14 Best Farming Games Switch Gamers Can Relax With in 2025

If you’re searching for the best farming games Switch players can enjoy, the console’s library is packed with farm-life adventures. That can make choosing a virtual homestead tough when you just want to settle in with a cozy farm sim.

From planting crops and fishing to raising animals, many games in this genre provide a relaxing experience, and some have surprisingly deep mechanics. There’s something for everyone, whether you prefer a traditional farming experience or hybrid games with unique twists.

This guide features 14 games you can enjoy in 2025, including must-play favorites and hidden gems. You’ll find solo adventures perfect for unwinding after a long day, along with multiplayer options to share with friends.

Looking to unwind with a casual farming adventure on your Nintendo Switch? Whether you’re into crop cultivation or building relationships in charming towns, these farm games deliver relaxing gameplay with rewarding progression.

Stardew Valley (2017) – A pixel-perfect farming sim where you grow food, raise animals, and build relationships. Depth and charm make it the best farming game on Switch.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (2021) – Clear land, expand your farm, and connect with townsfolk in Olive Town. This goal-driven adventure is a polished take on the classic Harvest Moon formula.

My Time at Portia (2019) – Farm, craft, and explore in a post-apocalyptic town full of quests and quirky characters. A fantastic choice for players who want farming with a side of adventure.

These three games represent different approaches to the farming genre. Stardew Valley delivers cozy pixel art, Story of Seasons offers structured gameplay, and My Time at Portia adds an adventurous spin. The full list below has more fantastic options to explore on Switch!

14 Best Farming Games on Switch for Cozy Gameplay

Like farming games with crops and critters? These Switch titles are just the ticket for cozy vibes, relaxing gameplay, and worlds packed with charm. Whether you’ve played a few or are just getting started, you’ll find something to love among the best farming games on Switch.

1. Stardew Valley [Best Open-Ended Farming Game]

Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation Vita, iOS, Android Year of Release 2016 Creators/s Concerned Ape Modes Single-player, Multiplayer Metacritic Score 87

In Stardew Valley, your job is to revive your grandfather’s farm throughout the seasons, but it’s not your typical sim. It’s a beloved farming game that set a high standard while helping make cozy games more familiar to the masses.

Every season in Stardew Valley brings new crops and festivals with weather patterns that make the world feel alive. Things are constantly changing in this retro-inspired pixel world. Your routine revolves around planting food and raising animals, but there’s plenty of depth lurking beneath the surface in Stardew Valley.

Mining brings light RPG mechanics as you battle monsters to collect ore in caves. You can also craft machines, cook meals, and complete bundles for the Community Center. Bundles allow you to unlock new parts of the game, although this story is completely open-ended. You can live life as you’d like in this relaxing simulation game.

What truly sets Stardew Valley apart from other farming sims is how it mixes charm and complexity in equal measure. You’re never forced into one gameplay loop, so you can focus on food, get married and start a family, or just chillax and go fishing. It’s the best farming game on Switch, and a world you’ll want to spend plenty of time in.

Why we chose it Stardew Valley defines casual farming games while setting a path for other titles to follow. It’s a soothing Switch game, and it has only gotten better over the years with regular updates.

My Verdict: It’s a game that never gets old, even after well over 100 hours in. Stardew Valley is hard to put down, and checking in on the pixelated world always leaves a smile on my face.

kidforlife14 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I’m one to play any video game to DEATH, but I’m still having fun approaching 700 hours. I never get bored.

Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2021 Creators/s Marvelous Inc., Xseed Games Modes Single-player Metacritic Score 71

In Pioneers of Olive Town, you take over your grandfather’s neglected farm on the edge of a growing seaside town. It carries the familiar DNA that made the franchise famous, while adding new systems that make daily life interesting.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town introduces a sprawling wilderness full of resources to clear and manage. As you progress in the game, you’ll repair bridges and expand into new areas. There’s no rush in this tiny town. Crops are important, but so are the relationships you make with villagers as you bring your farm and the town back to life.

Progress is steady and satisfying as you expand your farm, improve tools, and watch shops grow alongside the town. Seasonal festivals and cozy storylines add charm, making this a standout Nintendo Switch game that only gets better with time.

