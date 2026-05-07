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If you are searching for how to get Overcooked! 2 free, Snakzy is the most practical route available right now. Overcooked! 2 is listed at $24.99 on Steam, a price that puts it out of reach for budget-conscious players who want to try it without committing. Snakzy is a free rewards app that lets you earn coins by completing mobile game offers, then redeem those coins for a Steam Wallet gift card that covers the full price. This guide explains exactly how to do it.

This guide covers only legal, legitimate methods. There is no piracy, no cracks, no unofficial “free download” sites here. Those routes carry real risks: malware that can damage your system and potential Steam account bans that permanently lock you out of your library. The Snakzy method ends with an official Steam purchase and a permanent license. Read on for the full game overview, pricing breakdown, platform availability, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy process, discounted Eneba keys, legality, and FAQs.

Game Info Details Game price $24.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 81 critic / 7.8 user; Very Positive (88% of 18,000+ reviews on Steam) Genre Party Game, Local Co-op, Cooking Simulation, Multiplayer, Family Friendly Developers Team17 / Ghost Town Games Publishers Team17 Time to earn – Main story ~6 hours Time to earn – Main + Extra content ~12 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist ~25 hours

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How To Get Overcooked! 2 Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been watching Overcooked! 2 hold its place as one of the most-recommended co-op party games on Steam for years, and the numbers still back it up. Released on August 7, 2018, by Team17 and Ghost Town Games, it has accumulated a Very Positive rating from more than 18,000 players on Steam, with an 88% positive score that has held steady since launch. On Metacritic, the game sits at an 81 critic score and a 7.8 user score, reflecting a broadly loved experience across both critics and the player community. The Overcooked franchise as a whole has sold over 10 million copies, with Overcooked! 2 being the best-selling entry in the series.

What makes Overcooked! 2 stand out is how effectively it converts a simple concept into genuine collaborative chaos. The core loop is cooperative cooking: players divide tasks across a shared kitchen, chopping, cooking, assembling, and serving dishes against a relentless timer. Up to 4 players can play locally or online, with each team member responsible for a section of the workflow as the game throws increasingly absurd obstacles at them. Kitchens move, split apart, flood, and introduce conveyor belts and environmental hazards on a level-by-level basis.

The setting is the Onion Kingdom, a whimsical fantasy world where the Onion King’s chef team must defeat the Unbread by cooking across progressively absurd locations: hot air balloons, haunted mansions, alien planets, and moving rafts. Up to 4 fully customizable chefs play through a campaign that runs roughly 6 hours for the main story and up to 25 hours for completionists. At $24.99, the depth-to-price ratio is strong, and the Snakzy method makes the price entirely optional.

How Much Does Overcooked! 2 Cost?

Overcooked! 2 is currently priced at $24.99 on Steam. Team17 has a strong history of discounting back-catalogue titles during Steam seasonal events. The game has historically reached as low as approximately $6.24 (roughly 75% off) during major sales. The Steam Winter Sale, Summer Sale, and Autumn Sale are all realistic windows if you are prepared to wait.

If you do not want to wait, the Snakzy method sidesteps the current price entirely. You earn coins through mobile game offers, redeem a Steam Wallet gift card, and purchase Overcooked! 2 at full price while spending nothing from your own pocket. The $50 denomination covers Overcooked! 2‘s $24.99 price with $25.01 remaining in your Steam Wallet.

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Overcooked! 2 Platform Availability

Metacritic Rating Details PC 81 critic / 7.8 user PS5 N/A (PS4: 84 critic) Xbox N/A (Xbox One: 85 critic) Switch 83 critic / 8.0 user

Overcooked! 2 is available on PC (Steam, macOS, Linux), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It is one of the few party games to cover every major platform from its generation, making it accessible regardless of what hardware your group plays on. The Nintendo Switch version earns an 83 critic score and 8.0 user score on Metacritic, a consistent result across platform releases.

The Snakzy method applies specifically to the Steam PC version, since Snakzy pays out Steam Wallet gift cards. macOS and Linux builds are also available through Steam, so the method works for all three desktop platforms.

Overcooked! 2 System Requirements

Overcooked! 2 runs on the Unity engine with notably modest hardware requirements. Almost any Windows machine from the last decade can handle it without issues.

Component Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3-2100 / AMD A8-5600K Intel Core i5-650 / AMD A10-5800K RAM 4 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 630 / AMD Radeon HD 6570 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 / AMD Radeon HD 7750 DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 3 GB available space 3 GB available space Additional Broadband internet for online co-op; controller strongly recommended 1080p at 60 FPS; up to 4 controllers for local co-op

The minimum spec is genuinely accessible: a GTX 630 and 4 GB RAM put this within reach of virtually any budget build. A controller is strongly recommended for local co-op play, though keyboard-and-mouse works for solo or online sessions. A broadband connection is required for online co-op with friends.

Overcooked! 2 Mechanics

The core loop of Overcooked! 2 is built around cooperative task division under time pressure. Each level presents a kitchen and a set of recipes. Players split responsibilities on the fly: one person chops ingredients, another manages the stove, someone plates finished dishes, and someone else delivers orders to the counter. The game scores each level by how many orders are completed before the timer expires, awarding 1 to 3 stars based on performance. Three stars requires tight, near-perfect coordination from everyone involved.

