Revolution Case Gloves: The Only Guide You Need

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If you’re serious about your CS2 loadout, Revolution Case gloves sit at the top of the wish list – 24 Extraordinary-tier skins spread across six glove types, all unboxable from the Revolution Case or the Clutch Case. The lineup covers Driver Gloves, Hand Wraps, Hydra Gloves, Moto Gloves, Specialist Gloves, and Sport Gloves – the rarest and most expensive wearable cosmetics the game has to offer.

Prices range from around $38 for a Battle-Scarred Hydra Gloves | Rattler to over $9,000 for a Factory New Sport Gloves | Vice – a spread driven by glove type, float value, and pattern complexity. If you’ve been wondering what gloves are in the Revolution Case, or how the prices stack up across all 24 skins, this guide covers everything – from what drives those eye-watering Factory New prices to the best value picks across every glove type.

Our Top Picks: Best Revolution Case Gloves in CS2

Below is the complete list of all 24 Revolution Case gloves available in CS2, covering every glove type in the pool. Each entry links to its full breakdown further down the page.

All 24 Revolution Case gloves listed above are covered in full detail further down the page, including price breakdowns by float, design notes, and value picks at every budget. Read on for the complete guide, or jump straight to any skin that caught your eye.

Disclaimer The content published on Eneba Hub is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, financial, or investment advice. We do not guarantee profits or monetary outcomes, and readers should make purchasing decisions responsibly and based on their own research. Any references to ROI, value potential, or investment are statistical averages based on historical data and do not guarantee individual outcomes.

Revolution Case: Drop Probabilities and Rarity Breakdown

Before diving into the full Revolution Case gloves breakdown, it helps to understand exactly how rare the gloves in the Revolution Case actually are. The Revolution Case follows the standard CS2 case drop structure, with each rarity tier carrying a fixed probability – and gloves sitting at the very top of that hierarchy.

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

These probabilities are derived from community-verified data across tens of thousands of Revolution Case openings. An Extraordinary drop – the tier covering all Revolution Case gloves – has approximately a 0.26% chance per case opened. At the current key price of around $2.50 per Revolution Case Key, you’d statistically need to open roughly 385 cases to unbox a single glove skin, putting the expected unboxing cost at around $960 in keys alone. Buying directly from the Steam Community Market or a third-party marketplace is almost always the more cost-efficient route.

All Revolution Case Gloves: Complete Guide

Revolution case gloves cover every Extraordinary-tier glove skin available from the Revolution Case – also obtainable from the Clutch Case. Knowing what gloves are in the Revolution Case is the first step: all 24 skins are available in every exterior condition, from Factory New down to Battle-Scarred, creating wide price spreads between the cleanest and most worn floats. The picks below balance glove type, design quality, and price to serve both collectors and players who want that high-end look without overpaying.

Product Price: $193.27–$1,266.00 / ~€175.00–€1,148.00 / ~£151.00–£990.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Driver Gloves | Imperial Plaid are a premium pick among Revolution Case gloves with a price range that reflects their status. Battle-Scarred copies start at around $193, while Factory New examples push past $1,266 – a range that narrows considerably at Field-Tested, which typically sits in the $300–$500 corridor and delivers a noticeably cleaner look at a fraction of the cost. As an Extraordinary rarity skin, the Imperial Plaid sits in CS2‘s highest drop tier – shared by all 24 Revolution Case gloves in this pool.

Why we chose it The Driver Gloves | Imperial Plaid stand out in Counter-Strike 2 for their refined plaid finish, strong float-value retention, and broad appeal across both style-focused players and skin collectors.

The plaid pattern is what drives the price: it’s detailed, visually distinctive, and doesn’t degrade as dramatically as some finishes at higher wear – so Well-Worn copies still look respectable and cost significantly less than Factory New. The Imperial Plaid is consistently one of the most asked-about gloves in the Revolution Case pool, and for anyone building out a high-end CS2 inventory focused on Driver Gloves, it remains the standout choice for pure style.

