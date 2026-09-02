How To Make Money Fast in One Day (2026): 7 Real Ways That Work

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you’re interested in how to make money fast in one day, the fastest route is selling stuff you already own for same-day local cash through Facebook Marketplace. This works well if you have a phone, a handful of unused items, or a few free hours today, but it won’t replace a full paycheck. Think $20 to $300, not $2,000.

The fastest methods here can put cash in your hand within the hour, while the slower ones just pay better once they clear. The seven methods to make money in a day below are ranked by real payout speed, not just earning potential, and a lower-effort Play-to-Earn option is also included for anyone who wants an easy backup on top of everything else.

QUICK VERDICT The best option when exploring how to make money fast in one day is selling unused items on Facebook Marketplace. Local cash sales can bring in $20 to $300 or more, using just a phone and items you already own, with little to no startup cost if you want to make money in a day.

Is Making Money Fast Actually Realistic?

Yes, you can realistically make $20 to $300 in a single day using the methods on how to make money fast in one day below. But no legitimate method turns $0 into $1,000 in a single day without either a valuable item to sell or pawn, or several hours of active work.

This is realistic if you want fast cash today and have sellable items around the house, a vehicle that qualifies for gig driving, a marketable skill, or a few free hours today. It’s not realistic if you want to make money in a day, but you’re starting from literally nothing, with no belongings to sell and no time to pick up gig hours.

Some of the legit side hustles listed here take a different approach if you want to make money in a day. Fiverr, TaskRabbit, and Rover are all quick ways to make money that allow you to get gigs or jobs, complete them, and get paid on the same day. But the payout itself only arrives days later because of each platform’s payment processing.

That’s why they’re at the bottom of this list on how to make money fast in one day, behind faster and more reliable ways to make money fast.

7 Real Ways To Make Money Fast in One Day

These methods on how to make money fast in one day are ranked by real speed to cash in hand, not just how much they can eventually pay, so the fastest, lowest-effort options come first.

1. Sell Unused Items for Same-Day Cash (Facebook Marketplace)

If you want fast cash today, local pickup sales on Facebook Marketplace are fee-free and can put $20 to $300+ in cash in your hand the same day you post, often within a few hours. Facebook Marketplace is used by roughly one in three people in the US every month, more than eBay, Craigslist, and OfferUp combined.

All you need is a Facebook account, a few clear photos, and a safe public meeting spot. Many local police stations now offer a designated safe exchange zone for exactly this kind of transaction and other similar quick ways to make money.

When exploring this method on how to make money fast in one day, keep in mind that accepting anything other than cash, like a check or a Venmo request from a buyer who overpays, opens the door to the fake-check scam the FTC has warned sellers about for years. Never accept more than your asking price, and never wire money back.

ZERO FEES, CASH SAME DAY Facebook Marketplace 4.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to make money fast in one day? Sell unwanted items locally and get paid quickly with minimal effort. Sell on Marketplace

2. Trade in Old Electronics for Instant Cash (ecoATM)

If you want fast cash today, an ecoATM kiosk pays instant cash or PayPal on the spot for a working or broken phone, tablet, or MP3 player, with the whole process taking about 7 minutes, according to ecoATM’s own current site.

For this method on how to make money fast in one day, the payout depends heavily on the device. A recent iPhone in good condition can fetch several hundred dollars, while an older model like an iPhone 8 may only bring $100 or less.

Compared to other ways to make money in a day, ecoATM trades speed for value. It’s the right call when you need cash in minutes, not the best call if you can wait a few days for a bigger payout. If you have an unused gift card instead of a device, a gift card trade-in may be a better fit if you want fast cash today.

CASH IN UNDER 10 MINUTES ecoATM 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to make money fast in one day? Turn eligible used phones and devices into instant cash nearby. Find a Kiosk

3. Pawn a Valuable Item for Immediate Cash

If you want to make money in a day or earn $500 fast, a licensed pawn shop can hand you cash in minutes for jewelry, tools, instruments, or electronics, though the average pawn loan nationally runs under $180, per National Pawnbrokers Association data. All you need is a valid government ID and an item the shop is willing to appraise on the spot.

