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The best sites to buy Valorant Points online are Eneba, Instant Gaming, and Kinguin, but which one is right for you depends on your region, preferred payment method, and how much you want to save vs. the official Riot store.

Valorant Points (VP) are Valorant‘s in-game currency, used to unlock weapon skins, Agent Contracts, the Battle Pass, and cosmetic bundles. Every platform reviewed in this article sells official Riot Points Gift Cards, redeemed via the Riot Games site, with zero ToS risk across the board.

This guide evaluates the 10 best sites to buy Valorant Points online on price, delivery speed, and buyer protection. All prices were verified at the time of writing and are subject to change, so verify directly on each platform before purchasing.

Our Top Picks for the Best Sites to Buy Valorant Points Online

Here’s a quick-scan list of the best sites to buy Valorant Points online and what each does best:

Eneba – Best Overall Valorant Points (VP) Site Instant Gaming – Best Vetted Discount Platform for Valorant Points (VP) Kinguin – Best P2P Marketplace for Riot Gift Cards Gamivo – Best Budget Valorant Points (VP) eCard Option Dundle – Best Face-Value Cards With No Surprises CoinGate – Best for Crypto Buyers (Zero ToS Risk) Bitrefill – Best Lightning Network Crypto Option Eldorado.gg – Best Marketplace for Gift Cards G2G.com – Best Escrow Marketplace SEAGM – Best for Asia-Pacific Buyers and Multi-Region Cards

Pricing in this guide uses 1,000 VP as the benchmark across all platforms. All prices are current at the time of writing and subject to change – always verify directly on each site before purchasing.

Best Sites To Buy Valorant Points Online

Every review below leads with the delivery method, because that’s the single most important factor when choosing between the best sites to buy Valorant Points online. Each provider is evaluated on price, delivery speed, buyer protection, and honest caveats worth knowing before you spend.

When looking for the best sites to buy Valorant Points online, you must prioritize platforms that offer verified gift cards to ensure your account remains in good standing.

1. Eneba [Best Overall Valorant Points (VP) Site]

Delivery Method eCard (Valorant/Riot Points Gift Card code redeemed at account.riotgames.com) ToS Risk ZERO – Eneba never accesses your Riot account Starting Price From ~$9.68–$10.18 for 1,000 VP (service fee applies at checkout) Delivery Time ~Instant (automated) Buyer Protection Yes – PayPal and credit/debit card chargeback available

Eneba uses eCard delivery – you purchase a Riot Points Gift Card and receive the code by email within 1–2 minutes. You redeem it yourself at account.riotgames.com, and Eneba never accesses your Riot account. As Eneba‘s own platform, it combines competitive pricing with PayPal protection and 24/7 customer support, which makes it the top pick across the best sites to buy Valorant Points online. Eneba is consistently rated among the best sites to buy Valorant Points online due to its reliability.

Eneba stocks Valorant Points Gift Cards across multiple denominations and regions, all delivered as codes rather than direct top-ups. Payment accepts credit/debit card, PayPal, and cryptocurrency; codes come from verified sellers managed by Eneba. Buyer protection covers PayPal chargeback plus Eneba‘s 24/7 support team. Riot gift cards redeemed at account.riotgames.com work across Riot‘s game ecosystem on the correct region account.

You click Buy, complete payment, and receive a Riot Points Gift Card code by email within 1–2 minutes. You go to account.riotgames.com and enter the code yourself. Riot processes the redemption and credits Valorant Points (VP) to your account, and Eneba never accesses your Riot account at any point. For players looking to maximise their VP spending, check the Valorant skins guide to find out which cosmetics are worth picking up first.

Eneba prices are typically 5–15% below the official Riot store – which makes it one of the best sites to buy Valorant Points online at zero ToS risk. For those searching for the best sites to buy Valorant Points online, this discount is a major draw. Codes are region-specific; confirm the card matches your Riot account region before purchasing. Support is available 24/7 via live chat and email.