★ BEST DRIVER GLOVES FOR STYLE Driver Gloves Imperial Plaid Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $151.02–$3,434.81 / ~€137.00–€3,115.00 / ~£118.00–£2,690.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Driver Gloves | King Snake carries the widest price range of any Driver Gloves skin in the Revolution Case pool, spanning from around $151 at Battle-Scarred to a staggering $3,434 at Factory New. That ceiling is driven by the snakeskin texture – a natural tan and dark brown scale pattern – which reacts heavily to float. High-wear copies look noticeably degraded, while sub-0.10 Factory New examples show the full depth and detail of the serpentine finish.

If you’re not chasing Factory New, a Field-Tested King Snake in the $200–$350 range offers strong value – the snakeskin texture holds up well at mid-wear floats, and the neutral tan-brown colorway pairs cleanly with a wide variety of CS2 weapon finishes. The distinctive serpentine design is one of the more recognizable in the Driver Gloves category, which sustains collector demand across all exterior conditions.

★ MOST PREMIUM DRIVER GLOVES SKIN Driver Gloves King Snake Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $63.64–$420.18 / ~€57.75–€381.00 / ~£49.80–£329.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Driver Gloves | Overtake is the mid-range workhorse of the Driver Gloves lineup in the Revolution Case gloves pool. Battle-Scarred copies start around $63, while Factory New examples reach just over $420 – a price ceiling notably more accessible than the Imperial Plaid or King Snake. For players asking what gloves are in the Revolution Case at a mid-range budget, the Overtake is the answer for Driver Gloves.

The design pairs dark brown leather on the back of the hand with amber/orange diamond-grid textile panels across the palm and fingers – a clean, racing-inspired look that ages well at mid-float levels. Field-Tested copies in the $90–$150 range represent a strong sweet spot between price and visual quality. For CS2 players who want Driver Gloves without a four-figure budget and no pattern-dependent pricing complications, the Overtake consistently delivers the best value in its price tier.

★ BEST MID-RANGE DRIVER GLOVES Driver Gloves Overtake Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $38.91–$331.99 / ~€35.30–€301.00 / ~£30.45–£259.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Driver Gloves | Racing Green is the entry-level pick in the Driver Gloves category, with Battle-Scarred copies starting under $40 – the lowest floor in the Driver Gloves lineup. It carries the full Extraordinary rarity designation despite its lower price; the cost reflects lower collector demand rather than any drop in quality or availability.

The muted British-racing-green finish is understated but clean, and Well-Worn copies still hold a solid appearance since the colorway doesn’t degrade as dramatically as brighter finishes. A Well-Worn copy in the $60–$80 range looks noticeably better than Battle-Scarred and is still well under $100 – making the Racing Green the most accessible way into Extraordinary-tier Driver Gloves in all of CS2.

★ BEST BUDGET DRIVER GLOVES Driver Gloves Racing Green Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $55.21–$254.98 / ~€50.10–€231.00 / ~£43.20–£199.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Hand Wraps | Arboreal is the budget entry among Hand Wraps Revolution Case gloves, with a Battle-Scarred price just above $55 and a Factory New ceiling under $255. That makes it one of the more accessible Extraordinary-tier gloves in the entire pool, and a solid value pick for players who prefer the fingerless Hand Wraps silhouette over bulkier alternatives. The design is a woodland camouflage wrap – a vivid military camo in green, tan, and brown.

The woodland camouflage wrap pattern is more vivid than most Hand Wraps designs in the pool, giving it a distinct military look that reads clearly in first-person view. The camo pattern holds up well across float conditions, and even higher-wear copies retain the core color blocking. A Field-Tested or Well-Worn copy in the $70–$100 range is a smart starting point for new CS2 glove buyers who want a distinctive design without collector-tier pricing. If you’re sourcing skins outside the Steam Market, checking the best CS2 case opening sites can surface alternative routes to Extraordinary-tier drops at competitive prices.

★ BEST BUDGET HAND WRAPS Hand Wraps Arboreal Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $210.54–$1,450.00 / ~€191.00–€1,315.00 / ~£164.80–£1,135.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Hand Wraps | Cobalt Skulls is the collector-tier standout in the Hand Wraps category of Revolution Case gloves, with prices ranging from around $210 at Battle-Scarred to $1,450 at Factory New. The deep cobalt-blue wrapping combined with an intricate skull pattern creates one of the most visually striking glove designs in all of CS2, and prices reflect that demand. Players eventually looking to liquidate high-value skins like this will want to know the best place to sell CS2 skins before they buy, since resale margins at the top of this price range can vary significantly by platform.

