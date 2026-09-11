Phainon HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Phainon is a 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail, carrying the Physical element and the Destruction path, introduced as one of the Chrysos Heirs and built around transforming into his true form, Khaslana, for a devastating Enhanced State.

Outside that transformation he chips away at enemies with a straightforward Physical kit, but once his Ultimate triggers, he becomes an incredibly tanky, high-burst solo attacker built to carry an entire fight on his own.

This character guide covers exactly how Phainon’s kit comes together, what his Traces and Eidolons actually unlock, and what his banner and top-up situation looks like right now , so you can decide if he actually earns a spot on your roster.

Phainon at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Physical Path Destruction Role DPS Released Version 3.4 (To Evermore Burn as the Sun banner) Reruns Version 3.7 (Indelible Coterie Phase 2) banner)



Version 4.3 (To Evermore Burn as the Sun banner) Voice actors Joshua Waters | Justine Huxley (child) (EN)



Hino Satoshi | Aihara Kotomi (child) (JP)



Qin Qiege | Mi Yang (child) (CH)



Yoon Yong-sik | Park Ha-jin (child) (KR) