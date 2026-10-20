20 Best Gacha Games: Your Guide to Top-Tier Gachas in 2026

The best gacha games have great characters and a story you’re actually excited about. As a huge gacha enjoyer, I’m glad to say that, as of 2026, there’s plenty of games that meet these criteria.

However, since gacha is a genre that’s quite saturated, trying to find and keep up can be a tad overwhelming. To help you navigate the wide world of the top gacha games, we listed 20 best mobile gacha games based on gameplay, free-to-play (F2P) experience, story, as well as game support and player experience.

Our Top Picks for Gacha Games

Before I get into the full list, let’s look at what we’d consider the “gold standard” in gacha gaming this year. These three titles represent the peak of the genre in terms of production value, gameplay innovation, and community feedback.

1 Genshin Impact 2020 Genshin set the bar very high for the open-world gacha formula. Its seemingly endless exploration feels great to play solo or with players across both mobile and PC. Buy now 2 Wuthering Waves 2024 This F2P gem was originally inspired by Death Stranding, and eventually gained popularity for its fluid fighting and exploration mechanics, with a guaranteed Weapon banner. Buy now 3 Honkai: Star Rail 2023 A gacha version of the classic turn-based RPG genre, Honkai: Star Rail carries a strong puzzle-like feel in its endgame content, where success relies on carefully-deployed skill. Buy now

We’ve got 17 more top-tier gacha titles lined up for different themes, genres, or gameplay preferences. Just keep scrolling to see our full list of gacha games to try ASAP.

20 Best Gacha Games Worthy of Daily Grinds & Gacha Salts

Listed below are the 20 best gacha games that I’ve found over my long years of near-unhealthy obsession with the genre – rated and ranked according to the quality of their core gameplay, unique mechanics, story, characters, F2P-friendliness, and community feedback.

1. Genshin Impact [Best For Large Open-World & Rich Story Content]

Type of Game Open-World Action RPG, Elemental Combat Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox, iOS, and Android Release Year 2020 Developer miHoYo (HoYoverse) Publisher Cognosphere, miHoYo Gacha/Monetization Focus Character, Weapon, Skins

Genshin Impact is THE massive free-to-play gacha sensation that’s among the first to ever give us gorgeous anime aesthetics in an enormous fantasy open world.

It’s probably the game you think of when “best gacha game” is mentioned.Genshin is probably one of the most popular gacha games out there and is available across multiple platforms, so it doesn’t matter if you’re gaming on mobile or settled in on PC – it’ll be very easy for you to jump right into the continent of Teyvat.

This mobile gacha has been so iconic that there are gamers seeking more games like Genshin Impact.

Pro tip Character rarity isn’t as important as the synergy of your lineup. Building around Elemental Reactions can make a team of basic characters more formidable than a group of randomized 5★ units.

This is the game you play if you want a AAA gacha with terrific exploration. You can climb practically any surface, glide across vast distances, and discover tons of secrets, puzzles, interesting NPCs, and treasures hidden in every corner of the world.

Another thing this popular gacha game did extremely well was its combat system. You control a party of four characters, each tied to a different element, and the fun is mixing and matching their abilities to trigger powerful elemental reactions. This depth of combat keeps long-time players hooked, but the game is casual-friendly enough for newcomers to play.

Even better, there’s a co-op feature that lets you join up with friends to take down bosses and clear dungeons, adding a shared element to this popular mobile gacha’s gameplay.

My Verdict: Genshin Impact will give you hundreds of hours of genuinely fun adventuring, regardless of your preference. It’s by far one of the most content-rich and event-heavy gachas out there, after all, so you better bet it has a little something for everyone.

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2. Wuthering Waves [Best For Open-World With High-Action Combat]

Type of Game Open-World Action RPG, High-Speed Combat Platforms Microsoft Windows, Android, iOS, PS5 Release Year 2024 Developer Kuro Games Publisher Kuro Games, Nijigen Games Gacha/Monetization Focus Character, Weapon, Skins

Just when the gacha community’s hopes of getting a true competitor to Genshin Impact were starting to fade following its phenomenal 2020 release, Kuro Games came out swinging in 2024 with Wuthering Waves. It’s a similarly gorgeous open-world gacha with excellent visuals and physics, courtesy of Unreal Engine 4.

Though it may not have as many players as Genshin Impact, Wuthering Waves arguably still beats the juggernaut in some aspects and is a worthy contender for one of the top gacha games of all time.

This hot take could get me labeled a Kurobot, but I think the game simply has better graphics, character designs, fighting animations, fluid traversal, and a far more player-friendly gacha system.

Pro tip Master the swap-canceling mechanic to perform actions with a secondary character while your active character’s heavy skill or Ultimate animation is still resolving, drastically increasing your total damage output during small DPS windows.

Its hard pity is capped at a lower 80 pulls rather than 90, with pity and guarantee status carrying over across limited character banners seamlessly. While character banners still feature a standard 50/50 system, the limited weapon banner is 100% guaranteed on your first 5-star – eliminating the frustrating fate-point gambles found in its competitor. Buying subscriptions for its in-game currency, Lunites, can get you about 20 pulls per month.

This mobile gacha still has a bit left to prove before I can confidently put it over my current #1, considering Genshin has set a really high bar, but its potential is undeniable for this to become the best gacha game.

My Verdict: Having played both titles, I can confidently say that Wuthering Waves is by far the closest to Genshin Impact in terms of overall quality. It has just about everything Genshin has – the fun events, tons of side content, puzzles for days, massive, detailed maps, plenty of awesome characters, and an overarching main plot that you’ll enjoy more if you’re into darker, more mature themes.

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3. Honkai: Star Rail [Best For Fast-Paced Turn-Based Combat & Rich Story]

Type of Game Turn-Based Strategy RPG, Interstellar Adventure Platforms Microsoft Windows, PS5, Android, iOS Release Year 2023 Developer miHoYo (HoYoverse) Publisher HoYoverse Gacha/Monetization Focus Character, Weapon, Skins

If you thought turn-based mobile gacha RPGs couldn’t feel snappy, Honkai: Star Rail is here to beam you up and prove you wrong. This chart-topping miHoYo title swaps out Genshin‘s open-world trekking for a story-rich adventure with exhilarating turn-based combat across the galaxy aboard the Astral Express.

Combat for this popular gacha game revolves around the Weakness Break system: figure out what elements your enemies hate and slam them until their tough white bar shatters. Breaking an enemy delays their turn and hits them with a status effect, setting you up for massive damage. Each character also follows a Path – such as Preservation for shields or Destruction for pure damage – which defines their role and makes team-building a crucial part of the gameplay.

Pro tip Treat Action Value as a resource rather than just turn order; using speed-buffing or action-advancing abilities right after your main DPS finishes their turn effectively doubles their damage output.

Beyond its tactical depth, the model on this popular gacha game has several quality-of-life perks. Character banners run on a 90-pull hard pity with a standard 50/50 system – soft pity kicks in around 74 pulls, and both your pity count and guarantee carry over seamlessly across limited banners. Signature weapon banners (Light Cones) are noticeably more forgiving than Genshin’s: hard pity sits lower at 80 pulls, and features a much safer 75/25 win rate. F2P progression feels completely viable since core characters function fully at E0.

Not only is it a beautifully animated and well-written sci-fi/fantasy classic, but this mobile gacha game also totally respects your time (thank heavens for the recently implemented dialogue skip), as it lets you jump in, clear your tasks with auto-battle, and jump out in a jiff.

My Verdict: Honkai: Star Rail offers a refreshing twist on classic turn-based JRPGs – wrapped in a polished sci-fi aesthetic with a surprisingly accessible, F2P-friendly gacha framework.

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4. Zenless Zone Zero [Best For Fast-Paced Combat & Memorable Characters]

Type of Game Action RPG, Urban Fantasy Platforms Microsoft Windows, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Android, iOS Release Year 2024 Developer miHoYo (HoYoverse) Publisher HoYoverse Gacha/Monetization Focus Character, Weapon, Skins

Zenless Zone Zero is the next miHoYo game (spoiler alert: it won’t be the last) to grace my list – coming in with some of the best cinematic cutscenes, voice acting, and some seriously stylish art direction I’ve seen in any game, period.

The combat system is fast and flashy. You’re controlling a crew of agents in intense skirmishes against strange creatures called Ethereals. The core loop involves mastering dodges, parries, and quick swaps between team members to unleash massive coordinated attacks.

In this gacha game, you’ll find HoYoverse’s standard 90-pull hard pity and 50/50 limited character system – complete with pity carryover – alongside a more forgiving 80-pull, 75/25 weapon banner. F2P progression is completely realistic as Agents operate fully at M0 without duplicate Mindscapes, and cute combat pets called Bangboos can be targeted and pulled using purely farmable in-game currency.

Pro tip Master “switch-canceling” by swapping to another Agent immediately after triggering a skill with a long animation.

The amount of care via consistent updates this top gacha game has enjoyed from the devs despite its underwhelming release is what convinced me that MiHoYo will keep giving us more games that consistently prioritize quality over quantity. The consistent updates are a good sign for the game’s long-term support.

My Verdict: Zenless Zone Zero is a killer recommendation for anyone who wants a high-quality experience across the board, as you’d expect from all HoYoverse mobile gacha games. It’s a terrific hack-and-slash game with tons of memorable characters that are all given their moments to shine not just in the main plot, but through the game’s amazing side content as well.

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5. Arknights [Best For Strategic Depth & Tower Defense Gameplay]

Type of Game Tower Defense, Tactical Strategy Platforms Android, iOS, Windows Release Year 2020 Developers Hypergryph, Yostar Publishers Hypergryph, Yostar Games, Longcheng Gacha/Monetization Focus Character, Skin

Arknights is easily one of the most fun tactical RPGs in the mobile gacha space, standing out with its slick presentation and incredibly deep tower defense mechanics. You take control of a pharmaceutical organization known as Rhodes Island, leading a group of superhuman units called Operators to fight against a world-ending infection.

The gameplay loop centers on highly cerebral strategy, where your positioning determines everything.

You’ll find this title runs a gacha model that’s remarkably forgiving for free-to-play players. A generous soft pity system kicks in after 50 pulls – increasing your 6-star drop rate by 2% per pull – and seamlessly carries over across standard headhunting banners. There is no separate weapon gacha to split your resources, and duplicate pulls only offer minor stat bumps or deployment cost reductions rather than locking core abilities or playstyles behind paywalls.

