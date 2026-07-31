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TesterUp is a legitimate app-testing platform that pays real cash for testing mobile games and apps, answering “is TesterUp legit” with a clear yes. It’s free to join on iOS, Android, and desktop web, and you can cash out via PayPal once you reach the $55 minimum – notably higher than most competitors in this category.

Real Cash Via PayPal TesterUp 3.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Get paid in real USD for testing mobile games and apps – no points system. TRY TESTERUP NOW

TesterUp works best for US and Canada-based testers comfortable with a higher payout threshold in exchange for straightforward game-testing tasks. Most users work toward the $55 tier gradually rather than cashing out fast, and a TesterUp review of the fine print shows payouts complete within about three business days once approved.

SIGN UP NOW 3.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. TesterUp Our View TesterUp is a legitimate, German-operated platform run by aestimium GmbH since 2017. It pays real USD via PayPal for testing mobile games and apps. The App Store rating sits at 4.2 stars, and Trustpilot rates it 3.9 “Great” from over 20,000 reviews, both signs of a genuine payout track record. The $55 minimum cashout is high for this category, and the Google Play rating is notably lower at 2.6 stars. Testers in the US, Canada (excl. Quebec), and the UK who accept the higher threshold get a straightforward way to earn from game-testing tasks. Pros Real USD payouts via PayPal, not points

Strong reputation – 4.2 stars on the App Store and 3.9 “Great” on Trustpilot

One-time-only biometric verification, not required at every payout Cons $55 minimum cashout – high for this category

– high for this category Google Play rating sits notably lower at 2.6 stars

Restricted to the US, Canada (excl. Quebec), and the UK

Is TesterUp Safe?

Yes – TesterUp is safe to use. It’s operated by aestimium GmbH, a registered German company (HRB 144566, Hamburg) that has run the platform since roughly 2017, and it carries a strong 4.2-star rating from about 71,000 reviews on the App Store alongside a 3.9 “Great” score on Trustpilot from over 20,000 reviews. These numbers matter for anyone weighing is TesterUp legit before signing up, since payout platforms live or die on their public track record.

TesterUp doesn’t ask for sensitive financial details or upfront ID checks at signup. Verification only happens once, via a biometric FaceTec face scan, and only before your first payout is released – not on every payout afterward. Cash moves out exclusively through PayPal, so TesterUp itself never touches your bank or card details directly.

The honest caveat worth naming plainly: TesterUp’s Google Play rating sits at just 2.6 stars from over 200,000 reviews – a meaningful gap below its App Store and Trustpilot numbers. There’s also no formal Better Business Bureau profile for TesterUp or aestimium GmbH, though one unverified BBB Scam Tracker complaint from July 2025 alleges a $102 loss. That’s a single, unverified consumer report, not an accreditation record, but it’s worth knowing rather than glossing over just because two of three ratings look good.

Signing Up to TesterUp

Signing up for TesterUp is free and takes just a few minutes, whether you use the app or the website – though it’s currently limited to residents of the US, Canada (excluding Quebec), and the UK. Answering “Is TesterUp legit?” at the signup stage comes down to how little the platform asks for upfront – it doesn’t charge fees or request sensitive financial details, only an account and a completed profile.

Go to testerup.com or download the app on iOS or Android Create your account Complete your profile and confirm eligibility Start testing available games, apps, and websites to earn Complete the one-time FaceTec face verification before your first cash-out

Note: TesterUp actively geo-blocks unsupported regions – visiting the official site from outside a supported country returns a “Service Unavailable” message, and location-masking tools appear to be detected too.

Real Cash Via PayPal TesterUp 3.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Get paid in real USD for testing mobile games and apps – no points system. TRY TESTERUP NOW

My Experience With TesterUp

I went into this TesterUp review expecting a typical “get paid to test” app, and the App Store’s 4.2-star sentiment around straightforward game-testing tasks mostly held up in practice. It stacks up reasonably well against other best game apps to win real money. I’ve tested in this category. Signing up through the website took only a couple of minutes, and I was screened into a short eligibility check before tasks appeared.

Most of my testing time went toward progressing through milestones in a paid mobile-game test rather than one-off tasks – the kind of gradual, level-by-level progress that builds toward TesterUp‘s $55 minimum tier rather than paying out small amounts constantly.

When I got close to my first payout, the one-time FaceTec biometric check was quick, and the PayPal transfer itself landed within the platform’s stated three-business-day window once approved.

The most notable rough edge, echoed by several Google Play reviewers, was that some non-US regions have reportedly seen their payout thresholds shift mid-progress upward in the past – a legacy pricing quirk that doesn’t appear to affect the current fixed-USD US/Canada model, but is worth knowing about if you’ve seen older complaints referencing it.

TesterUp Overview

Here’s everything you need to know about TesterUp at a glance before we get into the details.

