Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you want to know how to get Risk of Rain 2 free, Snakzy is the method that makes it possible. Risk of Rain 2 costs $24.99 on Steam, and that price keeps a lot of players on the fence outside of a sale window. Snakzy is a rewards app where you complete mobile game offers and cash out the earned coins as Steam gift cards. No credit card required, no grey-market key sites, no piracy.

This guide focuses on legitimate methods only. No cracks, ROM downloads, or unofficial sites. Those routes carry real risks: malware and Steam account bans. What follows covers the full game overview, pricing, platform availability, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy walkthrough, an Eneba discount option, a legality section, and FAQs. Read through and find the option that fits your situation.

Game Info Details Game price $24.99 (Steam). Lowest seen: ~$9.99 (~60% off) Metacritic rating 85 critic / 8.5 user. Steam: Overwhelmingly Positive (96% of 145,000+ reviews) Genre Action, Roguelike, Third Person Shooter, Roguelite, Co-op, Multiplayer, Indie Developers Hopoo Games Publishers Gearbox Publishing Time to beat: main story ~8 hours (first loop clear) Time to beat: main + extras ~30 hours Time to beat: completionist ~100 hours

★ Get Risk of Rain 2 Free Snakzy Download Snakzy today

How To Get Risk of Rain 2 Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Risk of Rain 2 since its Steam Early Access launch in March 2019, and the reception it has built over six years is still striking. Hopoo Games’ third-person roguelite has sold over 7 million copies across all platforms, peaked at more than 112,000 concurrent Steam players, and holds an 85 critic score and 8.5 user score on Metacritic. On Steam alone, it carries an Overwhelmingly Positive rating from over 145,000 reviews, a near-unanimous verdict placing it alongside Hades and Dead Cells as one of the standout roguelites of its generation.

Risk of Rain 2 is a third-person action roguelite developed by Hopoo Games and published by Gearbox Publishing. It left Early Access and launched in full on August 11, 2020, after a well-received Early Access period beginning in March 2019. The game made a striking leap from its 2D predecessor, Risk of Rain (2013), by moving to a full 3D third-person perspective while keeping the multiplicative item stacking and relentless difficulty scaling that defined the original.

You play as one of 14+ playable Survivors, each with a unique ability kit, and fight through procedurally generated stages on the alien world of Petrichor V. Items stack without a cap, the difficulty timer accelerates constantly, and no two runs are identical. That combination of build freedom, escalating chaos, and 4-player online co-op has kept Risk of Rain 2 in active rotation for millions of players. First loop clear runs to about 8 hours; serious completionists can push past 100 hours before unlocking everything the game has to offer.

How Much Does Risk of Rain 2 Cost?

Risk of Rain 2 is currently priced at $24.99 on Steam. That price has held consistently since the full August 2020 launch, making it a stable mid-range price point for a roguelite with substantial replay value. The game’s historical low on Steam reached approximately $9.99 (roughly 60% off) during past seasonal sales. Hopoo Games and Gearbox Publishing typically include it in major Steam seasonal events, so a deep discount is realistic if you are prepared to wait.

That said, waiting for a sale is not your only option. Snakzy is a rewards app that sidesteps the current $24.99 price entirely. You earn Steam gift card credit by completing mobile game offers, and once your balance covers the required amount, Risk of Rain 2 costs you nothing out of pocket. The rest of this guide walks through exactly how to make that happen.

★ Earn $27.70 in just 6.5 days Snakzy Download Snakzy today

Risk of Rain 2 Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 85 critic / 8.5 user. Steam: Overwhelmingly Positive (96% of 145,000+ reviews) PS4 82 critic Xbox One 82 critic Nintendo Switch 80 critic / 8.0 user

Risk of Rain 2 is available on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and was previously available on Google Stadia (now discontinued). PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners can run the game via backward compatibility, though no native next-gen version has been released. The PC version holds the strongest critical standing at 85 critic / 8.5 user on Metacritic, with PS4 and Xbox One versions at 82 and the Nintendo Switch version at 80 critic / 8.0 user. Since Snakzy pays out Steam gift cards, this method applies to the PC version on Steam.

Risk of Rain 2 System Requirements

Built on Unity, Risk of Rain 2 is not a demanding game by modern standards. It targets a broad hardware range, and most gaming PCs from the last eight to ten years will handle it without issue.

Component Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 64-bit Windows 7 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3-6100 / AMD FX-8350 Intel Core i5-4670K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X RAM 4 GB 4 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 580 / AMD Radeon HD 7870 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 / AMD Radeon HD 7970 DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 4 GB available space 4 GB available space

A mid-range PC from the last decade handles Risk of Rain 2 at 1080p with stable framerates. The broadband internet requirement only applies to online co-op sessions: solo play works fully offline.

Risk of Rain 2 Mechanics

Risk of Rain 2 drops you onto Petrichor V, a hostile procedurally generated alien world, as one of 14+ playable Survivors: Commando, Huntress, MUL-T, Engineer, Artificer, Mercenary, REX, Loader, Acrid, Captain, Bandit, Heretic, Railgunner, and Void Fiend. Each Survivor has a distinct ability kit and power curve, making character selection a meaningful choice that shapes the entire run.

The core loop is straightforward to learn and hard to walk away from. You fight through a stage, collect items dropped by enemies and found in chests, activate the teleporter to spawn the stage boss, defeat it, and advance. Items stack without limit. Stack 10 Soldier’s Syringes and your attack speed multiplies; land 7 Lens-Maker’s Glasses and your critical hit chance climbs toward near-certainty. This multiplicative stacking is what separates Risk of Rain 2 from most roguelites, creating build escalation that goes from functional to screen-clearing to outright absurd within a single run.