Pro tip Prioritize your low-rarity 3-star and 4-star Operators early on, as their significantly lower deployment costs and cheaper promotion requirements allow you to stabilize your early lane pressure.

Trust me, seeing that perfect three-star clear screen on a hard stage after multiple retries is one of the most satisfying feelings you can get. You and your friends will definitely have fun comparing who can solve the hardest maps with the most optimized (or unlikely) team combinations.

My Verdict: As one of the best mobile gacha games, Arknights delivers an unusually high level of strategic depth paired with a fair, no-nonsense gacha structure. If planning multiple steps ahead is your thing, you’ll find it deeply satisfying, especially when facing its demanding endgame stages.

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6. Umamusume: Pretty Derby [Best For RNG-Heavy Training & Racing]

Type of Game Training/Racing Simulation, Management Platforms Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows Release Year Original: 2021; Global: 2025 Developer Cygames Publisher Cygames Gacha/Monetization Focus Support Card, Character

Umamusume: Pretty Derby first launched in Japan in 2021, where the mobile gacha game became a major hit. Its 2025 global release finally gave international players a chance to see what all the hype was about. I’ve been playing since its first week, and Cygames definitely didn’t disappoint.

Most of the titles on this best gacha games list send you into huge fantasy worlds to fight monsters. Umamusume takes a very different route: you collect, train, interact with, and race horse girls. A big part of the appeal on this popular gacha game is how heavily the game leans into RNG, and that randomness extends far beyond the gacha itself.

Your Uma’s stats, skills, training events, and race performance all involve an element of chance, but good planning still matters. Choosing the right training sessions, Support Cards, skills, and race schedule can make the difference between a failed run and a winning build.

Pro tip Use your daily friend Support Card to cover the biggest gap in your deck. A fully upgraded borrowed card can make a huge difference during a training run.

The gacha is less forgiving than some of the other games on this list. There’s no soft pity or increasing rate as you pull; instead, banners use a 200-pull spark that lets you select a featured option once you reach the threshold. That progress resets when the banner ends.

Support Cards are especially important because many become significantly stronger with additional limit breaks. If you’re playing F2P and care about competitive modes, it’s usually smarter to save until you can reach a full 200-pull spark rather than spreading your currency across every banner.

My Verdict: Umamusume: Pretty Derby is an easy recommendation if you enjoy turning RNG into a strategy problem. Training the perfect racer takes smart Support Card choices, careful stat management, and a little luck, which makes every successful run surprisingly satisfying.

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7. Guardian Tales [Best For World Building and Intricate Storylines]

Type of Game Action-Adventure RPG, Puzzle Platforms Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch Release Year 2020 Developers Kong Studios, Kakao Games Publishers Kong Studios, Kakao Games Gacha/Monetization Focus Character, Weapon, Skin

I enjoyed Guardian Tales way more than I initially expected I would, mostly due to how impactful and gripping the narrative on this top gacha game is. I’d even go as far as to say that if this list ranked gacha games based on their story alone, this one would easily make the top three.

Behind its pleasantly cute pixel sprite art style is one of the most well-written, deep, and oftentimes deceptively dark overarching plots that I’ve ever seen in a mobile gacha. Beyond its story, though, Guardian Tales also has some of the best puzzles, stage design, worldbuilding, and combat (fights in later chapters get exceptionally brutal) on this list.

Pro tip When building your four-hero team, prioritize matching status ailments (Injured, Downed, Airborne) to form an unbroken 4-chain combo sequence.

It’s also got a generous framework driven by a universal Mileage system. Instead of standard banner carryover or traditional 50/50 pity counters, every single hero or weapon pull awards Mileage Tickets that never expire, allowing you to directly select any 3-star hero or exclusive weapon in the shop after 300 pulls. F2P progression is remarkably smooth thanks to massive free Gem income, though you do need to pull both a character and their Exclusive Weapon (EX) to unlock their true potential.

My Verdict: Guardian Tales is by far one of the top story-heavy games within the gacha genre, and is the #1 title I recommend if you want a GOATED game that plays just as well on Switch as it does on a phone.

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8. Nikke: Goddess of Victory [Best For Shooter Combat & Character Collecting]

Type of Game Third-Person Shooter, Idle RPG Platforms Microsoft Windows, Android, iOS Release Year 2022 Developer Shift Up Publisher Level Infinite Gacha/Monetization Focus Character, Skins

If you’re looking for another top gacha game that completely flips the script on traditional mobile RPGs, you need to check out Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Released by Shift Up (the minds behind Stellar Blade), this game does away with traditional turn-based combat for high-octane, third-person cover shooting.

The premise is simple, yet dark: you command a squad of combat android units called Nikkes in a desperate fight to reclaim the surface world from alien mechanical units. The gameplay loop for this popular gacha game is incredibly satisfying. You build a team of five and focus on your strategy and timing your special bursts to melt enemy bosses. But honestly? I think you should download it just for the fun of watching those burst animations alone. Don’t ask why.

Pro tip Always build your team to maintain a smooth 20-second Burst rotation – typically structured as 1-1-3 or 1-2-2 using Burst I and Burst II units.