Pros Cons ✅ Competitive pricing, 5–15% below official



✅24/7 live chat support



✅PayPal and credit card protection



✅Instant automated delivery ❌ Service fee applies at checkout



❌ Region-specific codes



❌ Grey-market seller model

★ Best Overall Platform for Valorant Points (VP) Eneba Shop at Eneba

2. Instant Gaming [Best Vetted Discount Platform for Valorant Points (VP)]

Delivery Method eCard (Valorant/Riot Points Gift Card code – delivered to Instant Gaming account dashboard and by email) ToS Risk ZERO – Instant Gaming never accesses your Riot account Starting Price ~$10.52 for 1,000 VP (EU region; verify current availability) Delivery Time Instant (automated – code appears in account dashboard immediately) Buyer Protection Yes – PayPal and credit/debit card chargeback

Instant Gaming uses eCard delivery; you purchase a Riot Points Gift Card and the code appears immediately in your Instant Gaming account dashboard and by email. With a 4.7/5 Trustpilot rating from 800,000+ reviews and a vetted inventory model rather than P2P listings, it stands out among the best sites to buy Valorant Points online for buyers who want clean transaction confidence. Indeed, it is one of the best sites to buy Valorant Points online for safety-conscious gamers.

Instant Gaming stocks Riot Points Gift Cards across EU and US regional SKUs, valid for Valorant and other Riot games on the correct region account. Payment accepts credit/debit card and PayPal; delivery is fully automated. Founded around 2015 and Dubai/UK-registered, the platform sources and vets its own inventory directly; you’re buying from Instant Gaming itself, not a random third-party seller.

You complete payment at instant-gaming.com, and the Riot Points Gift Card code appears immediately in your account dashboard under ‘My Activations’ and is sent to your registered email. You go to account.riotgames.com or open the Valorant client, enter the code, and VP is credited immediately.

Pricing runs 5–10% below the official Riot store; competitive but not the deepest discount on this best sites to buy Valorant Points online list. Users often compare the best sites to buy Valorant Points online to find such deals. Always confirm the card region matches your Riot account region before purchasing; a EU card will not work on a US account. Registration is required to retrieve the code post-purchase.

Pros Cons ✅ 4.7/5 Trustpilot from 813,000+ reviews



✅ Vetted inventory, not P2P



✅ PayPal and credit card protection



✅ Instant automated delivery ❌ Registration required to retrieve code



❌ EU-focused – confirm regional compatibility



❌ Not the deepest discount on the list

★ Best Vetted Discount Platform for Valorant Points Instant Gaming Shop at Instant Gaming

3. Kinguin [Best P2P Marketplace for Valorant Gift Cards]

Delivery Method eCard (P2P – individual seller provides Valorant/Riot Points Gift Card code) ToS Risk LOW (code quality varies by seller; Buyer Protection recommended) / HIGH for Direct Top-Up (Riot ToS violation) Starting Price From ~$8.69–$9.87 for 1,000 Valorant Points Delivery Time Instant to 15 minutes (seller-dependent) Buyer Protection Yes – ONLY with Buyer Protection add-on

Kinguin uses eCard delivery via a peer-to-peer model; individual sellers provide Riot Points Gift Card codes after purchase. You redeem it yourself at account.riotgames.com, and Kinguin never accesses your Riot account. At ~$8.69 for 1,000 VP, it’s the most competitive eCard rate across the best sites to buy Valorant Points online, provided the Buyer Protection add-on is active on every order. This makes it a contender for the best sites to buy Valorant Points online title.

Kinguin stocks Valorant Points Gift Cards across multiple denominations with 17M+ users, 40,000+ active sellers, and a 4.6/5 Trustpilot rating. Payment accepts credit/debit card, PayPal, and cryptocurrency; delivery runs instant to 15 minutes depending on the seller. Factor the Buyer Protection add-on fee into your price comparison before assuming Kinguin beats every competitor on cost.

You receive a Riot Points Gift Card code from an individual Kinguin seller, either instantly or within 15 minutes. You enter the code at account.riotgames.com. If invalid, the Buyer Protection add-on lets you open a dispute for a replacement or refund.