Unlike flat-color finishes, the Cobalt Skulls pattern is dense and detailed, showing heavily in first-person view – the difference between a $200 Battle-Scarred and a $1,000 Factory New copy is immediately apparent. Among all gloves in the Revolution Case, collectors targeting the cleanest float will pay the steepest premium here, but even mid-range floats look impressive. For players who value design complexity and long-term holding value, the Cobalt Skulls is the best Hand Wraps option in the pool.

★ BEST HAND WRAPS FOR COLLECTORS Hand Wraps Cobalt Skulls Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $58.43–$578.99 / ~€53.00–€525.00 / ~£45.70–£453.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Hand Wraps | Duct Tape has one of the broader price ranges in the Hand Wraps Revolution Case gloves lineup, spanning from under $60 at Battle-Scarred to nearly $580 at Factory New. For anyone researching what gloves are in the Revolution Case under $100, the Duct Tape is a consistent answer – Well-Worn and Field-Tested copies sit comfortably below that threshold.

The weathered, industrial design – strips of duct tape layered over the knuckles and back of the hand – gives this glove a uniquely gritty in-game character. The distressed aesthetic means higher-wear copies don’t look out of place, keeping the lower-float bracket attractive. Players who prefer acquiring skins through peer-to-peer exchange rather than direct purchase will find the best CS2 trading sites a useful resource for finding Well-Worn and Field-Tested deals on gloves like this below market rate.

If you want Extraordinary gloves without spending more than $100, the Duct Tape in Field-Tested or Well-Worn is one of the best value-for-money picks in the entire Hand Wraps category.

★ BEST HAND WRAPS UNDER $100 Hand Wraps Duct Tape Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $98.27–$519.17 / ~€89.15–€471.00 / ~£76.90–£406.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Hand Wraps | Overprint sits at the upper-mid tier of the Hand Wraps Revolution Case gloves category, with a Battle-Scarred floor just under $100 and a Factory New ceiling around $519. That puts it above the budget picks but below the Cobalt Skulls, making it the most accessible option for players who want visible design complexity without paying collector prices.

The design features a teal/cyan and dark angular mosaic pattern – overlapping geometric tiles in blue-green tones across the full fingerless wrap surface. This striking colorway is immediately identifiable in first-person view in CS2. A Field-Tested Overprint in the $130–$180 range offers arguably the best price-to-look ratio in the Hand Wraps lineup – it’s distinctive, complex, and accessible enough to serve as a long-term inventory piece. The Overprint is a strong anchor for a broader glove collection, and the best gloves in CS2 guide is the natural next read for anyone building one across multiple case pools.

★ BEST HAND WRAPS PATTERN PICK Hand Wraps Overprint Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $75.94–$432.16 / ~€68.90–€392.00 / ~£59.40–£338.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Hydra Gloves | Case Hardened is the pattern hunter’s pick in the Hydra Gloves Revolution Case gloves lineup, ranging from around $76 at Battle-Scarred to over $432 at Factory New. Unlike most skins in this pool, the Case Hardened finish applies a randomized blue-and-purple anodized pattern, meaning blue-dominant copies command a significant premium over average or gold-heavy patterns.

This is one of the few gloves in the Revolution Case where pattern index matters as much as float – a Battle-Scarred copy with a heavy blue pattern can outprice a Factory New copy with a muted pattern, a dynamic familiar to anyone who has hunted blue-gem AK-47s in CS2. The hunt for blue-heavy patterns extends well beyond this skin, and the blue gloves CS2 guide covers the full cross-case landscape for anyone building a blue-focused loadout. For standard purchases without pattern-hunting, a mid-float Field-Tested copy in the $100–$150 range gives solid value.

