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Side Hustle Apps: How It Works & How Much You Can Earn in 2026

Side hustle apps can help you turn a free evening, a useful skill, a product idea or an ordinary shopping trip into extra income. The catch is that no app can promise a fixed hourly rate or a steady stream of work. The most useful side hustle apps show the pay or earning terms before you commit, explain their fees clearly and let you choose work that fits your time, location and equipment.

This guide compares side hustle apps that pay for several kinds of effort, from local shifts and pet care to selling, testing and store checks. It also explains why the best side hustle apps for one reader may be a poor fit for another. Think of money making apps as tools, not magic buttons. The right apps to make extra money depend on what you can offer, while legit side hustle apps are honest about screening, expenses and availability. The same rule applies to apps that pay real money: check the task, fee and payout method before you start.

Are Side Hustle Apps Actually Realistic?

Yes, side hustle apps are realistic when you treat them as flexible work channels rather than guaranteed income. Some side hustle apps that pay offer a stated amount for a shift or task. Others let you set a price, earn a margin, or qualify for tests. That difference matters because the best side hustle apps are not automatically the ones with the flashiest headline number.

Before choosing money making apps, separate gross revenue from take-home income. Travel, supplies, seller fees, payment processing and taxes can all reduce what remains. Good apps to make extra money disclose enough information for you to make that calculation. Legit side hustle apps also tell you when a submission can be rejected or when a background check, application fee or screening step applies. Apps that pay real money should never require your bank PIN, a one-time passcode, or a payment sent through chat.

Availability is the other reality check. Local side hustle apps depend on demand in your area, while testing platforms depend on your profile matching a study. Selling platforms depend on buyers. If you want to understand what intensive gig work may require, our guide to earning $1,000 a week shows why high targets need more than a few spare minutes.

The side hustle apps that pay most reliably for you will be the ones whose requirements you can meet consistently. That is a better filter for the best side hustle apps than a promotional earnings example.

8 Real Side Hustle Apps That Actually Pay

The eight options below cover different paths, so you can choose a model that matches your skills and schedule. Our guide to earning $2,000 quickly covers faster one-off options if these do not fit your immediate goal.

Not every side hustle app pays for errands or freelance work. If you prefer game-based rewards, our list of the best game apps that pay real money covers that narrower category.

Shiftsmart is one of the more straightforward side hustle apps that pay for bookable local shifts. Its official partner flow is simple: download the app, create an account, browse available work, book a shift, complete it, and get paid. The app shows payment details before you book, which makes it easier to decide whether travel time and other costs are worth it.

Work varies by market and may include store, hospitality, warehouse, product testing or customer service assignments. That variety puts Shiftsmart among the best side hustle apps for people who like choosing discrete shifts, but it also means no particular job or pay level is guaranteed. These money making apps work best when you check the app regularly and only accept assignments you can complete exactly as instructed.

Getting started is manageable, but there are real requirements:

Be at least 18, authorized to work in the United States and able to communicate in English.

Use a compatible iPhone or Android phone and complete your profile.

Review every shift for extra requirements, location details, and the pay shown before booking.

Shiftsmart says partners work as independent contractors and may receive a 1099 NEC when applicable. Add your bank account or debit card for payouts, and keep your own records for expenses and taxes.

💡Need to know Entry: You need an eligible profile and a compatible phone. Some shifts add their own qualifications.



Pay: The amount is shown in the app before you book, so compare it with travel and time.



Timing: Available shifts change by location and demand.



Watch for: Follow the exact check-in, location, and task instructions so your work can be verified.

Best for Bookable Shifts Shiftsmart 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. See the shift pay before booking; availability varies by market. Find Shifts

Airtasker connects customers with people who can complete local or online tasks. You can browse requests, make an offer, and explain why you are a good fit. Among apps to make extra money, it is especially useful if you can assemble furniture, clean, move items, handle admin work, or provide another clearly defined service.

Unlike money making apps built around fixed offers, this marketplace asks you to price the work yourself. That makes careful scoping essential for side hustle apps that pay only after a customer accepts your proposal.

The platform uses Airtasker Pay, which holds the customer’s payment before the task begins. After you finish, you request payment, and the customer releases it. Airtasker says tasker service fees generally range from 12.5% to 20%, depending on factors shown in the offer. The fee is charged only when you are assigned and is deducted from the payment after completion.

That fee keeps Airtasker from being free work, but it also makes the platform more transparent than money making apps that hide the deduction until cash out. To use it well:

Choose tasks with a clear scope, deadline, location, and required materials.