Without the add-on, dispute resolution is extremely limited. Always use seller rating filters; high-rated sellers with large transaction histories are the safest picks among the best sites to buy Valorant Points online via P2P. Many veteran players recommend Kinguin when discussing the best sites to buy Valorant Points online.

Pros Cons ✅ Lowest eCard price on this list (~$8.69)



✅ 17M+ users, wide selection



✅ Crypto payment accepted



✅ PayPal and credit card available ❌ Buyer Protection is a paid add-on



❌ Code quality varies by seller



❌ Not always instant delivery



❌ Limited recourse without add-on

★ Best P2P Platform for Valorant Giftcards Kinguin Shop at Kinguin

4. Gamivo [Best Budget Valorant Points (VP) eCard Option]

Delivery Method eCard (Valorant/Riot Points Gift Card code) ToS Risk ZERO – code redeemed at official Riot site Starting Price From ~$9.83 (or ~$7.38 with Gamivo SMART Subscription) Delivery Time ~1–2 minutes (automated) Buyer Protection Yes – PayPal and credit/debit card chargeback

Gamivo uses eCard delivery; you receive a Riot Points Gift Card code by email within 1–2 minutes, redeem it yourself at account.riotgames.com, and Gamivo never accesses your Riot account. With ~5 million customers and the deepest automated eCard discount on the best sites to buy Valorant Points online list, it’s the strongest budget pick for buyers who prioritise savings at zero ToS risk. Gamivo is definitely among the best sites to buy Valorant Points online for those on a tight budget.

Gamivo stocks Riot Points Gift Cards across multiple denominations, valid for Valorant and other Riot games. Payment accepts credit/debit card, PayPal, and cryptocurrency with fully automated 1–2 minute delivery. The platform has 1,000+ verified suppliers, founded in 2017. Watch for the SMART subscription auto-adding at checkout; deselect it manually to avoid a recurring monthly charge. With the subscription applied, pricing drops to ~$7.38 for 1,000 VP.

You receive a Riot Points Gift Card code within 1–2 minutes. You go to account.riotgames.com and enter the code yourself. Gamivo never accesses your Riot account.

Some codes may be region-specific, so confirm before purchasing. Gamivo is less widely known than Instant Gaming, which may matter to first-time buyers, but it consistently ranks among the best sites to buy Valorant Points online for value-focused purchases. It remains one of the best sites to buy Valorant Points online in 2026.

Pros Cons ✅ Best automated eCard price without P2P risk



✅ Crypto payment accepted



✅ 1–2 min automated delivery



✅ PayPal and credit card protection ❌ SMART subscription auto-added at checkout



❌ Less established than competitors



❌ Region-specific codes possible

★ Best Budget Valorant Points (VP) eCard Platform Gamivo Shop at Gamivo

5. Dundle [Best Face-Value Cards With No Surprises]

Delivery Method eCard (Valorant/Riot Points Gift Card code – face value) ToS Risk ZERO – code redeemed at official Riot site Starting Price From ~$10.00 for 1,000 VP Delivery Time Instant (automated) Buyer Protection Yes – credit/debit card chargeback

Dundle uses eCard delivery at near face value; you receive a Riot Points Gift Card code instantly, redeem it at account.riotgames.com, and Dundle never accesses your Riot account. The cleanest no-friction purchase experience on the best sites to buy Valorant Points online list: clear pricing, instant delivery, no hidden fees, and no account required on Dundle itself. For simplicity, it is one of the best sites to buy Valorant Points online.

Dundle stocks Riot Points Gift Cards across multiple denominations and regions with fully automated instant delivery. Payment accepts credit/debit card with no minimum purchase and no surprises at the final step. For players who play Valorant across multiple devices, the guide on is Valorant cross-platform is worth a read before redeeming.

You complete payment and receive a Riot Points Gift Card code instantly. Enter it at account.riotgames.com. Dundle never accesses your Riot account.

Savings are minimal vs. the official Riot store; Dundle prices near face value, which makes it best for buyers who prioritise simplicity over maximum discounts. Always verify the card’s regional availability matches your Riot account region before purchasing. For that reason, it ranks among the best sites to buy Valorant Points online for no-fuss transactions. It is truly a top contender for the best sites to buy Valorant Points online.

