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The cheapest gloves CS2 players can grab at Extraordinary rarity start well under $50 in Battle-Scarred condition. This guide covers 10 Extraordinary gloves across 6 glove types – Hydra Gloves, Driver Gloves, Hand Wraps, Moto Gloves, Broken Fang Gloves, and Specialist Gloves – ranging from a $44 Battle-Scarred floor to over $880 in Factory New.

The cheapest gloves CS2 has span a wide spectrum, from tactical Hydra Gloves with military-operation branding to earthy Hand Wraps and camouflage-accented Moto Gloves – the best cheap gloves for players who want Extraordinary rarity without four-figure spending. Gloves fall under the Extraordinary rarity tier, sharing the same 0.26% unbox rate as knives, so most players pick them up through direct marketplace purchases. Float value and condition drive price differences far more than finish choice across this budget tier.

Our Top Picks for Cheapest Gloves CS2

The cheapest gloves CS2 has are all Extraordinary rarity, the rarest glove tier in Counter-Strike 2. Each pick is ordered by Battle-Scarred minimum price – the real entry point for budget buyers and a fraction of the Factory New ceiling.

The best cheap gloves on this list are all Extraordinary rarity, spanning Hydra, Driver, Hand Wraps, Moto, Broken Fang, and Specialist types. From under $44 Battle-Scarred to collector-tier pieces above $880 Factory New, the cheapest gloves CS2 has at this rarity tier cover every major glove frame – including the cheapest red gloves CS2 offers at Extraordinary, the Moto Gloves | 3rd Commando Company, for budget buyers who want prominent red coloring. Float value is the primary price driver across every entry, with Factory New versions commanding the steepest premiums regardless of glove type.

Disclaimer The content published on Eneba Hub is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, financial, or investment advice. We do not guarantee profits or monetary outcomes, and readers should make purchasing decisions responsibly and based on their own research. Any references to ROI, value potential, or investment are statistical averages based on historical data and do not guarantee individual outcomes.

Glove Drop Probabilities

Every entry in this cheapest gloves CS2 guide drops as a Rare Special Item from the same pool as knives. Understanding the actual drop odds keeps expectations realistic before you decide whether to open cases or buy direct.

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

These percentages match Valve’s officially disclosed drop rates. All 10 cheapest gloves CS2 in this guide fall into the Rare Special Item tier at 0.26% – roughly one glove drop every 385 case openings. At the current $2.49 case key price, a single glove drop costs around $960 in keys alone on average, before factoring in the cost of cases themselves. Because of those odds, most players researching best cheap gloves prefer buying direct from the marketplace rather than opening cases.

The Cheapest CS2 Gloves: Complete Guide

This section covers all 10 cheapest gloves CS2 has at Extraordinary rarity, from Battle-Scarred floors under $44 to Factory New ceilings above $880. All 10 gloves drop from glove-enabled cases using their respective case keys. The picks below balance price accessibility, visual appeal, and marketplace availability to serve buyers of the best cheap gloves on a strict budget.

Product Price: ~$44.00–$263.00 / €40.00–€240.00 / £34.00–£206.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case / Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key / Revolution Case Key

The Hydra Gloves | Rattler features olive-green snakeskin-textured leather across the back of the hand and fingers, with a brown leather wrist panel featuring a brass-and-green Hydra serpent emblem and stud detailing, crafted from a mix of leather, snakeskin, and brass. This is the single cheapest gloves CS2 skin at Extraordinary rarity, with Battle-Scarred condition starting at just $44.

Why we chose it Rattler is the most affordable Extraordinary-tier glove in Counter-Strike 2, giving players military-themed snakeskin-texture gloves at the lowest entry price in the pool.

Float value determines almost everything in this price tier. The BS floor stays accessible for players who want an Extraordinary glove without a large spend, while Factory New versions at ~$263 are reserved for collectors. The snakeskin texture and green tones make this a popular pick among the cheapest green gloves CS2 buyers who want tactical-themed gloves at the lowest possible entry.

★ Most Affordable Extraordinary Glove Hydra Gloves | Rattler Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$45.00–$280.00 / €41.00–€257.00 / £35.00–£220.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case / Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key / Revolution Case Key

Olive-brown leather paired with synthetic mesh and brass Operation Hydra logo studs is what defines the Mangrove – the runner-up Extraordinary glove on this cheapest gloves CS2 guide. At ~$45 Battle-Scarred, the Mangrove sits just a dollar above the Rattler – the two are interchangeable in price, and the choice comes down to texture preference. The leather-and-mesh construction gives the Mangrove a slightly more subdued, tactical look compared to the Rattler‘s snakeskin detailing.

