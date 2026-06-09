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Red M4A1-S skins cover 5 distinct finishes across four rarity tiers, spanning a price range from under $2 (Glitched Paint, Battle-Scarred) to well over $2,000 (Hot Rod, Factory New). The warm tones make red M4A1-S skins one of the most versatile cosmetic choices for matching any weapon loadout in Counter-Strike 2.

The red M4A1-S skins CS2 offers run the full spectrum of its economy. At one end, you have collection-only and Covert skins that rarely drop below three figures; at the other, budget-friendly Restricted and Mil-Spec options that any player can pick up for under $10. Float value and condition matter across all five, but the pricing gap between them is driven primarily by rarity tier and source – not float sensitivity alone.

Our Top Picks for Red M4A1-S Skins

The five red M4A1-S skins below represent every red-toned option on the M4A1-S, ordered from the most expensive to the most budget-friendly.

M4A1-S | Hot Rod – A vibrant, solid red anodized gloss finish with a high-shine racing-red lacquer, sitting between $1,625 and $2,200 Factory New and available only through the marketplace from The Chop Shop Collection. M4A1-S | Fade – A multi-color airbrushed fade, classified as Covert from The Sport and Field Collection, currently ~$277–$416 Factory New. M4A1-S | Chantico’s Fire – Deep red and golden-yellow flame motifs with Aztec-inspired decorative patterns, a Covert skin from the Chroma 3 Case, ranging from ~$94 to ~$275 Factory New. M4A1-S | Blood Tiger – Gray and red hydrographic pattern across the body, a Mil-Spec Grade skin from the CS:GO Weapon Case 2, priced ~$4–$25 depending on condition. M4A1-S | Glitched Paint – Abstract glitch design with fragmented color patches, a Restricted skin from The Radiant Collection, available for under $10 Factory New.

The best red M4A1-S skins above span four rarity tiers – Classified, Covert, Restricted, and Mil-Spec – from under $2 Battle-Scarred options to collector pieces above $2,000 Factory New. Since the Hot Rod and Fade cannot be unboxed from any case, direct marketplace purchases are the only acquisition route for the top two picks.

Condition is the biggest price factor for most red M4A1-S skins. Hot Rod is mainly priced by wear level, while Fade can also become much more valuable depending on its pattern seed – especially pattern 374, which is widely treated as the 100% Fade pattern. Glitched Paint also has pattern variation, but its pattern placement usually has a smaller impact on price.

Disclaimer The content published on Eneba Hub is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, financial, or investment advice. We do not guarantee profits or monetary outcomes, and readers should make purchasing decisions responsibly and based on their own research. Any references to ROI, value potential, or investment are statistical averages based on historical data and do not guarantee individual outcomes.

Best Red M4A1-S Skins: Full Reviews

This section covers all five best red M4A1-S skins in CS2, from budget options under $2 (Glitched Paint, Battle-Scarred) to premium collector pieces above $2,000 (Hot Rod, Factory New). All five carry red as their primary or dominant color, spanning Mil-Spec Grade through Classified rarity. The picks below balance finish quality, price accessibility, and source to serve both players wanting in-game red M4A1-S skins and collectors tracking long-term value.

Product Price: ~$1,625.00–$2,200.00 / €1,470.00–€1,990.00 / £1,260.00–£1,710.00

Rarity: Classified

Source: The Chop Shop Collection

Case Key: N/A

The M4A1-S | Hot Rod covers the rifle in a vibrant, solid red anodized gloss with a high-shine racing-red lacquer that catches light cleanly across the barrel and body. Released in May 2015 as part of Operation Bloodhound, this is one of the most recognizable red M4A1-S skins CS2 has, and it comes from The Chop Shop Collection – meaning it cannot be unboxed from any case. The Hot Rod is available only in Factory New and Minimal Wear, with a maximum float of 0.08 that keeps the red saturation high across both conditions. Factory New specimens currently sit around $1,625–$2,200 on the marketplace.

Why we chose it Hot Rod is the best-value premium red M4A1-S skins pick in Counter-Strike 2, combining an instantly recognizable Classified finish with near-zero fade between conditions.

The Hot Rod‘s Classified tier and collection-only source keep marketplace supply tight – no case can add new copies, and the Chop Shop Collection sees lower activity than active drop pools. Consistent marketplace demand for this skin is driven by its clean, single-color identity and the fact that pros like donk and ropz have been seen using it. Players who want a bold red M4A1-S skin choice without pattern variance or phase systems will find the Hot Rod the most straightforward premium pick.

★ Top-Tier Red-Finish M4A1-S Skin M4A1-S | Hot Rod Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$277.00–$416.00 / €251.00–€376.00 / £215.00–£323.00

Rarity: Covert

Source: The Sport and Field Collection

Case Key: N/A

The M4A1-S | Fade applies a multi-color airbrushed fade across a chrome base, blending gold, red, pink, purple, and blue tones from the muzzle toward the stock. Added to Counter-Strike 2 in October 2024 as part of the Armory update, this Covert skin belongs to The Sport and Field Collection – it cannot be obtained from any case, which keeps marketplace supply low relative to case-droppable skins. Factory New and Minimal Wear are the only conditions available, and pattern 374 (the 100% full fade) is the most sought-after variant. Current prices sit around $277–$416 Factory New, with a recorded all-time high near $1,250 in October 2024.

This is among the top two most expensive red M4A1-S skins CS2 has, and the only Covert-rarity option on this list. The gradient’s color balance depends on the pattern seed, so inspecting the specific listing before buying pays off at this price tier. Players comparing the best red M4A1-S skins who want Covert status without paying Hot Rod prices will find the Fade the strongest alternative. For players building a broader red loadout, comparing it alongside red AWP skins helps establish what red means across different weapon slots.

★ Best Covert Red M4A1-S Option M4A1-S | Fade Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$94.00–$275.00 / €85.00–€249.00 / £73.00–£214.00

Rarity: Covert

Source: Chroma 3 Case

Case Key: Chroma 3 Case Key

The M4A1-S | Chantico’s Fire features deep red and golden-yellow flame motifs with Aztec-inspired decorative patterns covering the receiver and barrel. Named after the Aztec goddess of the hearth and fire, the skin was released in April 2016 as part of the Trichromacy update. It’s a Covert skin from the Chroma 3 Case, which gives it a case-openable path at the standard 0.64% Covert drop rate. Factory New versions currently sit around $275, with Field-Tested and Battle-Scarred options dropping as low as ~$94. StatTrak versions are available and command a meaningful premium over standard.

The wide condition spread makes this the most accessible red M4A1-S skins CS2 has in the Covert tier, with Field-Tested versions well under $100 giving budget buyers a genuine Covert red skin for a fraction of Fade or Hot Rod prices. Players comparing the best red M4A1-S skins CS2 has to offer will find Chantico’s Fire the best mid-range pick with the most complete red-and-gold aesthetic in the pool. For players interested in broader case-opening strategies, the best cases to open in CS2 guide covers which cases offer the strongest drop value at the Covert tier.

★ Best Mid-Range Red M4A1-S Choice M4A1-S | Chantico’s Fire Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$4.58–$25.00 / €4.14–€22.63 / £3.55–£19.44

Rarity: Mil-Spec Grade

Source: CS:GO Weapon Case 2

Case Key: CS:GO Weapon Case 2 Key

The M4A1-S | Blood Tiger displays a gray and red hydrographic pattern across the body, with bold diagonal stripe banding that gives the rifle a predatory, high-contrast look in-game. It belongs to the Arms Deal 2 Collection and drops from the CS:GO Weapon Case 2, released during the early Arms Deal era. Factory New versions trade around $25, while Field-Tested and Minimal Wear drop to $4–$5 – making this the most affordable red M4A1-S skin at the Mil-Spec tier. StatTrak versions are available across Factory New, Minimal Wear, and Field-Tested conditions.

At Mil-Spec Grade, the Blood Tiger is a practical red M4A1-S skins option for players who want a visually striking gray and red pattern without meaningful spending. The hydrographic finish holds up reasonably well at lower float values, with Factory New preserving the depth of the stripes better than higher-wear conditions. Players comparing all red M4A1-S skins across the full price range will find this the best budget entry point in the red M4A1-S market. Those who’d rather try unboxing it can see the best CS2 case opening sites guide for where to open the CS:GO Weapon Case 2.

★ Best Budget Red M4A1-S Pick M4A1-S | Blood Tiger Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Product Price: ~$1.42–$9.28 / €1.29–€8.40 / £1.10–£7.20

Rarity: Restricted

Source: The Radiant Collection

Case Key: N/A

The M4A1-S | Glitched Paint applies an abstract glitch art design with fragmented color patches across the body, giving the rifle a deliberately distorted, corrupted-data aesthetic. Released in April 2025 as part of the Radiant Collection, this is the newest of the five red M4A1-S skins and also the most affordable. Factory New versions trade around $9, while Battle-Scarred specimens sit under $2, making this the absolute floor across all red M4A1-S skins in CS2. The skin is available in all five exterior conditions. For the wider budget picture across all finishes, the budget M4A1-S skins guide covers the cheapest options on the rifle.

At Restricted rarity, the Glitched Paint sees high marketplace liquidity – over 1,500 active listings tracked at any given time. The abstract pattern varies between drops due to pattern seed, so Factory New specimens at the right seed can show more concentrated red and pink in prominent areas. This is the entry point for red M4A1-S skins CS2 buyers who want something current without committing to real spending. Players interested in moving skins later should check the best place to sell CS2 skins guide for platform options.

★ Best Entry-Level Red M4A1-S Skin M4A1-S | Glitched Paint Shop on SkinBaron Steam Gift Cards Shop on Eneba

Best Red M4A1-S Skins in CS2: Full Comparison

The table below covers all red M4A1-S skins CS2 has side by side. Rarity tier is the primary differentiator, with condition spread and source type (case vs. collection) shaping how each skin is acquired.

Skin Rarity Price Range Description M4A1-S | Hot Rod Classified $1,625–$2,200 Vibrant solid red anodized gloss with high-shine racing-red lacquer; collection-only, no case source M4A1-S | Fade Covert $277–$416 Multi-color airbrushed fade; collection-only M4A1-S | Chantico’s Fire Covert $94–$275 Deep red and golden-yellow flame motifs with Aztec-inspired decorative patterns; from Chroma 3 Case M4A1-S | Blood Tiger Mil-Spec Grade $4–$25 Gray and red hydrographic pattern; from CS:GO Weapon Case 2 M4A1-S | Glitched Paint Restricted $1.42–$9.28 Abstract glitch design with fragmented color patches; Radiant Collection

Prices referenced on Eneba Hub are provided for informational purposes only and reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Product values can fluctuate frequently due to supply, demand, and in-game updates, so we cannot guarantee their accuracy or future value.

Prices reflect marketplace conditions and will shift with supply, demand, and in-game updates. The biggest pricing factor across all red M4A1-S skins is rarity tier and source – the two collection skins (Hot Rod, Fade) command premiums specifically because they cannot be unboxed. Float value is the secondary driver within each skin, with Factory New specimens carrying the highest premiums, particularly on the Fade and Hot Rod.

My Overall Verdict on Red M4A1-S Skins

All red M4A1-S skins CS2 has cover a price range from under $2 to over $2,000, with rarity tier doing most of the heavy lifting on value. Here are the top three best red M4A1-S skins from the list:

M4A1-S | Hot Rod – The top red M4A1-S skins pick overall. The vibrant, solid red anodized gloss with high-shine racing-red lacquer is the cleanest, boldest red on the M4A1-S, with no pattern variance to worry about.

M4A1-S | Fade – The best Covert option in the pool. The multi-color airbrushed gradient offers Covert status and pattern variety at a fraction of Hot Rod prices.

M4A1-S | Chantico’s Fire – The strongest mid-range pick. The deep red and golden-yellow flame motifs with Aztec-inspired decorative patterns make it the most visually detailed red M4A1-S skin CS2 option with a case source and a Field-Tested floor under $100.

Verify current listings before buying – prices across all red M4A1-S skins shift regularly with marketplace supply and in-game updates. Players comparing options can check the best M4A1-S skins guide to see how the red options compare across the full M4A1-S skin pool.

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