App name TesterUp Our rating 3.6/5 Category Paid app/website testing + games (get-paid-to) Platforms iOS · Android · Web (testerup.com) Price Free Ways to earn Paid app, game, and website testing Payout methods PayPal only Minimum cashout $55 (tiers up to $500) Payment speed Up to 3 business days after approval Availability US, Canada (excl. Quebec), UK (see table below) Referral program $2.50 per friend’s first game install, plus $5 when they complete their first payout – capped at 5 signups per IP address Best for US/Canada testers comfortable with a higher cashout threshold in exchange for straightforward game-testing work

Real Cash Via PayPal TesterUp 3.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Get paid in real USD for testing mobile games and apps – no points system. TRY TESTERUP NOW

TesterUp Safety Concerns: What Users Should Know

TesterUp is safe overall, but there are a few things every user should understand before diving in.

Personal Information Requirements

TesterUp requires a one-time biometric face verification through FaceTec before your first payout only – a real privacy consideration since it’s biometric data rather than a simple document upload, though it isn’t repeated on subsequent payouts.

Third-Party Offer Providers

Testing tasks on TesterUp come from external game and app publishers rather than TesterUp itself, so task reliability and quality can vary by publisher.

Account Security Best Practices

TesterUp‘s referral program caps rewards at 5 signups per IP address, suggesting the platform actively monitors for multi-accounting – stick to one account per person and device.

Geo-Restriction Enforcement

TesterUp is geo-blocked to the US, Canada (excluding Quebec), and the UK. The official site returns a “Service Unavailable” message outside those regions, and TesterUp‘s own help center suggests location-masking tools like VPNs are actively detected and blocked.

Fine Print at a Glance

TesterUp‘s own marketing describes itself as “Germany’s largest platform for paid online jobs,” which reads oddly against its current US/Canada/UK-only availability – most likely legacy branding rather than a live discrepancy.

It’s a small wrinkle worth flagging for anyone researching is TesterUp legit, though it doesn’t change the platform’s current operating reality.

Also worth naming plainly: TesterUp‘s Google Play rating (2.6 stars) is meaningfully weaker than its App Store (4.2) and Trustpilot (3.9) scores, and that gap shouldn’t be glossed over just because two of three platforms look strong.

Customer Support

TesterUp handles support through a Zendesk-powered help center at support.testerup.com, with detailed self-serve articles covering payouts, referrals, and identity verification.

No direct phone or email contact channel was confirmed during research for this TesterUp review – if you need a live human, the help center’s self-serve articles are currently the primary resource, so it’s worth checking there first before assuming a ticket is your only option.

This is one of the few gaps that comes up when people ask “Is TesterUp legit?”, since limited support channels are a common concern across get-paid-to apps.

Earning Money Testing Apps and Games

The core way to earn on TesterUp is by completing paid testing tasks for mobile games, apps, and websites, with payouts in real USD rather than points. It’s one of several apps to make money that reward everyday phone use instead of requiring a separate side hustle.

Payout tiers escalate as your balance grows, starting at the $55 minimum and rising through $75, $100, $150, $250, and up to $500. Task availability rotates regularly, so treat any specific task type or payout figure as a snapshot rather than a guarantee – the TesterUp app’s task list changes as publisher demand shifts.

For a broader look at paid-testing platforms, see our guide on how to test games for money.

Real Cash Via PayPal TesterUp 3.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Get paid in real USD for testing mobile games and apps – no points system. TRY TESTERUP NOW

Tips for Higher Earnings

Finish full game-testing milestones rather than abandoning partway – payouts are milestone-based, so partial progress doesn’t pay Refer friends for the fixed $2.50 (first game install) plus $5 (first payout) bonuses, keeping the 5-per-IP cap in mind Complete the one-time FaceTec verification early so it doesn’t delay your first cash-out Track your progress toward the $55 minimum tier rather than letting your balance sit indefinitely

Task and offer availability rotates, so don’t rely on any single payout figure staying fixed – verify what’s currently live in the app before counting on it. For more ways to turn spare time into cash, see our guide on how to make money from your phone.

Does TesterUp Actually Pay?

Yes – TesterUp does pay out real money via PayPal, and the evidence backs it up. Its 4.2-star App Store rating and 3.9 “Great” Trustpilot score (from over 20,000 reviews) both point to a platform with a genuine payout track record, similar to other entries on our list of the best way to make money on the internet.

That said, the Google Play rating (2.6 stars) is meaningfully lower and deserves equal billing rather than being left out. TesterUp‘s $55 minimum cash-out is notably higher than many competitors – both UserTesting and UserFeel, for instance, have no fixed minimum at all – so factor that threshold into how quickly you’ll actually see money land.

Once you clear it, PayPal payouts complete within about three business days of approval.

Real Cash Via PayPal TesterUp 3.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Get paid in real USD for testing mobile games and apps – no points system. TRY TESTERUP NOW

Is TesterUp Legit in the US? What Regions You Can Use TesterUp In

TesterUp is legit and fully available in the US, where testers earn and cash out in USD via PayPal. Availability is otherwise tightly restricted to a short allow-list of countries, shown in the table below.