Unlike other methods on how to make money fast in one day, this is a loan against your item, not a sale. You typically get 15% to 60% of the item’s resale value, and about 85% of borrowers repay and reclaim their item, with repayment windows typically running 30 to 90 days, depending on state law.

Pawn loan APRs can run roughly 60% to 240%, depending on the state, so missing the repayment window turns a small same-day loan into a permanently lost item. If you want to earn money today, only pawn something you can either repay for or afford to lose.

CASH IN MINUTES, NO CREDIT CHECK Licensed Pawnbroker 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to make money fast in one day? Find a licensed pawnbroker to sell or pawn valuable items. Find a Pawnbroker

4. Drive for a Delivery App With Instant Pay (DoorDash)

DoorDash Dashers can cash out same-day through Fast Pay for a $1.99 fee, or instantly at no cost with DoorDash Crimson, the Instant Pay debit card that replaced the discontinued DasherDirect card in 2025. This makes it a great option if you want to earn money today.

Most Dashers report $15 to $30 an hour gross before expenses, but current 2026 driver-earnings analyses put net pay closer to $10 to $18 an hour once gas and vehicle wear are factored in. That gross figure isn’t what actually lands in your bank account if you need fast cash today.

Your hourly earnings can vary significantly by market, demand, tips, and how efficiently you complete deliveries. A busy period may boost your gross rate, but slower hours can make the same schedule much less profitable if you’re looking for quick ways to make money.

START TODAY, SAME-DAY CASH OUT DoorDash 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to make money fast in one day? Deliver food locally and earn money on your own schedule. Be a Dasher

5. Book Same-Day Errands or Handyman Work (TaskRabbit)

Once approved in this method on how to make money fast in one day, Taskers can list themselves as available same-day for errands, moving help, or handyman jobs. Many report rates of $20 to $50 an hour, with specialists in categories like TV mounting charging more. Those are self-reported figures, not an official TaskRabbit number.

Clients pay the Tasker’s listed rate plus a separate Trust & Support fee that TaskRabbit says usually runs 5% to 15% of the total task price. That fee sits on top of what the client pays; it isn’t deducted from what the Tasker keeps, which is beneficial if you’re looking for quick ways to make money.

To become a Tasker, you need to be 18 or older, pass a background check, and have an approved profile. But keep in mind that, if you want to make money in a day, TaskRabbit isn’t a true instant-cash option. Even if you complete a same-day job, payment still has to process through the platform before you can access your earnings, making it slower than services that pay immediately.

SAME-DAY BOOKINGS ONCE APPROVED TaskRabbit 3.7 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to make money fast in one day? Find local tasks and earn money using practical skills. Apply Now

6. Pick Up Same-Day Pet Sitting or Dog Walking (Rover)

Approved Rover sitters can accept same-day walks and drop-in visits, typically earning around $15 to $25 net per walk and $25 to $75 net per overnight stay after Rover’s cut. Rover sitters keep 80% of their booking price in most US states, since Rover takes a 20% service fee (25% in California and on RoverGO).

For this method on how to make money fast in one day, you’ll need to pass a background check, complete a profile with photos, and be comfortable handling animals. Rover provides insurance coverage for approved bookings.

Like TaskRabbit, Rover doesn’t allow you to get your money immediately. While it can help you earn from bookings completed within the day and make $100 fast, the money isn’t available right away. Payments are subject to Rover’s payout schedule, which makes it less useful when you need quick ways to make money.

SAME-DAY WALKS, INSURANCE INCLUDED Rover 3.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to make money fast in one day? Get paid to walk dogs, pet sit, or house sit. Apply Now

7. Take a Rush Freelance Gig (Fiverr)

You can land and complete a paid Fiverr order for skills like design, writing, or voiceover within a day. It’s one of the best ways to earn additional money, but completing the work quickly doesn’t mean you’ll receive the money that same day.

For most sellers, Fiverr holds earnings in a 14-day clearance period before they become available for withdrawal. Top Rated Sellers have a shorter clearance period, but withdrawals can still take additional processing time.

Sellers receive 80% of the order price after Fiverr’s 20% commission. Small gigs commonly range from $20 to $100 or more, depending on the service. Fiverr is less suitable if you want to make money fast, unlike the other methods mentioned at the top.