★ BEST HYDRA GLOVES PATTERN HUNT Hydra Gloves Case Hardened Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $44.74–$228.07 / ~€40.60–€206.90 / ~£35.00–£178.50

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Hydra Gloves | Emerald features dark studded leather with a fingerless design – the defining visual element is the vivid green: green mesh panels, green snake/serpent embossed emblem on the back of the hand, and green accent trim against the dark base. It’s not a flat all-green skin, but the green detailing pops strongly against the dark leather, giving it a clean and distinctive in-game presence.

That high-contrast design makes the Emerald one of the more recognizable Revolution Case gloves, despite its accessible price – even a Field-Tested copy at $55–$75 retains the vivid green detailing clearly. The Emerald sits within a wider green glove market that spans multiple cases, all covered in the green gloves CS2 roundup – worth a look before settling on this one specifically. If you want a distinctive Hydra Gloves skin without spending more than $100, the Emerald is the clear value pick in the lineup.

★ BEST GREEN HYDRA GLOVES Hydra Gloves Emerald Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $38.01–$201.00 / ~€34.50–€182.30 / ~£29.75–£157.20

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

Sitting just a few cents above the Rattler, the Hydra Gloves | Mangrove is among the most affordable Revolution Case gloves in the Hydra Gloves lineup, with a Battle-Scarred floor just above $38 and a Factory New ceiling around $201. That sub-$200 FN ceiling is among the lowest of any Extraordinary glove in the CS2 pool, making the Mangrove the go-to pick for players on the tightest budgets.

The Mangrove is built on dark olive/khaki studded leather – similar construction to the other Hydra Gloves skins – with a bronze snake emblem on the back of the hand and a subdued overall palette. It’s understated rather than camo-patterned, which is exactly what keeps the price down. The lower cost is driven by lower collector demand rather than any design deficiency. A Field-Tested copy around $50–$65 is the most attainable Extraordinary entry in the entire Revolution Case gloves pool.

★ BEST BUDGET HYDRA GLOVES Hydra Gloves Mangrove Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $37.94–$223.10 / ~€34.43–€202.40 / ~£29.70–£174.60

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Hydra Gloves | Rattler trades blows with the Mangrove for the most affordable Revolution Case gloves in the Hydra Gloves lineup, starting just under $38 at Battle-Scarred. The FN ceiling of around $223 sits marginally above the Mangrove, but the choice between them usually comes down to aesthetics rather than price.

The rattlesnake-scale-inspired texture gives the Rattler a rougher, more textured look compared to the other Hydra Gloves designs. The palette runs olive-tan with studded knuckle detailing and a bronze snake emblem, giving it a more weathered character than the Mangrove. Well-Worn copies in CS2 can be found in the $45–$60 range – but given the drop odds, buying directly is almost always the smarter route, which is where knowing the best cases to open in CS2 becomes genuinely useful for budget-conscious buyers.

★ MOST AFFORDABLE HYDRA GLOVES Hydra Gloves Rattler Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $113.41–$709.12 / ~€102.90–€643.30 / ~£88.75–£554.70

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Moto Gloves | Polygon is the premium collector option in the Moto Gloves Revolution Case gloves lineup, with prices spanning from around $113 at Battle-Scarred to over $709 at Factory New. The design features a blue and navy fragmented camouflage pattern across the full glove – a mosaic of blue-toned angular shapes that creates a distinctive, modern military aesthetic quite different from the leather-dominated designs elsewhere in the Moto Gloves category.

The blue camo fragmentation is highly visible in first-person view in CS2, and Factory New copies with the full depth of the pattern show most of what makes this skin sought-after. Float plays an above-average role here – the patterning loses definition at high wear levels. A Minimal Wear Polygon in the $200–$350 range delivers most of the visual impact of Factory New at roughly half the cost. The Recoil Case pool covers a comparable mid-tier Moto Gloves selection – the Recoil Case gloves breakdown is worth checking if you want to compare options across both pools before committing.

★ BEST MOTO GLOVES FOR COLLECTORS Moto Gloves Polygon Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $74.28–$842.54 / ~€67.40–€764.50 / ~£58.10–£659.30

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Moto Gloves | POW! has the highest Factory New ceiling of any Moto Gloves skin in the Revolution Case gloves pool, reaching over $842. The pop-art comic-book design covers the glove in an explosion of orange, red, cream, and brown tones – comic-style text bursts, action lines, and bold graphic elements layered across the full surface. This makes it one of the most immediately recognizable aesthetics in all of CS2, sustaining strong demand for clean Factory New copies.