Like the Rattler, this is the cheapest green gloves CS2 option that drops from both the Clutch Case and Revolution Case. My research indicates the Mangrove sees comparable marketplace volume to the Rattler, with steady buyer interest at both Battle-Scarred and Field-Tested conditions. Factory New rises to ~$280, a wide ceiling for such a budget-entry glove.

★ Best-Value Hydra Gloves Entry Hydra Gloves | Mangrove Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$47.00–$296.00 / €43.00–€272.00 / £37.00–£233.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case / Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key / Revolution Case Key

If you want green without committing to the Hydra collection, Racing Green pairs deep motorsport green leather with a woven grey back, the only Driver frame on this list. At ~$47 Battle-Scarred, this is the cheapest green gloves CS2 option in the Driver Gloves category. The weave is visible even in Battle-Scarred condition, which is why these hold steady appeal at the budget end of the market.

Driver Gloves carry a different animation than Hydra Gloves – the grip and wear position on-screen is more prominent, making the green tones read clearly in Counter-Strike 2. Green gloves in this price range rarely look this polished, which is part of why Racing Green has strong, consistent marketplace demand even at lower float values.

★ Top-Value Driver Gloves Budget Pick Driver Gloves | Racing Green Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$49.00–$322.00 / €45.00–€295.00 / £38.00–£253.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case / Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key / Revolution Case Key

Emerald is the most refined of the Hydra trio on this cheapest gloves CS2 list. Dark brown leather covers the hand with metallic stud detailing, a prominent gold-and-green Operation Hydra serpent emblem on the wrist panel, and a green mesh band at the wrist. At ~$49 Battle-Scarred, the Emerald has a slightly higher floor than the Rattler and Mangrove, reflecting collector demand for the higher-contrast black-and-green look. Factory New specimens push to ~$322, the highest ceiling in the Hydra tier of this list.

The Emerald is one of the better picks among the cheapest green gloves CS2 for players who prefer the brown leather and green emblem combination over the fully green or olive tones of the Rattler and Mangrove. The Hydra emblem pops clearly even in lower float conditions, making this one of the more condition-resilient options among the cheapest gloves CS2 entries here. Players also browsing the best black gloves CS2 category will find similar dark-toned Extraordinary picks at comparable price points.

★ Best Black-and-Green Hydra Gloves Hydra Gloves | Emerald Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$57.00–$887.00 / €52.00–€814.00 / £45.00–£698.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Recoil Case / Snakebite Case / Operation Broken Fang Case

Case Key: Recoil Case Key / Snakebite Case Key / Operation Broken Fang Case Key

The tan and brown houndstooth wrap pattern inspired by the traditional keffiyeh shamagh gives Desert Shamagh a desert-military read, the first Hand Wraps cheapest gloves CS2 pick to break into the budget tier. At ~$57 Battle-Scarred, this is the first Hand Wraps entry on the list and opens the door to a completely different glove frame than the Hydra series. The shamagh pattern reads well across all conditions, making lower-wear versions a practical buy for players watching their spend.

What makes the Desert Shamagh stand out among the cheapest gloves CS2 options is its Factory New ceiling – at ~$887, this is by far the widest price range in this list. Low-float Factory New specimens with a clean, vibrant plaid pattern command a massive premium over the BS floor. For players also comparing Recoil Case gloves, the Desert Shamagh is one of the most attainable options from that pool at budget price points.

★ Widest Price-Range Budget Glove Hand Wraps | Desert Shamagh Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$58.00–$872.00 / €53.00–€800.00 / £45.00–£686.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case / Snakebite Case / Recoil Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key / Snakebite Case Key / Recoil Case Key

Green and red military camouflage with dark hard knuckle plates and a bold red stripe across the wrist carry the 3rd Commando Company’s military-operation design into the only Moto Gloves entry on this list. These bulky gloves have a bold silhouette in Counter-Strike 2, and the red accents make them one of the more visually striking options among the cheapest gloves CS2 has at this price tier. At ~$58 Battle-Scarred, these are an accessible entry into the Moto Gloves category.

Factory New versions at ~$872 represent an unusually high ceiling for a glove starting under $60 in BS condition – a spread driven by the red accents showing much more vividly in Factory New. For players specifically searching for the cheapest red gloves CS2 at Extraordinary rarity, the 3rd Commando Company is the most budget-friendly option in this list with prominent red coloring. The Revolution Case glove pool offers some overlap with the cases that drop these.

★ Most Affordable Moto Gloves Pick Moto Gloves | 3rd Commando Company Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$63.00–$555.00 / €57.00–€508.00 / £49.00–£436.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Operation Broken Fang Case / Snakebite Case / Recoil Case

Case Key: Operation Broken Fang Case Key / Snakebite Case Key / Recoil Case Key

The Broken Fang Gloves | Yellow-banded features a yellow and dark camouflage pattern across fingerless leather with brass pyramid studs along the fingers and edges, plus a prominent gold leopard-and-serpent emblem on the central wrist plate. At ~$63 Battle-Scarred, these are the most accessible Broken Fang option among the cheapest gloves CS2 has at Extraordinary rarity. The yellow pattern remains visible even at high float values, keeping lower-condition specimens appealing.

The Broken Fang frame has a unique fingerless design that differs from most other glove types in Counter-Strike 2, which gives them a distinct in-game silhouette. The Yellow-banded skin has strong marketplace activity at Battle-Scarred and Well-Worn conditions – exactly the float range where cheapest gloves CS2 buyers tend to shop. Players researching the best cases to open in CS2 for glove drops will find the Operation Broken Fang Case, Snakebite Case, and Recoil Case all carry this skin in their drop pools.

★ Best Broken Fang Budget Pick Broken Fang Gloves | Yellow-banded Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$64.00–$546.00 / €59.00–€500.00 / £50.00–£429.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Recoil Case / Snakebite Case / Operation Broken Fang Case

Case Key: Recoil Case Key / Snakebite Case Key / Operation Broken Fang Case Key

The Hand Wraps | Giraffe is the animal-print outlier on this cheapest gloves CS2 rundown. Giraffe-inspired spot pattern with dark brown borders and orange-rust centers covers cream and beige wrapped fabric. At ~$64 Battle-Scarred, the Giraffe sits slightly above the Desert Shamagh, with the animal-print pattern commanding a modest premium. The giraffe spots remain recognizable even in lower conditions, making Battle-Scarred a genuinely usable buy.

The Giraffe pattern is one of the more unique cosmetic choices among the cheapest gloves CS2 – there is no other animal-print Extraordinary glove that costs less than $100 Battle-Scarred. For buyers of the best cheap gloves who want something visually different from the typical military or plain-color options in this price range, the Giraffe is the strongest distinctive choice, and the best platforms to sell CS2 skins consistently list these across all conditions.

★ Most Distinctive Budget Hand Wraps Hand Wraps | Giraffe Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$65.00–$376.00 / €60.00–€345.00 / £51.00–£296.00

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case / Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key / Revolution Case Key

The Specialist Gloves | Buckshot features olive woodland camouflage with red coral accent spots across the body, paired with dark leather knuckle and finger guards, and ‘TORTUE’ branding across the palm – the lone Specialist Gloves frame in this budget lineup. At ~$65 Battle-Scarred, the Buckshot is the most affordable Specialist Gloves entry on this list and the strongest pick among the best cheap gloves for players who want a camo finish. Specialist Gloves have a different in-game wrist presence than Hydra or Driver Gloves, with more material visible across the back of the hand.

Float sensitivity is moderate – the Factory New version at ~$376 shows cleaner, more vibrant olive and brown tones, while Battle-Scarred specimens retain the basic camo pattern but with dulled contrast. The Buckshot sees consistent marketplace activity at Battle-Scarred floor prices. For players also comparing the best gloves skins in the Specialist category, the Buckshot is a clear starting point for budget buyers.

★ Best-Value Specialist Gloves Camo Pick Specialist Gloves | Buckshot Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$66.00 (BS)–~$1,100.00+ (FN) / €60.00–~€1,010.00+ / £52.00–~£870.00+ | Minimal Wear from ~$117 / €107 / £92

Rarity: Extraordinary

Source: Clutch Case / Revolution Case

Case Key: Clutch Case Key / Revolution Case Key

Blue-grey duct tape strips layered over off-white cloth wraps with visible scuffs and tears give Duct Tape an improvised utilitarian look that no other Extraordinary glove in this cheapest gloves CS2 guide replicates. At ~$66 Battle-Scarred, the Duct Tape closes out this list, and it holds one of the most unusual float profiles of any glove in this list: Factory New versions do exist, but the minimum float of 0.06 leaves a window of just 0.01 before the FN ceiling at 0.07. That narrow band pushes FN copies into ~$1,100+ collector territory. For most buyers, Minimal Wear at ~$117 is the practical best-condition pick.

That ultra-narrow FN window – and the premium it commands – keeps everyday demand concentrated on Battle-Scarred and Minimal Wear, which is exactly what makes the Duct Tape one of the most accessible cheapest gloves CS2 options in this tier. Players who want the look specifically – blue-grey scavenged tape wraps – will find Battle-Scarred the practical choice. The Clutch Case and the Revolution Case are the sources here, and for players who track the best cheap gloves across Clutch and Revolution pools, the Duct Tape is the floor option for Hand Wraps from that case.

