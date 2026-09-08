Trailblazer Remembrance HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Trailblazer Remembrance in Honkai Star Rail is a 5-star Ice element character on the Remembrance Path, the Astral Express protagonist’s own support form. Unlike most 5-star units, they’re unlocked through story progress instead of a Character Event Warp.

This character overview covers Trailblazer Remembrance’s kit, Traces, and Eidolons, plus how they’re actually unlocked and whether they’re worth considering using on any of your team comps.

Trailblazer Remembrance at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Ice Path Remembrance Role Support Released Version 3.0 Voice actors Female: Chloe Eves | Male: Shaun Mendum (EN)



Female: Ishikawa Yui | Male: Enoki Junya (JP)



Female: Chen Tingting | Male: Qin Qiege (CH)



Female: Kim Ha-ru | Male: Kim Myung-jun (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Trailblazer Remembrance in Honkai Star Rail?

Trailblazer Remembrance is the identity the protagonist/player character takes on after arriving in Amphoreus, the world at the center of the Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase questline. Their kit is built around summoning and directing a memosprite instead of fighting solo.

That memosprite is named Mem, a companion that fights alongside the Trailblazer with its own stats, its own place in the turn order, and its own HP bar that enemies can actually target. The whole premise of this Path is that bond: the Trailblazer calls up fragments of memory, and Mem carries those fragments into battle as attacks and support.

Trailblazer Remembrance can be unlocked by playing through the introductory Amphoreus chapters, specifically the Night Veil, Shroud the Silent Past story quest inside the Heroic Saga of Flame-Chase series. No pull, no Warp needed, just enough main story progress to reach it.

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Trailblazer Remembrance’s Kit Explained

Trailblazer Remembrance’s kit runs on managing a single resource: Mem’s Charge meter, built up through the whole party’s own Energy regeneration.

1. Summoning and maintaining Mem

Trailblazer Remembrance’s Skill, I Choose You, summons the Memosprite, Mem, onto the field. If Mem is already out, the same Skill instead restores a chunk of Mem’s HP and adds a small amount of Charge, which matters since Mem can be targeted and downed like any other unit. Whenever any ally regenerates Energy, Mem quietly gains Charge in the background, a mechanic that rewards teams built around Energy restoration.

2. Deploying Mem’s Support

Once Mem’s Charge hits 100 percent, it immediately acts and can grant one ally target Mem’s Support, instantly advancing that ally’s turn and adding a True DMG hit to every attack they land for several turns afterward. True DMG ignores buffs and debuffs entirely, so it’s a flat damage add-on layered over whatever the carry already has. Until Charge is full, Mem instead attacks on its own turn for modest Ice damage.

3. Bursting with the Ultimate

Trailblazer Remembrance’s Ultimate, Together, Mem, immediately summons Mem if needed, grants a large chunk of Charge, and has Mem hit every enemy at once for Ice damage. This is less about raw damage and more about topping Mem’s Charge back up right when the team needs another action advance.

Their Talent, Almighty Companion, is what actually defines Mem’s own stat line, giving it a fixed starting SPD and a Max HP pool derived from the Trailblazer’s own Max HP. Their Technique, Memories Back as Echoes, briefly freezes nearby enemies in place before the fight starts, a genuinely strong way to guarantee the whole team acts first.

Trailblazer Remembrance’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Trailblazer Remembrance’s Traces actually do, followed by their Eidolons.

Trailblazer Remembrance’s Traces

Trailblazer Remembrance’s Basic ATK, Leave It to Me, deals Ice DMG equal to up to 100% of the Trailblazer’s ATK to one enemy at max Trace level. Once the Fallen Petals, Leave Fading Traces of Fragrance mission unlocks the Enhanced Basic Attack, using it after the Ultimate consumes Epic stacks for extra damage and Charge.

Trailblazer Remembrance’s Skill, I Choose You, summons Mem if it isn’t out already, or restores up to 60% of Mem’s Max HP and grants Mem 10% Charge if it already is, at max Trace level. This is a purely supportive action that costs no SP and gives up 30 Energy, letting the Trailblazer or your sustain unit rely less on healing Mem directly.

Trailblazer Remembrance’s Ultimate, Together, Mem, summons Mem if needed, grants it 40% Charge, then has Mem deal Ice DMG equal to up to 240% of Mem’s own ATK to every enemy at max Trace level. The 160 Energy cost is steep, but the Charge it hands back means this Ultimate mostly exists to reset Mem’s meter for another round of action advances.