Why we chose it Pioneers of Olive Town builds on the Story of Seasons legacy with approachable mechanics and a slower pace. It’s perfect for players who want a cozy farming sim with long-term progression.

My Verdict: While not the flashiest entry in the series, Olive Town will keep you engaged with activities and the evolving world around you.

3. My Time at Portia [Best Post-Apocalyptic Crafting Farm Sim]

Platforms Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, iOS Year of Release 2019 Creators/s Pathea Games, Team17 Modes Single-player Metacritic Score 71

In My Time at Portia, you arrive in a lively town ready to take over a small workshop and start building your life from scratch. Life here is more than growing food. Activities like crafting, building, and maintaining your workshop will also shape your days.

Portia is a game about farming, but there’s an RPG-like feel through dungeon exploration and interesting NPCs. There’s even romance in this quirky town, although most of the game involves construction and customization. Exploring the surrounding ruins uncovers materials and treasures and expands what you can create back home. This game is a slow burn where players can appreciate the small moments.

My Time at Portia invites players into a world where creativity and adventure go hand in hand. From interesting townsfolk to hidden treasures, it’s a place full of surprises. While it’s not an epic Switch RPG game, there’s enough action to keep things interesting.

Why we chose it My Time at Portia captures the joy of building and creating in a lively world. The mix of daily routines and crafting challenges keeps the experience lively despite the slow-paced nature of the game.

My Verdict: Portia is relaxing and engaging. Building your workshop and connecting with the town never feels rushed, making it easy to sink into its rhythm.

4. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town [Best Retro-Inspired Revival]

Platforms Windows, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2020 Creators/s Marvelous Inc., Xseed Games Modes Single-player Metacritic Score 77

Life in Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town drifts along at a delightfully lazy pace, where every day hands you something new to fuss over. One morning it’s crops, the next it’s cows, and somewhere in between you’re popping by a neighbor’s house for a quick chat. The magic lies in finding that simple, easygoing groove that just clicks – and if you’ve been hunting for games like Stardew Valley on Switch, this one checks every box.

Days stay full without feeling overwhelming. Crops need care, livestock crave attention, and the countryside practically begs to be explored. Seasonal festivals spice things up, giving villagers personality that makes the town feel alive, while upgrading your tools and farm keeps progress steady and satisfying.

And then there are the friendships – the warm center of Mineral Town. Gifts, favors, and shared moments all build real connections that make the place feel like a second home. It’s not just farming, it’s farming with heart.

Why we chose it Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town balances everyday chores with heartfelt moments. It’s approachable for newcomers while offering layers of depth for longtime fans of life farming sims.

My Verdict: Watching your farm and Mineral Town grow over time makes every day feel worthwhile. Friends of Mineral Town is a world you’ll happily return to again and again.

5. Harvestella [Best Fantasy Farming Adventure]

Platforms Windows, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2022 Creators/s Live Wire, Square Enix Modes Single-player Metacritic Score 73

In Harvestella, growing food is more than a relaxing diversion. It’s a lifeline in a world threatened by the mysterious season of Quietus. Keeping your farm thriving is key, but so is completing quests in this hybrid farming game.

The game’s farm system is tied directly to story progression. New seeds and upgrades unlock as you explore new regions and complete quests. This makes your farm reflect your growth as you progress through the game. Crops have seasonal limitations, while combat and adventure are woven into daily life.

This balance between action and routine gives Harvestella a unique identity. Seasons in Harvestella shape more than the food you grow. They also influence which quests are available and how villagers respond.

Why we chose it Fresh food, fighting, and seasonal challenges help Harvestella stand out from other farming games. Seeing your farm thrive amid threats is satisfying, and the game makes you want to return to it often.

My Verdict: I loved the mix of action and farm life. Balancing crops, quests, and adventure is an interesting mix that keeps you engaged.

studioleaks ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ I expected a boring game..snatched it at a sale and I can’t stop playing, it’s absolutely addictive.

6. Rune Factory 4 Special [Best Farming-Dungeon Hybrid]

Platforms Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Year of Release 2019 Creators/s Neverland/Hakama, Marvelous Inc., Xseed Games Modes Single-player Metacritic Score 81

Rune Factory 4 Special is the Switch port of the 3DS classic. It brings monster taming and dungeon exploration to the console, along with a few familiar faces from previous games in the Rune Factory franchise.