Price your offer to cover the service fee, travel, supplies, and the time you expect to spend.

Keep task details and payment inside the platform so the funded payment remains visible.

Once payment is released, Airtasker says funds usually reach your nominated account in three to five business days. For readers comparing legit side hustle apps, the useful feature is not a promised hourly rate. It is the ability to see the task, propose a price, and decide whether the numbers make sense.

💡Need to know Entry: Create a profile, choose relevant skills, and make offers on suitable tasks.



Pay: You propose a price, while a 12.5% to 20% tasker service fee may apply when assigned.



Timing: Released payments generally reach your nominated account in three to five business days.



Watch for: Confirm the scope and keep payment on the platform before starting work.

Best for Practical Skills Airtasker 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Make an offer on local or online tasks; service fees apply when assigned. Browse Tasks

Wag! connects pet caregivers with walks, drop-ins, sitting, boarding, and training jobs. It belongs among side hustle apps that pay because bookings are managed through the platform, but caring for an animal is a real responsibility.

You must be at least 18, live legally in the United States, and pass a background check. Wag! also charges a nonrefundable application fee that varies by state. This is an important reminder that not all legit side hustle apps are free to join, and paying the fee does not guarantee approval or bookings.

What does signup involve?

A safety quiz and service assessment

Profile details and recommendations

A background check

An application review

Once approved, you can request services that suit your schedule. Standard payouts are processed through Stripe every Friday at no extra cost.

Wag! can be one of the best side hustle apps for experienced pet carers. Before accepting a booking, check the pet’s needs, travel time, and whether the service matches your skills.

For readers comparing apps to make extra money, the main question is whether pet care fits their experience and routine. Legit side hustle apps can screen caregivers, but you still need to make your own safety decisions.

💡Need to know Entry: Applicants complete assessments, recommendations, and a background check. A nonrefundable application fee applies.



Pay: Booking value varies, so review the service details before requesting it.



Timing: Standard payouts are processed weekly through Stripe on Fridays.



Watch for: Do not accept pets, schedules, or care needs you cannot handle safely.

Best for Pet Care Wag! 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Offer pet care services; application fee and background check required. Apply

Whatnot is a selling platform for live auctions and marketplace listings. It makes sense among apps that pay real money if you already understand a product category, can source inventory responsibly, and are comfortable presenting items clearly. Most applicants receive selling access shortly after applying, but identity verification and category rules still apply.

Sellers can schedule a show, add listings, run auctions, or offer fixed-price items. Whatnot tells sellers to ship within two business days. Its seller guide lists a standard 8% commission plus payment processing of 2.9% and $0.30 per transaction, although category or promotional terms can differ. Those deductions mean your sale price is not your profit.

The platform generally makes earnings available 48 to 72 hours after delivery is confirmed, while qualified sellers may gain earlier payout access. For anyone comparing money making apps, the smart calculation is sale revenue minus item cost, platform fees, packaging, shipping costs you cover, refunds and taxes.

That full calculation also helps you compare apps that pay real money without confusing sales revenue with actual profit.

Whatnot is one of the best side hustle apps for a seller with a real niche, not someone buying random stock because a livestream made it look easy. Start with a small inventory, describe condition honestly, and learn the shipping workflow before scheduling a large show.

💡Need to know Entry: Apply for selling access and complete any required verification.



Pay: Standard fees include 8% commission plus 2.9% and $0.30 processing per transaction, subject to category terms.



Timing: Ship within two business days; standard earnings become available after confirmed delivery.



Watch for: Calculate profit after inventory, fees, packaging, and possible returns.

Best for Live Selling Whatnot 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Sell through live shows or listings; commission and processing fees apply. Start Selling

Printify takes a different route from shift based side hustle apps. You choose a product, create a design, publish it to a connected sales channel, and let a print provider fulfill the order after a customer buys. The free plan costs $0 per month and currently supports five stores with unlimited product designs.

This is one of the more scalable apps to make extra money, but it is not passive on day one. You still need to research a niche, create original work, write listings, market the products, and handle customer questions. Printify manages inventory, printing, packaging, and shipping, which removes much of the operational work but not the need to attract buyers.

There is no honest universal earnings figure. You set the retail price and keep the difference after fulfillment and other costs. Shipping, taxes, marketplace charges, and storefront expenses may sit outside the displayed production cost. That makes Printify one of the legit side hustle apps for testing a product idea without buying inventory, but profit depends on your margin and actual sales.

Start with a small, focused catalog:

Choose a niche and create designs you own or have permission to use.

Compare print providers, product costs, locations, ratings, and shipping options.

Order a sample when quality matters, then price with every cost included.

Among money making apps, Printify has the longest runway on this list. It may earn nothing at first, but a good product can keep selling without you packing each order yourself.

💡Need to know Entry: The free plan is $0 per month and includes five stores plus unlimited designs.



Pay: You set the retail price and keep the difference after fulfillment and other selling costs.



Timing: Earnings depend on when customers buy and how your sales channel pays you.



Watch for: Production cost may exclude shipping, taxes, and storefront expenses.

Best for Product Ideas Printify 4.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Start on the $0 plan; profit depends on pricing, costs and sales. Create a Product

Game Tester invites players to test games and give useful feedback to developers. Testers earn XP and GTGold for eligible participation, and the available reward depends on the test and account progression. That makes it a better fit for readers who already enjoy detailed game feedback than for anyone seeking predictable cash work.

Be precise about the category here. Not all money making apps provide cash, and Game Tester centers its own reward system rather than a guaranteed hourly wage. Invitations can depend on your devices, location, languages, gaming profile, and the needs of a particular test. You may receive no matching test for a while.

When an invitation appears, read the requirements before accepting. Install only through the official instructions, test within the allowed period, and submit thoughtful feedback. Low-effort answers do not help a developer and may not help your tester profile either.

Game Tester can sit beside side hustle apps that pay cash, but it should not replace them in a budget. Treat GTGold rewards as a variable extra and check the current redemption choices in your account before spending time on a test.

💡Need to know Entry: Build an accurate tester profile so invitations can match your devices and preferences.



Pay: Eligible tests award XP and GTGold; rewards and redemption options vary.



Timing: Invitations are not guaranteed and depend on active test needs.



Watch for: Confirm the reward and requirements before accepting any test.

Best for Game Feedback Game Tester 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Earn XP and GTGold for eligible tests; invitations vary by profile. Join

UserTesting pays contributors to share honest reactions to websites, apps, prototypes, and other experiences. You may answer a survey, complete a recorded test while speaking your thoughts aloud, or join a scheduled live conversation. The test feed shows the reward before you accept.

Applying involves a short practice test and basic demographic information. After approval, you answer screeners to see whether you match a customer’s study. This is why even the best side hustle apps cannot promise steady work. You may qualify for several tests, fail several screeners, or see little activity depending on customer demand.

For recorded work, a clear microphone and the habit of explaining what you notice are more valuable than trying to guess the “right” answer. UserTesting currently supports suitable Windows, Mac, iOS and Android devices, with specific minimum requirements published on its contributor page.

Reward amounts vary by test type, duration, and demand, and UserTesting says the dashboard always shows the amount. Payments for completed tests are usually sent 14 days later. That clear timing makes it one of the more understandable apps that pay real money, even though qualification remains unpredictable.

💡Need to know Entry: Submit a practice test and demographic details, then wait for approval.



Pay: The test feed shows the reward before you accept.



Timing: Completed tests are usually paid 14 days later.



Watch for: Screeners match specific research needs, so qualifying is never guaranteed.

Best for Online Feedback UserTesting 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. See each test reward before accepting; payment is usually sent after 14 days. Apply to Test

Field agents offer store- and shopping-related jobs such as audits, surveys, Buy and Try assignments, mystery shops, and product checks. You reserve a job in the app, follow its instructions, submit the requested evidence, and wait for review. The job shows its terms before you reserve it.

This is one of the most practical apps to make extra money when a job fits an errand you already planned. A special trip is different. Fuel, parking, and the chance of an unsuccessful submission can turn a small payment into a loss, so read every condition before leaving home.

Submissions are checked against the instructions. Field Agent asks users to allow three to five business days for review and another two to three business days for funds to appear in a bank account, although some reviews are faster. Property audits may take up to five business days because a third party reviews them.

Compared with other legit side hustle apps, Field Agent rewards accuracy more than speed. Capture the required products, prices, displays, or answers exactly as requested. Do not assume a similar item or a different location will count unless the job says it will.

It is one of the side hustle apps that pay only after review, so completing a job quickly matters less than completing it correctly.

💡Need to know Entry: Download the app, complete your profile, and reserve an available local job.



Pay: Check the amount and any purchase or travel requirement before reserving.



Timing: Allow three to five business days for review and two to three more for bank delivery.



Watch for: A submission can be rejected when photos, location, or answers miss the instructions.

