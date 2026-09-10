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7 Easiest Ways to Earn Extra Money: How It Works & How Much You Can Earn

The easiest ways to earn extra money start with a simple answer: selling an old phone through Gazelle or picking up a few quick tasks on Field Agent gets real cash into your account this week, no skill or setup required. Higher-paying routes like research panels take a bit more patience to build into something consistent.

None of the seven methods below are instant riches. Most people land in the $200 to $1,000 a month range stacking the easier ones, and clinical trials or moderation work take a bit more matching before they pay off. This guide ranks all seven by real payout data, not hype, so you can see exactly what to expect before committing any time.

The real skill here isn’t finding a side hustle, it’s matching a method’s startup cost and payout speed to how fast you actually need the money.

Is Earning Extra Money This Way Actually Realistic?

Yes, an extra $200 to $1,000 a month is realistic for most people within the first one to two months using quick tasks, electronics resale, or research panels. Bigger numbers from clinical trials or freelance-adjacent moderation work take more time and matching to reach, not something a total beginner clears in month one.

What you actually earn depends on how much time you can give it each week and whether you’re sitting on unused stuff, spare hours, or a health profile that qualifies for research studies. That’s the honest starting point behind these easiest ways to earn extra money.

Prolific pays real research participants $8 to $15 an hour, well above what casual survey apps offer, but that rate only holds for studies you actually qualify for. Most people won’t match every study posted, and that’s normal, not a sign the platform underdelivers.

Quick tasks and electronics resale suit anyone who wants cash now with zero skill required. Clinical trials and moderation work suit people willing to go through a matching or screening process first. Junk removal and print-on-demand suit people who want either quick physical work or a slower-building, more passive stream.

Matching yourself to the right method, not chasing the biggest headline number, is really the whole point behind the easiest ways to earn extra money.

7 Real Ways to Earn Extra Money

Here’s how each of the 7 easiest ways to earn extra money: how it works and how much you can earn, ranked from fastest cash to most hands-off.

1. Quick Task Apps Through Field Agent

Field Agent is one of the easiest ways to earn extra money since tasks are small, quick, and don’t require any special skill or tool beyond a smartphone. Jobs range from snapping a photo of a store display to checking a price or availability, most taking under 10 minutes each. Apps like this rank among the free apps that pay real money instantly once a task clears review.

Pay per task runs $3 to $12 depending on complexity, and most users report $20 to $80 a month picking up tasks during normal errands. Higher-paying tasks tend to require more detailed photos or a short written observation, so accuracy matters more than speed.

Signing up is free, and there’s no application review or approval wait. Payments clear through PayPal or direct deposit once a task is reviewed and approved, usually within a few days of submission.

The habit that keeps tasks coming is accuracy on the first submission. A rejected task for a blurry photo or missed detail wastes the trip, so double-checking requirements before heading to a store saves both time and a wasted errand. Picking up small errands like these is one of the easy side hustles for beginners who want a low-pressure way to start.

Quick Tasks, No Skill Required Field Agent 4.0 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. One of the easiest ways to earn extra money running quick errands, paying $3 to $12 per task. Sign Up Free

2. Paid Research Panels Through Prolific

Prolific connects everyday people to academic and market research studies, which makes it one of the easiest ways to earn extra money without any specialized background. Studies range from short surveys to longer behavioral tasks, and pay is set upfront before you commit any time.

Most studies pay $8 to $15 an hour, well above what casual survey apps typically offer, since Prolific screens researchers to maintain a minimum pay standard. A completed profile with accurate demographic details matters more here than speed, since studies filter participants by specific criteria. Filling out a study from a laptop at home is one of the easy ways to make cash online for anyone who prefers desk work over errands.

Signing up is free, and there’s no application review beyond basic profile setup. Payments transfer to PayPal once a study is approved, usually within a few days, and Prolific enforces a payment guarantee that holds researchers to the posted rate.

The habit that keeps participants qualifying for more studies is honesty on profile and screening questions. Rushing through screeners or giving inconsistent answers gets flagged, which quietly narrows the pool of studies you’ll see going forward. Building a reliable participant history is one of the more overlooked ways to make easy money once a few studies clear approval.

Higher-Paying Research Studies Prolific 4.3 (leave empty for default) One of the easiest ways to earn extra money in research studies, paying $8 to $15 an hour. Join Prolific

3. Selling Old Electronics for Cash Through Gazelle

Old phones and tablets sitting in a drawer are one of the easiest ways to earn extra money with zero new effort, since Gazelle gives an instant price quote online instead of requiring a listing, photos, or a buyer to negotiate with. Payouts typically run $10 to $300 depending on the device, model, and condition.

Getting a quote costs nothing, and there’s no need to clean up or photograph anything beyond answering a few condition questions honestly. Selling a device sitting in a drawer is one of the easy side hustles for beginners since there’s no listing or buyer to manage directly. Gazelle covers shipping by sending a free prepaid label once a quote is accepted.

Payment lands within a day or two of the device being received and verified, usually through direct deposit, PayPal, or check, which makes this one of the faster payouts on this list.

The habit that protects a quoted price is accuracy about condition upfront. Overstating a device’s condition to get a higher quote often backfires, since Gazelle adjusts the offer down after inspection rather than paying the original number. Answering condition questions honestly upfront is one of the easy ways to make money without a payout getting reduced later.

Instant Quotes, Fast Payout Gazelle 4.4 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. One of the easiest ways to earn extra money from old electronics, paying $10 to $300 per device. Get a Quote

4. Junk Removal Helper Through LoadUp

LoadUp connects independent haulers with people who need furniture, appliances, or general junk removed, which makes it one of the easiest ways to earn extra money without owning a truck. The app shows nearby jobs with payout, item count, and location upfront, so you know exactly what a job pays before accepting it.

Payouts vary by job size and item type, with most single-item pickups paying $20 to $75 and larger jobs paying more. There’s no bidding involved, just claiming available jobs that fit your schedule and vehicle. There’s no bidding involved, just claiming available jobs that fit your schedule and vehicle.

Signing up is free, though a vehicle capable of hauling the claimed items is required. Payment comes through the app’s instant payout feature once a job is marked complete, which keeps cash flow fast and predictable.

The habit that keeps Loaders earning consistently is only claiming jobs that match their actual vehicle capacity. Overcommitting to a job that needs a bigger truck than you have leads to a wasted trip and an unhappy customer. Matching jobs to actual vehicle capacity is one of the simpler ways to make easy money without turning a quick pickup into a bigger hassle.

Claim Jobs, No Bidding LoadUp 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. One of the easiest ways to earn extra money hauling junk, paying $20 to $75+ per job. Become a Loader

5. Paid Clinical Trial Participation Through Power

Power matches people to paid clinical trials based on a short health profile, which makes it one of the easiest ways to earn extra money for anyone willing to meet a study’s screening criteria. No degree or special background is required, just answering health questions honestly during matching.

Compensation varies widely by trial length and requirements, typically running $50 to $500 for shorter studies and higher for trials requiring overnight stays or multiple visits. Every trial lists its compensation and time commitment upfront before you apply. Getting matched to a study through a short health profile is one of the easy ways to make money for anyone who meets a trial’s screening criteria.

Signing up is free, and matching happens automatically based on your profile. Payment terms are set by each individual trial’s research site, usually paid after each visit or in a lump sum once the study concludes.

The habit that matters most here is reading the full study protocol before committing. Understanding exactly what a trial requires, from visit frequency to any medication involved, avoids signing up for something that turns out to be a bigger time commitment than expected.

Get Matched to Paid Trials Power 4.4 (leave empty for default) One of the easiest ways to earn extra money in clinical trials, paying $50 to $500+ per study. Find a Trial

6. Online Community Moderation Through ModSquad

Moderating online communities through ModSquad is a flexible way to earn extra money using nothing more than a laptop and comfort navigating social platforms. Contractors moderate content, respond to customer questions, or manage community spaces for brands across gaming, e-commerce, and entertainment. Working entirely from a laptop makes this one of the more practical ways to earn money easily at home.

Pay varies by project and gets discussed during onboarding for each specific client, with contractors choosing available time slots each month rather than committing to a fixed schedule. Projects run across platforms like Discord, forums, and social media, so familiarity with a few of these helps during matching.

Signing up is free, and ModSquad classifies contractors as independent freelancers, so payment terms follow each project’s own schedule, typically biweekly or monthly depending on the client.

The habit that leads to more project offers is treating the application seriously. A thorough, well-written application signals the communication skills clients expect, since moderation work is fundamentally about clear, calm writing under pressure. Remote moderation is one of the easy side hustles for beginners who are comfortable writing more than talking.

Flexible Remote Moderation ModSquad 4.2 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. A flexible way to earn extra money moderating online communities, on your own schedule. Become a Mod

7. Launch a Print-on-Demand Storefront via Printify

A print-on-demand storefront through Printify is one of the easiest ways to earn extra money for anyone with a design idea and no interest in holding inventory. The real difference maker is engagement: sellers who actively pick their print provider and price with intent net 18% to 35% per order, while sellers who accept the defaults settle for 5% to 15%.

In dollar terms, that gap looks like $5 to $8 profit on a t-shirt sold through Etsy, climbing to $12 to $15 on an owned Shopify storefront. One documented seller built that up to roughly $1,500 over a year, working just 10 to 20 hours a month.

Opening an account costs nothing, and Printify only charges per order produced. A storefront adds a small cost on top, either a $0.20 Etsy listing fee or a Shopify plan around $39 a month. There’s no inventory to prep, though a new listing typically takes a few weeks to find its first buyer.

