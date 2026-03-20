All USPS Skins in CS2 in 2026

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All USPS skins in CS2 span the full price spectrum, from rare collector Coverts to the best cheap USPS skins CS2 players can grab for just a few dollars. The USP-S is the default CT sidearm, which makes its skin market one of the most active for pistols. Whether you’re after striking red USPS skins, clean blue USPS skins, or bold purple USPS skins, there’s a design for every loadout and budget.

The best USPS skins combine strong visual identity with rarity tiers ranging from Restricted to Covert, which directly shapes their pricing. A Factory New USP-S | Kill Confirmed leads the market in pricing among all USPS skins, while the best options for players seeking cheap USPS skins include the USP-S | Blueprint. Factors like float condition, case supply, and demand determine whether a purchase is a smart buy or an overpay. Color theme matters a lot, too – bold red USPS skins hit differently than clean blue USPS skins or rich purple USPS skins, and each attracts a different type of buyer.

Why USPS Skins Are Popular in CS2

The USP-S is the most visible CT-side pistol in Counter-Strike 2. It’s almost always on screen, making its skin one of the most seen cosmetics in any given game. That constant visibility drives strong demand for all USPS skins across every rarity tier.

Here’s a breakdown of all USPS skins featured in this guide:

These skins were chosen to cover premium collector, mid-tier stylish, and budget-friendly options across all USPS skins. The list includes red USPS skins like Neo-Noir and Monster Mashup, blue USPS skins like Blueprint, and purple USPS skins like The Traitor. Understanding how factors like color or wear affect visual quality is key when comparing the best USPS skins at any tier.

Disclaimer The content published on Eneba Hub is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be considered professional, financial, or investment advice. We do not guarantee profits or monetary outcomes, and readers should make purchasing decisions responsibly and based on their own research. Any references to ROI, value potential, or investment are statistical averages based on historical data and do not guarantee individual outcomes.

Case Rarity Probabilities

Every weapon case in Counter-Strike 2 uses a fixed rarity structure. Whether you’re opening a Shadow Case for a USP-S | Kill Confirmed or a Fracture Case for the USP-S | Printstream, these drop rates apply across all USPS skins.

Skin Rarities Drop % Probabilities Mil-Spec ( Blue ) 79.92% Restricted ( Purple ) 15.98% Classified ( Pink ) 3.2% Covert ( Red ) 0.64% Rare Special Item ( Gold ) 0.26%

These figures come from community-aggregated tracking across 10,000+ case openings per case type. At Covert odds (~0.64%), you’d expect roughly one Covert skin per 156 openings. Buying directly from the market is almost always more cost-effective than opening cases for a specific USPS skin.

Skin Rarity and Drop Probabilities

The best USPS skins here balance visual appeal, rarity, and accessibility. Covert picks carry the highest rarity and strongest demand, while Classified and Restricted options offer more accessible price points. Case origin matters, too – skins from discontinued cases are harder to source, which supports their floors over time.

Best USPS Skins CS2: The Full List

The list below covers premium collector picks, mid-tier fan favorites, and the best cheap USPS skins CS2 players can buy today. Pricing varies by rarity tier, case origin, wear condition, and player demand.

Product Price: $90 – $600+ / €84 – €558+ / £72 – £480+

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Shadow Case

Respective Key: Shadow Case Key

The USP-S | Kill Confirmed is currently the absolute top pick from all USPS skins in CS2. Introduced with the Shadow Case in 2015, it features a minimalist all-black body with subtle grey detailing that gives it one of the cleanest silhouettes of any weapon skin in Counter-Strike 2. Prices range from $90 at Battle-Scarred up to $600+ at Factory New.

Why we chose it The USP-S | Kill Confirmed earns the top spot among all USPS skins in Counter-Strike 2 for its minimalist design, Covert rarity, and collector demand that has held strong since its release.

