Ruan Mei HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Ruan Mei is a 5-star Ice element character who fights on the Harmony path in Honkai Star Rail, and she’s one of the strongest support picks in the game for teams that lean on Weakness Break damage.

This character guide covers Ruan Mei’s kit, her Traces and Eidolons, and what her banner and top-up situation looks like right now, plus a verdict on whether she is worth pulling for based on what her kit actually does for a team.

Ruan Mei at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Ice Path Harmony Role Support Released Version 1.6 (Floral Triptych banner) Reruns Version 2.3 (Floral Triptych banner) Voice actors Emi Lo (EN)



Onishi Saori (JP)



Zhang Wenyu (CH)



Yoon Yeo-jin (KR) Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: S



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail?

Ruan Mei is member number 81 of the Genius Society, a group that gathers some of the most brilliant minds in the universe, and she works as a researcher studying the origin and mechanics of life itself.

She is a soft-spoken, elegant scholar whose reserved manner hides a very sharp mind, and she originally had no interest in joining the Genius Society at all, reportedly trying to throw away her invitation before eventually accepting her place among its members.

Her research eventually drew the attention of Nous, the Aeon of Erudition, and that connection pushed her further into her work while making her even more withdrawn from the people around her.

Before she left the Herta Space Station on her travels, Ruan Mei used its lower levels for her own experiments, working alongside fellow Genius Society member Herta, with whom she also helped design the Simulated Universe.

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Ruan Mei’s Kit Explained

Ruan Mei’s Basic ATK, Threading Fragrance, deals a modest amount of Ice damage to a single enemy, but you’ll rarely have to use it. Her Skill, String Sings Slow Swirls, however, is the core of that kit: it grants Overtone, a buff that raises every ally’s damage and Weakness Break efficiency for a few turns.

Her Ultimate, Petals to Stream, Repose in Dream, opens a Zone that boosts the whole team’s Resistance Penetration and marks enemies hit with Thanatoplum Rebloom, extending how long they stay Weakness Broken.

Her Talent, Somatotypical Helix, permanently raises every other teammate’s SPD, and whenever an ally triggers a Weakness Break, Ruan Mei deals bonus Break damage of her own on top of it, further.

Always start fights with her Technique, Silken Serenade, which automatically triggers her Skill for free at the start of combat, so her team’s damage buff is already active before the first turn even starts

Ruan Mei’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Ruan Mei’s Traces actually do, followed by her Eidolons.

Ruan Mei’s Traces

Ruan Mei’s Basic ATK, Threading Fragrance, deals Ice DMG equal to up to 100% of her ATK to one enemy target at max Trace level. It’s a filler action, since her real value comes from her buffs rather than her own damage.

Her Skill, String Sings Slow Swirls, grants her Overtone for 3 turns, decreasing by 1 at the start of each of her turns. While Overtone is active, every ally’s DMG increases by up to 32% and their Weakness Break Efficiency also increases, both at max Trace level.

Her Talent, Somatotypical Helix, permanently raises every other teammate’s SPD by up to 10% at max Trace level. Whenever an ally triggers a Weakness Break, Ruan Mei also deals bonus Break DMG worth up to 120% of her own Ice Break DMG to that enemy.

Her Ultimate, Petals to Stream, Repose in Dream, costs 130 Energy and opens a Zone lasting 2 turns. Inside the Zone, every ally’s All-Type RES PEN increases by up to 25% at max Trace level, and their attacks apply Thanatoplum Rebloom, which extends an enemy’s Weakness Break duration and delays their action whenever they try to recover from it.

Ruan Mei’s Technique Silken Serenade After using the Technique, Ruan Mei gains Silken Serenade. At the start of the next battle, this automatically triggers her Skill once without consuming Skill Points.

Ruan Mei’s Bonus Abilities Inert Respiration Increases Break Effect by 20% for all allies. Days Wane, Thoughts Wax Ruan Mei regenerates 5 Energy at the start of her turn. Candle Lights on Still Waters For every 10% of Ruan Mei’s Break Effect that exceeds 120%, her Skill’s DMG buff additionally increases by 6%, up to a maximum of 36%.

