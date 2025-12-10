How to Get Free COD Points: Earn CP Without Spending Money

If you’re wondering how to get free CoD Points, you’ve landed in the right place. CoD Points (CP) are the premium currency in Call of Duty that unlock weapon blueprints, operator skins, and Battle Pass tiers. I’ve spent countless hours grinding for free CoD Points, and I’m here to share every legitimate method that actually works.

The good news is that you don’t need to drop cash every time a new bundle hits the store. Through gameplay, events, and smart use of reward systems, you can stack CP without touching your wallet. This guide covers both the main Call of Duty titles and CoD Mobile, so whether you’re on console or smartphone, you’ll find methods that work.

How to Get Free COD Points (CP) in Call of Duty

Getting free CoD Mobile Points or CP in the main game requires patience and consistency. The developers have built several legitimate pathways into the game that reward active players. These methods won’t make you rich overnight, but they add up over time if you stay committed.

Completing In-Game Tasks and Challenges

Daily and weekly challenges are your bread and butter for earning CP. These tasks reset regularly and range from simple objectives like getting 10 kills with a specific weapon to more complex missions involving game modes or operator usage.

The best part about challenges is their accessibility. You don’t need to be a pro player to complete them. Most tasks align naturally with regular gameplay, so you’re essentially earning rewards while doing what you already love. Keep an eye on the challenges menu and prioritize high-value tasks.

Seasonal challenges tied to major updates typically reward more CP than standard dailies. When a new season drops, check the Call of Duty esports calendar because competitive events often introduce special challenge sets with boosted rewards.

Participating in Battle Pass Events

How do you get CoD Points consistently? The Battle Pass system is the most reliable way. While the premium pass costs money upfront, the free tier still drops CP at specific levels. By grinding through matches and completing objectives, you unlock these tiers naturally.

What makes the Battle Pass brilliant is that you can earn enough CP from one season to buy the next season’s pass. This creates a self-sustaining cycle where your initial investment keeps rolling forward. Even free tier players can accumulate enough CP over multiple seasons to eventually buy in.

The key is consistency. Playing a few matches daily gets you further than marathon weekend sessions because of how XP bonuses and tier skips work. Set a realistic goal for tier progression and stick to your schedule.

Special Events and Limited-Time Challenges

Seasonal events drop throughout the year, usually around holidays or major game updates. These limited-time modes come packed with exclusive challenges that reward CP, weapon blueprints, and cosmetics. Halloween, winter holidays, and anniversary events are goldmines.

Mark your calendar when events are announced because they run on tight schedules. Missing an event means missing those rewards permanently. The CP amounts might seem small per challenge, but completing an entire event can net you several hundred points.

Some events feature community challenges where the entire player base works toward collective goals. When these milestones hit, everyone gets rewards regardless of individual contribution. It’s essentially free CP for just being active during the event window.

Earning Free COD Points via App Rewards

Third-party reward apps like Snakzy let you earn points through surveys, app downloads, and watching ads. You accumulate credits that convert into CoD Points, gift cards, or PayPal cash. The process takes time, but it’s legitimate passive income while you’re on break or commuting.

The trick with reward apps is consistency over intensity. Spending 15 minutes daily on simple tasks adds up faster than occasional hour-long sessions. Most apps have daily bonuses that reward regular users with multipliers and bonus point opportunities.

Always verify that you’re using trusted platforms. Stick to reward apps with established reputations and positive user reviews. Never provide your Call of Duty account credentials to any third-party service, regardless of promises.

Participating in Giveaways

Content creators, gaming communities, and official Call of Duty social channels regularly host CP giveaways. These promotions usually require following accounts, sharing posts, or joining Discord servers. The entry barrier is low, which makes this an easy method how to get CoD Points for free.

YouTube and Twitch streamers often partner with Activision for promotional codes during streams. Watching streams during major events or season launches gives you multiple entry opportunities. Set notifications for your favorite creators to catch these time-sensitive giveaways.

Be smart about which giveaways you enter. Official channels and verified content creators are safe bets. Random social media accounts promising thousands of CP for a single like are usually scams. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

How to Get Free COD Points in COD Mobile

CoD Mobile has its own ecosystem for earning CP that differs from console and PC versions. The mobile platform introduces unique opportunities through its interface and monetization model. Understanding these mobile-specific methods helps you maximize earnings.

