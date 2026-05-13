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If you’ve been searching how to get Dying Light Essentials Edition free, Snakzy is the rewards app that makes it possible. It pays out Steam gift cards in exchange for completing in-app offers, so you can clear the $19.99 Steam price tag without spending your own money. The game holds a 95% Overwhelmingly Positive rating from over 180,000 reviews and has sold 30 million copies, putting it among the best-rated zombie titles ever made.

This guide has nothing to do with piracy, cracks, or unofficial download sites. Those routes carry real risks: malware infections and permanent Steam account bans. Instead, you’ll earn coins through Snakzy, redeem them for a real Steam gift card, and make an official purchase on Steam. The article covers the game overview, pricing, platforms, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy process, the Eneba discount route, legality, and FAQs. Keep reading.

Game Info Details Game price $19.99 on Steam; lowest sale around $4.99 (75% off) Metacritic rating 86 critic / 8.3 user; 95% Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam (180,000+ reviews) Genre Action, Horror: Open World, Survival Horror, Zombie, Parkour, Co-op, First Person Developers Techland Publishers Techland Time to earn (Main story) ~18 hours Time to earn (Main + extras) ~35 hours Time to earn (100% completion) ~100 hours

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How To Get Dying Light Essentials Edition Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Dying Light Essentials Edition since the original 2015 release, and the appeal has only grown in 2026. Techland‘s first-person zombie parkour title has crossed 30 million copies sold, putting it among the best-selling zombie games ever made. On Steam, the user rating sits at 95% Overwhelmingly Positive from over 180,000 reviews, a near-consensus score at that scale. The Metacritic critic score lands at 86 with a user score of 8.3 on PC.

Dying Light Essentials Edition falls into the Action, Horror category, mixing Open World, Survival Horror, Zombie, Parkour, Co-op, and First Person tags. The Essentials Edition bundles the original Dying Light with its content updates and the The Following countryside expansion, so you get the complete experience at the standard price.

You play as Kyle Crane, an undercover GRE agent airdropped into the quarantined city of Harran. The setting is a dense Middle Eastern-style urban map of rooftops, slums, and the Old Town, with the The Following expansion adding a sprawling countryside zone. The day/night cycle is the hook: daytime is for scavenging and missions, nighttime spawns Volatiles that hunt the player. That tension is what made the game stand out from every other zombie game before it, and the formula still works eleven years after launch.

How Much Does Dying Light Essentials Edition Cost?

Dying Light Essentials Edition costs $19.99 on Steam at standard pricing. That’s already aggressive for an open-world game with this much content, and the price has held steady since the Essentials Edition rolled the base game, content updates, and The Following expansion into a single package. The historical low sits around $4.99 during Steam sale events, roughly 75% off standard.

Techland has been generous with discounts over the years, so seasonal Steam sales (Summer, Autumn, Winter) are the typical windows where the price drops sharply. If you don’t want to wait for the next sale, the Snakzy method covered below sidesteps the $19.99 tag entirely. You complete offers, earn coins, redeem for a Steam gift card, and buy Dying Light Essentials Edition without spending your own money.

★ Earn $27.70 in just 6.5 days Snakzy Download Snakzy today

Dying Light Essentials Edition Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 86 / 8.3 PS5 N/A (PS4: 74 critic) Xbox N/A (Xbox One: 74 critic) Switch 72 / 7.0

Dying Light Essentials Edition runs on PC via Steam, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. There’s no dedicated next-gen PS5 or Xbox Series X|S build, but backward compatibility on both consoles works fine. The Switch port runs at a lower fidelity, yet it holds its own with a 72 critic Metacritic score. Since Snakzy pays out in Steam gift cards, PC is the natural purchase point for this method. The Steam version also has the strongest mod scene and the highest player count for online co-op.

Dying Light Essentials Edition System Requirements

Dying Light Essentials Edition uses Techland‘s Chrome Engine 6, which is more forgiving than most modern open-world engines. You don’t need a high-end rig to run it well.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 64-bit Windows 7 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-2500 / AMD FX-8320 Intel Core i5-4670K / AMD FX-8350 RAM 4 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 560 / AMD Radeon HD 6870 (1GB VRAM) NVIDIA GTX 780 / AMD Radeon R9 290 Storage 40 GB available 40 GB SSD recommended

These specs are mid-range from a decade ago, so almost any PC built in the last eight to ten years can handle it. DirectX 11 is required, and broadband internet is needed for online co-op. An SSD is recommended at the higher end to speed up streaming during fast parkour traversal. Players running 8 GB RAM and a GTX 780-tier card should hit 1080p High at 60 FPS comfortably.

Dying Light Essentials Edition Mechanics

The core loop in Dying Light Essentials Edition runs on three interlocking systems: first-person parkour, day/night risk shift, and three-tree skill progression. You play Kyle Crane, an undercover GRE agent airdropped into the quarantined city of Harran, balancing his mission against helping the survivors fighting the zombie horde.

During daytime, you traverse Harran’s dense urban map using full first-person parkour: wall-running, climbing, sliding, leaping between rooftops. Scavenging weapons and crafting materials fills your inventory while you complete story missions and side quests across the slums and the Old Town. Combat in daylight is mostly melee against shamblers, with the occasional virus-infected runner sprinting at you. It’s fast, brutal, and tactical because weapon durability matters on every blueprint you craft.

