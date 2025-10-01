Best Right-Wingers EAFC 26

The best right wingers in EAFC 26 are essential for stretching defenses and creating scoring opportunities, giving your squad unpredictability in attack.

In Career Mode, the right winger role becomes even more important . Managers often look for young talent who can develop into world-class stars, while others target mature players already capable of making an immediate impact.

This guide explores the best right wingers in EAFC 26, from affordable wonderkids with massive growth potential to established young stars ready to dominate top leagues right now. Use this list to scout, plan transfers, and build the ultimate Career Mode squad.

Right-Wingers with Best Career Mode Potential in EAFC 26

For many Career Mode managers, the most rewarding part of EAFC 26 is discovering and developing young players into future superstars.

Right wingers are particularly exciting to scout because they can completely change the way your team attacks with pace, flair, and creativity. Signing a player with high potential not only strengthens your squad immediately but also ensures you have a cornerstone for success several seasons down the line.

Career Mode in EAFC 26 emphasizes long-term planning, and those who invest in the right talent early are often rewarded with massive growth by year three or four. This makes the transfer market a crucial part of your strategy, where smart decisions can define the trajectory of your club.

Some managers prefer to chase big names already shining on the biggest stages, while others enjoy unearthing hidden gems – wonderkids who may start with modest ratings but can grow into world-class wingers under the right guidance.

In the next section, I’ve assembled a list of the top 10 right wingers with the best Career Mode potential in EAFC 26. This includes a mix of established young stars and budget-friendly prospects perfect for ambitious managers.

Who are the best Right-Wingers you can buy in FC 26 Career Mode?

The best right wingers in EAFC 26 Career Mode bring pace, flair, and long-term growth to any squad. Some are affordable hidden gems, while others are destined to become global superstars. Below is a table of the standout talents to consider.

Player Name Age Club Position Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Lamine Yamal 18 Barcelona RW €148–155M 86 95 Antonio Nusa 19 Club Brugge RW/LW €18–22M 76 88 Matías Soulé 21 Juventus RW €17–23M 76 85 Arda Güler 19 Real Madrid CAM/RW €38–42M 79 88 Facundo Buonanotte 20 Brighton RW €14–20M 75 82 Désiré Doué 19 Rennes RW/CM €55–60M 81 90 Amad Diallo 22 Manchester Utd RW €28–32M 79 85 Johan Bakayoko 21 PSV Eindhoven RW €31–35M 78 96 Angelo Gabriel 20 Al-Nassr RW €10–15M 73 78 Oscar Gloukh 20 RB Salzburg RW/CAM €18–24M 76 85

Note: Ratings & values are estimates based on EAFC trends; final numbers in EAFC 26 may differ.

These RWs’ creativity, pace, and high potential will transform your squad for seasons to come. Lamine Yamal headlines the list as a generational talent with world-class potential, while Antonio Nusa and Facundo Buonanotte offer exciting, budget-friendly options.

Arda Güler and Johan Bakayoko are pricier but deliver immediate quality alongside impressive growth. For managers seeking proven stars, Saka and Rodrygo are must-buys.

Those balancing budgets will find Nico Williams and Michael Olise to be ideal picks, combining strong current ability with the chance to develop into elite attackers.

Best Right-Wingers for Lower League Teams

Finding the right winger for a smaller club in EAFC 26 Career Mode is all about maximizing value while keeping long-term growth in mind. These players are affordable compared to elite stars yet possess the potential to become world-class, making them perfect for managers working on tighter budgets.

Player Name Age Club Position Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Antonio Nusa 19 Club Brugge RW/LW €18–22M 76 88 Johan Bakayoko 21 PSV Eindhoven RW €31–35M 78 96 Désiré Doué 19 Rennes RW/CM €55–60M 81 90 Savinho 21 Manchester City FC RW €23–28M 82 88 Arda Güler 19 Real Madrid CAM/RW €38–42M 79 88

Why these picks?

For managers outside the top leagues, these five wingers strike the ideal balance between affordability and high ceilings.

Doué and Nusa are versatile, athletic players who can grow into key starters across several seasons. Bakayoko and Savinho bring immediate flair with room to improve, while Güler offers elite technical ability at a reasonable cost. Each provides future-proof options for ambitious lower-league projects.

Best Right-Wingers for Top League Teams

When managing a top-flight club in EAFC 26, the goal is to sign players who can deliver instantly while still having room to grow into world-class superstars. These right wingers already have elite ratings, Champions League experience, and the ability to carry your team in the biggest matches.

Player Name Age Club Position Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Bukayo Saka 22 Arsenal RW €120–125M 88 90 Rodrygo Goes 24 Real Madrid RW €90–117M 85 93 Xavi Simons 21 RB Leipzig RW/CAM €65–70M 84 89 Nico Williams 21 Athletic Club de Bilbao RW/LW €78–82M 85 89 Michael Olise 22 Bayern München RW €75–80M 85 88

Why these picks?

For top league managers, these wingers bring immediate impact and future-proof quality. Saka is arguably the best young right winger in the game, offering pace, technical excellence, and leadership potential.

Rodrygo provides Real Madrid pedigree with the ability to shine on Europe’s biggest stage. Xavi Simons is a versatile attacker who can play wide or centrally, ideal for tactical flexibility. For clubs seeking slightly more affordable yet elite options, Nico Williams and Olise combine high potential with resale value, making them smart long-term investments.

Cheap Wonderkid Right-Wingers in EAFC 26 Career Mode

For managers working with tighter budgets in EAFC 26, the right wing is a position where you can uncover hidden gems. These wonderkids may not start out as the highest-rated players, but with the right development, they can become game-changing attackers. Signing them early gives you both long-term quality and strong resale value, making them perfect for Career Mode projects.

Player Name Age Club Position (s) Market Value (Est.) Current Rating Potential Rating Désiré Doué 19 Rennes RW/CM €55–60M 81 90 Antonio Nusa 19 Club Brugge RW/LW €18–22M 76 88 Roony Bardghji 18 Copenhagen RW €3–8M 69 84 Angelo Gabriel 20 Al-Nassr RW €10–15M 73 78 Ben Doak 18 Liverpool RW €4–7M 70 86

These cheap right-wing prospects won’t dominate immediately, but are excellent long-term projects. Nusa and Doué offer versatility and athleticism, Bardghji and Gabriel bring flair at bargain prices, and Doak is a raw but exciting winger ready to grow into a future star.

