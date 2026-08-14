How To Avoid Gift Card Scams: Complete Prevention Guide 2026

Learning how to avoid gift card scams starts with knowing how common they’ve become. In the US, the Federal Trade Commission found that about one in four people who reported losing money to fraud from January 2018 through September 2021 said gift cards were used as the payment method, making them the most frequently reported payment method during that period.

In the first nine months of 2021 alone, reported losses hit $148 million, up from $70.6 million in 2018. Adults 80 and older have reported substantially higher median fraud losses than younger victims.

This guide covers how to avoid gift card scams by walking through how a gift card scam gets set up, how to prevent gift card fraud, and where it’s the safest place to buy gift cards.

★ Best Place To Buy Gift Cards Safely Eneba Shop Gift Cards

What Is a Gift Card Scam?

A gift card scam is any scheme that tricks you into buying a gift card and giving the scammer the card number or PIN, allowing them to take the money. Gift card scams generally fall into two broad categories, and knowing how to avoid gift card scams starts with recognizing which one you’re facing, since the fix differs for each.

Scam Type How It Starts How You Lose Money Payment scam A caller or texter invents an urgent reason and tells you to buy a gift card You read the code and PIN back to them, and the scammer can take the money Product scam The card is already compromised before you ever touch it, either tampered with at the store or sold through a fake listing You redeem a card that was already claimed

Both work because gift-card funds can be transferred to a scammer as soon as the card number and PIN are provided. Once the funds are used, recovering them can be difficult, which is why acting quickly is important.

Why Scammers Prefer Gift Cards Over Other Payment Methods

A wire transfer may offer some options for reporting or recovering fraudulent transactions, while a credit card charge may give you a dispute or chargeback process that can help you recover the money.

A gift card generally offers fewer protections than a credit card or bank transaction. Once a scammer gets the card number and PIN, they may be able to redeem the funds, and once they’re spent, recovering the money can be difficult, although you should still contact the issuer immediately.

That gap is exactly why learning how to avoid gift card scams is important. If you also make cash online, be especially cautious when someone asks for an unusual payment method.

Most Common Gift Card Scams To Watch For

The story changes with who’s calling, but the setup behind them repeats the same three moves: urgency, a demand for gift cards, and a push to act before you can check if it’s real. Spotting this pattern is where learning how to prevent gift card fraud starts.

Government or Tax Agency Imposter Scams

This scam starts with a call from someone claiming to work for the IRS, the Social Security Administration, or local police, sometimes with a caller ID spoofed to show a government number.

They say you owe back taxes, missed a court date, or face a suspended benefit, with a warrant already active unless you pay today. You’re pushed to buy a gift card and read the code aloud before hanging up, with zero time to think about the safest way to buy gift cards.

No real government agency will demand that you pay a bill, fine, or tax with a gift card, which is a clear sign of a scam.

What To Do: Hang up and call the agency directly using the number on its official website.

Tech Support Scams

A pop-up flashes across your screen, or your phone rings. Either way, the warning is the same. Your device is infected or your account’s compromised, and you have minutes to fix it before real damage sets in.

The fix, they claim, requires paying through a Google Play, Apple, or Steam gift card, often after they’ve talked you into installing remote-access software on your device.

A legitimate tech company will not demand that you pay for technical support with a gift card, which is a clear sign of a scam. The best way to buy gift cards never starts with a pop-up telling you to go buy one.

Tech support fraud isn’t rare. The FBI said that tech-support scams cost Americans about $2.1 billion in 2025. That scale is why learning how to avoid gift card scams is urgent, starting with questioning the warning before you act.

What To Do: Close the pop-up, hang up, and check your device only through official channels.

Family Emergency Scams

Today, scammers can use AI voice-cloning technology to make calls sound like a family member. This scam starts when someone who sounds like a grandchild, child, or other close relative calls. The story is always the same: an accident or an arrest, and it needs fixing right now.

The caller begs you not to tell anyone else in the family, sometimes adding a fake police officer or lawyer to raise the stakes. You’re pressured to buy gift cards and read the codes aloud before you have time to think.

