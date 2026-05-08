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Gallery Case knives have carved out a dedicated following in Counter-Strike 2, and the Gallery Case is one of the game’s most popular cases for knife collectors. For anyone wondering what knives are in the Gallery Case, the answer is one: the Kukri Knife, across 13 distinct finishes. First introduced as part of the Armory update in 2024, the Gallery Case brought a fresh curved blade design to CS2, and the Kukri’s distinctive silhouette has made every finish a topic of discussion in trading communities ever since.

Prices across all 13 Gallery Case knife finishes span a wide range – you’ll find accessible options starting around $52, all the way to over $1,100 for top-tier pattern-dependent skins like the Kukri Knife | Crimson Web in Factory New. If you’re after the rarest CS2 Gallery Case knives for your collection or simply want the best bang for your buck, the breakdown below covers every finish with pricing, rarity, and condition data – so you can buy smart.

Our Top Picks: Best Gallery Case Knives in CS2

All the Gallery Case knives in this guide share the same basics: Covert-tier Kukri Knife skins, available from the Gallery Case or Kilowatt Case. Here’s the full list of all 13 finishes:

When it comes to Gallery Case knives, three things drive the decision: price range, rarity, and pattern variation. That’s what every pick here is based on. The Kukri Knife | Case Hardened deserves special mention: its pattern variation means two skins at identical float values can differ dramatically in price, and top-tier blue patterns sit at the very top of the value ladder across all Covert finishes in the Gallery Case.

So how hard are these skins to unbox? The drop rates and condition data below give you the full picture on CS2 Gallery Case knives – handy to have before you decide whether to open cases or just buy the one you want directly.

Disclaimer The content published on Eneba Hub is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, financial, or investment advice. We do not guarantee profits or monetary outcomes, and readers should make purchasing decisions responsibly and based on their own research. Any references to ROI, value potential, or investment are statistical averages based on historical data and do not guarantee individual outcomes.

Gallery Case: Drop Probabilities & Rarity Breakdown

Before opening the CS2 Gallery Case in search of Gallery Case knives, understanding the odds is essential, and if you’ve been wondering what knives are in the Gallery Case before deciding whether to open one, this breakdown covers the odds. The case follows CS2‘s standard drop rate structure, where Kukri Knife skins fall under the Special Items pool – the rarest possible outcome in any case opening.

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

These numbers come from community data across tens of thousands of openings, so they’re as reliable as it gets. At a 0.26% drop rate, you’re looking at around 385 cases before a knife shows up – and with keys running about $2.50 each, that’s roughly $960 before any of the CS2 Gallery Case knives land in your inventory. For most players, just buying Gallery Case knives off the marketplace is the smarter move.

All Gallery Case Knife Skins: Complete Guide

So, what knives are in the Gallery Case? Just one – the Kukri Knife, but it comes in 13 distinct finishes, so there’s plenty to choose from. Each breakdown below covers pricing by condition, what actually drives the value, and whether float or pattern is worth caring about. Serious collectors and budget-conscious players alike will find Gallery Case knives worth exploring here.

Product Price: $106.86–$511.99 / €91.26–€437.24 / £78.97–£378.36

Rarity: Covert

Source: Gallery Case or Kilowatt Case

Case Key: Gallery Case Key or Kilowatt Case Key

The Kukri Knife | Case Hardened is available in all five exterior conditions, with prices ranging from around $107 in Battle-Scarred up to $512 for a Factory New float with a strong blue pattern. As a Covert-tier Gallery Case knife, it sits at a mid-level entry price but has one of the highest ceilings among CS2 Gallery Case knives – driven entirely by pattern.

Why we chose it In Counter-Strike 2, the Kukri Knife | Case Hardened stands out because no two skins look exactly alike. Pattern variation means every float can produce a dramatically different color split – a heavy blue pattern on a Factory New float is a genuine collector’s piece, making this the most unique Gallery Case knife for players who value individuality over uniformity.

The price range comes down entirely to pattern. The Case Hardened finish uses a seed-based system that splatters blue, purple, and gold across the blade in unpredictable proportions – a centered, high-blue Factory New float transforms the Kukri’s broad curved steel into something that looks almost painted, while a yellow-dominant version at the same float reads as a completely different skin. This variability makes it one of the most actively traded CS2 Gallery Case knives on secondary markets, so always inspect the pattern before committing.