Instead of standard banner carryover or 50/50s, every pull on this game’s limited banner awards Gold Mileage Tickets that never expire, allowing you to directly exchange 200 tickets for any featured unit at any time. Furthermore, F2P account progression is made significantly smoother thanks to a targeted Wishlist mechanic on standard banners.

My Verdict: If you are obsessed with collecting beautifully designed characters (understatement of the year) and actually crave fun, fast-paced shooter action over complicated strategy, this mobile gacha game is perfect for you to pick up on your phone. This is seriously the most fun I’ve had with a vertical-screen shooter in years.

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9. Punishing: Gray Raven [Best For Stylish & Challenging Combat]

Type of Game Action RPG, Hack and Slash Platforms Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows Release Year 2021 Developer Kuro Games Publisher Kuro Games Gacha/Monetization Focus Character, Weapon, Skins

If you’re looking for a proper challenge among great action RPG games within the mobile gacha game genre, Punishing: Gray Raven is where it’s at.

Hitting enemies pops up colored orbs, and smashing three of the same color gives you a massive, character-specific skill attack in this popular gacha game. I had lots of fun nailing a perfect dodge that triggers the Matrix: a brief, glorious moment of bullet time that instantly supercharges your next orb ping into a 3-ping powerhouse.

Complementing its skill-heavy gameplay is one of the most F2P-friendly monetization structures in the genre. Debut S-Rank character banners feature a 100% rate-up guarantee at a low 60-pull hard pity with pity carryover, meaning you can comfortably acquire every newly released debut unit using purely farmable currency.

Pro tip Master “dodge-canceling” your normal attack strings immediately into a dodge to enter Matrix mode without losing your basic combo flow.

While signature weapons run on an 80/20 rate-up at a 30-pull pity, F2P progression is remarkably smooth since characters perform exceptionally well at base S-rank without duplicate copies – and you can farm shard duplicates for free through game modes like Pain Cage to reach higher ranks.

Plus, the moody, heavy sci-fi story about fighting the Punishing Virus that’s not at all afraid to get really dark is a very nice backdrop to all the action.

My Verdict: Punishing: Gray Raven is one of the most popular gacha games that remains highly accessible for F2P players, while still offering the most demanding, à-la-Devil May Cry boss fights on mobile. It’s without a doubt one of the more challenging mobile gacha titles I’ve come across.

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10. Fire Emblem Heroes [Best For Strategic Grid Combat]

Type of Game Tactical Strategy RPG, Miniaturized Maps Platforms Android, iOS Release Year 2017 Developer Intelligent Systems, Nintendo Publisher Nintendo Gacha/Monetization Focus Character

Fire Emblem Heroes is easily one of the best strategy games as far as mobile gacha games go. It’s as if someone took the iconic console series’ tactical combat and crammed it onto your phone. That depth comes from the deep skills system, which lets you turn even low-tier units into absolute monsters.

Its gacha system features an escalating pity mechanism where every non-5-star pull steadily increases your overall 5-star drop rate, alongside color-coded summoning ORBs that let you target specific weapon types. Many new focus banners feature a 40-pull “Spark” option – giving you a free guaranteed choice of a featured hero – though pity percentage boosts reset when a banner ends rather than carrying over.

F2P progression is achievable through Orb income and the Skill Inheritance system, allowing budget players to transfer top-tier abilities onto older or low-rarity units rather than strictly needing high-dupe merge counts to clear PVE content.

Pro tip Equip every member of your team with a low-cost positional Assist Skill like Reposition, Draw Back, or Swap – these allow you to pull glass-cannon units out of enemy danger zones after they attack.

Once your team is ready, you’ll jump into high-stakes PvP, which is where those amazing builds really count. Even better, the developers loaded it with features like quick menus and automatic routines. This cuts down on your screen time while giving you that sweet, sweet sense of daily progress. Though the single-player story is plenty of fun, the high-stakes PvP modes like the Aether Raids are what you’ll likely be hooked on here.

My Verdict: Fire Emblem Heroes is a popular gacha game perfect for tactical RPG fans who are into deep team-building without the intensive grinding, or for anyone who needs a quick hit of strategy in their free time.

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11. Infinity Nikki [Best For Dress-Up Mechanics With Fashion Rarities]

Type of Game Dress-Up, Open-World Adventure, RPG Platforms Microsoft Windows, PS5, Android, iOS Release Year 2024 Developer Paper Games Publisher Infold Games Gacha/Monetization Focus Outfits (Sets & Individual Pieces)

Forget those boring dress-up flash games. This top gacha is THE gorgeous open-world game you’ve likely been waiting for if you’re a fashion aficionado who’s into dressing to impress.

Infinity Nikki is unlike most of its predecessors because you’re free to explore a huge, stunning world with plenty of content to discover. You can even float and glide around the map in different outfits. This game is all about finding and mastering the elemental powers hidden in clothing. You’ll want to collect every piece of fabric and accessory you see, not just for looks, but for platforming and puzzle-solving abilities.

Pro tip Prioritize crafting and equipping complete Ability Sets over high-rarity individual pieces, as activating the specific traversal and puzzle-solving mechanics built into complete outfit sets is crucial for progression.