The Shadow Case is no longer in active drop rotation, permanently capping new supply. That scarcity, combined with the skin’s clean aesthetic, gives Factory New copies a meaningful premium. Its all-black design is also one of the most versatile among all USPS skins because you can pair it with anything – it complements almost any knife or glove combination without competing for attention. Field-Tested copies offer the best balance of price and visual quality, since the dark finish holds its character well at moderate wear.

What do players say?

KillConfirmedFN ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ The Kill Confirmed is the best USP-S skin in CS2. The all-black look never gets old and pairs with everything. Picked up a FT copy and it looks clean as Factory New in-game.

★ THE BEST USPS SKIN IN CS2 USP-S | Kill Confirmed Shop on SkinBaron

Product Price: $80 – $500+ / €74 – €465+ / £64 – £400+

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Fracture Case

Respective Key: Fracture Case Key

The USP-S | Printstream is the best premium design across all USPS skins in CS2 in 2026. Released with the Fracture Case in 2020, it features a clean white-and-black futuristic design with printed circuitry detailing. Prices start around $80 at Battle-Scarred and climb above $500 for Factory New. The Printstream finish is one of the most recognizable in Counter-Strike 2 – the same design family appears on the M4A1-S and several other weapons, driving consistent cross-weapon demand.

Factory New copies are the collector standard – the white base degrades visibly at lower floats, making FN the meaningful buy tier for anyone treating this as a long-term piece. For players exploring blue USPS skins and bright CT loadout builds, the Printstream‘s chrome and white aesthetic pairs cleanly with blue-toned gloves and knives. My personal favorite among all USPS skins for a clean, professional pistol setup.

★ THE BEST PREMIUM USPS DESIGN USP-S | Printstream Shop on SkinBaron

Product Price: $70 – $450 / €65 – €420 / £56 – £360

Rarity: Classified

Case Origin: Huntsman Weapon Case

Respective Key: Huntsman Case Key

The USP-S | Orion is one of the oldest and most respected skins among all USPS skins in Counter-Strike 2. Released with the Huntsman Weapon Case in 2014, it features a black-and-orange design with clean geometric lines. Entry prices start at $70 at Battle-Scarred, with Factory New copies reaching $450. Its case is discontinued, gradually tightening new supply and giving the Orion more price stability.

The black and orange colorway is clean and versatile, pairing well with orange-accented knives and aggressive CT loadouts. Field-Tested copies around $80–$120 represent the best balance of visual quality and price. For collectors comparing all USPS skins in the mid-premium tier, the Orion‘s early release date and collector longevity make it one of the more dependable picks in this range.

★ THE SLEEKEST CLASSIFIED USPS SKIN USP-S | Orion Shop on SkinBaron

Product Price: $20 – $150 / €19 – €140 / £16 – £120

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Danger Zone Case

Respective Key: Danger Zone Case Key

The USP-S | Neo-Noir is one of the most artistically striking skins across all USPS skins at its price point. Released with the Danger Zone Case in 2018, it features a stylized noir-graphic illustration in bold black, white, and red tones. Prices run from $20 at Battle-Scarred up to $150 for Factory New – making it one of the best USPS skins CS2 players can buy at the Covert tier.

With its moody noir style, this design fits perfectly into darker CT setups and pairs effortlessly with red USPS skins accents such as red knives and gloves. Field-Tested copies around $40–$60 hit the best value point – the illustration holds clearly at moderate wear. For players who want a premium-looking USPS skin without spending too much, the Neo-Noir is the clear next step.

★ THE BEST VALUE COVERT USPS SKIN USP-S | Neo-Noir Shop on SkinBaron

Product Price: $10 – $80 / €9 – €75 / £8 – £64

Rarity: Classified

Case Origin: Clutch Case

Respective Key: Clutch Case Key

The USP-S | Cortex is the standout mid-tier USPS skin pick. Released with the Clutch Case in 2018, it features a bold brain-themed illustration in vivid orange, teal, and yellow against a dark base – and its teal-to-purple gradient makes it one of the most eye-catching purple USPS skins at this price tier. Battle-Scarred copies start at $10, with Factory New reaching $80. The Clutch Case remains in active market supply, keeping pricing accessible for players comparing cheap USPS skins.

