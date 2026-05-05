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If you’ve been searching for how to get Metal Slug Tactics free, this guide covers a legitimate method that works: Snakzy, a rewards app that lets you earn coins by completing mobile game offers and redeem them for a Steam gift card covering the $24.99 price. No credit card required, no piracy, no sketchy third-party downloads.

This article focuses on legitimate methods only. Unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrents are illegal and put your Steam account at risk of a permanent ban, not to mention the malware exposure. The guide covers the full game overview, pricing breakdown, platform availability, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy process, an Eneba discount alternative, legality, and FAQs.

Game Info Details Game price $24.99 (Steam). Lowest seen: ~30% off, approx. $17.49 Metacritic rating 77 critic / 6.8 user. Steam: Very Positive (83% of 3,500+ reviews) Genre Tactical RPG, Turn-Based Strategy, Roguelite, Pixel Art, Retro Developers Leikir Studio Publishers Dotemu Time to earn: Main story ~15 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~25 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~45 hours

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How To Get Metal Slug Tactics Free: Full Game Overview

Metal Slug Tactics is one of those rare franchise spin-offs that earns its place on merit. Leikir Studio reimagined SNK’s iconic run-and-gun series as a tactical roguelite, and the result holds a 77 on Metacritic with a Very Positive (83% of 3,500+ reviews) rating on Steam. Those numbers reflect a title that sold an estimated 500,000+ copies across all platforms within its first three months, a strong figure for an indie tactical RPG releasing into a crowded genre.

Metal Slug Tactics launched on November 5, 2024, published by Dotemu and developed by the French studio Leikir Studio, a small team that spent significant time ensuring the pixel art stayed faithful to the original SNK work. The game draws on three clear inspirations: the run-and-gun arcade DNA of the Metal Slug series, the tactical roguelite grid combat of Into the Breach, and the accessible turn-based structure of Advance Wars. If any of those resonate with you, this title was built for your taste.

Content depth is solid for a $24.99 price point. Main story completions average around 15 hours, players who explore side objectives push toward 25 hours, and full 100% completionist runs extend to roughly 45 hours. The protagonist roster is anchored by Marco Rossi, the Peregrine Falcon Squad leader and Metal Slug series veteran, now commanding tactical squads on an isometric grid rather than running through side-scrolling levels. Alongside him are Tarma Roving, Eri Kasamoto, and Fio Germi, each carrying unique weapon loadouts and special abilities drawn directly from their arcade originals. The setting transplants the Metal Slug universe into procedurally generated pixel-art campaign maps, with General Morden‘s rebellion providing the familiar backdrop of military chaos, alien encounters, and rebel infantry.

I’ve been following indie tactical releases closely in 2025 and 2026, and Metal Slug Tactics stands out for the quality of its moment-to-moment combat clarity and the strength of its visual craft, two areas where smaller studios often cut corners but Leikir Studio clearly did not.

How Much Does Metal Slug Tactics Cost?

Metal Slug Tactics is priced at $24.99 on Steam, where it has held that price since its November 2024 launch. The historical low on record sits at approximately $17.49, reached during a roughly 30% off promotional sale. Dotemu tends to discount its catalogue titles during major Steam seasonal events, so another sale window at summer or winter is a reasonable expectation. At the time of writing, $24.99 is the checkout price.

For anyone who does not want to wait on a sale, the Snakzy method sidesteps the current price entirely. You bank enough coins through mobile game offers to cover a $50 Steam gift card, which clears Metal Slug Tactics‘s $24.99 price and leaves $25.01 in your wallet for a future indie pickup.

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Metal Slug Tactics Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 77 critic / 6.8 user PS5 76 critic / 7.0 user Xbox 75 critic / 6.5 user Switch 78 critic / 7.2 user

Metal Slug Tactics is available on PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The game launched simultaneously across all platforms in November 2024, with the Nintendo Switch version leading the Metacritic platform scores slightly at 78. The Snakzy method applies to the Steam PC version, as coins are redeemed for Steam gift cards used to make a standard Steam purchase.

Metal Slug Tactics System Requirements

Metal Slug Tactics runs on a custom proprietary engine built by Leikir Studio, and the pixel-art aesthetic means the hardware bar is well within reach for most setups.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-6600 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600 RAM 8 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 5 GB 5 GB

Most gaming PCs from the last eight to ten years will handle Metal Slug Tactics without issue. The GPU floor is a GTX 660, well below current mid-range hardware. If you are targeting 1080p at 60 FPS, the recommended spec asks for a GTX 1060 or equivalent; an SSD is also recommended for smoother load times.

Metal Slug Tactics Mechanics

The core loop of Metal Slug Tactics works around a three-person squad selected from the Metal Slug roster. You navigate procedurally generated tactical maps across a roguelite campaign, fight turn-based battles on isometric grids using the series’ iconic weapons and vehicles, and unlock persistent upgrades between runs that carry your squad forward across successive attempts.