Your cozy exploration in this mobile gacha game comes with an open-world gacha structure that will feel familiar. Banners use a standard pity system with carryover across limited outfit sets, though complete sets require pulling multiple individual clothing pieces rather than a single character drop. F2P progression is realistic for open-world exploration and puzzle-solving without spending money, while the primary incentive for duplicate outfit pulls lies in cosmetic color evolutions and minor stat boosts for end-game style battles.

My Verdict: Infinity Nikki is an amazing recommendation for players who love cozy exploration but wish they had a massive wardrobe and character customization options to go along with it.

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12. Another Eden [Best For Classic JRPG Fans]

Type of Game Classic JRPG, Time-Travel Adventure Platforms Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows Release Year 2019 Developer Wright Flyer Studios Publisher Wright Flyer Studios Gacha/Monetization Focus Character

Sick of the gacha-staple daily chores and energy timers? Another Eden is a breath of fresh air in this regard, giving you a proper JRPG experience right from your phone and making it a worthy inclusion in our best gacha games list.

Its brilliantly-presented time-travel adventure is the real hero of this popular gacha game. The game’s storyline was written by Masato Kato, the genius behind Chrono Trigger. The world is huge, and you’ll want to explore every corner. You’ll also meet a giant cast of fully-developed characters that don’t just exist to be pulled from a banner, as they all feel essential to the plot.

When it comes to its gacha mechanics, Another Eden is quite harsh upfront with no standard pity counter, no 50/50 carryover, and low featured drop rates (often around 0.8%). However, F2P progression is still very much possible since all story content, crossover collaborations (like Persona and Tales of), and event rewards are permanently accessible in-game with zero time limits.

Pro tip Build and maintain elemental Zone setters (like Fire or Water Zone) in your frontline, as overwriting the battlefield’s environment drastically amplifies your party’s elemental damage.

Furthermore, duplicate pulls only reward Light/Shadow stat bonuses, and players can farm class-change materials in-game to upgrade lower-rarity pulls to their top-tier 5-star or Another Style forms.

The turn-based combat in this popular gacha game is very fun and slick, but honestly, it’s really the writing and the world-hopping that’ll keep you coming back to this top gacha game.

My Verdict: Go play this. It’s perfect for players who miss the golden age of ’90s JRPGs, especially Chrono Trigger fans looking for a new title to fall in love with. This is a pure, old-school gem where the plot and cast take center stage instead of gacha mechanics that, though often fun, can be predatory at times.

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13. Fate/Grand Order [Best For Outstanding Story Depth]

Type of Game Turn-Based Strategy RPG, Visual Novel Platforms Android, iOS Release Year 2017 Developer Lasengle, Aniplex Publisher Aniplex Gacha/Monetization Focus Character

This popular gacha game isn’t for the faint of heart or anyone who wants a quick skip button. Fate/Grand Order is a full-on visual novel and an epic JRPG rolled into one.

Its commitment to the central story is frankly absurd, spanning multiple time periods and alternate histories. A story as rich as this one will easily keep you entertained as it did me, right until I lost my previous phone (and with it, my account.) That’s why you always back up anything digital, folks… You’ll spend hours leveling up your Servants, who are legendary characters pulled from history and mythology. It’s what makes your grind in one of the best gacha games worthwhile. Yes, you’re not just pulling for some anime randos – you’re collecting King Arthur, Cleopatra, and Gilgamesh, all with incredible backstories.

Pro tip Prioritize leveling low-rarity, low-cost farming staples like Arash and Chen Gong alongside a key support like Hans Christian Andersen.

Fate/Grand Order also runs a notoriously ruthless gacha framework. Hard pity sits at a massive 330 pulls (900 Saint Quartz) with a high 0.8% rate-up chance, but pity does not carry over between banners and resets the moment you hit the featured 5-star Servant. Craft Essences share the same banner pool, though there are no separate weapon banners to split your funds.

Sure, the turn-based combat for this mobile gacha is simple, but the team-building aspect has got some depth to it. Just brace yourself, because rare pulls will still feel like a divine miracle given the brutal odds.

My Verdict: Fate/Grand Order is a must-download mobile gacha game for JRPG fans who value narrative and character above all else. If you don’t mind grinding and can handle the brutal gacha odds, you’re looking at hundreds of hours of high-quality content. Godspeed on your pulls, though.

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14. Epic Seven [Best For Competitive Team Building & PvP]

Type of Game Strategy RPG, Anime Cinematic Platforms Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows Release Year 2018 Developer Smilegate Megaport Publisher Smilegate Gacha/Monetization Focus Character, Artifacts, Skins

Epic Seven is a min-maxer’s paradise built around deep team composition, gear optimization, and some of the best turn-based RPG combat in the gacha genre. You can automate routine farming, but harder PvE and competitive PvP still demand smart builds, careful team planning, and plenty of manual decisions.

In this popular gacha game, optimizing your heroes’ gear is just as important as actually reading their kit and using their skills properly. The gear grind is intense and is centered around finding the perfect weapons and armor with randomized substats.

A dual-gacha system with strict 120-pull hard pity awaits you on Covenant banners and 200-pull hard pity on Mystic banners, both featuring a 100% guaranteed featured unit (no 50/50s) with pity carrying over across limited rotation banners.