The throwing mechanic is the standout addition over the original game. Players can now physically throw ingredients across the kitchen to a teammate rather than walking them over. This single system significantly deepens the strategy involved: identifying efficient throwing lanes, deciding who handles which station based on kitchen layout, and adapting mid-service as the kitchen changes around you.

Kitchen design is where Overcooked! 2 earns its reputation. Stages include kitchens that physically move mid-service, conveyor belts that carry ingredients and plates in directions you did not plan for, portals that teleport players between sections, and environmental hazards introduced at a well-calibrated pace. Early levels ease new players in, while later stages are genuinely demanding even for experienced co-op partners.

The online multiplayer addition over the original Overcooked opened the game to remote play, allowing players to coordinate with friends across the internet rather than requiring everyone on the same couch. Overcooked! 2 also received substantial DLC support over its lifecycle: Surf ‘n’ Turf, Campfire Cook Off, Night of the Hangry Horde, Carnival of Chaos, and seasonal updates added dozens of levels and recipes to the base campaign.

Overcooked! 2 Top Features

✅ 1-4 player cooperative co-op: The game supports up to 4 players locally and online, making it the definitive party game for couples, families, and friend groups who want to share the chaos of running a kitchen together.

✅ Online multiplayer: Unlike the original Overcooked, the sequel adds full online multiplayer so you can coordinate with friends across the internet, rather than requiring everyone on the same couch.

✅ Throwing mechanic: The ability to throw ingredients across the kitchen to teammates is Overcooked! 2‘s signature addition, enabling faster coordination and opening up entirely new layers of kitchen strategy.

✅ Extensive DLC content: Multiple DLC packs, including Surf ‘n’ Turf, Campfire Cook Off, Night of the Hangry Horde, and Carnival of Chaos, extend the base campaign with dozens of additional levels and recipes.

✅ Cross-platform accessibility: Available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, macOS, and Linux with lightweight system requirements, making it a realistic option for players on any major platform or hardware budget.

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How To Get Overcooked! 2 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where users earn coins by completing mobile game offers: installing apps, hitting playtime milestones, completing surveys, and watching short videos. No credit card is required, and no money changes hands on your end. The model is time-based rather than money-based. Every completed offer adds coins to your balance, and once you reach the redemption threshold, you exchange them for a real Steam Wallet gift card.

Here is how to get Overcooked! 2 free step by step:

Download Snakzy: get the app free on Google Play or the App Store and create a free account in under a minute. Browse available offers: open the Earn tab and pick offers that fit your schedule, from quick surveys to higher-paying mobile game milestone offers. Complete offers and bank coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; build toward Overcooked! 2‘s $24.99 target across a few sessions. Redeem for a Steam Wallet gift card: once your balance reaches the cashout threshold, head to the Rewards section and select the $50 Steam Wallet denomination, which covers the game price with $25.01 left over. Buy Overcooked! 2 on Steam: add the gift card code to your Steam Wallet and complete the purchase.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region; check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. The $35 minimum cashout threshold applies before your first redemption. Availability and earning rates vary by region, so check what offers are live in your country before committing to a specific offer.

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Get Overcooked! 2 Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait for coins to build up. If you want Overcooked! 2 today without paying the full $24.99, Eneba is a licensed digital marketplace where discounted Steam keys for the game are available at approximately $2 to $5, representing an up to 80% saving compared to the official Steam price. The key is a legitimate, permanent license redeemed directly in your Steam account, identical to any standard Steam purchase. You select the listing, complete the purchase, receive a code, and redeem it in Steam. No waiting, no time investment required.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Overcooked! 2‘s price.

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Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before purchasing. All three methods result in a legitimate copy of Overcooked! 2: Snakzy (free, requires time), an Eneba game key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba Steam gift card (adds wallet funds for an official Steam purchase).

Is It Legal to Get Overcooked! 2 Free With Snakzy?

The Snakzy method is 100% legal. The process is straightforward: Snakzy pays you in coins for time spent completing mobile game offers. You accumulate coins and exchange them for a real Steam Wallet gift card. You use that gift card to purchase Overcooked! 2 on Steam at its full $24.99 price. Ghost Town Games and Team17 receive full payment for the sale. The result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to any standard purchase. There is no legal grey area in this process.

The routes to avoid are unofficial “free download” sites, cracked executables, and torrent copies of Overcooked! 2. These are illegal. The risks are serious: cracked files frequently contain malware that can damage your PC, and pirated software can trigger a permanent Steam account ban that locks you out of your entire library, not just this one game. Beyond the personal risk, piracy directly harms the developers. Ghost Town Games is a small studio, and lost revenue affects future projects and updates.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to get Overcooked! 2 for free. The developers still get paid, and you keep your account and system intact.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Overcooked! 2 Free

Overcooked! 2 has earned its reputation across every platform it has landed on. An 81 Metacritic score, a Very Positive rating from over 18,000 Steam reviewers, and the best-selling entry in a franchise with over 10 million copies sold is a clear signal. The game rewards genuine teamwork, scales from casual to demanding, and holds up across repeated play sessions with different groups.

The Snakzy method is a straightforward path for anyone who wants Overcooked! 2 for free without spending their own money. Download Snakzy, find a high-value offer, and build toward the $50 Steam gift card that covers the full purchase. On average, users reach their first $27.70 payout in 6.5 days. If you want the game immediately at a steep discount, Eneba has keys available from approximately $2 to $5 . Both options end with a permanent, legitimate copy.

Once your gift card is loaded, how to get Overcooked! 2 free is just a checkout away.

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