Pros Cons ✅ Instant automated delivery



✅ Transparent checkout, no hidden fees



✅ No Dundle account required



✅ Multiple regions available ❌ Minimal discount vs. official store



❌ Fewer payment options

★ Most Straightforward Valorant Points (VP) Platform Dundle Shop at Dundle

6. CoinGate [Best for Crypto Buyers (Zero ToS Risk)]

Delivery Method eCard (Valorant Points Gift Card code – cryptocurrency payment only) ToS Risk ZERO – code redeemed at official Riot site Starting Price From ~$10.00 for 1,000 VP Delivery Time Instant (automated) Buyer Protection NO – cryptocurrency payments have no chargeback mechanism

CoinGate uses eCard delivery paid in cryptocurrency; you receive a Riot Points Gift Card code instantly, redeem it at account.riotgames.com, and CoinGate never accesses your Riot account. As the only major eCard platform combining zero ToS risk with fully anonymous purchase via 200+ cryptocurrencies, it stands out among the best sites to buy Valorant Points online for crypto users; no payment card, no KYC required. It is among the best sites to buy Valorant Points online for privacy.

CoinGate accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Lightning Network, Litecoin, and 200+ other cryptocurrencies with instant automated delivery. Lithuania-based, no account registration required. The no-chargeback risk is a mandatory context before every purchase – only proceed if fully comfortable with irreversible transactions.

You select the denomination, pay with cryptocurrency, and receive the Riot Points Gift Card code instantly. Enter it at account.riotgames.com. CoinGate never accesses your Riot account.

CoinGate accepts only cryptocurrency, and transactions are irreversible with no chargeback if the code fails. Pricing runs near face value (~$10.00 for 1,000 VP), so the value across the best sites to buy Valorant Points online here is anonymity and eCard safety, not a discount.

Pros Cons ✅ 200+ cryptocurrencies accepted



✅ Full purchase anonymity



✅ No KYC or account required



✅ Zero ToS risk via eCard ❌ Zero chargeback protection



❌ Prices near face value



❌ Crypto-only

★ Best Crypto Option for Valorant Points (VP) (Zero ToS Risk) CoinGate Shop at CoinGate

7. Bitrefill [Best Lightning Network Crypto Option]

Delivery Method eCard (Valorant/Riot Points Gift Card code – cryptocurrency) ToS Risk ZERO – code redeemed at official Riot site Starting Price From ~$10.00 for 1,000 VP Delivery Time Instant (automated) Buyer Protection NO – cryptocurrency payments have no chargeback

Bitrefill uses eCard delivery paid in cryptocurrency – you receive a Riot Points Gift Card code instantly, redeem it at account.riotgames.com, and Bitrefill never accesses your Riot account. Founded in 2014 and one of the first crypto gift card platforms ever built, it’s the strongest Lightning Network pick among the best sites to buy Valorant Points online for crypto users who want ultra-low transaction fees.

Bitrefill accepts Bitcoin (including Lightning Network), Ethereum, Litecoin, and USDT, with instant automated delivery in 170+ countries. No account registration required. The same hard warning applies as with CoinGate: all cryptocurrency transactions are irreversible with no chargeback mechanism if a code has an issue.

You select the denomination, pay with Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency, and receive the code instantly. Enter it at account.riotgames.com. Bitrefill never accesses your Riot account.

Pricing is near face value – the value case across the best sites to buy Valorant Points online here is the payment method, not the discount. For crypto sites, Bitrefill wins on Lightning Network support and country coverage; CoinGate wins on coin variety.