Your farm grows alongside your skills in Rune Factory 4 Special. Planting crops, caring for animals, and creating equipment influence your livelihood and your ability to tackle the surrounding wilderness. Town life can be soothing, but it changes once you begin to venture into dungeons and explore Selphia. Quick reflexes and a great Switch controller will come in handy in this game.

This version of Rune Factory 4 improved the visuals for a better experience on large TVs. It also provides new content with the Newlywed mode and the DLC, Another Episode. With its focus on action, this farming game feels like one of the Switch’s more unique options.

Why we chose it Rune Factory 4 Special is one of the best farming games Switch players will enjoy when they want action to go along with farming. The layered experience of monster taming and farm life keeps players coming back for more.

My Verdict: Farming, crafting, and monster encounters mesh to make the town feel lived-in. Returning to Rune Factory 4 Special never gets old, thanks to the variety of activities.

7. Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin [Best Farming-Action Hybrid]

Platforms Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 Year of Release 2020 Creators/s Edelweiss, Marvelous, Xseed Games Modes Single-player Metacritic Score 80

In Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, you play as the goddess Princess Sakuna, whose job is balancing the demands of farming with the dangers of a mystical world. Instead of a dozen crops, your focus is on rice cultivation, with carefully designed minigames guiding the steps from planting to harvest.

The day-night cycle in Sakuna affects more than your crops. Enemies become stronger when night rolls around, forcing you to plan excursions carefully. Adventure and exploration are essential in the game. Gathering materials, upgrading weapons, and crafting tools all support combat and your rice farming endeavors.

Gameplay shifts between side-scrolling hack-and-slash combat and third-person farming via mini games. The contrast between the peaceful act of cultivating rice and the intensity of battling monsters keeps everyday life engaging. It’s a game well worth your time, especially if you’re interested in dynamic Switch platform games with farming and crafting.

Why we chose it Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin rewards attention to detail in the fields and quick thinking in the realms. Balancing cultivation with exploration and battle keeps the experience compelling from start to finish.

My Verdict: Sakuna’s dual life is exciting, with farming elements and combat complementing each other. Mastering both sides gives a steady sense of growth and achievement.

8. Roots of Pacha [Best Prehistoric Farm Sim]

Platforms Windows, Linux, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2023 Creators/s Soda Den Modes Single-player, multiplayer Metacritic Score 85

Life in Roots of Pacha revolves around growing a prehistoric village from the ground up. You help your community thrive while connecting with the land, while farming and domestic tasks give each day a sense of progress and discovery.

Your villagers play an important role in daily life in this creative simulation game. Crops and livestock require care and planning, but guiding the community and assigning tasks adds depth. Seasons influence how you grow crops and explore. This creates a cozy, natural rhythm for routines that keeps things interesting.

Tools and structures can be upgraded as you unlock new technologies, giving the village a visible sense of growth over time. Watching your tribe prosper and seeing how the effects of your decisions affect their future creates a satisfying connection to your Stone-Age village and surrounding land.

Why we chose it Roots of Pacha is one of the best farming games for Switch gamers who love Stardew Valley. Beyond crops and livestock, it encourages building a thriving community in a unique setting comparable to Paleo Pines.

My Verdict: The game gives you plenty of ways to impact the village, from cultivating crops to exploring new areas. Every decision shapes your tribe and adds a satisfying sense of growth.

9. Fae Farm [Best Magical Adventure]

Platforms Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Year of Release 2023 Creators/s Phoenix Labs Modes Single-player, multiplayer Metacritic Score 75

Life in Fae Farm unfolds in a quaint village where you cultivate crops, raise animals, and explore the surrounding lands. Each day has tasks to complete on the farm, while venturing into forests and caverns rewards resources for upgrades and crafting.

Crops and animal care require consistent attention in Fae Farm. Upgrading tools and buildings lets you work more efficiently as the game progresses. Seasonal changes affect which crops can grow and what resources are available, which adds a bit of strategy to everyday routines. Exploring the environment is fruitful as you uncover materials that improve your farm and unlock new opportunities in the village.