The brain artwork is detailed and colorful – it reads as more expensive than it is in first person. For players specifically hunting purple USPS skins, the Cortex is the strongest option under $20 in Field-Tested condition, and one of the best USPS skins for players who want vivid color without a premium price tag.

★ THE BOLDEST MID-TIER USPS SKIN USP-S | Cortex Shop on SkinBaron

Product Price: $20 – $140 / €19 – €131 / £16 – £112

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Operation Broken Fang Case

Respective Key: Broken Fang Case Key

The USP-S | Monster Mashup remains one of the most creative and personality-packed entries across all USPS skins. Introduced with the Operation Broken Fang Case in 2020, it wraps the pistol in a colorful graffiti-style illustration featuring cartoon monsters in bright reds, greens, and yellows. Prices start at $20 at Battle-Scarred and climb to $140 for Factory New.

The cartoon illustration holds its color well at moderate wear – Field-Tested copies around $35–$50 offer solid value. Covert rarity keeps pricing above the typical Classified tier despite its Operation origin, reflecting the strong community appeal of the artwork. For collectors exploring all USPS skins with a focus on unique design identity, the Monster Mashup stands apart from the more minimal skins at the top of the list.

★ THE MOST EXPRESSIVE USPS SKIN USP-S | Monster Mashup Shop on SkinBaron

Product Price: $1 – $10 / €0.93 – €9.30 / £0.80 – £8

Rarity: Restricted

Case Origin: Operation Riptide Collection

Respective Key: Operation Riptide Case Key

The USP-S | Blueprint is the most accessible entry point in all USPS skins in Counter-Strike 2. Released with the Operation Riptide Collection in 2021, it’s one of the best blue USPS skins for budget players and the most accessible of all blue USPS skins in the game – a white line-art blueprint design on a deep blue base.

Prices range from $1 at Battle-Scarred to $10 at Factory New. The condition spread is minimal, making even Battle-Scarred copies look clean in gameplay thanks to the simple artwork. Check out our guide to the best cases to open in CS2 for more context on the Riptide pool. For anyone building a budget CT loadout around blue USPS skins, the Blueprint is the natural starting point and one of the best USPS skins under $10.

★ THE BEST BUDGET USPS SKIN USP-S | Blueprint Shop on SkinBaron

Product Price: $20 – $120 / €19 – €112 / £16 – £96

Rarity: Restricted

Case Origin: Gamma 2 Case

Respective Key: Gamma 2 Case Key

The USP-S | Cyrex punches above its Restricted tier in visual impact. Released with the Gamma 2 Case in 2016, it features a white body with geometric orange and grey skull-themed patterning. Entry prices start at $20 at Battle-Scarred, with Factory New copies reaching $120. The Gamma 2 Case is no longer in active rotation, gradually limiting new supply and supporting prices above most Restricted-tier USPS skins.

Field-Tested copies around $40–$60 represent the best value – the geometric design holds clearly at moderate wear. The white base with orange accents complements a wide range of knife and glove pairings. For players who want blue USPS skins alternatives at a similar price, Blueprint is the obvious contrast pick – but Cyrex is the stronger mid-range choice among all USPS skins overall. If you’re building out a full CT loadout, our guide to the cheapest CS2 knife skins pairs well with any of these mid-range picks.