★ MOST UNIQUE KUKRI KNIFE PATTERN Kukri Knife Case Hardened Shop on SkinBaron STEAM GIFT CARDS Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $152.34–$185.00 / €130.10–€157.99 / £112.58–£136.72

Rarity: Covert

Source: Gallery Case or Kilowatt Case

Case Key: Gallery Case Key or Kilowatt Case Key

The Kukri Knife | Slaughter is available in Factory New, Minimal Wear, and Field-Tested, with prices sitting in the $152–$185 range. For a Covert skin, that’s a pretty narrow spread – and honestly, that’s a good thing. Unlike pattern-heavy CS2 Gallery Case knives where condition can swing the price wildly, what you pay here is pretty much what you’d expect. No surprises.

The Slaughter finish features a red base with overlapping swirls in deep and bright shades of red that bleed across the Kukri’s curved blade. It looks premium even in Field-Tested – the pattern stays vivid, and light wear adds texture without obscuring the design. If you’re after Gallery Case knives that hold their value no matter the condition, the Kukri Knife | Slaughter is one of the most dependable picks in the case.

★ MOST ELEGANT KUKRI KNIFE DESIGN Kukri Knife Slaughter Shop on SkinBaron STEAM GIFT CARDS Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $58.54–$239.68 / €49.99–€204.69 / £43.26–£177.12

Rarity: Covert

Source: Gallery Case or Kilowatt Case

Case Key: Gallery Case Key or Kilowatt Case Key

Available in all five exterior conditions, the Kukri Knife | Urban Masked covers an impressive price range – from just under $59 in Battle-Scarred up to $239 in Factory New. For players looking for an entry point into CS2 Gallery Case knives, the lower end of this range is genuinely competitive, especially given that this is still a Covert-tier skin with solid in-game presence.

The Urban Masked finish lays dark, irregular streaks and scratches over a grey base – worn and gritty, like a blade that’s seen active use. It’s not flashy, but that restraint works in its favor – it reads as intentional and composed rather than budget, particularly in Field-Tested and above. The muted palette pairs well with a wide range of weapon finishes, making it one of the most loadout-friendly CS2 Gallery Case knives you can buy. If you’re building out a broader CS2 collection, it’s worth checking the best cases to open in CS2 to find more value across your full inventory.

★ MOST VERSATILE KUKRI KNIFE AESTHETIC Kukri Knife Urban Masked Shop on SkinBaron STEAM GIFT CARDS Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $91.69–$1181.09 / €78.30–€1008.65 / £67.76–£872.83

Rarity: Covert

Source: Gallery Case or Kilowatt Case

Case Key: Gallery Case Key or Kilowatt Case Key

The Kukri Knife | Crimson Web has the widest price range among all CS2 Gallery Case knives – from around $92 in Battle-Scarred all the way to over $1,181 for a top-tier Factory New float with a centered web. Available in all five exterior conditions, this is the skin where condition and pattern combine to create genuinely extreme value differences, making it the most research-intensive purchase across CS2 Gallery Case knives.

The Crimson Web pattern is generated with the same seed-based logic as Case Hardened, and a large, centered spider web on the Kukri’s blade is exceptionally rare. Collectors specifically seek out floats in the 0.00–0.07 FN range with prominent centered webs, which is why the same skin can sell for $92 or $1,181 depending on how the pattern rolled. Just confirm the float and web position before committing. A poorly placed web at FN price is still just a red knife, which is exactly why pattern-specific skins like this tend to find their best prices through the best CS2 trading sites rather than fixed-price listings.

★ RAREST KUKRI KNIFE PATTERN Kukri Knife Crimson Web Shop on SkinBaron STEAM GIFT CARDS Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $52.37–$200.00 / €44.72–€170.80 / £38.70–£147.80

Rarity: Covert

Source: Gallery Case or Kilowatt Case

Case Key: Gallery Case Key or Kilowatt Case Key

If you’re just getting into Gallery Case knives, the Kukri Knife | Boreal Forest is the obvious starting point. It comes in all five conditions – from around $52 in Battle-Scarred up to $200 in Factory New – so there’s a price that works for most budgets. No pattern chasing, no premium tax, just a clean Covert knife at a fair price.

Muted green and brown camo, low-key by design – it fits cleanly into almost any loadout and doesn’t demand attention. It sits comfortably among the cheapest CS2 knife skins while still being genuine Covert-tier, which is exactly what makes it one of the better value picks across all CS2 Gallery Case knives. If you’re just getting started, Field-Tested hits the sweet spot – Covert quality, way more reasonable price.