Battle-Scarred copies sit around $74, while the dramatic FN price gap is driven entirely by how badly the graphic detailing degrades at high wear. The POW! sits within a broader red-dominant glove market – the red gloves CS2 guide covers the full cross-case picture for anyone building a red-toned loadout around it. A Field-Tested copy in the $95–$130 range gives a solid approximation of the full pop-art design at a fraction of the Factory New premium.

★ BEST MOTO GLOVES STANDOUT DESIGN Moto Gloves POW! Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $47.83–$352.67 / ~€43.40–€319.90 / ~£37.40–£275.90

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Moto Gloves | Transport is the budget-friendly entry in the Moto Gloves Revolution Case gloves category, with a Battle-Scarred price just under $48 and a FN ceiling around $353 – the most accessible Moto Gloves option in the pool. The design is a tan/khaki multicam-style military camo covering the full glove, giving it a tactical look that’s understated but genuinely clean.

The warm tan-and-khaki multicam palette is the most subdued aesthetic among Moto Gloves Revolution Case gloves, which explains the lower demand and accessible pricing. That low-key quality is also its strength – it’s a versatile pair of Extraordinary gloves that pairs with nearly any CS2 weapon finish without visual conflict. A Field-Tested Transport in the $65–$90 range is one of the lowest-cost routes into Extraordinary-tier Moto Gloves.

★ BEST BUDGET MOTO GLOVES Moto Gloves Transport Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $76.44–$669.83 / ~€69.35–€607.60 / ~£59.80–£524.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Moto Gloves | Turtle sits in the mid-tier of the Moto Gloves Revolution Case gloves pool, with a Battle-Scarred entry around $76 and a Factory New ceiling near $670. The design features dark green moto gloves with orange accent stripes along the fingers and armor-style knuckle protection – a look that punches above its price and sits well below the POW! or Polygon despite being one of the more distinctive Moto Gloves designs in the category.

The green-and-orange color contrast is consistent and visible across all float conditions, though higher-wear copies show more degradation on the orange accent detailing. At Field-Tested in CS2, the Turtle typically lands in the $100–$150 range – strong value for a well-designed Extraordinary glove with a color combination rarely seen elsewhere in the pool. Pairing it with a knife from a newer case is worth considering, and the Fever Case knives breakdown covers several blades whose finishes complement the Turtle‘s green-and-orange palette particularly well.

★ BEST MOTO GLOVES UNDER $200 Moto Gloves Turtle Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $57.96–$337.09 / ~€52.60–€305.80 / ~£45.35–£263.70

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Specialist Gloves | Buckshot is the most affordable entry in the Specialist Gloves Revolution Case gloves category, with Battle-Scarred copies starting under $58 and a Factory New ceiling around $337. The Specialist Gloves type is known for its longer, form-fitting design covering more of the forearm – and the Buckshot is the easiest way in. The design features a dark olive/green base with an orange-red and brown floral camouflage print across the fabric panels, dark leather knuckle protection, and prominent TORTUE branding along the forearm.

Price is driven almost entirely by float, with no pattern-index complexity. The olive-and-orange color combination is distinctive enough to stand out in first-person view in CS2 without being loud. The dark leather construction puts the Buckshot in similar territory to the skins covered in the best black gloves in CS2 guide – a useful read for anyone drawn to understated, dark-toned Extraordinary gloves across multiple case pools. A Well-Worn copy in the $70–$100 range is a solid buy for players who want the Specialist Gloves silhouette without pushing past $100.

★ BEST ENTRY-LEVEL SPECIALIST GLOVES Specialist Gloves Buckshot Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $127.00–$1,447.49 / ~€115.25–€1,313.30 / ~£99.35–£1,132.40

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Specialist Gloves | Crimson Web is one of the most pattern-sensitive gloves in the Revolution Case pool. The red-web finish on a dark leather base is directly comparable to the iconic Crimson Web knife pattern, and premium web-centered copies in Factory New can push well above the listed $1,447 ceiling. Value hinges on how many web centers are visible and how centered they fall – more prominent, more centered webs equal higher price.