Then night hits, and the city changes. Volatiles spawn and hunt you actively. You can’t outfight them at low levels, so the only viable tactic is to sprint, climb, and hide while UV safe zones guide you back to a safehouse. Every nightfall is a decision point: stay out for higher experience rewards or play safe and sleep through it.

Progression runs through three skill trees: Survivor (mission and rescue XP), Agility (parkour XP), and Power (heavy weapon and finisher XP). Each tree levels independently based on what you actually do in the world. The The Following expansion adds a buggy-driven countryside map, vehicle upgrades, and a faith-based storyline. Together, those systems give Dying Light Essentials Edition roughly 100 hours of content for a full 100% run.

Dying Light Essentials Edition Top Features

✅ First-person parkour in a zombie open world: Fluid wall-running, climbing, and rooftop traversal create a sense of vertical freedom that few other zombie games have matched.

✅ Day/night cycle that shifts the rules: Daytime is for scavenging and missions; nighttime spawns Volatiles that chase the player relentlessly, turning every sunset into a real tactical decision.

✅ Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam: One of the highest-rated games on Steam with 95% positive from over 180,000 reviews, placing it among the most-recommended zombie titles on the platform.

✅ 30 million copies sold: A commercial heavyweight driven by years of free post-launch content updates and one of gaming’s most dedicated live-service support models.

✅ 4-player online co-op: The full campaign supports 1 to 4 player online co-op with shared progression, plus the asymmetric “Be the Zombie” invasion mode where players hunt each other.

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How To Get Dying Light Essentials Edition Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is Eneba‘s free rewards app for Android and iOS that pays out Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo eShop gift cards in exchange for completing in-app offers. The model is straightforward: install free games, hit mobile milestones, fill quick surveys, watch short ad videos. No credit card, no subscription, no hidden purchase. You’re trading time for advertiser revenue, and Snakzy pays out genuine codes from the same supply chain Eneba sells daily.

Here is how to get Dying Light Essentials Edition free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android via snakzy.com. Account setup takes under a minute. Browse available offers: open the Earn tab. Offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that fit your time budget. Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance. Track progress toward Dying Light Essentials Edition‘s $19.99 price inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance clears the threshold, cash out for a Steam Wallet gift card. The $20 denomination covers the $19.99 price with $0.01 leftover. Buy Dying Light Essentials Edition on Steam: apply the gift card to your Steam Wallet and purchase the game.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up. Check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold is $35 . You need at least this balance to redeem.

. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region. Check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum cashout applies, and offers vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing to anything.

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Get Dying Light Essentials Edition Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait days to accumulate Snakzy coins. If you’d rather pay something and play Dying Light Essentials Edition immediately, Eneba is the marketplace I trust for discounted CD keys. The official Steam price is $19.99, while Eneba listings typically start from around $3 to $8, a saving of roughly 60% to 85% off standard. It’s a legitimate permanent license: you receive a Steam key, activate it on your account, and the game is yours forever. Eneba keys come from authorized regional distributors, the same supply chain that powers their gift card business. This is an alternative path, not a “better” path than Snakzy. Snakzy is free with a time investment. Eneba is discounted with an upfront cost. Pick the one that fits your situation.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Dying Light Essentials Edition PUBLISHER $19.99 YOUR PRICE FROM $4.60 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -77% Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Dying Light Essentials Edition‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 20 USD PUBLISHER $20 YOUR PRICE FROM $19.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so always check the live listing before purchasing. The process is simple: select a product, pay, and receive the Steam key or gift card code by email. All three routes work the same way at checkout: Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds wallet funds for an official Steam purchase). Each ends with a legitimate copy of Dying Light Essentials Edition on your Steam account.

Is It Legal to Get Dying Light Essentials Edition Free With Snakzy?

Yes, 100% legal. Snakzy pays you for your time playing mobile games and completing in-app offers. Advertisers fund the platform, Snakzy converts your activity into coins, you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card, and you use the card to make an official purchase on Steam. The end result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to any direct purchase. Techland gets paid through the standard Steam revenue split.

What to avoid is the opposite: unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrents promising free copies of Dying Light Essentials Edition. These are illegal under copyright law, and the real risks are immediate. Cracked installers regularly contain malware that can compromise your PC. Steam actively bans accounts caught running pirated content, locking you out of every game you own. There’s no legitimate license, no multiplayer access, and no developer support. Techland, the studio that built one of the most-loved zombie games on the market, is harmed by piracy and deserves to be paid for its work.

Snakzy is a legitimate route: you support the developers while keeping your wallet closed.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Dying Light Essentials Edition Free

The Snakzy method works best for budget-conscious gamers, anyone with a packed Steam wishlist, and players who don’t want to wait months for the next big sale. You’re trading roughly a week of light evening time for a $20 Steam gift card, which clears Dying Light Essentials Edition‘s $19.99 price with $0.01 to spare. The payoff is a permanent license on a game with 95% Overwhelmingly Positive reviews, 30 million sales, and around 100 hours of content if you commit to a full run.

The practical steps are simple: download Snakzy on iOS or Android, pick a high-value offer that fits your schedule, build up your balance, and make the official Steam purchase. Returning Techland fans and first-time visitors follow the same path. Once your gift card is ready, how to get Dying Light Essentials Edition free is just a checkout away.

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