★ BEST STARTER KUKRI KNIFE Kukri Knife Boreal Forest Shop on SkinBaron STEAM GIFT CARDS Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $92.46–$263.22 / €78.96–€224.79 / £68.33–£194.52

Rarity: Covert

Source: Gallery Case or Kilowatt Case

Case Key: Gallery Case Key or Kilowatt Case Key

Available in all five exterior conditions, the Kukri Knife | Blue Steel ranges from $92 in Battle-Scarred to $263 in Factory New. The Blue Steel finish is notable among CS2 Gallery Case knives for holding reasonable value across all wear tiers – its metallic, oil-slick appearance doesn’t degrade dramatically with wear, which makes even higher-float versions attractive.

Blue Steel’s characteristic deep blue-grey tones with subtle iridescent highlights suit the Kukri blade’s broad, sweeping geometry well. Unlike pattern-dependent finishes, the look is consistent regardless of float seed – there’s no risk of an unfavorable pattern, and what you see in any condition is what you get. That predictability makes the Kukri Knife | Blue Steel one of the safer CS2 Gallery Case knives to buy. Its consistent pricing across all five conditions also means it holds its value well on secondary markets – including the best CS2 skin betting sites, where stable, pattern-free skins tend to move more reliably than pattern-dependent ones.

★ BEST ALL-CONDITION KUKRI KNIFE Kukri Knife Blue Steel Shop on SkinBaron STEAM GIFT CARDS Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $52.17–$336.26 / €44.55–€287.17 / £38.55–£248.50

Rarity: Covert

Source: Gallery Case or Kilowatt Case

Case Key: Gallery Case Key or Kilowatt Case Key

For players who want the lowest possible entry price across CS2 Gallery Case knives, the Kukri Knife | Safari Mesh consistently delivers – Battle-Scarred floats sit just over $52, and even Field-Tested remains well under $100. Available across all five exterior conditions, the range stretches to $336 at Factory New, though the lower end is where the real value lives.

What separates Safari Mesh from other budget Gallery Case knives isn’t just price – it’s texture. The fine mesh overlay gives the blade a distinctly tactile, close-up quality that reads as deliberately military rather than plain. It’s subtle at distance but more interesting than it first appears, which makes it a better pick than its price suggests. The muted olive palette fits almost any CS2 loadout without clashing. For players who simply want a Covert Kukri Knife at the lowest possible entry price, this is consistently one of the cheapest paths into Gallery Case knife ownership.

★ LOWEST ENTRY PRICE KUKRI KNIFE SKIN Kukri Knife Safari Mesh Shop on SkinBaron STEAM GIFT CARDS Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $57.68–$261.64 / €49.26–€223.44 / £42.63–£193.35

Rarity: Covert

Source: Gallery Case or Kilowatt Case

Case Key: Gallery Case Key or Kilowatt Case Key

The Kukri Knife | Night Stripe runs from $57.68 in Battle-Scarred to $261.64 in Factory New, covering all five exterior conditions at a moderate price spread. Among CS2 Gallery Case knives, it’s the one for players who want something dark but not entirely featureless – and that distinction matters when comparing it to similar finishes in the lineup.

Unlike the Scorched, which has no graphic elements beyond its dark base coat, Night Stripe has a deliberate graphic element – a barely visible stripe detailing that runs across the near-black base coat. You won’t notice it at a glance, but it’s there, and it gives the blade a composed, intentional quality that reads differently from a plain dark finish. It’s one of the few Gallery Case knives that anchors a full dark loadout cleanly – players who gravitate toward the best Deagle skins in CS2 will find it pairs naturally with understated or dark sidearm finishes without clashing.

★ BEST DARK AESTHETIC KUKRI KNIFE Kukri Knife Night Stripe Shop on SkinBaron STEAM GIFT CARDS Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $223.77–$264.70 / €191.10–€226.05 / £165.37–£195.61

Rarity: Covert

Source: Gallery Case or Kilowatt Case

Case Key: Gallery Case Key or Kilowatt Case Key

The Kukri Knife | Fade is only available in Factory New and Minimal Wear, which sets a high price floor – starting at $223.77 and reaching $264.70. Limited condition availability means supply is tighter than for all-exterior CS2 Gallery Case knives, and the demand for clean Fade finishes in premium conditions consistently supports that price range.

The Fade finish sweeps from purple at the tip through vivid magenta, bleeding into a warm burnt orange near the handle – the Kukri’s long, curving blade gives the full gradient room to breathe in a way few other knife shapes can match. That same appetite for bold color often leads players toward CS2 anime skins, which share a similarly vivid design language across weapon finishes.

