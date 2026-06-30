Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Disclaimer: Roblox’s only built-in way to send Robux directly, the Send Robux feature, requires a Roblox Plus subscription and carries strict limits, so an official gift card code stays the safest, most universal route. Methods that require sharing login credentials violate the Roblox Terms of Use and risk account bans. Eneba provides this information for educational purposes only.

Among the best ways to gift Robux to a friend, an official Roblox Gift Card code is the easiest and safest. Your friend redeems it at roblox.com/redeem themselves, so no account access is shared. I’ve tested every method for how to gift Robux, from gift cards to group payouts, ranked by ease and safety, plus how much is Robux worth and what your friend can do with it once it lands.

This guide covers the best ways to gift Robux to a friend for a birthday, a reward, or just to send Robux to a friend before your next session together.

What Is Robux? The Roblox Currency Explained

Robux is the single virtual currency that powers everything in Roblox. Every avatar accessory, game pass, and in-experience upgrade is priced in Robux, which is what makes it a clean gift across all player-created games. One gift card credit covers anything your friend wants, platform-wide.

Players get Robux three ways: direct purchase on the Roblox website or mobile apps (the web gives better value), as a developer selling items inside experiences, or via a Roblox Gift Card, which is simply pre-paid Robux credit redeemed at roblox.com/redeem. Note that Roblox Plus, the subscription that replaced Premium on April 30, 2026, does not include Robux in its base tier.

This is the most important thing to understand before you gift: Robux is closed-loop. Players cannot cash out or trade Robux back to dollars. Only verified developers can convert earned Robux via Developer Exchange (DevEx), which requires 30,000 earned Robux, identity verification, and an age of 13 or older.

This is exactly why gifting works so well: gifted Robux is spend-only, never income. Your friend redeems the code and the Robux sit ready to use, with no tracking needed. For parents, a gift card is also safer than topping up an account directly, since no payment details are shared.

Knowing how Robux works also protects you from scams promising direct transfers for a fee. Official gift cards remain among the best ways to gift Robux to a friend safely.

How Much Is Robux Actually Worth? The Two-Rate System

Robux has two exchange rates, and confusing them is the top reason people misjudge how much is Robux worth. The purchase rate matters most for gift-buyers: $9.99 gets 1,000 Robux on web, desktop, and gift card redemptions – roughly $0.01 per Robux. On mobile, the same $9.99 gets only ~800 Robux because of app store fees. A $49.99 card gives 4,500 Robux, a better rate than the $9.99 tier.

The DevEx rate is what developers receive cashing out: $0.0035–$0.0038 per Robux, three to four times less than purchase price. A higher 18+ US creator rate (~$0.0054) applies from June 8, 2026.

Gifted Robux is spend-only regardless of rate – it can’t be cashed out. The 30% marketplace fee matters too: gifting via a game pass or item means your friend gets only 70 Robux per 100 spent. A Roblox gift card skips that cut entirely, which makes it one of the best ways to gift Robux to a friend efficiently.

Can You Gift Robux Directly In-Game?

This is the first thing most people search, and the answer is: yes, but with real restrictions depending on which method you use. Roblox did not have a native peer-to-peer Robux transfer for most of its history. That changed in 2026 with the introduction of the Send Robux feature, but the gift card route remains the safest and most universal option for the reasons below.

Send Robux (Via Roblox Plus) – New in 2026

Launched April 30, 2026, Roblox Plus‘s ($4.99/month) Send Robux feature lets subscribers send Robux to a friend directly, with zero fees and instant delivery. The recipient needs no subscription to receive it.

Limits apply: 500/day, 1,000/month standard; 5,000/day, 10,000/month with two-step verification. Under-16 accounts need parental approval per transfer. For anything over 1,000 Robux, a gift card remains one of the best ways to gift Robux to a friend.

Game Pass or Item Purchase (The Classic Workaround)

Your friend creates a game pass priced in Robux inside their published experience; you buy it, minus Roblox‘s 30% cut. For your friend to net 100 Robux, buy a 143 Robux pass. This is one way to send Robux to a friend, but only works for creators with a published experience.

Group Payouts (Advanced)

If you and your friend share a Roblox group and you control group funds, you can send a one-time payout from the Finances tab – one of the best ways to send Robux to a friend. New members wait 14 days after joining before becoming payout-eligible, so it’s not instant.