Pro tip Build a dedicated Wyvern 13 hunt team (using accessible units like Muwi, Sigret, and Furious) as early as possible.

While there are no separate weapon banners, high-level F2P progression requires strict resource management. Climbing the ranks in high-stakes competitive modes like World Arena (RTA) and the Epic Seven World Arena Championship demands continuous gear farming and targeted pulls.

Personally, I loved how competitive PvP is so mechanically sound that there’s even an active esports scene held by the publisher themselves annually, which shows just how passionate they are about their game and community, despite the game’s age.

My Verdict: Epic Seven is a must-play top gacha game for tactical anime RPG players who love deep systems and aren’t afraid of a serious grind. If you enjoy theory-crafting team comps and obsessing over stat rolls, congrats: you’ve just found your next major time sink.

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15. Persona 5: The Phantom X [Best Persona-Style School Life Sim]

Type of Game Turn-Based RPG, Urban Fantasy Platforms Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows Release Year 2025 Developer Black Wings Game Studio, Perfect World Games Publisher Sega, Atlus Gacha/Monetization Focus Character, Persona, Weapon

Persona 5: The Phantom X is a full-scale mobile gacha adaptation of one of the best JRPGs ever made. I played this one at launch, and right from the moment that slick, jazzy soundtrack hits, I just knew I was in for an absolute banger and one of the best gacha games around.

Although this spinoff doesn’t exactly match up against the OG blow-for-blow, this popular gacha still captures the same style, attitude, and visual flair of Persona 5. You’ll manage your school life and social stats by day, and dive into the Metaverse at night to steal hearts. The combat is a Persona-signature turn-based combat system: it’s fast, flashy, and revolves around exploiting weaknesses to set up All-Out Attacks.

Pro tip Prioritize unlocking “One More” turn chains by using cheap, single-target elemental skills to knock down all vulnerable enemies.

Persona 5: The Phantom X has a gacha model with a familiar HoYoverse-style structure featuring an 80-pull hard pity on limited character banners with a standard 50/50 system and full pity carryover across banners. F2P progression is surprisingly smooth as Phantom Thieves remain fully effective at Awareness level 0 without needing duplicate pulls.

It’s shockingly polished for a mobile gacha game and feels like a premium console experience you can play anywhere. And if you loved the original, you’re going to feel right at home with the new cast of Phantom Thieves.

My Verdict: If you’re a fan of the original game or high-school life simulators combined with deep JRPG combat, download Persona 5: The Phantom X immediately.

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16. Honkai Impact 3rd [Best For Intense 3D Combat & HoYo-Quality Lore]

Type of Game Action RPG, Hack and Slash Platforms Microsoft Windows, Android, iOS, macOS, iPadOS Release Year 2018 Developer miHoYo (HoYoverse) Publisher HoYoverse Gacha/Monetization Focus Character, Weapon, Stigmata, Skins

Stepping into the futuristic sci-fi battlefield of Honkai Impact 3rd will make you realize it’s not your average mobile gacha game.

This is a dedicated action-RPG experience built purely for die-hard real-time combat and social sim fans. For this title, the hack-and-slash combat is the star of the show. It’s frantic, flashy, and unbelievably satisfying. You’re dodging, parrying, and chaining combos with insane production value. Its narrative is darker and deeper than most AAA games.

Pro tip Build your team around Quick Time Event combat triggers.

While its earlier era was notorious for complex multi-banner gearing, modern updates have significantly streamlined this top gacha game’s monetization framework. Battlesuit banners feature a direct 90-pull hard pity with 100% featured guarantees (no 50/50 loses) and full pity carryover between banners. Equipment banners run on a 60-pull pity for signature weapons without off-rate spooks. F2P progression in this popular gacha game is remarkably smooth for completing story content and mid-tier competitive modes.

My Verdict: Honkai Impact 3rd walked so Zenless Zone Zero could run. If you’re fed up with gachas with static combat and want something that actually moves your fingers, this is it.

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17. Arknights: Endfield [Best for Automated Industry Production and Base Building]

Type of Game Action RPG Platforms Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, Android, iOS, GeForce NOW. Release Year 2026 Developer Hypergryph Publisher Hypergryph, GRYPHLINE Gacha/Monetization Focus Character, Weapon

Step onto the desolate surface of Talos II in Arknights: Endfield, and you’ll realize this isn’t just another tower-defense title. Hypergryph traded in the classic grid maps for a gorgeous, fully 3D RPG that bridges high-stakes squad combat with deep industrial factory management.

You lead a four-character squad into real-time battles where positioning, elemental reactions, and skill combo chains dictate the flow of combat. But half the magic happens outside of battle: you’ll spend hours expanding the Automated Integrated Factory network, setting up power grids, logistics pipelines, and resource harvesters across the wasteland to craft your own endgame gear and consumables.

Pro tip Never pull on a limited character banner unless you have at least 120 pulls saved up.

This popular gacha game employs a unique hybrid gacha model. Limited character banners feature an 80-pull hard pity for a 6-star unit on a 50/50 system (with soft pity starting around 65 pulls). While the 80-pull counter and 50/50 state carry over across limited banners, a guaranteed featured character spark at 120 pulls does not carry over. Weapon banners operate on a separate 40-pull pity system. F2P progression is viable since your automated base production supplies top-tier gear, and low-rarity operators perform exceptionally well when built into synergistic elemental team comps.