Pros Cons ✅ Lightning Network support



✅ Available in 170+ countries



✅ One of the oldest crypto gift card platforms



✅ No account required ❌ Zero chargeback protection



❌ Crypto-only



❌ Prices near face value

★ Best Lightning Network Crypto Option Bitrefill Shop at Bitrefill

8. Eldorado.gg [Best Marketplace for Gift Cards]

Delivery Method Mixed – Gift Card codes (ZERO ToS risk) / Direct Top-Up (HIGH risk – account sharing) ToS Risk ZERO for Gift Card listings / HIGH for Direct Top-Up (Riot ToS Section 2.2 violation) Starting Price ~$9.44 for 1,000 VP (gift card listing) Delivery Time Instant to 17–20 min for Gift Cards / 15 min – 2 hours for Direct Top-Up Buyer Protection Yes – Eldorado.gg dispute and escrow system

Eldorado.gg is a marketplace where sellers list Valorant Points (VP) via Gift Card codes (ZERO ToS risk) or Direct Top-Up (HIGH risk: requires sharing account credentials, violating Riot‘s ToS). Filtering for Gift Card listings is what makes Eldorado.gg a viable pick among the best sites to buy Valorant Points online. Direct Top-Up listings violate Riot‘s ToS Section 2.2 and carry documented suspension risk, including under Riot‘s 2026 Penalty Linking policy.

Eldorado.gg has been an established marketplace since 2014. Payment accepts credit/debit card, PayPal, and cryptocurrency; buyer protection runs through Eldorado.gg‘s internal dispute and escrow system. Gift Card listings cover standard denominations from third-party sellers.

Gift Card listings: you receive a Riot Points Gift Card code from the seller, enter it at account.riotgames.com, and Eldorado.gg never accesses your Riot account – ZERO ToS risk. Direct Top-Up listings: the seller accesses your Riot account to add VP/RP directly, violating Riot‘s ToS and risking account suspension.

Direct Top-Up listings require sharing your Riot account credentials; account suspension risk is documented. Among the best sites to buy Valorant Points online, Eldorado.gg is safe only with Gift Card listings selected every time. Support runs through a ticket system with variable response times.

Pros Cons ✅ Competitive gift card pricing (~$9.44)



✅ Eldorado.gg dispute and escrow protection



✅ PayPal and crypto accepted



✅ Established marketplace since 2014 ❌ Direct Top-Up listings carry HIGH ToS risk



❌ Not always automated delivery



❌ Ticket-based support

★ Best Marketplace for Gift Cards Eldorado.gg Shop at Eldorado.gg

Delivery Method Primarily Direct Top-Up / Gift Card listings available (ZERO ToS risk) ToS Risk HIGH for Direct Top-Up (Riot ToS Section 2.2 violation) / ZERO for Gift Card listings Starting Price ~$9.34 for 1,000 VP Delivery Time Varies by seller and delivery method Buyer Protection Yes – G2G Shield escrow (payment held until delivery confirmed)

G2G.com is a marketplace where individual sellers choose their delivery method – Gift Card codes (ZERO ToS risk) or Direct Top-Up (HIGH risk). You pay through G2G Shield escrow, which holds your payment until delivery is confirmed, so filter specifically for Gift Card listings and use the Verified Seller badge on every purchase. Among the best sites to buy Valorant Points online with escrow-backed payment protection, G2G.com is the only platform offering this level of payment security.

G2G.com stocks Valorant Points listings across multiple denominations. Payment accepts credit/debit card, PayPal, and cryptocurrency. Seller filtering is essential – always use the Verified Seller badge and seller ratings before committing to a purchase. For players who follow the competitive scene, the Valorant esports guide covers the current pro circuit worth keeping up with.

Direct Top-Up listings: the seller adds VP directly via account credentials – this violates Riot‘s ToS and risks account suspension under the 2026 Penalty Linking policy. Gift Card listings: you receive a Riot Points Gift Card code, redeem it yourself at account.riotgames.com, and the seller never accesses your Riot account.

Direct Top-Up listings on G2G.com require account credential sharing, violating Riot‘s ToS. Filter for Gift Card listings only – it’s the only way to use G2G.com safely among the best sites to buy Valorant Points online.