Why Gift Cards Win for Most People

Roblox gift cards are universal: no subscription, no transfer limits, no 30% fee, work in every region. They’re the best option for non-players, like a parent buying for a child. The recipient redeems the code at roblox.com/redeem – no login shared, instant credit. See our how to add Robux gift card for the full redemption walkthrough.

The Best Ways to Gift Robux, Step by Step

Here are the three legitimate gifting methods, ranked from easiest and safest to most complex. Each comes with a clear breakdown of who it suits, the safety level, and the exact steps to use it.

1. Official Roblox Gift Card Code [Best and Safest]

This is the method I recommend to everyone, from parents buying for kids to friends gifting each other for a birthday – among the best ways to gift Robux to a friend, it has the fewest moving parts.

Steps:

Buy an official Roblox gift card code from a trusted retailer. Eneba sells instant-delivery digital codes at or below standard retail price; check current prices on the best sites to buy Robux online. Send the code to your friend however you normally communicate. Your friend redeems it at roblox.com/redeem on their own account – credit lands instantly. Done. No account sharing, no fees, no waiting.

Bonus tip: Roblox gift cards often include a bonus exclusive avatar item, an extra your friend can’t get from a direct top-up – a nice surprise on top of the Robux itself.

2. Buy a Game Pass or Item Your Friend Created [Best for Creators]

If your friend builds experiences on Roblox, this is one way to send Robux to a friend directly through the marketplace, which routes the sale to your friend as the seller.

Steps:

Your friend creates a Game Pass priced in Robux to net your intended gift amount, accounting for the 30% fee. To net 700 Robux, they price the pass at 1,000. They send you the direct link. You purchase it on your own account; the Robux leaves your balance immediately. Roblox routes ~70% to your friend’s balance, keeping 30%. The Robux may show as “pending” briefly before clearing.

Key limitation: your friend needs a published experience, since game passes only exist inside them, making this unsuitable for casual players. It’s also less efficient than a gift card – netting 1,000 Robux costs roughly 1,430 Robux worth of passes. For more on platform mechanics, learn how to donate Robux to understand the marketplace route in depth.

3. Group Payouts [Advanced]

Group payouts are an official Roblox feature letting group owners distribute Robux from the group’s balance to members. It’s legitimate, but among the best ways to gift Robux to a friend, it has the most setup.

Steps:

You and your friend join the same Roblox group; new members wait 14 days before becoming payout-eligible. Confirm the group has a Robux balance. As owner or a member with Group Revenue permissions, go to Finances, then Payouts. Use One-Time Payout to enter your friend’s username and amount. Confirm with two-factor authentication; the Robux transfers within 72 hours.

Key limitation: the 14-day wait rules this out for a quick gift. A gift card is faster if you need to send Robux to a friend urgently.

What NOT to Do When Gifting Robux

Most gifting mistakes are avoidable, and the ones below carry real consequences for both accounts involved.

Don’t share account login credentials. Logging into a friend’s account or handing over a password violates Roblox‘s Terms of Use and risks permanent bans. No legitimate method among the best ways to gift Robux to a friend requires a password.

Logging into a friend’s account or handing over a password violates Roblox‘s Terms of Use and risks permanent bans. No legitimate method among the requires a password. Avoid “free Robux” gifting sites. No third-party site can generate or send Robux for free. These sites harvest credentials through fake verification forms.

No third-party site can generate or send Robux for free. These sites harvest credentials through fake verification forms. Watch out for unofficial “gifting services.” Services claiming to send Robux directly for a fee can trigger account reviews or restrictions. Stick to the official methods covered here.

Services claiming to send Robux directly for a fee can trigger account reviews or restrictions. Stick to the official methods covered here. Check region compatibility before buying. A Roblox gift card bought in one region may not be redeemed on an account set to a different region. Eneba lists the region clearly on each listing; learn how to buy Robux for details.

A Roblox gift card bought in one region may not be redeemed on an account set to a different region. Eneba lists the region clearly on each listing; learn how to buy Robux for details. Don’t redeem the code yourself. You buy and send it; your friend redeems it on their own account. That’s the safest way to send Robux to a friend.

How Much Robux Should You Gift?

This is the question most people sit on. Too little feels token, too much and you second-guess yourself. The table below maps common gift card denominations to Robux amounts and gives you a practical sense of what each one actually buys in-game.