My Verdict: Arknights: Endfield is an absolute home run for action RPG fans who love strategic team synergies, and truly one of the best gacha games out there. If you want a deep, atmospheric sci-fi adventure that treats your brain like an engineer’s, this is a must-play mobile gacha game.

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18. Limbus Company [Best For Dark Themes & Lore]

Type of Game Turn-Based RPG, Deckbuilder Platforms Microsoft Windows, Android, iOS Release Year 2023 Developer Project Moon Publisher Project Moon Gacha/Monetization Focus Identity (Character Variant/Skin), E.G.O (Skill)

As you can probably tell from my previous entries, I’m no stranger to thematically or narratively darker gacha titles.

Limbus Company, however, is in a league of its own. No cheery anime adventure in this mobile gacha game, just a brutal, deeply engaging dive into moral ambiguity and monster-slaying. The combat uses a unique coin-flip system mixed with team-based mechanics. Strategy is key, but luck can always change the tide.

Pro tip Treat the Mirror Dungeon as your primary source of character acquisition rather than hoarding Lunacy for pulls.

While traditional extraction banners feature a 200-pull hard pity, the true centerpiece of this top gacha game’s monetization is the Dispenser system. Pulling duplicates awards character-specific Egoshards, but F2P players can easily farm nominal Egoshard Crate rewards directly from the infinitely repeatable Mirror Dungeon mode. Spending 400 shards allows you to directly craft any 3-star Identity or E.G.O skill of your choice without spending any premium currency, making it easily one of the most generous, paywall-free character acquisition models in the entire genre.

My Verdict: If you appreciate niche mobile gacha games with heavy lore, mature themes, and gameplay that rewards smart resource allocation over raw pulling power, Limbus Company is going to be one of the best gacha games for you.

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19. One Piece Treasure Cruise [Best For One Piece & Old-School Gacha Fans]

Type of Game Turn-Based RPG, Tap-Battle Platforms Android, iOS Release Year 2015 Developer KLab Games, Bandai Namco Entertainment Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Gacha/Monetization Focus Character

One Piece Treasure Cruise holds a very special place in my heart because it’s the first gacha I’ve ever played. That makes this top gacha the gateway that led to my years-long admiration (and definitely not crippling addiction) for the genre.

It’s an amazing long-running anime game that brilliantly adapts the series’ massive cast and epic storyline and pairing it with tap-timing, turn-based battles requiring rhythm and precision. Getting powerful characters is easy in this popular gacha game (especially with all the freebies you get that usually come with older gachas), but optimizing your crew to take on the most difficult raids is where the real fun starts. You’ll have to strategize over team synergy and the special abilities of your chosen crew members.

Pro tip Learn the exact timing of your crew’s attack animations to consistently land “PERFECT” hits.

Monetization for this top gacha game centers around multi-step Sugo-Fest banners rather than a traditional modern pity system. Pull thresholds grant guaranteed 6-star Super Sugo-Fest Exclusives at specific multi-pull steps, but step counts do not carry over once a banner ends. F2P progression remains accessible thanks to a massive steady flow of free Rainbow Gems, vast roster diversity, and powerful farmable units, though competitive modes require pulling specific boosted Legend units and duplicate Level Limit Break upgrades to maximize your scores.

You’ll also benefit from how incredibly generous this mobile gacha is. Spending real cash on a paid pack isn’t necessary if you want to enjoy the core content or to collect a huge roster of high-tier units. I tried it out again recently, and the developers made it so easy to get free heroes compared to when I started that I’m actually envious of anyone who’s only making their accounts now.

My Verdict: If you’re a fan of One Piece (who isn’t at this point?) and love deep team-building strategy, check this top gacha game out.

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20. Love and Deepspace [Best Dating Simulation]

Type of Game Dating simulation, action RPG Platforms Android, iOS Release Year 2024 Developer Papergames, Infold Games Publisher Infold Games Gacha/Monetization Focus Memories, Cards, Outfits

If you ever thought romantic visual novels were strictly passive text-scrollers, our final entry for our best gacha games list is here to prove you wrong. Developed by InFold Games, Love and Deepspace is the most popular gacha dating simulation around. It blends high-budget 3D romance simulation with fully real-time action-RPG combat, delivered almost entirely in a stunning first-person perspective.

You play as a Deepspace Hunter in the sci-fi metropolis of Linkon City, fighting alien monsters called Wanderers alongside your male companions in this mobile gacha game. You seamlessly shift between dynamic action and intimate immersion: one moment you’re executing dodge-counters and dual-wielding weapons, and the next you’re customizing interactive 3D dates.

Pro tip Prioritize matching the elemental “Stellacrum” requirements of each battle over raw card stats.

This popular gacha game runs a framework that heavily mimics modern HoYoverse systems. Limited character memory banners feature a 70-pull hard pity with a standard 50/50 system and full pity carryover across limited banners. F2P progression is remarkably simple for clearing main story chapters and interactive dating content, but pushing end-game combat trials requires building color-matched Memory sets for each male lead.

My Verdict: Love and Deepspace is a groundbreaking release and is the best gacha game for anyone craving a high-production romance game that doesn’t sacrifice real-time gameplay.