Country Available? Notes US Yes Primary, core supported market UK Yes Confirmed via TesterUp’s most recently updated help-center article (excl. Jersey/Guernsey/Isle of Man) AU No Absent from all official country lists CA Yes Supported, excluding Quebec FR No Absent from official lists ES No Absent from official lists DE No Absent from official lists, despite aestimium GmbH being German-registered – that’s the operator’s location, not user eligibility IT No Absent from official lists CH No Absent from official lists PT No Absent from official lists BR No Absent from official lists

User Reviews: What Real TesterUp Users Say

Sentiment on TesterUp is genuinely split by platform: strong on Trustpilot (3.9 “Great”) and the App Store (4.2 stars), but notably weaker on Google Play (2.6 stars). That split is exactly why “Is TesterUp legit?” doesn’t have a single, tidy answer – it depends on which review platform, and which region, you’re looking at.

App Store and Trustpilot reviewers frequently mention straightforward game-testing tasks and confirmed PayPal payouts as the platform’s biggest strength

as the platform’s biggest strength Some Google Play reviewers, particularly outside the US, report payout thresholds shifting upward mid-progress in the past – a legacy regional pricing issue rather than a feature of the current US/Canada/UK model

– a legacy regional pricing issue rather than a feature of the current US/Canada/UK model One unverified BBB Scam Tracker complaint from July 2025 alleges a $102 loss – it’s an isolated, unverified consumer report rather than a formal rating , but worth knowing about

, but worth knowing about The one-time FaceTec verification step draws mixed reactions, with most reviewers noting it’s quick but a few flagging discomfort with biometric checks generally

Alternatives to TesterUp

Snakzy ★ ~4.2/5

Snakzy is a mobile gaming rewards app developed by Helis Play UAB (part of Eneba), a registered company based in Vilnius, Lithuania. Coins earned from playing featured mobile games, hitting in-game milestones, completing daily missions, and taking on special offers and surveys can be redeemed via PayPal, gift cards, PaysafeCards, or prepaid Visa cards. The payout threshold is lower than TesterUp‘s, and cashout requirements can vary by location and ongoing promotions.

Minimum cash-out: Varies by region and promotion; some reviewers report thresholds as low as $5, others closer to $35 depending on sign-up bonuses.

Snakzy‘s own help center covers the current coin-to-cash conversion rates in detail.

Play Games, Earn Coins Snakzy 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Earn coins by playing featured mobile games and redeem them for cash or gift cards. VISIT SNAKZY

Cash Giraffe ★ ~4.1/5

Cash Giraffe is owned by JustDice, a gaming company based in Hamburg, Germany, and pays users in gems for playing featured games. The cashout floor is notably low: PayPal cash-outs start from $0.20, though users in some regions, including the US, have a minimum of $0.50. Gift cards are available too, though the required gem count varies by retailer.

Minimum cash-out: $0.20-$0.50 via PayPal.

Cash Giraffe‘s own site breaks down current gem-to-cash conversion rates.

$0.20 Minimum Cashout Cash Giraffe 4.1 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Earn gems playing featured games, redeemable for PayPal cash or gift cards. VISIT CASH GIRAFFE

UserTesting ★ ~4.0/5

UserTesting is an enterprise-focused paid usability-testing platform that pays $4 to $120+ per test depending on length and type. It has no fixed minimum cash-out and pays per completed test via PayPal roughly 14 days after completion – a very different model from TesterUp‘s tiered $55 threshold.

Minimum cash-out: None stated – paid per completed test.

UserTesting publishes its own detailed rate breakdown for exactly this reason.

$4-$120+ Per Test UserTesting 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. No fixed minimum cashout – get paid per completed test. VISIT USERTESTING

TesterUp – Our Verdict

The short answer to “Is TesterUp legit?” is yes. It’s operated by a real, registered German company, aestimium GmbH, and pays out genuine USD via PayPal rather than points. Its App Store and Trustpilot ratings are strong, but that has to be weighed against a notably weaker Google Play score and a $55 minimum cashout that’s high for this category.

TesterUp is a solid fit for US and Canada-based testers who don’t mind a higher payout threshold and a one-time biometric verification step in exchange for straightforward game-testing work. It’s not the right choice for anyone outside its short list of supported countries, or for testers who want a low or no-minimum cashout – UserTesting and UserFeel both fit that need better.

Pros Cons ✅ Real USD payouts via PayPal, not a points system



✅ Strong App Store (4.2) and Trustpilot (3.9 “Great”) ratings



✅ Registered, legitimate operator (aestimium GmbH) since 2017



✅ One-time-only biometric verification, not repeated every payout ❌ $55 minimum cashout, high for the category



❌ Google Play rating notably lower (2.6) than other platforms



❌ Restricted to just US, Canada (excl. Quebec), and the UK



❌ No confirmed phone or email support channel

Real Cash Via PayPal TesterUp 3.6 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. Get paid in real USD for testing mobile games and apps – no points system. TRY TESTERUP NOW

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