Trailblazer Remembrance’s Talent, Almighty Companion, sets Mem’s starting SPD at 130 and its Max HP at up to 80% of the Trailblazer’s own Max HP plus 640 at max Trace level. It also lets Mem gain 1% Charge for every 10 Energy the whole party regenerates, the real engine behind keeping Mem’s meter moving without extra button presses.

Trailblazer Remembrance’s Technique Memories Back as Echoes Creates a Special Dimension for 10 seconds that puts enemies inside it into a Time Stop state. Entering combat against a Time Stopped enemy delays every enemy’s action by 50% and deals Ice DMG equal to 100% of the Trailblazer’s ATK to all of them.

Trailblazer Remembrance’s Bonus Abilities Rhapsode’s Scepter Advances the Trailblazer’s own action by 30% at the start of battle, and grants Mem an extra 40% Charge the first time it’s summoned. Petite Parable Grants Mem 5% extra Charge whenever its Memosprite Skill attack triggers. Magnets and Long Chains Increases the True DMG multiplier from Mem’s Support the higher the target ally’s Max Energy climbs above 100, up to a 20% increase. Unfinished Epilogue After using Ultimate, gains 1 stack of Epic, up to 2 stacks. When this unit has Epic and Mem is on the field, Basic ATK gets enhanced to Together, We Script Tomorrow!

Trailblazer Remembrance’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +14.0% ATK +37.3% CRIT DMG +14.0% HP

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Trailblazer Remembrance’s Eidolons

At E1, Narrator of the Present, Mem’s Support also grants the target ally 10% CRIT Rate, and that boost extends to the target’s own Memosprite or Memomaster if they have one.

At E2, Gleaner of the Past, the Trailblazer regenerates 8 Energy whenever an ally memosprite other than Mem takes action, up to once per Trailblazer turn. This makes Trailblazer Remembrance pair especially well with other Remembrance allies, since it turns their memosprites’ actions into free Energy for Trailblazer.

E3 through E6 mostly deliver incremental level-ups rather than new mechanics: E3 raises Skill, Talent, and Memosprite Talent levels, while E5 does the same for Ultimate, Basic ATK, and Memosprite Skill.

E4, Dancer of the Muse, adds extra Charge and a bigger True DMG multiplier when Mem’s Support targets an ally with zero Max Energy.

E6, Bearer of the Revelation, locks the Ultimate’s CRIT Rate at 100%.

Trailblazer Remembrance HSR Meta Evaluation: Is Trailblazer Remembrance Good?

Trailblazer Remembrance is an EX-tier pick specifically for teams built around characters with a high Ultimate energy cost, and a very solid generalist support otherwise.

Trailblazer Remembrance’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

That energy-cost synergy comes from Mem’s Support, which adds a True DMG hit that scales stronger the more Energy an Ultimate actually costs, so a high-cost nuker gets noticeably more value out of it than a cheap Skill spammer does.

Trailblazer Remembrance’s own kit barely deals damage on its own, but the free action advance and the party-wide CRIT DMG buff from Mem’s Talent make this one of the most flexible generalist supports currently available, since almost any team benefits from an extra turn and more CRIT DMG.

Verdict: Is Trailblazer Remembrance Worth It in 2026?

Trailblazer Remembrance is 100% worth investing in the moment you clear the story content that unlocks them, since the character costs nothing extra to add to your roster. Even their E0 copy still summons Mem, advances a carry’s turn, and hands out the CRIT DMG buff.

Where they truly shine are in teams anchored by a high-Ultimate-cost carry. The free action advance and True DMG add-on genuinely change how often that carry gets to act. Outside of that specific team structure, Trailblazer Remembrance is still a very good, not to mention highly-accessible generalist CRIT DMG support.

Pros Cons ✅ Costs nothing to unlock, since the whole character comes from story progress instead of a Warp



✅ Grants a free 100% action advance with no SP cost



✅ Adds a flat True DMG hit that works as a genuine damage multiplier for whoever holds Mem’s Support



✅ Passively raises every ally’s CRIT DMG the moment Mem is on the field



✅ Their Technique can freeze enemies before the fight even starts, a real edge on turn one ❌ Mem’s action-advance timing depends on the party’s own Energy regen, so it doesn’t always land exactly when you want it unless you hypertune your comp



❌ Deals very little direct damage outside the True DMG it grants allies

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