The best way to buy gift cards never starts with someone rushing you and demanding silence. Family-emergency scams can involve gift cards, but the FTC recommends slowing down and independently contacting the relative to verify the emergency.

What To Do: Hang up and call your relative directly on a number you have saved, never the one that the caller gives you.

Fake Marketplace Buyer or Seller Scams

This one plays out two ways on classifieds and social marketplaces. A buyer who insists on paying with a gift card instead of the platform’s checkout, or a seller who asks for a gift card deposit before shipping.

Either way, paying with a gift card outside the platform’s normal checkout can mean losing whatever payment protections or dispute mechanisms the platform provides. That’s not the safest way to buy gift cards. A gift card payment typically lacks the buyer protections and dispute mechanisms available through the platform’s official checkout, so the buyer or seller may have little recourse if the other party disappears.

For marketplace transactions, keep payment within the platform’s official checkout whenever possible. The moment payment moves to a gift card, a gift card scam is already in motion.

What To Do: Stick to the platform’s official checkout, even if the other person claims it’s broken.

Prize, Lottery, or Sweepstakes Scams

A message arrives claiming you’ve won a prize, lottery, or sweepstakes, often one you don’t remember entering. They say releasing the winnings requires covering a fee first, framed as a tax or processing cost. That fee comes in the form of gift cards, paid before you ever see a cent of the prize.

Similar to reward game apps, legitimate sweepstakes don’t require you to pay a fee to receive your prize. A prize that requires payment before payout is a scam, and if the payment is requested through a gift card, it’s a gift card scam.

What To Do: Don’t pay anything to claim a prize, real or not, and report the message instead.

Warning Signs You’re Being Targeted by a Gift Card Scam

The gift card scams in the last section use different stories, but many rely on these same three tactics. It’s the foundation of how to prevent gift card fraud, no matter which story a scammer tells. Scammers rely on all three together, since each closes off a way to catch on before the money’s gone.

Tactic What It Looks Like Urgency You’re pressured to act immediately, with no time to verify the story or call anyone else Direction You’re told exactly which retailer and card brand to buy, sometimes split across several stores or smaller amounts, so a cashier won’t ask questions Proof You’re asked to read the code and PIN aloud, or photograph the card, before you’ve even left the store

No legitimate business or government agency will ever ask to be paid this way. Many retailers train cashiers to recognize suspicious gift-card purchases, so buying from a store you know and inspecting the card before paying can reduce your risk.

How To Spot a Tampered Gift Card Before You Buy It

Many physical gift cards on store shelves aren’t activated until they’re purchased and processed at checkout. Scammers exploit that gap in two ways, and neither one requires a phone call. This is the product side of a gift card scam, already in motion before you reach the register.

A scammer may remove a shelf card’s PIN sticker or scratch off the back to obtain the code, then tamper with the card so it looks untouched. Once you load money onto the card, the scammer may be able to take the funds using the stolen card number and PIN.

An official retailer’s shelf is the safest place to buy gift cards on paper, but tampering can still slip through anywhere. Always check for these before you buy.

Exposed or scratched-off PIN panel. The protective coating should be fully intact until you scratch it yourself.

The protective coating should be fully intact until you scratch it yourself. Loose, torn, or resealed packaging , especially if the seam looks like it’s been opened and glued shut.

, especially if the seam looks like it’s been opened and glued shut. A barcode that feels thicker than normal. Run a finger over it. A sticker hiding the real code has a slight ridge.

If anything looks off, hand the card to a store employee and pick a different one, and it’s how to avoid gift card scams before you’ve spent a dollar.

★ Best Place To Buy Gift Cards Safely Eneba Browse Trusted Gift Cards

How To Avoid Gift Card Scams: A Step-by-Step Checklist

Follow this checklist to reduce your risk of gift card scams before, during, and after a purchase.