Price Robux (Web/Desktop/Gift Card) Good For $4.99 500 Robux A single small item or accessory $9.99 1,000 Robux A solid item or a couple of accessories $19.99 1,700 Robux A birthday gift, covers most game passes and a good haul of avatar items $49.99 4,500 Robux A bigger occasion or a heavy Roblox player $99.99 10,000 Robux The committed player who goes through cosmetics regularly

The standard reference point for best ways to gift Robux to a friend is 1,000 Robux for $9.99 – a safe, appreciated default. Eneba often has this tier slightly below retail.

Value scales up at higher denominations: the $49.99 card gives 4,500 Robux, meaningfully better value per Robux than the $9.99 tier.

The $24.99 / 2,000 Robux card is the reliable middle choice for anyone unsure what to get, generous without going overboard, and one of the best ways to gift Robux to a friend for a first birthday gift.

For younger kids, the $9.99 card works as a starter; step up to $24.99 once you know how much they spend. Learn how to add Robux to a child account for redemption steps.

Web vs. App: Get 25% More Robux

This is one of the most useful tips I can give any Roblox player, and it applies directly to anyone who plans to buy Robux for themselves or advise a friend on redemption. Always buy or top up Robux through a web browser at roblox.com, not the iOS or Android app. Apple’s and Google’s 30% app store fee means the same $9.99 gets 1,000 Robux on web versus only ~800 on mobile.

Gift cards sidestep this entirely – a 1,000 Robux card gives 1,000 Robux regardless of how the recipient redeems it, which is exactly why a gift card is one of the best ways to gift Robux to a friend.

If your friend buys Robux directly in the future, tell them to use the browser, not the app. Over a year of monthly $9.99 purchases, that’s the difference between roughly 9,600 and 12,000 Robux for the same spend.

For more on how to gift Robux and grow a balance through platform mechanics, see our how to earn Robux guide.

What Your Friend Can (and Can’t) Do With Gifted Robux

The biggest point of confusion before gifting Robux is whether it can be converted back to money. It cannot. Here’s the breakdown.

What your friend can do with gifted Robux:

Spend on avatar items, hats, faces, and limited-edition cosmetics across the entire Roblox avatar shop.

on avatar items, hats, faces, and limited-edition cosmetics across the entire Roblox avatar shop. Buy game passes and in-game upgrades inside any experience that offers them.

inside any experience that offers them. Unlock premium experiences and developer products.

and developer products. Put credit toward a Roblox Plus subscription bundle, depending on how the card credits.

What your friend cannot do:

Cash it out. Gifted Robux is closed-loop. Only developers can convert earned Robux through DevEx, and only earned Robux qualifies.

Gifted Robux is closed-loop. Only developers can convert earned Robux through DevEx, and only earned Robux qualifies. Trade it freely. Roblox trading involves avatar items, not raw Robux balances.

Roblox trading involves avatar items, not raw Robux balances. Transfer it back to you. Once redeemed, there’s no refund mechanic.

Once redeemed, there’s no refund mechanic. Use it outside Roblox. It has no value on any other platform.

These limits remove the “should I have given cash instead?” question entirely. Gifted Robux is for in-game fun, which is exactly why a gift card remains one of the best ways to gift Robux to a friend, especially younger players.

Final Word: The Best Ways to Gift Robux to a Friend

After going through every method, my recommendation for the best ways to gift Robux to a friend hasn’t changed: buy an official Roblox gift card code from a trusted seller and send the code along. It’s universal across regions, needs no subscription, carries no platform fees, and your friend redeems it at roblox.com/redeem on their own account in under two minutes.

For the amount:

$9.99 (1,000 Robux ) covers a solid item or a couple of accessories, a good starter gift.

covers a solid item or a couple of accessories, a good starter gift. $24.99 (2,000 Robux ) is the reliable default for a birthday, generous without being excessive.

is the reliable default for a birthday, generous without being excessive. $49.99 or more for a bigger occasion or a player deep into Roblox.

Eneba is the retailer I point people to for Roblox gift cards: official codes, instant delivery, prices typically at or below retail.

How to gift Robux comes down to one principle: use official channels, never share account access, and match the denomination to the occasion. Among the best ways to gift Robux to a friend, gift cards tick every box.

★ Best Value Route for Robux Gifting Eneba Shop at Eneba

FAQs