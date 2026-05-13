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If you have been searching for how to get LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes free, you have landed in the right place. LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes still sits at Very Positive on Steam with 92% of more than 8,500 reviews praising it, and the game has sold over 11.5 million copies since launch. The $19.99 sticker on the Steam page is a real wall for budget players, and Snakzy, a free rewards app from Eneba, lets you earn a Steam Wallet gift card that covers the price entirely.

This guide focuses on legitimate methods only, so no cracks, no ROMs, no shady download sites. Those routes carry real risks, including malware and permanent Steam account bans. Below you will find the full LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes overview, current pricing, every platform it runs on, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount route, the legality breakdown, and five FAQs. Keep reading and pick whichever method fits your timing.

Game Info Details Game price $19.99 (Steam). Lowest: around 80% off, roughly $3.99 Metacritic rating 80 critic / 7.8 user. Steam: Very Positive (92% of 8,500+ reviews) Genre Action, Adventure, LEGO, Family Friendly, Open World, Superhero, Co-op, Puzzle Developers Traveller’s Tales Publishers Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Time to earn, Main story ~12 hours Time to earn, Main + Extra ~22 hours Time to earn, 100% Completionist ~40 hours

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How To Get LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes since launch, and the numbers still hold up. Traveller’s Tales shipped the game on October 22, 2013, and it crossed 11.5 million copies sold, making it one of the best-selling LEGO titles of its era and one of the best-selling superhero games available. Critics gave it an 80 on Metacritic with a 7.8 user score, and the Steam version sits at a Very Positive 92% rating from more than 8,500 reviews. A decade in, that response speaks for itself.

It is an open-world action-adventure built around the LEGO formula: cooperative play, brick-building puzzles, comedic Marvel storytelling, and a roster of 150+ playable heroes and villains. The loop is straightforward. You play through story missions as pairs of Marvel characters, solve brick puzzles using each hero’s unique abilities, and roam an open LEGO Manhattan hub between missions. Gold bricks, minikits, and Stan Lee cameos drive the side hunt.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment published the game at the peak of the LEGO franchise’s late-2010s push. It follows on from LEGO Batman 2, the studio’s prior open-world LEGO title, and the original LEGO Star Wars run that defined the franchise. For Marvel fans, the closest tonal cousin is Marvel Ultimate Alliance, though the LEGO humour pushes it firmly into family-friendly territory.

The story is a comedic retelling of major Marvel arcs, with Iron Man, Hulk, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain America, Thor, and dozens more uniting against Galactus. You will visit LEGO-ized New York City, Asgard, the X-Mansion, and Asteroid M. Depth runs from ~12 hours for the main story to ~40 hours for completionists. Good value for $19.99, and better value when you do not pay for it at all.

How Much Does LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes Cost?

LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes costs $19.99 on Steam and has held that price for years. The game launched at $49.99 back in October 2013, and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment dropped the standard price to $19.99 during the LEGO franchise rationalisation in the late 2010s. Console pricing on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch tracks the same range.

The lowest historical Steam discount is roughly 80% off, bringing the price down to around $3.99 during Steam Summer and Winter sales. Steam has run that discount most years since 2018, so a sub-$5 window is realistic if you can wait. Anything cheaper than that on Steam is rare.

The Snakzy method avoids the Steam price entirely. You build coins inside the app, redeem them for a Steam Wallet gift card, and check out at zero out-of-pocket cost. Steam pricing volatility does not change the math, you cover the $19.99 with gift card credit either way.

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LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 80 critic / 7.8 user PS5 N/A (PS4 port: 76 critic) Xbox N/A (Xbox One port: 80 critic) Nintendo Switch 76 critic / 7.5 user

LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes runs on PC via Steam, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, and macOS. Console ports landed at different points after the 2013 launch, with the Nintendo Switch version arriving in 2021. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S play it via backward compatibility, but no native next-gen version has been announced. The Snakzy method applies to the Steam PC version, since Steam Wallet credit redeems against that storefront.

LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes System Requirements

Traveller’s Tales built the game on its proprietary NTT engine, and the spec sheet reflects that. Almost any Windows PC from the last decade can run it comfortably.

Component Minimum Recommended OS Windows XP SP3 Windows 7 Processor Intel Core 2 Duo 2.0 GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 3800+ Intel Core i5 / AMD Phenom II X4 Memory 2 GB RAM 4 GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce 7800 GT 256MB / ATI Radeon HD 2600 XT 256MB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 / AMD Radeon HD 6870 DirectX Version 9.0c Version 11 Storage 10 GB available space 10 GB available space

For practical purposes, any modern integrated graphics chip can hit the recommended preset at 1080p 60 FPS. The game ships with full Xbox and PlayStation controller support, and the local 2-player co-op mode is the better way to play. A wired or Bluetooth controller is strongly recommended.

LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes Mechanics

The core loop is paired LEGO puzzle-platforming. You play as two characters at a time, switching between them on the fly to solve brick-building puzzles that each hero’s powers unlock in a specific way. Iron Man flies and shoots repulsors at gold bricks. Hulk smashes silver objects. Spider-Man swings to high vantage points, and Wolverine slices through panels nobody else can reach. The puzzles reward switching, not button-mashing.

Between missions, you roam an open-world LEGO Manhattan hub stuffed with side content. Races, vehicle missions, hidden minikits, gold bricks, and Stan Lee cameos cover almost every rooftop. The hub is comparable in size to LEGO Batman 2‘s Gotham, and it is the connective tissue between the 15 story chapters.

Progression is structured around unlocking heroes. You start with a small Avengers roster and build up to 150+ playable characters by the credits. Most are bought from in-game character builders using gold bricks, and replaying earlier missions in “Free Play” mode opens collectibles that locked characters can reach. The combination of story replay value and the LEGO-style collectathon is what keeps players coming back for the 22 to 40 hours it takes to clear everything.

The setting is a comedic retelling of major Marvel arcs, with the heroes uniting against Galactus across LEGO-ized Manhattan, Asgard, the X-Mansion, and Asteroid M. Returning LEGO trademarks are all here: drop-in drop-out 2-player local co-op, studs instead of currency, characters built brick by brick, and the breakable scenery that defines every LEGO game.

LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes Top Features

✅ 150+ playable Marvel characters: The deepest Marvel character roster in any LEGO game, from A-listers like Iron Man and Spider-Man to deep cuts including Squirrel Girl, Howard the Duck, and Deadpool, each with unique abilities.

✅ Open-world LEGO Manhattan: A full open-world hub set in LEGO New York City, packed with races, puzzles, gold bricks, and side missions scattered across iconic Marvel landmarks.

✅ 2-player local co-op: Full split-screen co-op throughout the entire story campaign, making this a strong family-friendly Marvel pick.

✅ 11.5 million copies sold: One of the best-selling LEGO games of its era and one of the best-selling superhero games available, proof that the LEGO and Marvel combination resonates broadly.

✅ 92% Very Positive on Steam: More than a decade after release, the game maintains an exceptionally high Steam rating, a testament to Traveller’s Tales’ polish and the timeless appeal of LEGO gameplay.

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How To Get LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is Eneba‘s free rewards app for Android and iOS. You earn coins by completing in-app offers, installing free games, hitting milestones in mobile titles, completing short surveys, and watching short videos. No credit card, no subscription, no purchase. It is a time-for-credit trade, and the credit cashes out as Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo eShop gift cards from the same supply chain Eneba sells daily. The trade off is simple, you spend a couple of weeks completing offers instead of $19.99 out of pocket.

The process is straightforward:

Download Snakzy. Grab the app free from Google Play or the App Store and create an account in under a minute. New users get a $10 welcome bonus that counts toward the $35 minimum cashout threshold. Browse the offerwall. Open the Earn tab and pick offers that match your time budget, from quick surveys (1 to 5 minutes), to free game installs (10 to 30 minutes), to higher-paying milestone offers (a few hours of casual play). Complete offers and bank coins. Each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy wallet. Stack a few during a commute or while watching TV to hit the $19.99 target faster. Redeem for a Steam Wallet gift card. Once your balance clears the $35 minimum cashout threshold, head to the Rewards section and select a Steam Wallet gift card. A $20 denomination covers the $19.99 price with $0.01 left over. Buy LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes on Steam. Use the gift card to buy LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes on Steam.

Pro tip New users get a $10 welcome bonus on sign-up that counts toward your first cashout.

on sign-up that counts toward your first cashout. The $35 minimum cashout threshold applies, so you build past $35 before redeeming.

applies, so you build past before redeeming. A $20 Steam Wallet card clears the $19.99 price with $0.01 of leftover credit.

Steam Wallet card clears the price with of leftover credit. Earning rates and offer availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. With the $10 welcome bonus stacking on top, getting LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes free becomes a realistic target inside the first week or two. Offers and payout options are best supported in regions where Snakzy is fully live, so check availability before committing.

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Get LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait a week or two to accumulate Snakzy coins. If you want LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes in your library tonight, Eneba sells discounted Steam keys for a fraction of the Steam listing. Pricing typically sits around $1 to $4 versus the $19.99 Steam page, a saving of up to 90% off. The key activates on Steam the same way a direct purchase does, giving you a legitimate, permanent license with no grey-market workaround needed. This is an alternative to Snakzy, not a replacement, so pick whichever route suits your timeline.

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If you would prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards, and here is the closest card above LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card 20 USD PUBLISHER $20.00 YOUR PRICE FROM $19.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before checking out. The process is simple, pick a product, pay, and receive a key or gift card code instantly. Whether you go with Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba Steam key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds Steam Wallet funds for an official purchase), all three result in a legitimate copy of LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes.

Is It Legal to Get LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes Free With Snakzy?

Yes, 100% legal. The chain is simple: Snakzy pays you for completing in-app offers and watching ads, the advertiser revenue funds the coin payouts, you redeem those coins for a Steam Wallet gift card, and you check out on Steam at full retail. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Traveller’s Tales receive their cut of the $19.99 purchase exactly as they would from any other Steam transaction. The license you end up with is permanent and tied to your Steam account, identical to a credit card purchase.

What is not legal is the alternative route too many guides recommend. Unofficial “free download” sites, cracked installers, and torrents of LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes are flat-out piracy. The risks are serious: malware that can compromise your Steam account or your Windows install, permanent Steam bans on detection, and zero recourse if the install bricks your system. Traveller’s Tales and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment lose revenue every time someone pirates a copy.

The Snakzy route is a legitimate way to do this. You support the developers, you build a clean Steam library, and you keep your wallet closed. Eneba‘s discounted key route is the same legitimate chain on the resale side, since the keys are sourced from authorised channels and activate normally on Steam.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes Free

LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes is a strong pick at any price. 11.5 million copies sold, 80 critic and 7.8 user on Metacritic, Very Positive with 92% on Steam across more than 8,500 reviews, and a roster of 150+ playable heroes. If you grew up on Marvel, or you want a co-op title for a family movie night, this game has aged well. The $19.99 Steam price is fair, but it does not have to be the price you actually pay.

The practical move is straightforward. Download Snakzy, claim the $10 welcome bonus, target a couple of high-coin offers, and cash out for a $20 Steam Wallet gift card once you clear the $35 minimum cashout threshold. The average first payout of $27.70 in 6.5 days is the realistic target. If you want the game tonight instead of in a week or two, the Eneba key route at around $1 to $4 is the faster shortcut. Once you have your gift card or key ready, how to get LEGO: Marvel Super Heroes free is just a checkout away.

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