SKILL-BASED, WORK SAME DAY Fiverr 3.5 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. How to make money fast in one day? Sell specialized freelance services through online side gigs. FIND GIGS

Comparing All Methods on How To Make Money Fast in One Day

These seven methods on how to make money fast in one day differ enough in cost, timeline, and payout that a quick side-by-side make it easier to pick the right one for your situation.

Method Startup Cost Time to Cash Realistic Net Range Facebook Marketplace $0 Same day, often same hour $20–$300+ per sale ecoATM $0 ~7 minutes at kiosk Roughly $20–$100 for older phones, several hundred for newer models Pawn shop loan $0 (uses your item) Minutes, same visit Under $180 average loan DoorDash $0 Same day (Fast Pay, $1.99 fee) $10–$18/hour net TaskRabbit $25 registration fee Same-day jobs; payment processed later $20–$50/hour self-listed Rover $49–$79 profile review fee Same-day services; payment released later $15–$75 net per booking Fiverr $0 Same-day work; earnings clear later $20–$100+ per gig (80% kept)

Play-to-Earn and Reward Apps: A Lower-Effort Backup

The best reward apps won’t replace any method on how to make money fast in one day listed above, but they can add $5 to $50 on top of a same-day push at zero startup cost, and some pay out same-day once you clear the minimum threshold. Minimum payout and entry cost vary from app to app, so it’s worth checking both before you start.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $5 to $25 (varies by region and reward) Free Bigcash $1 Free KashKick $10 Free

Snakzy is the most beginner-friendly on the list and gives you multiple payout options if you need to cash out fast.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Games Play mobile games and earn extra money with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Combining Different Methods for Cash in One Day

Stacking two or three of the fastest methods on the same day, rather than betting on just one, is how most people actually reach $100 to $300 fast.

If you want quick ways to make money, a realistic sequence on how to make money fast in one day looks like this: You list three to four items on Facebook Marketplace in the morning, drop an old phone at an ecoATM kiosk over lunch, then pick up a few DoorDash hours in the evening if you still need more.

This works well if you need fast cash today, not a full rent payment or an emergency running into the thousands. Those situations need a different kind of help than a same-day side hustle.

What Doesn’t Work

Same-day cash opportunities can also attract scams, especially when they promise unusually high returns. Here are some common red flags to watch for when exploring methods on how to make money fast in one day.

Fake-check overpayment scams. A buyer on a marketplace app overpays by check and asks you to wire back the difference before the check bounces. The FTC warns sellers never to accept a check for more than the asking price or agree to wire funds back.

A buyer on a marketplace app overpays by check and asks you to wire back the difference before the check bounces. The FTC warns sellers never to accept a check for more than the asking price or agree to wire funds back. Mystery shopper and reshipping job offers. The BBB warns that offers to deposit a check and either wire part of it back or reship packages using your own money are consistently linked to fraud rings, not real jobs.

The BBB warns that offers to deposit a check and either wire part of it back or reship packages using your own money are consistently linked to fraud rings, not real jobs. Ridiculous survey and app promises. Any reward app promising large, same-day payouts for a few minutes of taps is inflating the real range. Treat such claims as a red flag, not a shortcut.

Any reward app promising large, same-day payouts for a few minutes of taps is inflating the real range. Treat such claims as a red flag, not a shortcut. Payday and pawn-loan traps. A legitimate pawn loan is a bound, collateral-backed transaction. Rolling it over repeatedly at APRs that can reach the 200%+ range turns a same-day fix into a long-term debt.

The safest options on how to make money fast in one day involve clear work, real buyers, and no upfront payments.

Final Verdict on How To Make Money Fast in One Day

Yes, how to make money fast in one day is realistic, where you can make $20 to $300+ in one day by selling items locally, trading in electronics, pawning a valuable item, or picking up gig hours.

But remember that, if you want fast cash today, some methods are not true same-day cash options. Fiverr lets you earn the same day, but its clearance period delays payment. TaskRabbit and Rover can also provide same-day work after approval, but their payouts come later.

For the best chance of making money fast, combine two or three methods instead of relying on one. If you’re looking for quick ways to make money and need cash today, prioritize instant-cash options when exploring how to make money fast in one day.

PLAY-TO-EARN Earn Extra Cash By Playing Games Play mobile games and earn extra money with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs