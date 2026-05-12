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Learning how to get Batman: Arkham Origins free is one of the smartest moves a budget-conscious PC gamer can make in 2026. WB Games Montréal’s open-world prequel currently sits at $19.99 on Steam, but there is a completely legal method to pick it up without spending your own money. Snakzy is a free rewards app that pays you in coins for completing mobile game offers, which you then redeem for a Steam Wallet gift card worth the full price of the game.

This guide has nothing to do with piracy, cracked installers, or unofficial download sites. Those carry real risks: malware and potential Steam account bans. The method here is 100% legal and results in the same permanent licence as a standard Steam purchase. Read on for the game overview, pricing, platforms, system requirements, the Snakzy process, and an Eneba discount option.

Game Info Details Game price $19.99 (Steam). Lowest: approx. 75% off at approx. $4.99 Metacritic rating 74 critic / 6.7 user. Steam: Very Positive (85% of 28,000+ reviews) Genre Action, Adventure, Open World, Superhero, Stealth, Beat ‘Em Up, Third Person Developers WB Games Montréal Publishers Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Time to earn (Main story) ~12 hours Time to earn (Main + Extra content) ~20 hours Time to earn (100% Completionist) ~40 hours

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How To Get Batman: Arkham Origins Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking the Batman: Arkham series for years, and Batman: Arkham Origins remains one of the most underrated entries in the franchise. Released on October 25, 2013, WB Games Montréal’s prequel earned a 74 from critics on Metacritic and a 6.7 user score. Steam sits at Very Positive from over 28,000 player reviews, and estimated sales put the title at over 5 million copies across all platforms.

Batman: Arkham Origins covers a single Christmas Eve night in a younger, more aggressive Batman’s second year of crime-fighting. The Action, Adventure, and Open World structure drops you into a snow-covered Gotham on the night crime lord Black Mask places a bounty on Batman’s head, sending eight of the world’s deadliest assassins after him. It is a prequel to Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009) and Batman: Arkham City (2011), giving newcomers a clean entry point and longtime fans an origin story for characters including the Joker and Bane.

What sets Batman: Arkham Origins apart is the density and quality of its boss encounters. Deathstroke, Bane, Deadshot, Firefly, and four others each arrive with a purpose-built encounter designed around their specific fighting style. The Unreal Engine 3 open world adds atmospheric weight: snow falls across Gotham’s rooftops, neon signs flicker through the storm, and the city feels genuinely dangerous during Batman’s early career. The game was developed by WB Games Montréal separately from Rocksteady Studios, which created Arkham Asylum and Arkham City, yet it successfully extends the gameplay framework while carving out its own tone and narrative territory.

The depth is impressive for a $19.99 game. Batman: Arkham Origins offers roughly 12 hours of main story, expanding to 20 hours with side content, and a full 40 hours for completionists.

How Much Does Batman: Arkham Origins Cost?

Batman: Arkham Origins is currently priced at $19.99 on Steam. The game released in 2013 and has seen significant discounting over its lifetime. Its historical low sits at approximately $4.99, which represents roughly 75% off the regular price. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment tends to include the Arkham catalog in major Steam seasonal sales, so a discount window is usually within a few months’ reach.

That said, if you want Batman: Arkham Origins today, the full $19.99 is the active asking price. The Snakzy method covered in this guide sidesteps that cost entirely. By earning coins through mobile game offers and redeeming them for a Steam Wallet gift card, you can pick up the game for $0 out of pocket. No waiting for a sale, no discount codes, and no grey-market purchases required.

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Batman: Arkham Origins Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 74 critic / 6.7 user; Steam: Very Positive (85% of 28,000+ reviews) PS5 N/A (PS3: 73 critic) Xbox N/A (Xbox 360: 73 critic) Switch N/A

Batman: Arkham Origins launched in 2013 on PC (Steam), PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Wii U. The PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch never received native ports. The PC version on Steam is the most actively played today and received a Games for Windows Live removal update that improved long-term stability. The Snakzy method applies to the Steam PC version: earn coins through the app, cash out for a Steam Wallet gift card, and use it to complete the official Steam purchase.

Batman: Arkham Origins System Requirements

Batman: Arkham Origins runs on Unreal Engine 3 from 2013, so hardware demands are modest by today’s standards. Most mid-range and older gaming rigs will have no trouble meeting even the recommended specs.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows Vista SP2 / 7 / 8 Windows 7 / 8 CPU Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz / AMD Athlon X2 4800+ Intel Core i5 2.4 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 2.8 GHz RAM 2 GB 4 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GTS / AMD Radeon HD 3850, 512MB VRAM NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560 / AMD Radeon HD 6950 DirectX Version 9.0c Version 11 Storage 20 GB 20 GB

Most gaming PCs from the last ten years will run Batman: Arkham Origins at or above the recommended specs. A controller is recommended for combat, as the FreeFlow system was designed with analogue inputs in mind, though keyboard and mouse are fully supported. Broadband internet is required only for the online multiplayer component.

Batman: Arkham Origins Mechanics

The core loop of Batman: Arkham Origins is built around three interlocking systems: FreeFlow combat, Detective Mode investigation, and open-world traversal across a snow-covered Gotham. On a typical session, you might glide between districts using the grappling hook, respond to Gotham P.D. distress calls scattered across the open world, and then confront one of the eight assassin targets in a set-piece boss encounter.

The FreeFlow combat system is refined here with new enemy archetypes. Martial artists break the standard rhythm by countering throws, armored enforcers require gadget-based approaches, and the shock gloves gadget changes the cadence of mixed crowds by temporarily overloading armored enemies. Hand-to-hand boss fights, particularly the Deathstroke encounter in the opening act, are widely considered some of the best in the entire Arkham series.

Detective Mode adds investigative depth that fits the prequel’s tone. Batman at this point in his career is still building his analytical toolkit, and the game uses reconstructed crime scenes to demonstrate that development. You scan evidence, scrub through holographic timelines, and piece together what happened at each location. These sequences are the most developed detective gameplay in the series and contrast clearly with the later games where Batman’s skills are fully established.

Progression runs through both gear upgrades and narrative chapters. XP earned from combat and exploration unlocks passive skills and gadget improvements, while completing the main assassination chain advances the story. The Gotham open world supports a strong optional content layer, including Riddler data packs, Enigma relay tower missions, and the Most Wanted chain, which adds named villain encounters alongside the main campaign. Side objectives tie directly into the prequel setting: some missions fill in the backstory of characters who become recurring allies or enemies in Arkham Asylum and Arkham City.

The Glide Boost mechanic introduced in Batman: Arkham Origins lets Batman regain altitude after a long glide by diving sharply and pulling up to generate momentum. It makes traversal feel genuinely fluid across a map roughly double the size of Arkham City‘s main island.

Batman: Arkham Origins Top Features

✅ Prequel origin story: Set before Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham Origins tells the story of Batman’s first encounter with the Joker and the night that defined his relationship with Gotham’s criminal underworld.

✅ Eight assassin boss fights: Black Mask contracts eight world-class assassins, including Deathstroke, Bane, Deadshot, Copperhead, Firefly, and Shiva, each with a purpose-built encounter designed around their individual fighting style.

✅ Refined FreeFlow combat with new enemy types: The Arkham combat system gains martial artists, armored enforcers, shock glove mechanics, and the remote claw gadget, producing some of the most technically demanding hand-to-hand encounters in the series.

✅ Atmospheric open-world Gotham: A Christmas Eve snow setting with neon-lit streets, falling snow, and a darker visual tone widely praised as the most visually distinctive open world in the Arkham franchise.

✅ Crime scene investigation sequences: Enhanced Detective Mode lets Batman reconstruct crime scenes in full 3D, scrubbing through holographic event timelines to assemble evidence, the most developed detective gameplay in the series.

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How To Get Batman: Arkham Origins Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you earn coins by completing mobile game offers, including installing free apps, hitting in-game milestones, filling out surveys, and watching short videos. No credit card is required and no subscription is needed. This requires time rather than money: every completed offer adds coins to your Snakzy balance, and once you have enough, you cash out for a real Steam Wallet gift card that covers Batman: Arkham Origins‘ $19.99 price.

Here is how to get Batman: Arkham Origins free step by step:

Download Snakzy – available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers – offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins – each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $19.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam Wallet gift card – once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a Steam gift card worth $19.99 or more Buy Batman: Arkham Origins on Steam – apply the gift card and complete your purchase through the Steam storefront

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days. Note that the $35 minimum payout threshold means you accumulate above Batman: Arkham Origins‘ $19.99 price before cashing out, so a single payout covers the game. Offers and availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing to any offer.

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Get Batman: Arkham Origins Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait to build a Snakzy coin balance. For those who want Batman: Arkham Origins right away, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted game keys. The official Steam price is $19.99, but Eneba sellers typically list Batman: Arkham Origins keys from around $2 to $5, which represents a saving of up to 75% off the full price. The key is a legitimate, permanent licence redeemed directly on Steam, the same result as a standard Steam purchase at a fraction of the cost. To claim your key, select the listing on Eneba, complete the purchase, and receive your code to apply to your Steam account.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards: here is the closest card above Batman: Arkham Origins‘ price.

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Eneba prices fluctuate based on seller listings, so check the live page before purchasing. All three methods covered in this guide lead to the same outcome: a legitimate copy of Batman: Arkham Origins tied to your Steam account. Snakzy gets you there for free with a time investment, an Eneba game key gets you there immediately at a heavy discount, and an Eneba gift card adds Steam wallet funds for the official checkout.

Is It Legal to Get Batman: Arkham Origins Free With Snakzy?

Yes, 100% legal. The process works as follows: Snakzy runs mobile game offers on behalf of advertisers, advertisers pay Snakzy when users complete those offers, and Snakzy shares that revenue back to you as coins. You redeem those coins for a real Steam Wallet gift card, then use it to purchase Batman: Arkham Origins at its full $19.99 price on Steam. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment receives full payment. You receive a permanent Steam licence tied to your account, identical to any standard purchase.

Avoid unofficial “free download” sites, cracked installers, and torrent links. These are illegal and carry serious risks: malware capable of damaging your system and Steam account bans that permanently lock you out of your game library. If you lose your account to a ban, you lose access to every game tied to it, not just Batman: Arkham Origins. WB Games Montréal built a substantial game across multiple development years; piracy directly harms the developers and denies them payment they are owed.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to access Batman: Arkham Origins for free. You support the developers, keep your account safe, and no money leaves your pocket.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Batman: Arkham Origins Free

Batman: Arkham Origins is a 74 Metacritic, Very Positive Steam game with over 5 million copies sold and roughly 40 hours of content for completionists. It is the origin story of the Arkham series, home to one of the best collections of boss fights in any open-world action game, and a title that holds up well more than a decade after release. Budget-conscious gamers, Arkham series fans working through the catalog, and anyone who wants a meaty action experience without paying full price will all get strong value from it.

To get started, download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer from the Earn tab, and build your coin balance toward the $35 cashout threshold. Once you clear that, redeem for a $20 Steam Wallet gift card and head to Steam to complete your purchase.

Once you have that gift card ready, how to get Batman: Arkham Origins free is just a checkout away.

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