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Best Gacha Games at a Glance

Game Best For Combat Platforms F2P Friendliness Genshin Impact Open-World Exploration Real-time action PC, PS4/5, Xbox, Mobile Good Wuthering Waves Open-World With High-Action Combat Real-time action Microsoft Windows, Android, iOS, PS5 Great Honkai: Star Rail Fast-Paced Turn-Based Combat & Rich Story Turn-based Microsoft Windows, PS5, Android, iOS Great Zenless Zone Zero Fast-Paced Combat & Memorable Characters Real-time action Microsoft Windows, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Android, iOS Great Arknights Strategic depth and tower defense gameplay Real-time tower defense Android, iOS, Windows Good Umamusume: Pretty Derby RNG Addicts & Sports/Idol Gacha Enthusiasts Auto-run strategy Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows Moderate Guardian Tales Story & 2D Pixel Anime Aesthetics Real-time action Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch Excellent Nikke: Goddess of Victory Stellar Character Design & Animations Third-person arcade shooter Microsoft Windows, Android, iOS Good Punishing: Gray Raven Stylish & Challenging Combat Real-time action / Orb ping Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows Excellent Fire Emblem Heroes Strategic Grid Combat Turn-based strategy grid Android, iOS Good Infinity Nikki Dress-Up Mechanics With Fashion Rarities Real-time platforming & puzzle Microsoft Windows, PS5, Android, iOS Great Another Eden Classic JRPG Fans Turn-based JRPG Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows Excellent Fate/Grand Order Outstanding Story Depth Turn-based card selection Android, iOS Good Epic Seven Anime Visuals & E-Sports Level Turn-Based Combat Turn-based tactical Android, iOS Good Persona 5: The Phantom X Best Persona-Style School Life Sim Turn-based weakness exploit Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows Good Honkai Impact 3rd Intense 3D Combat & HoYo-Quality Lore Real-time hack-and-slash Microsoft Windows, Android, iOS Good Arknights: Endfield Automated Industry Production and Base Building Real-time action-RPG Android, iOS, Windows Great Limbus Company Dark Themes & Lore Turn-based coin flip Microsoft Windows, Android, iOS Exceptional One Piece Treasure Cruise One Piece & Old-School Gacha Fans Turn-based tap-timing Android, iOS Good Love and Deepspace Dating Simulation Real-time action-RPG Android, iOS Great

Upcoming Gacha Games

Here are three upcoming mobile gacha games worth keeping on your radar:

Azur Promilia (TBA): An ambitious fantasy open-world RPG from the creators of Azur Lane that combines character combat with creature-taming. Expect vibrant exploration, farming elements, and companion-assisted battle mechanics in a lush, magical world. Solo Leveling: KARMA (2026): A top-down action RPG spin-off based on the iconic webtoon series. Players can dive into fast-paced dungeon crawling, recruiting iconic hunters and leveraging shadow summoning tactics to clear high-tier raids. Sea of Remnants (2026): Developed by the team behind Identity V, this dark fantasy seafaring gacha blends tactical grid-based naval combat with island exploration, crew recruitment, and mysterious ocean survival mechanics.

Existing gacha games are just getting better and better over time, while upcoming new releases from both new and veteran developers are showing a bright future for the genre. Our list was made to help you choose the gacha that’ll suit you best.

My Overall Verdict on the Best Gacha Games

For gamers only jumping onto the gacha bandwagon now, it would be an understatement to say that you’ll have an absurd amount of options to choose from, considering how profitable and saturated the market for these games is.

Now, in case you need a brief rundown of my recommendations, here are a few of the best gacha games you need to try, based on various preferences:

For the Definitive Gacha Experience → Genshin Impact . This game set the standard for the entire genre by combining a massive, beautiful open world with deep elemental combat and unmatched production values.

This game set the standard for the entire genre by combining a massive, beautiful open world with deep elemental combat and unmatched production values. For Hardcore Action in an Open-World → Wuthering Waves . Kuro Games cooked a punishing, high-skill combat ceiling and an Echo collection mechanic into their vast world for Genshin refugees and gacha newbies to conquer.

Kuro Games cooked a punishing, high-skill combat ceiling and an Echo collection mechanic into their vast world for Genshin refugees and gacha newbies to conquer. For Gacha Beginners → Zenless Zone Zero . The stylish, enclosed levels and fast-paced combat make it the perfect, less-overwhelming entry point to a high-quality gacha.

The stylish, enclosed levels and fast-paced combat make it the perfect, less-overwhelming entry point to a high-quality gacha. For Tactical Strategy Minds → Arknights . Intense tower-defense strategy awaits, where winning high-difficulty maps demands precise positioning, skill timing, and genuine tactical problem-solving rather than just raw character stats.

→ . Intense tower-defense strategy awaits, where winning high-difficulty maps demands precise positioning, skill timing, and genuine tactical problem-solving rather than just raw character stats. For Sports Sim & Stat-Management Fans → Umamusume: Pretty Derby. It ditches traditional active combat for deep, rogue-lite roguelike training simulations. Balancing workloads, managing moods, and theorycrafting stat inheritances turns every race into a high-stakes payoff.

Choose the best gacha games that intrigue you the most, and download and install them ASAP. Happy pulling!

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