★ THE MOST VERSATILE RESTRICTED SKIN USP-S | Cyrex Shop on SkinBaron

Product Price: $30 – $250 / €28 – €233 / £24 – £200

Rarity: Covert

Case Origin: Snakebite Case

Respective Key: Snakebite Case Key

The USP-S | The Traitor is arguably the most artistic skin across all USPS skins in CS2. Introduced with the Snakebite Case in 2021, it features a tarot card-style illustration in rich purple USPS skin shades with gold detailing, making it the most premium-looking of all purple USPS skins in the game. Prices run from $30 at Battle-Scarred up to $250 for Factory New. The illustrated style has strong crossover appeal, and the tarot aesthetic makes it one of the most distinctive USPS skins in any CS2 inventory.

Float matters significantly here – the artwork degrades visibly below Minimal Wear. Factory New and MW copies are the recommended buy tiers. For players who want purple USPS skins at the premium end of the mid-range, The Traitor is the most visually rewarding pick across all USPS skins and arguably the best of all purple USPS skins in CS2. It pairs cleanly with purple-toned gloves and dark loadout builds – and if you’re newer to the game’s skin ecosystem, our Counter-Strike esports guide is a useful starting point for understanding how inventory value works competitively.

★ THE MOST ARTISTIC USPS SKIN USP-S | The Traitor Shop on SkinBaron

All USPS Skins in CS2: Summary Table

The table below compares all USPS skins in this guide by rarity, price range, case origin, and key notes. Use it to compare cheap USPS skins against premium picks, or to quickly spot all red USPS skins, blue USPS skins, and purple USPS skins at a glance.

Prices accurate as of 03/2026.

Skin Name Rarity Price Range Case Origin Notes USP-S | Kill Confirmed Covert $90 – $600+ Shadow Case All-black; top collector pick; discontinued case USP-S | Printstream Covert $80 – $500+ Fracture Case Futuristic white design; consistently high demand USP-S | Orion Classified $70 – $450 Huntsman Weapon Case Black and orange; early release; collector favorite USP-S | Neo-Noir Covert $20 – $150 Danger Zone Case Noir artwork; best value Covert pick USP-S | Cortex Classified $10 – $80 Clutch Case Bold brain-themed art; best mid-tier pick USP-S | Monster Mashup Covert $20 – $140 Op. Broken Fang Case Graffiti monster art; steady demand USP-S | Blueprint Restricted $1 – $10 Op. Riptide Collection Blue blueprint design; most affordable USP-S | Cyrex Restricted $20 – $120 Gamma 2 Case Geometric skull design; moderate supply USP-S | The Traitor Covert $30 – $250 Snakebite Case Tarot artwork; most artistic USPS skin

Prices referenced on Eneba Hub are provided for informational purposes only and reflect market conditions at the time of writing. Product values can fluctuate frequently due to supply, demand, and in-game updates, so we cannot guarantee their accuracy or future value.

Pricing across all USPS skins is shaped most by case origin and float condition. Discontinued-case skins like USP-S | Kill Confirmed and USP-S | Orion carry the most stable floors. Restricted picks like USP-S | Blueprint remain accessible due to higher drop rates and broader supply.

Final Thoughts on All USPS Skins in CS2

All USPS skins in Counter-Strike 2 cover a wide range – from sub-$2 Restricted picks to $600+ collector Coverts. Three stand out as the strongest overall:

USP-S | Kill Confirmed – The best overall USPS skin in CS2. The all-black minimalist design has held top-tier collector demand since 2015, and its versatility makes it the most universally applicable pick across all USPS skins.

USP-S | Printstream – The best premium design among all USPS skins. The futuristic white and chrome finish is part of CS2‘s most recognizable skin family, and consistent demand from both collectors and competitive players keeps it at the top.

USP-S | Orion – The best Classified pick across all USPS skins. The black and orange design has collector longevity that most Classified skins can’t match.

Whatever your budget – whether you’re after red USPS skins, blue USPS skins, or purple USPS skins – there’s a strong pick among all USPS skins in Counter-Strike 2. For more ways to complete your loadout, browse our CS2 skins catalog.

★ BEST PLACE TO BUY USPS SKINS SkinBaron Shop on SkinBaron

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