Knowing which Revolution Case gloves are trending in high-level play can sharpen your buying decisions – the Counter-Strike esports scene directly influences demand for specific glove types and patterns. Screenshots and float inspections are essential before committing to any Crimson Web purchase at the higher price points.

★ BEST SPECIALIST GLOVES PATTERN HUNT Specialist Gloves Crimson Web Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $157.00–$2,291.83 / ~€142.40–€2,079.60 / ~£122.80–£1,793.10

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Specialist Gloves | Fade has the highest Factory New price ceiling in the Specialist Gloves Revolution Case gloves category at over $2,291. The full-fade gradient transitions through purple, orange, and gold tones across the glove surface. Anyone drawn to that purple end of the spectrum should also browse the purple gloves CS2 guide for comparable options across other case pools. Higher-percentage fades – where more of the full gradient is visible – command the steepest premiums. A Battle-Scarred entry around $157 offers the design at a fraction of the top-tier cost.

Like the Crimson Web, the Fade has a percentage-based value system – copies with a higher fade percentage show more of the full gradient and approach the $2,000+ ceiling, while lower percentages drop significantly in price even at Factory New float. Among all gloves in the Revolution Case, no other skin delivers the same gradient complexity at the Specialist Gloves silhouette.

★ BEST SPECIALIST GLOVES FOR COLOR Specialist Gloves Fade Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $113.36–$739.27 / ~€102.85–€670.80 / ~£88.70–£578.50

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Specialist Gloves | Mogul is the mid-range standout in the Specialist Gloves Revolution Case gloves category, with a Battle-Scarred floor around $113 and a Factory New ceiling near $739. The design features a dark blue-grey fragmented camouflage pattern across the glove body with yellow/gold tactical branding – a clean, urban-camo aesthetic that carries strong in-game visibility with no pattern-dependent pricing complexity.

The Mogul sits comfortably between the budget Buckshot and the premium Fade and Crimson Web skins. A Field-Tested copy in the $150–$225 range is excellent value for players wanting a distinctive Specialist Gloves skin in CS2 without pushing into collector territory. If you’re evaluating the broader CS2 ecosystem, exploring games like Counter-Strike can help put the glove investment market in perspective.

★ BEST MID-RANGE SPECIALIST GLOVES Specialist Gloves Mogul Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $304.50–$3,256.52 / ~€276.25–€2,955.30 / ~£238.20–£2,548.50

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Sport Gloves | Amphibious is one of the four Sport Gloves skins in the Revolution Case gloves pool, and Sport Gloves as a category carry the highest consistent price floors of any glove type. The Amphibious starts at $304 in Battle-Scarred, while Factory New examples push past $3,256. The design is a deep blue base covered in intricate white and silver mechanical line-art – fine circuit-board-style linework and geometric shapes across the full glove surface, giving it a distinctive tech-inspired look unlike anything else in the pool.

The intricate white patterning against the blue base is consistent across copies – there’s no pattern-hunting complexity here, and float is the primary pricing variable. The Amphibious is one of the most visually striking gloves in the Revolution Case pool’s upper tier, sustaining strong collector demand in CS2 across all exterior conditions.

★ BEST SPORT GLOVES FOR COLLECTORS Sport Gloves Amphibious Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $127.87–$1,078.92 / ~€118.40–€999.00 / ~£100.64–£849.15

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Sport Gloves | Bronze Morph sits at a significantly lower price tier than the other Sport Gloves in the Revolution Case pool, with a Battle-Scarred entry around $128 and a Factory New ceiling just over $1,079 – well below the $304+ floor of the Amphibious. That makes it the most accessible Sport Gloves entry in the entire Revolution Case gloves pool. The design is a bold red/crimson base with a vivid green splotchy organic pattern covering the glove – one of the most visually loud and immediately recognizable designs in the entire Revolution Case gloves lineup.

The high-contrast red-and-green color combination reads clearly in first-person view in CS2 at all float levels. There’s no pattern or gradient complexity – float is the sole price driver. The striking two-tone design is a polarizing aesthetic: players either love the boldness or prefer something more subdued, but for those who want maximum visual impact from their Sport Gloves, the Bronze Morph is one of the most eye-catching picks in the pool.