Completing Mobile-Specific Missions and Challenges

CoD Mobile features dedicated mission sets that exist only in the mobile version. These tasks reward CP alongside character shards, weapon XP cards, and credits. Daily login bonuses and achievement milestones also contribute to your CP balance.

The mobile challenge system resets more frequently than console versions, giving you more chances to earn. Prioritize challenges that align with your playstyle to complete them naturally without forcing awkward gameplay patterns.

The good news is, you can actually make money playing Call of Duty because competitive mobile tournaments sometimes include CP prizes for top performers.

Participating in COD Mobile’s Battle Pass (Free Tier)

The mobile Battle Pass mirrors the console version but with adjusted tier rewards. You still get CP drops on the free track, though premium tier holders obviously receive more. Playing ranked matches and completing seasonal events accelerates your progression significantly.

Mobile Battle Pass seasons tend to run slightly shorter than console seasons, meaning more frequent opportunities to earn from new pass launches. This compressed timeline actually benefits free players who can stack rewards faster.

Linking Accounts for Extra Rewards

Connecting your CoD Mobile account to Facebook, Google Play, or Apple ID unlocks one-time CP rewards and exclusive items. Each platform link typically grants 100-300 CP plus bonus cosmetics. It’s literally free money for clicking a few buttons.

Some regions get exclusive partnership rewards through local platforms. Check the account settings regularly because Activision adds new linking options throughout the year. You can learn more about the general CP system through this comprehensive CoD Points guide.

Watching In-Game Ads for Free CP

CoD Mobile includes an ad-watching feature where you view 15-30 second advertisements in exchange for small CP amounts. This method converts your time directly into currency without requiring gameplay skill or luck.

The CP per ad might seem minimal, but the math works in your favor over time. Watching ads during loading screens or between matches feels less tedious than dedicated grinding sessions. Set a daily ad-watching limit to prevent burnout while maintaining steady income.

Participating in Giveaways

Mobile-specific giveaways appear on CoD Mobile official channels and mobile gaming influencers. These promotions target the mobile audience exclusively, reducing competition compared to cross-platform giveaways. Follow mobile-focused creators for better odds.

Regional mobile tournaments and community events often include CP prizes. Southeast Asian and Latin American communities are particularly active with grassroots tournaments that welcome players of all skill levels.

Earning Free COD Points Through Reward Apps

Reward apps work identically on mobile as they do for console players. The difference is convenience since you’re already on your phone. Apps like Snakzy integrate smoothly with mobile gaming routines, which lets you earn while waiting for matches or during server maintenance.

Mobile reward apps sometimes feature CoD Mobile-specific offers with boosted point values. Watch for targeted promotions that appear when the app detects CoD Mobile installed on your device.

How Much Can You Earn for Free?

Realistically, expect to earn 100-300 CP monthly through casual play combining challenges, Battle Pass progression, and occasional events. Dedicated players who maximize every method can push 500-800 CP monthly without spending money.

Battle Pass free tiers typically award 300 CP across the season. Add 100-200 CP from challenges and events, plus another 100-200 from reward apps if you’re consistent. The total depends heavily on your time investment and which methods you prioritize.

Special events can spike your earnings temporarily. Major seasonal celebrations might drop an extra 200-500 CP through exclusive challenges and community rewards. Don’t count on these windfalls for regular budgeting, but enjoy them when they arrive.

The best Call of Duty Black Ops games often feature more generous reward systems during their lifecycle, so newer titles might offer better earning potential initially.

Your Path to Free COD Points Starts Now

The methods covered here represent every legitimate way how to get free CoD Points without opening your wallet. Between in-game progression, reward apps, and smart event participation, you can fund cosmetic purchases through pure grind. The key is consistency over time rather than expecting instant results.

Focus on methods that fit your schedule and playstyle naturally. Forcing yourself to complete challenges you hate burns you out faster than any grind. Pick two or three reliable methods and stick with them rather than spreading yourself thin across every option.

Remember that CP is meant to enhance your experience, not define it. The best part of Call of Duty is the gameplay itself. Earning free points is just the cherry on top that lets you express your style without financial stress.

FAQs