Difficulty scales with the in-game clock rather than a static setting. The longer a run goes, the stronger enemies become. This creates a persistent central tension: farm more items and money at the cost of time, or push forward before enemies outscale you. That decision never disappears, and it keeps every stage alive with genuine stakes.

Risk of Rain 2 supports up to four players in online co-op. Shared teleporter events, item decisions, and coordinated boss fights add a layer of chaos and coordination that the solo experience cannot replicate. At 8 hours to first loop clear, 30 hours for the major content, and 100 hours for full completion, there is a very large amount of game here for $24.99.

Risk of Rain 2 Top Features

✅ 96% Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam: One of the highest-rated games on Steam with over 145,000 reviews, placing it alongside Hades and Dead Cells as a benchmark for the action roguelite genre.

✅ Multiplicative item stacking: Items stack without limit and interact in unexpected combinations, creating build escalation where stacking 10 Soldier’s Syringes or 7 Lens-Maker’s Glasses turns any Survivor into a screen-clearing force by stage five.

✅ 14+ unique Survivors: Each character plays fundamentally differently: Loader uses grappling-fist melee, Engineer places turrets strategically, Huntress has auto-aim mobility, and Mercenary relies on invincibility-frame swordplay, ensuring hundreds of hours of variety across a single roster.

✅ 4-player online co-op: The full game supports up to four players online, with shared teleporter events, item distribution decisions, and boss fights that scale well with larger groups.

✅ Survivors of the Void DLC: The major paid expansion adds Railgunner and Void Fiend as playable Survivors, new Void enemies and items, an alternate final boss, and Simulacrum endless mode, making it the most substantial post-launch content addition in the game’s history.

★ New users get a $10 welcome bonus Snakzy Download Snakzy today

How To Get Risk of Rain 2 Free With Snakzy

If you want to get Risk of Rain 2 free without spending your own money, Snakzy is a legitimate way to do it. Snakzy is a free rewards app where users earn coins by completing mobile game offers: downloading apps, hitting playtime milestones, filling surveys, or watching short videos. No credit card required, no grey-market transactions. This requires time rather than money: coins accumulate through offer completion, and once you reach the required balance, you redeem for a Steam gift card.

Here is how to get Risk of Rain 2 free step by step:

Download Snakzy — available free on iOS and Android; create an account in under a minute Browse available offers — open the Earn tab and pick offers that match your time budget: quick surveys, free game installs, or higher-paying milestone offers Complete offers to earn coins — each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track your progress toward the $24.99 target inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card — once your balance hits the required threshold, go to the Rewards section and select a Steam Wallet Gift Card; the $50 denomination covers Risk of Rain 2‘s $24.99 price with $25.01 left over Buy Risk of Rain 2 on Steam — apply the gift card to your Steam account and purchase the game

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up — check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35 — you need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region — check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. The $35 minimum cashout threshold applies, so your balance needs to clear that mark before you can redeem. Earnings and offer availability vary by region: check what is live in your country before committing to a specific offer.

★ Cash out and buy Risk of Rain 2 on Steam Snakzy Download Snakzy today

Get Risk of Rain 2 Cheaper With Eneba

Not everyone wants to wait for Snakzy coins to accumulate. For readers who prefer an immediate purchase, Eneba sells discounted Risk of Rain 2 Steam keys at prices that typically run between $3 and $8 , a saving of roughly 68% to 88% off the $24.99 official Steam price. Eneba is a trusted digital marketplace where keys are legitimate and permanently tied to your Steam account on redemption. The difference between this and Snakzy comes down to speed: Eneba gets you into the game today for a reduced cost, while Snakzy takes a few days of offer completion but costs nothing at all.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Risk of Rain 2 PUBLISHER $24.99 YOUR PRICE FROM $8.37 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ DISCOUNT -67% Get Risk of Rain 2 Cheaper on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Risk of Rain 2‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL Steam Wallet Gift Card $50 PUBLISHER $50 YOUR PRICE FROM $49.99 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Buy Steam Wallet Gift Card $50 on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. The process is simple: pick a product, complete checkout, and receive your game key or gift card code. All three options result in a legitimate copy of Risk of Rain 2: Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (adds wallet funds for an official Steam purchase).

Is It Legal to Get Risk of Rain 2 Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process is straightforward: Snakzy pays you coins for completing mobile game offers, you exchange those coins for a Steam gift card, and you use that card to make an official Steam purchase. Gearbox Publishing receives full payment for every copy sold this way. The result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to what you get from a standard Steam purchase.

What to avoid: unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrent files. These are illegal. The risks are serious: malware that can damage your system, Steam account bans with no recourse, and no legitimate license. Hopoo Games put years of work into Risk of Rain 2, and piracy directly harms the developers.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to get Risk of Rain 2 free with no legal grey area. You support the developers while keeping your wallet intact.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Risk of Rain 2 Free

Risk of Rain 2 holds an 85 Metacritic critic score, an 8.5 user score, and an Overwhelmingly Positive rating from over 145,000 Steam reviews. Over 7 million copies sold across all platforms. Those numbers speak for themselves. Budget-conscious players, roguelite fans, and anyone building a wishlist of games to grab without full-price purchases all benefit from the Snakzy method.

The practical steps are simple: download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, build your balance past the $35 minimum, and redeem for a $50 Steam gift card. The card covers Risk of Rain 2‘s $24.99 price with $25.01 left in your wallet. Once that gift card is ready, how to get Risk of Rain 2 free is just a checkout away.

★ Start earning Risk of Rain 2 for free today Snakzy Download Snakzy today

FAQs