Your neighbors matter just as much as your harvest. From delivering quests and dropping off presents to joining in the lively seasonal festivals, every interaction strengthens your ties with the community. That sense of connection is what truly sets apart the top cozy Switch games, and Fae Farm nails it beautifully.

Why we chose it Fae Farm encourages players to shape their farm and the vibrant village at their own pace. The Nintendo Switch release gives fans of farming simulation games a fresh, magical world to settle into and enjoy.

My Verdict: The game kept surprising me with small but fulfilling moments. Upgrades and discoveries kept me coming back to check on my farm without feeling overwhelmed.

10. Doraemon: Story of Seasons [Best For Newcomers]

Platforms Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 Year of Release 2019 Creators/s Brownies, Marvelous, Bandai Namco Entertainment Modes Single-player Metacritic Score 75

Doraemon: Story of Seasons takes the charm of the long-running manga and pairs it with a farming simulation game. You step into a gentle land where Noby and his Story of Seasons friends must build a new life in a small countryside town, raising crops and caring for animals.

Life in this game is simple but rewarding, with seasonal crops, tool upgrades, and livestock to manage. Doraemon’s gadgets add a playful twist, offering unique ways to handle daily chores and explore new possibilities on the farm. When you aren’t tending fields in this Doraemon game, you’ll spend time fishing, cooking, and joining in on town festivals that really bring the game to life.

Relationships in the Doraemon: Story of Seasons game are central, with familiar characters becoming part of your own stories as you take on quests and lend a hand around town. The slower pace makes it approachable for newcomers, but it still has enough depth for long-time sim fans.

Why we chose it Doraemon: Story of Seasons made the list for its unique combination of classic Seasons game farming mechanics with the whimsical world of Doraemon. It is a perfect pick for newcomers to the genre with its approachable pace and simple mechanics

My Verdict: The slower pace works well in this Doraemon game, giving farming and daily life a calm rhythm. With familiar characters around you, the world feels welcoming every time you return.

11. Wylde Flowers [Best Indie Farming Sim]

Platforms Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2022 Creators/s Studio Drydock Modes Single-player Metacritic Score TBD

Wylde Flowers follows Tara as she returns to her hometown to help her grandmother with the family farm. At first, it plays like a classic farm game where you grow crops and tend to your town, but Tara’s secret reshapes the experience into something far more unique.

Farming remains central in Wylde Flowers, but the witchcraft system expands these routines. You can brew potions and use magic to help with your crops. As you gain new abilities, your connection to the farm and the land grows deeper. The cast does an exceptional job bringing the characters to life with their voices and cutscenes.

Like other flexible sandbox games, Wylde Flowers requires a bit of curiosity and experimentation. Whether you focus on perfecting your harvest or mastering new spells, the game adapts to your preferred playstyle and lets you discover secrets at your own pace.

Why we chose it The town feels alive through its quests, while interacting with villagers and improving the farm gives a steady sense of progress. Every visit to Wylde Flowers leaves the world feeling a little more lived-in.

My Verdict: The farming and witchcraft systems in Wylde Flowers work together to keep the game fresh. It’s a pleasant experience that surprises often enough to keep you coming back.

LauraBorealis224 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Wylde Flowers is absolutely amazing. Story is great, and the town has so much personality. I feel so immersed and invested in the town and its people.

12. Ooblets [Best Creature-Collecting Farm Sim]

Platforms Windows, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One Year of Release 2022 Creators/s Glumberland Modes Single-player Metacritic Score 74

Ooblets combines farming, creature collection, and town life in an approachable way. Planting and harvesting are straightforward, but the game’s pace encourages experimentation with different layouts and strategies.

The Ooblets are quirky, customizable companions. Training them and competing in dance battles is playful and inventive, emphasizing creativity over challenge. The battle mechanics require you to think about type advantages and move combinations instead of just relying on your reflexes.

The colorful environments are packed with detail. Villagers have individual routines, shops offer varied items, and there are unique tasks. Ooblets does a great job of combining charm with depth, making it a title that’s engaging without feeling overwhelming.

