need to build past that point before cashing out. Targeting the $50 gift card gives you 7 Days to Die covered with credit to spare. Results vary based on your region and the offers available at the time.

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Get 7 Days to Die Cheaper With Eneba

Not every player wants to wait while accumulating Snakzy coins. Some want 7 Days to Die right now. Eneba is a trusted digital marketplace where third-party sellers list discounted Steam keys for 7 Days to Die, with current listings ranging from approximately $10 to $20 against the official Steam price of $44.99: savings of roughly 55-78% off. The activation code you receive is a legitimate Steam key: same license, same features, same 1.0 build as a direct Steam purchase. Redeem it on Steam and you’re playing the same version as everyone else.

Eneba doesn’t replace the Snakzy method. These are two different paths to the same destination: Snakzy costs nothing upfront but takes time; Eneba trades a smaller immediate payment for instant access. If speed matters more than free, Eneba is a direct alternative worth checking.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards – here is the closest card above 7 Days to Die‘s price.

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Eneba prices fluctuate based on seller inventory, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is simple: select a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code by email. Whether you choose Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds Steam wallet funds for an official purchase), all three result in a legitimate copy of 7 Days to Die.

Is It Legal to Get 7 Days to Die Free With Snakzy?

Yes, 100% legal. The process is straightforward: Snakzy partners with mobile game developers who pay for player engagement. You complete their offers, they pay Snakzy, Snakzy converts that revenue into coins in your account. You redeem those coins for a real Steam Wallet gift card, and you use that gift card to purchase 7 Days to Die at $44.99 on Steam. The Fun Pimps receives full payment. Your Steam account records a permanent license identical to any normal purchase. There is no gray area here.

What to avoid: unofficial “free download” sites, torrent files, cracked executables, and key generators. These are illegal. They expose your PC to malware. Steam actively bans accounts associated with fraudulent licenses. And they directly harm The Fun Pimps, an independent studio that funded 7 Days to Die‘s entire decade-long development without major publisher backing. Piracy isn’t a victimless shortcut: it comes at a real cost to a small team that built one of Steam‘s best-selling survival games from the ground up.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to offset the game’s cost. You support the developer while keeping your money in your wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get 7 Days to Die Free

7 Days to Die is $44.99 on Steam, and at that price it’s one of the better-value survival games available: 17 million copies sold, a decade of active development, Very Positive reviews from more than 130,000 players, and a 1.0 release that finally delivered on the game’s original premise. The Snakzy method is a legitimate way to get it for free, and it’s well-suited to budget-conscious gamers, players with long wishlists, and anyone who doesn’t want to wait out a Steam sale cycle.

The practical path: download Snakzy, browse the offerwall, stack a few offers across your week, and cash out for a $50 Steam Wallet gift card that covers 7 Days to Die‘s price with $5.01 credit to spare. Once that gift card is loaded, learning how to get 7 Days to Die free is just a checkout away.

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