★ Most Unique Budget Hand Wraps Skin Hand Wraps | Duct Tape Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Cheapest CS2 Gloves Comparison Table

A complete stats-led snapshot of all 10 cheapest gloves CS2 entries – rarity, price range from Battle-Scarred floor to Factory New ceiling, and a short visual note for each pick. The biggest pricing factors across this list are float value and condition availability.

Glove Skin Rarity Price Range (BS–FN) Description Hydra Gloves | Rattler Extraordinary $44–$263 Olive-green snakeskin-textured leather with a brown wrist panel and metallic green Hydra serpent emblem Hydra Gloves | Mangrove Extraordinary $45–$280 Olive-brown leather and synthetic mesh with brass Operation Hydra studs; tactical subdued look Driver Gloves | Racing Green Extraordinary $47–$296 Deep motorsport green leather with woven grey backhand pattern Hydra Gloves | Emerald Extraordinary $49–$322 Dark brown leather with gold-and-green Hydra emblem and green mesh wrist band; highest FN ceiling in Hydra tier Hand Wraps | Desert Shamagh Extraordinary $57–$887 Tan and brown houndstooth wrap pattern; widest price range in this list Moto Gloves | 3rd Commando Company Extraordinary $58–$872 Green and red military camouflage with dark hard knuckle plates; cheapest red gloves CS2 option here Broken Fang Gloves | Yellow-banded Extraordinary $63–$555 Yellow and dark camouflage pattern across fingerless leather with brass pyramid studs Hand Wraps | Giraffe Extraordinary $64–$546 Giraffe-inspired spot pattern; most distinctive animal-print option Specialist Gloves | Buckshot Extraordinary $65–$376 Olive woodland camo with red coral accent panels; hunting-blind aesthetic Hand Wraps | Duct Tape Extraordinary $66–$1,100+ Blue-grey duct tape strips; FN exists but is collector-rare due to a minimum float of 0.06

Prices referenced on Eneba Hub are provided for informational purposes only and reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Product values can fluctuate frequently due to supply, demand, and in-game updates, so we cannot guarantee their accuracy or future value.

The biggest price differences across the cheapest gloves CS2 come from condition and case availability. The Hydra Gloves | Rattler starts at $44 (Battle-Scarred) while the Hand Wraps | Desert Shamagh reaches $887 (Factory New) – both are Extraordinary rarity, so condition is the primary price driver across every entry. The Hydra Gloves tier dominates the cheapest green gloves CS2 category, with the Rattler, Mangrove, and Emerald all sitting under $50 at the Battle-Scarred floor.

Condition is the main price lever across all 10 gloves – Factory New versions carry the sharpest premiums. Battle-Scarred gives the lowest entry price for any glove on this list and is the recommended starting point for best cheap gloves buyers who want Extraordinary rarity without four-figure spending. The Moto Gloves | 3rd Commando Company stands alone as the cheapest red gloves CS2 option on this list, while the cheapest purple gloves CS2 at Extraordinary rarity typically appear at higher BS tiers than the sub-$70 floors covered here.

My Overall Verdict on Cheapest Gloves CS2

The cheapest gloves CS2 list covers 10 Extraordinary-rarity gloves – spanning 6 glove types and a pricing hierarchy from under $44 Battle-Scarred to over $880 Factory New. Every skin here is obtainable without spending above $70 at the floor condition, putting the best cheap gloves in Extraordinary within reach for a wide range of CS2 budgets.

Here are the top three picks from this list:

Hydra Gloves | Rattler – Olive-green leather with snakeskin texture; the top pick among the cheapest gloves CS2 has at Extraordinary rarity, at ~$44 Battle-Scarred.

Hydra Gloves | Mangrove – Olive-brown leather and synthetic mesh at ~$45 Battle-Scarred; the best cheap gloves alternative for players who want the Hydra frame without the Rattler’s snakeskin texture.

Driver Gloves | Racing Green – Deep motorsport green leather with a woven grey pattern; the best-value Driver Gloves pick in the budget pool and a solid choice for the cheapest green gloves CS2 buyers.

Verify current listings before buying – prices across the cheapest gloves CS2 shift regularly with marketplace supply and in-game updates. Players comparing across the full spectrum can check the best CS2 case-opening sites to compare acquisition costs before committing to a case-opening strategy.

★ Best Place to Buy the Cheapest Gloves CS2 Cheapest Gloves CS2 Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

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