Best for Store Tasks Field Agent 4.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Complete available store tasks; every submission is reviewed before payment. Find Jobs

How the Best Side Hustle Apps Compare

These side hustle apps use different earning models. Some are side hustle apps that pay per task, while others focus on selling or occasional rewards. Here is a quick comparison of these money making apps:

Platform Best for Main cost Payout or catch Shiftsmart Local shifts Travel and work costs Pay shown upfront; work varies Airtasker Freelance tasks 12.5%–20% service fee Usually 3–5 business days Wag! Pet care Application fee varies Standard payouts every Friday Whatnot Selling products 8% plus processing fees Usually after confirmed delivery Printify Print on demand Production and shipping Paid through your sales channel Game Tester Game feedback No standard joining fee Tests and rewards vary UserTesting Product testing Equipment and internet Usually paid after 14 days Field Agent Local store tasks Some jobs require a purchase Review usually takes 3–5 days

When comparing apps to make extra money, look beyond the advertised reward and consider fees, travel and unpaid time. The best legit side hustle apps explain these costs clearly, but even apps that pay real money cannot guarantee regular work.

Can Reward Apps Add to What Side Hustle Apps Already Pay?

Yes, reward apps can complement side hustle apps that pay for work, but they should sit in the “small extra” part of your plan. They usually offer surveys, games, offers, or other activities rather than a dependable hourly rate. Among apps to make extra money, these are best used during genuine downtime, not instead of a higher-value shift or client task.

Before choosing, check the current reward catalog, country eligibility, minimum redemption, and payment method inside the official app. Those terms can change. The table below keeps the original article’s partner lineup while avoiding a promise that every user will receive the same offers.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost How Passive Snakzy $35 Free Mostly passive Bigcash $1 Free Partly passive KashKick $10 Free Active

These can be useful money making apps for filling short gaps, but “free” does not make the time free. Compare the reward with the minutes and data you spend. That is also how to separate apps that pay real money from promotions that sound better than they are. Our guide to earning $200 fast covers other quick options if reward apps are not enough.

The best side hustle apps give you a clearer path to value than endless low-reward offers. Use reward apps to make extra money only when the activity fits time that would otherwise go unused, and favor legit side hustle apps with visible rules and reachable support.

PLAY-TO-EARN Add Snakzy to Your Side Hustle Mix Free to join, with passive rewards and a $35 minimum payout. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

The riskiest side hustle apps hide the real task, exaggerate the pay, or pressure you to move money before you understand the deal. Note that an openly disclosed application or background check fee, such as the one Wag! lists, is not the same as a stranger demanding a deposit to “unlock” earnings. Context and official documentation matter.

Pay to unlock a payout: Legit side hustle apps do not ask you to send a gift card, cryptocurrency transfer, or deposit to release money you supposedly earned.

Legit side hustle apps do not ask you to send a gift card, cryptocurrency transfer, or deposit to release money you supposedly earned. Recruitment-first schemes: Be cautious when money making apps reward recruiting far more than completing a genuine service, sale, or research task.

Be cautious when money making apps reward recruiting far more than completing a genuine service, sale, or research task. Fake reward promises: Our guide to avoiding gift card scams explains warning signs when apps that pay real money supposedly offer rewards that never arrive.

Our guide to avoiding gift card scams explains warning signs when apps that pay real money supposedly offer rewards that never arrive. Requests for secrets: Apps to make extra money may need ordinary payout details, but they do not need your bank PIN, password, or one-time security code.

The best side hustle apps explain the work, eligibility, deductions, and payout process before you commit. If support pushes you into private messages, the company name is misspelled or the offer is absent from the official app, stop and verify it independently.

That pause is especially important with side hustle apps that pay through unfamiliar methods and with apps that pay real money for unusually simple promises.

Final Verdict on Side Hustle Apps

Side hustle apps are most useful when you choose them around your existing skills. Shiftsmart, Airtasker, Wag! and Field Agent are practical choices for service or local work. Whatnot and Printify suit people interested in selling, while Game Tester and UserTesting focus on feedback.

The best side hustle apps are not necessarily the ones promising the biggest numbers. Side hustle apps that pay per completed shift or task usually make the calculation simpler, but availability is never guaranteed. Think of money making apps as a small portfolio and use apps to make extra money only when the net return makes sense. Choose legit side hustle apps with clear official terms and stay cautious around apps that pay real money but request unusual payments or sensitive information.

For spare moments between higher-value tasks, Snakzy can provide an additional reward option without becoming the center of your strategy. Test one primary platform first, add Snakzy when convenient, and keep only the options that genuinely reward your time.

PLAY-TO-EARN Add Snakzy to Your Side Hustle Mix Free to join, with passive rewards and a $35 minimum payout. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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