Ruan Mei’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +37.3% Break Effect +22.5% DEF +5 SPD

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Ruan Mei’s Eidolons

Ruan Mei’s E1, Neuronic Embroidery, is her most commonly recommended Eidolon: while her Ultimate’s Zone is active, every ally’s damage ignores 20% of the target’s DEF. That’s a flat team-wide damage increase that works in almost any comp, which is why most guides treat E1 as the practical stopping point for her Eidolons.

E2, Reedside Promenade, raises every ally’s ATK by 40% against enemies that are already Weakness Broken. It’s a solid follow-up if you’re already investing further, though it matters less in team comps that rely on Super Break damage instead of ATK scaling, so weigh that against your own team before chasing it.

E3 and E5 simply raise the levels of her Ultimate and Talent, and her Skill and Basic ATK, respectively, while E4 grants a temporary Break Effect boost after an enemy’s Weakness is broken.

E6, Sash Cascade, extends her Ultimate’s Zone by one turn and adds a large bonus to her Talent’s Break DMG multiplier, making it a strong long-term goal for a dedicated Ruan Mei investment, though it asks for a full Eidolon set to reach it.

Ruan Mei Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Ruan Mei Good?

Ruan Mei is a strong pick specifically for teams built around Weakness Break damage, since her entire kit is built to make Break-focused teams hit far harder.

Ruan Mei’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: S



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Ruan Mei is one of the best support units in HSR for teams built around breaking enemy Weaknesses efficiently, and her permanent SPD buff means the whole team simply acts more often too. Ruan Mei’s kit gives up real personal damage in exchange for making the whole team’s Weakness Break routine hit harder, which is a fair trade in nearly every Break-oriented team.

Her biggest limitation is investment. Reaching her most efficient Break Effect benchmarks takes a heavy relic and stat tuning commitment, and her non-signature Light Cone options are considered fairly thin outside of her best pick.

How to Get Ruan Mei in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Ruan Mei is a limited 5-star, so she can only be pulled from her own Character Event Warp (Floral Triptych) while it’s live, not from the permanent Standard Warp. A single pull on her banner costs one Star Rail Special Pass, which can be bought with 160 Stellar Jades. For spenders topping-up, Oneiric Shards convert 1:1 with Stellar Jades.

Just remember, if you’re planning on topping-up to get Ruan Mei, her Eidolons, or her signature Light Cone, it’s always worth checking the store’s Oneiric top-up bonuses, time-limited bundles, Nameless Honor Battle Pass, and Express Supply Pass before you buy anything. These will significantly increase the value of your top-ups and give you more pulls-per-spend.

Ruan Mei debuted in Version 1.6 on her Floral Triptych banner, running from December 27, 2023 to January 17, 2024. Her most recent rerun was on the same Floral Triptych banner during Version 2.3, running from June 19, 2024 to July 10, 2024. No further rerun has been officially announced for Ruan Mei as of yet.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Ruan Mei in 2026?

Ruan Mei earns her spot as one of HSR‘s strongest support options for Break-focused teams, and she is worth pulling if your roster already has a damage dealer that leans on Weakness Break to do real damage. Her buffs apply to nearly the whole team at once, and her permanent SPD boost means everyone gets through their rotations faster too.

If your current team does not really use Weakness Break as its main damage engine, Ruan Mei still helps through her flat team-wide damage buff and her All-Type RES PEN Zone, though her value drops without a Break-focused partner around.

Pros Cons ✅ Buffs nearly every ally’s damage at once through her Skill’s Overtone



✅ Permanently raises the whole team’s SPD through her Talent



✅ Turns any ally’s Weakness Break into bonus team-wide damage



✅ Her Ultimate’s All-Type RES PEN Zone boosts elemental damage broadly



✅ E1 adds a strong DEF ignore effect that benefits the whole team



✅ Fits into a wide range of teams instead of one narrow archetype ❌ Needs heavy Break Effect investment to reach her most efficient benchmarks



❌ Her non-signature Light Cone options are fairly thin



❌ Contributes almost no personal damage outside of Break triggers

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