Pros Cons ✅ G2G Shield escrow payment protection



✅ Verified Seller badge available



✅ PayPal and crypto accepted



✅ Competitive pricing (~$9.34) ❌ Default listings often HIGH ToS risk



❌ Delivery timing varies by seller



❌ Requires active filtering every purchase

★ Best Escrow-Protected Marketplace G2G.com Shop at G2G.com

10. SEAGM [Best for Asia-Pacific Buyers and Multi-Region Cards]

Delivery Method eCard (Valorant/Riot Points Gift Card code – US, EU, UK, TR, BR, UAE, SEA regional SKUs) / Direct Top-Up for SEA accounts (HIGH ToS risk) ToS Risk ZERO for eCard / HIGH for Direct Top-Up (Riot ToS Section 2.2 violation) Starting Price ~$9.60 for $10 US Riot Points Gift Card (1,000 VP) Delivery Time Instant (automated – code delivered to SEAGM account “My Cards” section) Buyer Protection Yes – credit/debit card chargeback; SEAGM dispute system

SEAGM uses eCard delivery, where you purchase a Riot Points Gift Card and receive the code instantly in your SEAGM account dashboard, redeem it at account.riotgames.com or in the Valorant client, and SEAGM never touches your Riot account. As the only provider on the best sites to buy Valorant Points online list with genuine multi-region SKUs covering US, EU, UK, Turkey, Brazil, UAE, and SEA markets, it’s the definitive pick for players outside North America and Europe. SEAGM is one of the best sites to buy Valorant Points online internationally.

SEAGM stocks Riot Points Gift Cards across all major regional SKUs, valid for Valorant and all Riot games on the correct region account. Payment accepts credit/debit card, PayPal, and regional e-wallets, including GrabPay, Touch ‘n Go, and FPX. Founded in 2007, Malaysia-based, with a 4.1/5 Trustpilot rating from 7,716 reviews.

You select the denomination and region matching your Riot account, complete payment, and find the code instantly in your SEAGM account under ‘My Cards’. Enter it at account.riotgames.com and VP credits immediately.

SEAGM‘s Direct Top-Up method violates Riot‘s ToS Section 2.2; always select the eCard listing only. Region matching is critical across all the best sites to buy Valorant Points online; a US card will not redeem on an EU account. It remains one of the best sites to buy Valorant Points online for specific regions.

Pros Cons ✅ Widest regional SKU range on this list



✅ SEA e-wallet payment support



✅ Instant automated eCard delivery



✅ 99% Trustpilot negative review response rate ❌ Direct Top-Up method carries HIGH ToS risk



❌ Account registration required



❌ Some exchange rate transparency concerns

★ Best for Asia-Pacific Buyers and Multi-Region Cards SEAGM Shop at SEAGM

How Valorant Points (VP) Get to Your Account: Delivery Methods Explained

You have seen delivery methods referenced in each review above – here is exactly what each one means for your account.

Delivery Method What Actually Happens ToS Risk Official Riot Store Direct purchase inside the Valorant or LoL client. No savings vs. face value, but guaranteed compatibility. NONE eCard / Riot Points Gift Card You receive a Riot Points gift card code and redeem it yourself at account.riotgames.com – the provider never accesses your Riot account. Works for all Riot games on the correct region account. ZERO (official card, no account access) Direct Top-Up You provide your Riot username or account ID and the seller credits Valorant Points (VP) directly via unauthorized tools or credential sharing. No code is involved. This violates Riot‘s ToS Section 2.2 and carries documented permanent suspension risk, including under Riot‘s 2026 Penalty Linking policy. HIGH (Riot ToS Section 2.2 violation – used by some listings on Eldorado.gg, G2G.com, and SEAGM for SEA accounts – always filter for Gift Card listings instead)

Eneba, Instant Gaming, Gamivo, Dundle, CoinGate, Bitrefill, and SEAGM (gift card listings) all use eCard delivery. Kinguin delivers eCards via P2P sellers. Eldorado.gg and G2G.com primarily default to Direct Top-Up listings – filter for Gift Card listings on both when you’re browsing the best sites to buy Valorant Points online.

Valorant Points (VP) Price Comparison: Cost per 1,000 Valorant Points (VP)

The official Riot store rate is the baseline. All prices below are for the standard 1,000 VP denomination and are subject to change – verify directly on each platform before purchasing.