Marco Rossi, Tarma Roving, Eri Kasamoto, and Fio Germi each bring distinct weapon loadouts and special abilities from their arcade originals. Each character’s on-grid identity is clear: some favour ranged suppression, others apply close-quarters pressure, and support-oriented options enable different squad compositions. The combat system actively rewards aggressive positioning. Staying on the offensive charges the adrenaline meter, which unlocks sync attacks between squad members for burst damage windows that passive playstyles cannot access.

The roguelite campaign structure means no two runs unfold the same way. Branching map paths let you choose between combat nodes, shops, and risk/reward detours. Permanent meta-progression between runs ensures early failures still move you forward: unlocked characters and upgrades persist even when a campaign ends badly, steadily expanding your toolkit for the next attempt.

The Metal Slug setting feeds directly into mission variety. General Morden‘s rebellion brings the series’ familiar mix of military hardware, alien encounters, and rebel infantry across the pixel-art maps. Each enemy type behaves differently on the isometric grid, and the game pulls recognizable Metal Slug units into the turn-based context in ways that feel both nostalgic and mechanically distinct. Difficulty ramps clearly as runs progress, with later maps demanding tight squad coordination and precise use of sync windows rather than raw aggression.

Metal Slug Tactics Top Features

✅ Metal Slug meets tactical RPG: The beloved run-and-gun series reimagined as a roguelite on an isometric grid, pulling the franchise’s visual identity and character roster into Into the Breach-style positional combat.

✅ Classic character roster with unique loadouts: Marco, Tarma, Eri, Fio, and additional unlockable characters each bring distinct weapon setups and special abilities drawn directly from the arcade originals.

✅ Roguelite campaign structure: Procedurally generated mission maps with branching paths, shop stops, and persistent meta-upgrades between runs keep replayability high across many hours of play.

✅ Award-winning pixel art animation: Leikir Studio hand-animated every sprite to match SNK’s original pixel quality, producing some of the most praised 2D animation in recent indie gaming.

✅ Sync attacks and adrenaline system: Aggressive positioning charges an adrenaline meter that unlocks coordinated attacks between squad members, rewarding offense over passive play.

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How To Get Metal Slug Tactics Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app for Android and iOS where users complete offers, download apps, fill surveys, and play partner games to earn coins. No credit card is required at any stage. This is a time-investment model: you trade time completing offers for coins that convert into real Steam gift card value.

Here is how to get Metal Slug Tactics free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $24.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $24.99 or more Buy Metal Slug Tactics on Steam: use the gift card to buy Metal Slug Tactics on Steam

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies, so you need to build past that before your first cash-out. A $50 Steam gift card covers Metal Slug Tactics‘s $24.99 price and leaves $25.01 for your next purchase. Offers and availability vary by region.

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Get Metal Slug Tactics Cheaper With Eneba

Not every player wants to wait on offer milestones. For anyone who wants Metal Slug Tactics right now, Eneba offers discounted Steam keys at prices significantly below the official $24.99 rate. Keys are available from around $10 to $18, saving up to 60% compared to the Steam storefront. The key is redeemed directly on Steam and gives you a permanent, legitimate licence identical to a direct purchase. No grey-market risk, no piracy, just a discounted code from a trusted marketplace.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards: here is the closest card above Metal Slug Tactics‘s price.

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Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is straightforward: select a product, pay, receive a game key or gift card code. All three paths (free via Snakzy, discounted key from Eneba, or discounted Steam gift card from Eneba) result in a legitimate, permanent copy of Metal Slug Tactics on Steam.

Is It Legal to Get Metal Slug Tactics Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to get Metal Slug Tactics free is 100% legal. The process is transparent: Snakzy pays you in coins for completing mobile game offers, advertisers fund those payouts, and once you reach the cashout threshold you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card. You use that gift card to make a standard Steam purchase at Metal Slug Tactics‘s full $24.99 price. Dotemu receives full payment. The licence is permanent and tied to your Steam account, identical to any direct purchase.

What to avoid: unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, torrents, and grey-market key sources with no paper trail. These routes are illegal. Cracked copies carry a real malware risk that can damage your system. Unofficial keys from unverified sources risk permanent Steam account bans and leave you with no legitimate licence. Leikir Studio and Dotemu are harmed directly by piracy on every copy that bypasses a legitimate sale.

The Snakzy path is a legitimate way to get there. Dotemu gets paid, you get a clean licence, and there is no legal grey area anywhere in the process.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Metal Slug Tactics Free

Metal Slug Tactics is one of the stronger tactical roguelite releases of 2024, backed by a 77 on Metacritic, a Very Positive Steam rating, and an estimated 500,000+ copies sold in its first three months. At $24.99, it is a fair price for what you get, but if budget is a constraint, the Snakzy method removes the cost entirely. Budget-conscious gamers, players with a long wishlist, and anyone who does not want to wait for the next Steam sale are the obvious fits.

The path forward is simple: download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, build toward the $35 cashout threshold, and cash out for a $50 Steam gift card that clears Metal Slug Tactics‘s price with room to spare. If you would rather pay now, Eneba keys for Metal Slug Tactics start from around $10. Both paths end with a legitimate copy in your library. Once your gift card is ready, how to get Metal Slug Tactics free is just a checkout away.

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