Never buy on someone else’s instructions. A call, text, or email telling you to buy a gift card immediately is the clearest scam signal, no matter who’s asking. The best way to buy gift cards starts with a decision only you make. Buy only from an official or reputable source. This includes the retailer’s store, the brand’s official site, or a reputable marketplace. Those are the safest places to buy gift cards, while classifieds, social ads, and unfamiliar resellers carry the most risk. Inspect the card before paying. Check the PIN panel, packaging, and barcode for the tampering red flags covered earlier, since catching it before checkout is the safest way to buy gift cards in person. Keep the receipt and photograph the card. Keep the receipt as proof of purchase, and consider photographing the front and back before you use the card in case you ever need to file a claim. It’s a small habit, but it can help if something goes wrong. Register it if the issuer offers registration, and activate it according to the issuer’s instructions. Never read the code or PIN to anyone. Not by phone, text, or chat, no matter who’s asking or how urgent it sounds. Confirm who’s asking, and why. If you’re buying for someone else, verify the request with them before you buy, especially if it arrived as a text or message.

Follow these habits, and you can significantly reduce your risk of falling for a gift card scam. They are also useful if you’re learning how to make money playing games with gift cards as the only payment method.

★ Best Place To Buy Gift Cards Safely Eneba Buy From Rated Sellers

Safest Places To Buy Gift Cards

Once you know how to avoid gift card scams, the next question is where you hand over your money. Not every place selling gift cards carries the same risk, and the safest place to buy gift cards isn’t always the cheapest one. Here are the best places to buy gift cards.

Official Retailers or Brand Sites

Buying directly from the gift card issuer or an authorized retailer (like Amazon, Apple, Google Play, Target, and Steam) is generally the safest way to buy gift cards. You avoid the additional third-party seller risk that comes with unverified marketplaces.

If something goes wrong, you can contact the issuer directly through its fraud or customer-support channels. It rarely comes with savings, though: retail price is retail price. If you’d rather offset that cost, you can earn money playing games to legitimately fund your future purchases.

Reputable and Verified Marketplaces

A verified marketplace can be another option, and prices can be lower than at official stores. For example, Eneba requires sellers to complete verification before they can sell on the marketplace, and listings include seller ratings and history, so you can evaluate who you’re buying from.

Eneba‘s refund policy covers eligible product keys that are unrevealed, invalid, or previously used within 14 days of purchase. Simply changing your mind after viewing the code doesn’t qualify.

Eneba connects you to independent sellers rather than acting as the direct seller of every code, so checking the seller rating first is still part of how to avoid gift card scams.

★ Best Place To Buy Gift Cards Safely Eneba Compare Verified Sellers

What To Do If You’ve Been Scammed

If you’ve already sent a gift card code to a scammer, this is the part of how to avoid gift card scams that some guides skip: what happens next. Speed matters more than anything else now.

Contact the gift-card issuer immediately through its official fraud or customer-support channel and ask whether it can freeze or recover any remaining balance. Keep the physical card and receipt. They can help when you report the scam to the gift-card issuer or the FTC. File an FTC report. This is a core part of how to prevent gift card fraud from spreading, since the FTC uses these reports to track scam patterns and warn others.

If you bought the card through a marketplace and the code turns out invalid or already used, contact the marketplace’s support team and use its buyer-protection process.

On Eneba, its refund rules cover unrevealed product keys and keys that are invalid or previously used, with eligible refunds available within 14 days of purchase. Knowing which situation you’re in is part of how to avoid gift card scams from costing you twice.

While you wait for a resolution, you can look for legitimate ways to make money on the internet to help offset what you lost.

The Bottom Line

Gift card scams keep working because they exploit urgency and unfamiliarity, whether that’s a caller pretending to be the IRS or a tampered card on a store shelf. Neither one takes anything sophisticated to pull off, and neither takes much to avoid.

The safety habits mentioned in this guide teach you how to avoid gift card scams when buying them either through cash transactions or from credits earned on paid survey sites. Always verify before you pay, buy only from sources you actually trust, and never read a code to anyone who asks for it.

None of that requires giving up convenience entirely, although safer purchasing habits may sometimes mean paying a little more. It makes buying more deliberate, but that’s a trade worth taking every time.

★ Best Place To Buy Gift Cards Safely Eneba Browse Verified Gift Cards

FAQs