★ MOST PREMIUM KUKRI KNIFE FINISH Kukri Knife Fade Shop on SkinBaron STEAM GIFT CARDS Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $117.95–$125.41 / €100.73–€107.10 / £87.17–£92.68

Rarity: Covert

Source: Gallery Case or Kilowatt Case

Case Key: Gallery Case Key or Kilowatt Case Key

The Kukri Knife | Vanilla has no exterior – it drops in a single, unfinished form that is not subject to float variation, making it the most straightforward of all CS2 Gallery Case knives to buy. That simplicity is reflected in its tight price range of $117.95–$125.41 – no condition to optimize for, no pattern to chase, and no risk of an unfavorable roll.

The Vanilla finish is the base Kukri Knife with no skin applied – just clean, dark gunmetal steel with a smooth surface and a lighter edge along the cutting side. It looks deliberate rather than unfinished, and the knife’s broad curved profile carries the raw finish well. It’s one of the few Gallery Case knives that pairs cleanly with almost any weapon finish – including the best M4A4 skins for players building a restrained, cohesive loadout.

★ CLEANEST KUKRI KNIFE Kukri Knife Vanilla Shop on SkinBaron STEAM GIFT CARDS Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $53.30–$319.58 / €45.52–€272.92 / £39.39–£236.17

Rarity: Covert

Source: Gallery Case or Kilowatt Case

Case Key: Gallery Case Key or Kilowatt Case Key

The Kukri Knife | Forest DDPAT is available in all five exterior conditions, from just over $53 in Battle-Scarred to $319 in Factory New. The DDPAT (Digital Displacement Pattern Adaptive Texture) camo is one of the oldest finishing styles in CS2, giving it nostalgic credibility among long-time players – and among CS2 Gallery Case knives, it’s one of the more recognizable patterns in the lineup.

The Forest DDPAT blade features a clearly defined digital camouflage in blocks of green, brown, and tan – much more pronounced and structured than the Boreal Forest finish, with sharp-edged rectangular pixels covering the full blade surface. The solid flat-green handle ties the military look together cleanly, making it one of the more distinctive CS2 Gallery Case knives for players who lean into a military aesthetic.

★ BEST CAMO KUKRI KNIFE DESIGN Kukri Knife Forest DDPAT Shop on SkinBaron STEAM GIFT CARDS Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $55.67–$300.00 / €47.54–€256.20 / £41.14–£221.70

Rarity: Covert

Source: Gallery Case or Kilowatt Case

Case Key: Gallery Case Key or Kilowatt Case Key

The Kukri Knife | Scorched is one of the quieter Gallery Case knives – available in all five exterior conditions, from $55.67 in Battle-Scarred to $300 at Factory New. The name implies heat damage and patina – what you actually get is closer to a flat matte coating with subtle dark brown undertones. That gap between expectation and finish is worth knowing before you buy, and for the right buyer, it’s exactly the point.

This is the Gallery Case knife for players who want the absolute minimum visual noise. No web, no gradient, no camo geometry – just a deep, near-black blade that disappears into a loadout rather than drawing attention to itself. It’s darker and quieter than the name suggests, and it holds that character consistently across all five conditions without much degradation. Players looking to sell or trade skins like this might find value in a guide to the best place to sell CS2 skins for secondary market options.

★ BEST STEALTH KUKRI KNIFE Kukri Knife Scorched Shop on SkinBaron STEAM GIFT CARDS Shop on Eneba

Product Price: $76.58–$150.54 / €65.40–€128.56 / £56.59–£111.25

Rarity: Covert

Source: Gallery Case or Kilowatt Case

Case Key: Gallery Case Key or Kilowatt Case Key

Available in all five exterior conditions, the Kukri Knife | Stained occupies a strong mid-range position among CS2 Gallery Case knives – starting at $76.58 and topping out at $150.54 in Factory New. The price band is tight enough that even a Factory New version is reachable for most buyers, making it one of the more accessible upper-tier finishes in the Gallery Case.

The Stained finish lives up to its name – the blade shows a murky spread of dusty blue-grey tones with dark, blotchy marks across the surface, like oxidation or water damage creeping across aged metal. It looks genuinely weathered rather than deliberately painted, which gives it a distinct character among Gallery Case knife finishes. Those who also follow the competitive scene can check out Counter-Strike esports coverage to see which knife finishes are trending among pro players.