Provider Spend VP Amount Delivery Method ToS Risk Official Riot Store ~$9.99 1,000 VP N/A – official None Eneba* ~$9.68 1,000 VP eCard / Gift Card ZERO Instant Gaming* ~$10.52 1,000 VP eCard / Gift Card ZERO Kinguin* ~$8.69 1,000 VP eCard / Gift Card LOW Gamivo* ~$9.83 1,000 VP eCard / Gift Card ZERO Dundle* ~$10.00 1,000 VP eCard / Gift Card ZERO CoinGate* ~$10.00 1,000 VP eCard / Gift Card ZERO Bitrefill* ~$10.00 1,000 VP eCard / Gift Card ZERO Eldorado.gg* ~$9.44 1,000 VP eCard / Gift Card ZERO G2G.com* ~$9.34 1,000 VP Direct Top-Up HIGH SEAGM* ~$9.60 1,000 VP eCard / Gift Card ZERO

Fees may apply to prices shown.

The ToS Risk column is what no competitor price table includes. The lowest headline price on G2G.com uses Direct Top-Up by default – the cheapest number on this best sites to buy Valorant Points online comparison carries the highest account risk if you don’t apply the Gift Card filter.

Is It Safe to Buy Valorant Points (VP) from Third-Party Sites?

Buying VP from third-party sites is safe when you use the right platform and delivery method. All 10 best sites to buy Valorant Points online on this list sell official Riot Points Gift Cards redeemed at account.riotgames.com – there is zero ToS risk from the purchase itself, provided you redeem the code yourself and avoid Direct Top-Up listings.

Two Types of Risk – and How to Protect Against Each

Two distinct risk types apply when using the best sites to buy Valorant Points online:

Scam risk (you lose your money): The site takes payment and does not deliver. Protect with PayPal or a credit card – both support chargebacks if the seller does not deliver. Platforms with vetted inventory (Instant Gaming, Dundle) and marketplaces with strong dispute systems (Eneba, Eldorado.gg) carry the lowest scam risk.

The site takes payment and does not deliver. Protect with PayPal or a credit card – both support chargebacks if the seller does not deliver. Platforms with vetted inventory (Instant Gaming, Dundle) and marketplaces with strong dispute systems (Eneba, Eldorado.gg) carry the lowest scam risk. ToS risk (you get the VP but lose your account): This applies only to Direct Top-Up listings on Eldorado.gg, G2G.com, and SEAGM‘s SEA top-up method. All other platforms use official eCard delivery – ZERO ToS risk. For Valorant specifically, all platforms on this list primarily sell official gift cards, so the main differentiator is price and delivery speed, not account safety.

For players who want to maximise value outside of VP purchases, the guide on how to sell Valorant account covers the full process when it’s time to move on.

Valorant-Specific Terms of Service Position

Riot Games’ Terms of Service (Section 2.2) prohibits account sharing and the use of unauthorized third-party tools to modify account balances. All the best sites to buy Valorant Points online on this list that use official Riot Points Gift Cards carry zero ToS risk – Riot processes the redemption itself, and no third party ever interacts with your account.

The only risk on this list comes from Direct Top-Up listings on Eldorado.gg, G2G.com, and SEAGM‘s SEA top-up method – all three require account credential sharing, violating Riot‘s ToS. Under Riot‘s 2026 Penalty Linking policy, account sharing violations can now cascade across all Riot titles. Stick to Gift Card listings on every platform, every time.

Red Flags to Watch For

Walk away from any platform claiming to be among the best sites to buy Valorant Points online if you see these:

“Free Valorant Points (VP) generator” claims – 100% scam without exception, stealing login credentials or installing malware

Prices more than 40% below the official Riot store price with no explanation

Any site asking for your Riot account login credentials – legitimate eCard platforms never need your password

Cryptocurrency-only payment with zero buyer protection disclosure

No company details, no contact information, no refund or dispute policy

How to Choose the Best Valorant Points (VP) Site for You

The best sites to buy Valorant Points online serve different buyer types – price, delivery speed, payment method, and regional availability all matter. These five filters narrow it down fast.