★ BEST SPORT GLOVES UNIQUE FINISH Sport Gloves Bronze Morph Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $191.30–$2,183.75 / ~€173.60–€1,981.80 / ~£149.70–£1,709.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

At a Battle-Scarred floor around $191, the Sport Gloves | Omega sits among the more accessible Revolution Case gloves in the Sport Gloves category – notably undercutting the $304 entry point of the Amphibious. The design features a dark charcoal/grey base with gold and amber diamond-grid textile patterning across the fingers and palm, plus bold gold chevron and geometric accents – a premium-looking color combination that reads cleanly in-game.

The dark charcoal and gold contrast handles wear well, so Field-Tested copies in the $250–$400 range still look sharp in CS2. The FN ceiling above $2,183 confirms their status as premium Revolution Case gloves even at the low end of Sport Gloves pricing. For players who want Sport Gloves without spending $300+ at entry, the Omega is the obvious choice – and the gold detailing gives it a look that punches well above its price floor.

★ BEST SPORT GLOVES UNDER $500 Sport Gloves Omega Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $369.67–$9,053.14 / ~€335.50–€8,212.00 / ~£289.30–£7,083.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case or Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key or Revolution Case Key

The Sport Gloves | Vice are the most expensive Revolution Case gloves in the entire pool – and for anyone asking what gloves are in the Revolution Case at the very top end, this is the answer. Factory New copies exceed $9,053, putting it firmly in investment-grade territory. Even at Battle-Scarred, the Vice floor of $369 is higher than the entry point for almost every other skin in the Revolution Case gloves lineup.

The neon pastel fade – pink, teal, and purple blending across the Sport Gloves silhouette – is instantly recognizable in CS2. They’re the only Revolution Case gloves that consistently command five-figure-adjacent prices, driven by the Sport Gloves type premium, the distinctive colorway, and chronically low Factory New float supply. At this price point, how you manage and move inventory matters – the best CS2 skin betting sites are worth knowing if high-value skins like this factor into how you use your inventory. No matter if you’re building a flagship inventory or anchoring a collection, the Sport Gloves | Vice are the definitive prestige pick in the Revolution Case gloves pool.

★ MOST EXPENSIVE REVOLUTION CASE GLOVE Sport Gloves Vice Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Best Revolution Case Gloves to Own: Full Comparison

The table below is a stats-led snapshot of all Revolution Case gloves in CS2, covering all six glove types across all 24 available skins. If you’ve been researching what gloves are in the Revolution Case and how they compare on price and rarity, this is your reference. Columns show product name, rarity, price range, and a brief note on what drives each skin’s value.

Prices accurate as of 04/2026.

Product Name Rarity Price Range Description Driver Gloves Imperial Plaid Extraordinary $193–$1,266 Detailed plaid pattern; float-sensitive with strong long-term collector demand. Driver Gloves King Snake Extraordinary $151–$3,434 Natural tan-brown snakeskin finish; highest FN ceiling in Driver Gloves, dramatic float-based price swings. Driver Gloves Overtake Extraordinary $63–$420 Dark brown leather with amber diamond-grid textile panels; mid-range, float-driven only. Driver Gloves Racing Green Extraordinary $38–$331 Lowest-floor Driver Gloves skin; muted finish that degrades modestly at higher wear. Hand Wraps Arboreal Extraordinary $55–$254 Military woodland camo in green, tan, and brown; budget-accessible with strong visual presence. Hand Wraps Cobalt Skulls Extraordinary $210–$1,450 Intricate skull-and-cobalt pattern; highest collector demand in the Hand Wraps category. Hand Wraps Duct Tape Extraordinary $58–$578 Industrial design; strong value under $100, wide FN price gap. Hand Wraps Overprint Extraordinary $98–$519 Teal/cyan angular mosaic pattern; best visual complexity-per-dollar in the Hand Wraps lineup. Hydra Gloves Case Hardened Extraordinary $75–$432 Pattern-dependent pricing; blue-heavy copies command a significant premium. Hydra Gloves Emerald Extraordinary $44–$228 Dark studded leather with vivid green mesh panels and snake emblem; high-contrast look at budget price. Hydra Gloves Mangrove Extraordinary $38–$201 Olive/khaki studded leather with bronze snake emblem; lowest FN ceiling in Hydra Gloves. Hydra Gloves Rattler Extraordinary $37–$223 Olive-tan snakeskin texture with studded knuckles; competes with Mangrove for the most affordable spot. Moto Gloves Polygon Extraordinary $113–$709 Blue fragmented camo pattern; float impact above average, pattern clarity fades at high wear. Moto Gloves POW! Extraordinary $74–$842 Pop-art explosion in orange, red, and cream; highest FN ceiling in Moto Gloves, float impact is severe. Moto Gloves Transport Extraordinary $47–$352 Tan/khaki multicam military camo; most accessible Moto Gloves entry. Moto Gloves Turtle Extraordinary $76–$669 Dark green with orange accent stripes; distinctive color combination, strong mid-range value. Specialist Gloves Buckshot Extraordinary $57–$337 Dark olive/green base with an orange-red and brown floral camouflage print; lowest floor in Specialist Gloves, float-driven pricing. Specialist Gloves Crimson Web Extraordinary $127–$1,447 Web-centered pattern drives premiums; inspect pattern before buying. Specialist Gloves Fade Extraordinary $157–$2,291 Purple, orange, and gold gradient; fade percentage affects price alongside float. Specialist Gloves Mogul Extraordinary $113–$739 Dark blue-grey fragmented camo with gold branding; no pattern complexity, clean mid-range purchase. Sport Gloves Amphibious Extraordinary $304–$3,256 Deep blue with intricate white mechanical line-art; $300+ floor with strong collector demand. Sport Gloves Bronze Morph Extraordinary $128–$1,079 Bold red/crimson base with vivid green splotch pattern; the most visually striking Sport Gloves design. Sport Gloves Omega Extraordinary $191–$2,183 Dark charcoal with gold diamond-grid and chevron accents; most accessible Sport Gloves skin. Sport Gloves Vice Extraordinary $369–$9,053 Neon pastel fade; the most expensive Revolution Case glove, highest FN ceiling in the pool.

Prices referenced on Eneba Hub are provided for informational purposes only and reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Product values can fluctuate frequently due to supply, demand, and in-game updates, so we cannot guarantee their accuracy or future value.

Prices of Revolution case gloves are driven by glove type, finish complexity, and float. Sport Gloves hold the highest floors across the pool, with Sport Gloves Vice reaching the highest ceiling at over $9,000 Factory New. Pattern-driven skins like King Snake, Cobalt Skulls, Crimson Web, and Fade carry premiums beyond float alone. For players asking about gloves in the Revolution Case on a budget, Hydra Gloves or Moto Gloves in Field-Tested or Well-Worn offer the best price-to-quality ratio in the pool.

Final Thoughts on Revolution Case Gloves

With 24 Extraordinary-tier skins across six glove types, Revolution Case gloves cover every budget and style in CS2. The top three picks from this list:

Sport Gloves | Vice – The definitive prestige pick in the Revolution Case gloves pool. The neon pastel fade is instantly recognizable in CS2, and no other skin in the lineup comes close to its Factory New ceiling above $9,000. If budget is no object, this is the one.

Hand Wraps | Cobalt Skulls – The standout collector pick in the Hand Wraps category. The intricate skull pattern across a deep cobalt base is one of the most visually complex designs in the pool, and the difference between a Battle-Scarred and a Factory New copy is immediately visible – making float-chasing genuinely worthwhile here.

Moto Gloves | POW! – The best personality pick in the Revolution Case gloves lineup. The pop-art comic-book design is unlike anything else across all six glove types, and a Field-Tested copy in the $95–$130 range makes it one of the most accessible ways to own a genuinely distinctive Extraordinary skin.

No matter if you’re building a flagship inventory or picking up your first pair of Extraordinary gloves, the Revolution Case gloves pool has a skin for every budget. Shop CS2 Revolution Case Gloves on Skin Baron and find the best prices across every exterior condition.

★ BEST PLACE TO BUY REVOLUTION CASE GLOVES Revolution Case Gloves Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

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