★ BEST MID-RANGE KUKRI KNIFE VALUE Kukri Knife Stained Shop on SkinBaron STEAM GIFT CARDS Shop on Eneba

Best Gallery Case Knife To Own: Full Comparison

The table below provides a stats-led snapshot of all 13 Gallery Case knives to own, covering every Kukri Knife finish in the Gallery Case. Columns include product name, rarity, price range, and a brief description explaining why each skin is priced the way it is. Use it as a quick-reference guide if you’re still researching what knives are in the Gallery Case – or comparing them against the most expensive CS2 knife skins to see where they sit in the broader market..

Prices accurate as of 05/2026.

Product Name Rarity Price Range Description Kukri Knife | Case Hardened Covert $106.86–$511.99 Pattern-dependent; top-blue FN patterns command a heavy premium. Kukri Knife | Slaughter Covert $152.34–$185.00 Consistent value across conditions; minimal spread between FN and FT. Kukri Knife | Urban Masked Covert $58.54–$239.68 Accessible all-condition skin with a tactical grey palette. Kukri Knife | Crimson Web Covert $91.69–$1181.09 Widest price range; centered web patterns drive extreme FN premiums. Kukri Knife | Boreal Forest Covert $52.37–$200.00 Entry-level price floor; reliable value across all five conditions. Kukri Knife | Blue Steel Covert $92.46–$263.22 Steady across all conditions; no pattern risk, predictable value. Kukri Knife | Safari Mesh Covert $52.17–$336.26 Cheapest Battle-Scarred floor; FN carries a significant premium. Kukri Knife | Night Stripe Covert $57.68–$261.64 Dark aesthetic suits versatile loadouts; holds well in all conditions. Kukri Knife | Fade Covert $223.77–$264.70 FN/MW only; limited supply tightens availability, gradient finish is premium. Kukri Knife | Vanilla Covert $117.95–$125.41 No exterior variation; tight, stable price band with no pattern risk. Kukri Knife | Forest DDPAT Covert $53.30–$319.58 Classic DDPAT camo; FN commands a high ceiling over other conditions. Kukri Knife | Scorched Covert $55.67–$300.00 Near-black finish with dark brown undertones; darker and more understated than the name suggests. Kukri Knife | Stained Covert $76.58–$150.54 Narrow FN ceiling makes high-end accessible for mid-range budgets.

Prices referenced on Eneba Hub are provided for informational purposes only and reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Product values can fluctuate frequently due to supply, demand, and in-game updates, so we cannot guarantee their accuracy or future value.

The highest prices on Gallery Case knives come from rarity combined with demand for specific finish types. Pattern-driven skins like Crimson Web create enormous ceilings depending on float and web placement, while finishes like Slaughter and Blue Steel carry stable, condition-based pricing that’s easier to budget for. Always filter by exterior and float range first before paying extra for a specific pattern on any Gallery Case knife where condition and pattern interact.

Knife prices also split by condition availability. Skins available in all five exteriors create large price spreads between Battle-Scarred and Factory New, while limited-condition skins like Fade see tighter spread but a higher floor. Looking to go deeper into the CS2 skin economy? Check out CS2 case opening sites to weigh up all the ways to get a Gallery Case knife into your inventory.

Final Thoughts on Gallery Case Knives

After breaking down what knives are in the Gallery Case and reviewing all 13 finishes, three Gallery Case knives stand out as the strongest picks overall:

Kukri Knife | Case Hardened – the most pattern-expressive Gallery Case knife in the lineup. Top-blue FN patterns are exceptionally rare and consistently valued, making it a strong collector’s choice and a potential long-term hold.

Kukri Knife | Slaughter – the most consistent value pick among Gallery Case knives. Its tight price band across Factory New, Minimal Wear, and Field-Tested means you’re never far from a competitive deal, regardless of condition.

Kukri Knife | Urban Masked – the most versatile aesthetic pick in the Gallery Case knife lineup. Its dark, muted palette sits cleanly alongside almost any weapon finish, making it the easiest Covert knife to build a loadout around without redesigning everything else.

Whether you’re shopping for a collector’s piece or you’re after affordable CS2 Gallery Case knives, there’s a finish in this lineup to match every budget and aesthetic preference. Fans of the tactical shooter genre looking to branch out might also find plenty of inspiration in games like Counter-Strike – and when you’re ready to buy, head to SkinBaron to browse CS2 Gallery Case knives at competitive prices.

★ BEST PLACE TO BUY GALLERY CASE KNIVES CS2 Gallery Case Knives Shop on SkinBaron STEAM GIFT CARDS Shop on Eneba

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