1. Delivery Method and Account Safety

Gift card codes are the only delivery method worth using for account safety. You redeem the code at account.riotgames.com, Riot processes the transaction, and no third party ever touches your account. Refer to the Delivery Methods Explained table above before finalising any purchase.

All platforms on this list that use eCard delivery carry zero ToS risk – the comparison is about price and delivery speed, not safety. The only exceptions are Direct Top-Up listings on Eldorado.gg, G2G.com, and SEAGM‘s SEA top-up option; always filter for Gift Card listings on all three. For players who use a VPN to manage regional access, the best VPN for Valorant guide covers the most reliable options.

2. Cost per 1,000 Valorant Points (VP) (Not Just Starting Price)

Starting price alone is misleading – always compare cost per 1,000 VP across platforms. Check the official Valorant store rate as the baseline; third-party eCard platforms typically run 5–15% below. Kinguin‘s ~$8.69 is currently the lowest eCard rate on this list, with G2G.com‘s ~$9.34 Direct Top-Up rate lower in headline price but carrying HIGH account risk by default.

3. Buyer Protection

PayPal and credit cards allow chargebacks if the seller does not deliver; this is the most important protection for first-time buyers on any of the best sites to buy Valorant Points online. Crypto and bank transfers have zero buyer protection – high-risk payment methods for unfamiliar sellers. CoinGate and Bitrefill are crypto-only; only use either if comfortable with irreversible transactions.

4. Delivery Speed and Method Reliability

Automated delivery (eCard) is typically under 5 minutes across Eneba, Instant Gaming, Gamivo, Dundle, CoinGate, Bitrefill, and SEAGM. Marketplace sellers on Kinguin, Eldorado.gg, and G2G.com involving a human action can take minutes to hours. “Instant delivery” on a marketing page does not always mean genuinely automated.

5. Regional Availability and Compatibility

Not all providers support all regions. Always confirm the card region matches your Riot account region before purchasing – a US code will not work on a EU account and vice versa. SEAGM has the widest regional SKU range on this list, covering US, EU, UK, Turkey, Brazil, UAE, and SEA markets. For players looking to supplement VP income through gaming, the guide on best side hustles for gamers covers options worth exploring.

My Final Verdict on The Best Sites to Buy Valorant Points Online

Here’s the decisive breakdown for every buyer type across the best sites to buy Valorant Points online:

For the lowest account risk: Eneba – eCard delivery, ~$9.68 for 1,000 VP, 24/7 live chat, ZERO ToS risk, and PayPal buyer protection in one place.

– eCard delivery, ~$9.68 for 1,000 VP, 24/7 live chat, ZERO ToS risk, and PayPal buyer protection in one place. For the best cost per 1,000 VP via eCard: Kinguin currently leads at ~$8.69 for 1,000 VP – the deepest eCard discount on this list, provided Buyer Protection is active on every order.

currently leads at ~$8.69 for 1,000 VP – the deepest eCard discount on this list, provided Buyer Protection is active on every order. For first-time buyers: Eneba combines zero ToS risk, PayPal buyer protection, instant automated delivery, and a guest-friendly checkout – the cleanest starting point on this list.

combines zero ToS risk, PayPal buyer protection, instant automated delivery, and a guest-friendly checkout – the cleanest starting point on this list. For crypto payment: Bitrefill and CoinGate both deliver legitimate Gift Card codes with zero account interaction; Bitrefill wins on Lightning Network and country support, CoinGate wins on coin variety. Neither has chargeback protection – that’s the full trade-off.

and both deliver legitimate Gift Card codes with zero account interaction; Bitrefill wins on Lightning Network and country support, CoinGate wins on coin variety. Neither has chargeback protection – that’s the full trade-off. For Asia-Pacific buyers: SEAGM is the only platform with genuine multi-region SKUs covering SEA, UAE, Turkey, and Brazil markets alongside regional e-wallet payment support. Use the eCard method only.

Whichever platform you pick from the best sites to buy Valorant Points online, always confirm denomination, region, and delivery method before completing checkout – and use PayPal or a credit card wherever possible for the full chargeback safety net.

★ Best Overall Platform for Valorant Points (VP) Eneba Shop at Eneba

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