The habit that separates sellers who profit from those who don’t is treating provider choice and niche research as real decisions, not defaults to skip past. Running a storefront like this from home is one of the ways to make easy money once a design starts selling consistently

Start Earning Today Printify 4.3 Our rating considers platform quality, usability, earning potential, and overall user experience. One of the easiest ways to earn extra money with print-on-demand, netting 5% to 35% margin per order. Start a Printify Store Free

How These 7 Methods Work

These 7 easiest ways to earn extra money differ enough in cost, speed, and skill requirement that a side-by-side view is more useful than the ranked list alone.

Method Startup Cost Time to First Payout Realistic Earning Range Field Agent quick tasks Free A few days per task $3 to $12 per task Prolific research panels Free A few days per study $8 to $15 an hour Gazelle electronics resale Free 1 to 2 days after inspection $10 to $300 per device LoadUp junk removal Free (own vehicle) Instant payout per job $20 to $75+ per job Power clinical trials Free Per trial terms $50 to $500+ per study ModSquad moderation Free Biweekly to monthly per project Varies by client project Printify print-on-demand Free (plus small listing fee) Weeks to first sale, then days 5% to 35% margin per order

Lining up cost against payout speed like this makes it easier to spot which are genuinely easy side hustles for beginners and which need more time to build. It’s also a quick way to compare which options count as ways to make easy money versus ones that need real hours upfront.

Earn Extra Cash Fast With Reward and Cashback Apps

Reward apps like Snakzy pay out real cash or gift cards for surveys, offers, and simple tasks, with minimum payouts as low as $1 and nothing to spend to join. They won’t replace the income from the seven methods above, but they’re the fastest possible way to see a first payout, often the same day you sign up. Among easiest ways to earn extra money, this is the one with the lowest possible barrier.

Snakzy, Eneba’s own play-to-earn app, pays a $35 minimum before cashout and is free to join. Bigcash earns a spot here too, since its $1 minimum is the lowest of any confirmed app on this list, which matters most for anyone who wants a small, fast win rather than a longer grind. Casual users typically see $20 to $100 a month stacking these apps in the background, with daily users reporting more. Small wins like these are some of the easy ways to make money without needing a full method up and running first.

App Minimum Payout Entry Cost Snakzy $35 Free Swagbucks $3 to $5 Free Bigcash $1 Free

Download Snakzy free if you want a same-day first payout while you get one of the seven methods above off the ground. That’s a clear example of the easiest ways to earn extra money without waiting on anything to build. Apps like Snakzy are worth checking alongside the best game apps to win real money for a bit of variety in how the extra cash comes in

PLAY-TO-EARN EARN EXTRA MONEY Play to earn cash today $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

What Doesn’t Work

The scams and dead ends in this space tend to disguise themselves as one of the seven real methods above, which is exactly why they catch people who did their homework on the legitimate version. Every example below is a variation on a method already covered in this guide, not a random unrelated warning list. Knowing these patterns matters just as much as picking one of the easy ways to make money in the first place.

Fake “task” apps that charge to unlock jobs : a legitimate platform like Field Agent never asks for a fee to see or claim a task. Any app requiring payment before you can start earning fails the FTC’s basic test for a real opportunity.

: a legitimate platform like Field Agent never asks for a fee to see or claim a task. Any app requiring payment before you can start earning fails the FTC’s basic test for a real opportunity. Unlicensed clinical trial “brokers” : real trial matching through platforms like Power is free and transparent about compensation upfront. A broker asking for a fee to access trial listings is not a legitimate part of the research industry.

: real trial matching through platforms like Power is free and transparent about compensation upfront. A broker asking for a fee to access trial listings is not a legitimate part of the research industry. Fake buyback quotes that change after shipping : a legitimate electronics buyback service like Gazelle only adjusts a quote based on verified condition, not to lowball a seller who already mailed the item in.

: a legitimate electronics buyback service like Gazelle only adjusts a quote based on verified condition, not to lowball a seller who already mailed the item in. Overpayment and fake-check scams : a “buyer” who sends a check for more than the agreed price and asks for the difference back is a classic advance-fee scam. The original check bounces days later, leaving the seller responsible for the full amount.

: a “buyer” who sends a check for more than the agreed price and asks for the difference back is a classic advance-fee scam. The original check bounces days later, leaving the seller responsible for the full amount. Six-figure print-on-demand “guru” courses: paid courses promising outsized, fast income from a Printify storefront ignore that real seller margins run in the modest 5% to 35% range, not the results these courses imply.

Final Verdict on Easiest Ways to Earn Extra Money

The easiest ways to earn extra money start with something that costs nothing and pays out fastest, like selling old electronics or picking up quick tasks, while research panels and clinical trials are worth building toward once a schedule opens up. Which one fits depends on whether you need cash this week or can spend a bit more time for a bigger payout.

The honest spread runs from a few dollars per quick task to hundreds, with most beginners landing on the lower end at first, which is normal, not a sign the method failed. Stacking a free app like Snakzy in the background adds a little extra on top of whichever method gets picked, at zero added cost.

Start with whichever of the seven methods above matches your available time, and you’ll have a real, working answer to the easiest ways to earn extra money within your first month.

PLAY-TO-EARN EARN EXTRA MONEY Play to earn cash today $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy Today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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