Why we chose it This farming game stands apart for its playful approach to strategy. The way it blends resource management with quirky creature interactions creates something unexpected, encouraging experimentation and creative problem-solving.

My Verdict: Ooblets is a refreshing mix of strategy and charm. The playful tone makes it a game that’s fun to explore at your own pace, and it rewards you for curiosity and creativity.

13. Garden Story [Best Community-Focused Farming RPG]

Platforms Windows, macOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One Year of Release 2021 Creators/s Picogram, Rose City Games Modes Single-player Metacritic Score 73

A quiet village has lost its rhythm in this farming game, and it’s up to you to restore life to its streets and farms. Daily life involves planting crops, tending animals, and collecting resources, while exploring nearby areas uncovers corrupted zones that need clearing.

Light combat is woven into exploration during Garden Story. Seasonal changes affect crops and available resources, while clearing areas and crafting improvements provide tangible rewards. It’s a satisfying loop with a distinct set of characters. It also provides clear, steady goals, which make it ideal for people new to Nintendo Switch farming games.

Villagers in the game have their own personalities, and every upgrade to the farm or your buildings leaves a visible impact. It’s relaxing to watch your town grow and expand in Garden Story as you progress through the game, and it never feels like a chore.

Why we chose it Garden Story connects farming, exploration, and light combat in a way that always ties back to rebuilding your village. Visible progress keeps you invested as the town slowly comes back to life.

My Verdict: What makes Garden Story memorable is how small tasks add up to big changes. It’s very easy to lose track of time while helping the town recover.

14. Dinkum [Best Survival Farm Sim]

Platforms Windows, Nintendo Switch Year of Release 2022 (EA), 2025 (full release) Creators/s James Bendon, KRAFTON, Inc. Modes Single-player, multiplayer Metacritic Score TBD

Dinkum takes place in the Australian Outback, where you’ll need to build a thriving town from scratch. Growing food, mining, and fishing will be part of daily life, but the wild setting adds its own challenges with environmental threats and animals.

The farm is just one piece of the puzzle in Dinkum. The loop is familiar as you gather resources, craft items, and attract new villagers to expand the settlement. Progress comes from upgrading your land and improving the town itself, giving players a reason to move beyond their farm in this open-world game.

Exploration plays a big role in this Early Access darling, with large resource-heavy areas to uncover. The balance between relaxing tasks and survival-style gameplay is a nice change of pace. I had a blast with multiplayer on the PC, and think it will be one of the most interesting co-op Switch games to land this year.

Why we chose it Dinkum combines town-building with survival and farming elements. The Australian outback setting adds challenges that shape activities like mining and exploration. Players create a thriving community through hands-on management.

My Verdict: Dinkum is a good fit for players who like to grow food but want a bit more adventure and town building. It’s a flexible game that’s fun solo, but really shines when you bring friends along for the fun.

My Overall Verdict

Farming games on Switch offer a variety of experiences. From relaxing and cozy to action-packed and challenging, there’s a game for every type of player.

For everyone → Stardew Valley

– Immersive gameplay, charming towns, and satisfying progression make it enjoyable for any gamer of any age.

For newcomers → Doraemon Story of Seasons

– The game offers simple mechanics and a friendly, engaging environment, making it easy to pick up and enjoy.

For action lovers → Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

– Its mix of fast-paced combat and detailed farming systems adds depth for players who want more than a relaxing simulation.

For survival game fans → Dinkum

– A robust experience with crafting, adventure, and resource management. Its open-world approach creates endless opportunities for creativity and challenge

FAQs

What is the best farming game on Switch?

Stardew Valley. It combines farming, crafting, exploration, and relationships in an open-ended world, offering a highly replayable experience with depth, charm, and freedom to play at your own pace.

What farming game is the easiest on Switch?

Doraemon: Story of Seasons and Ooblets are two beginner-friendly Switch games that offer simple controls, forgiving progression, and relaxed pacing for new players.

What are good farming games for two players on Switch?

Stardew Valley, Roots of Pacha, and Fae Farm are three games that support co-op for online play, allowing you to farm, explore, and build with a friend.

Are there any good RPG farming games on Switch?

Games like Rune Factory 4 Special, Harvestella, and Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin are great examples as they combine farming with combat, quests, and character progression.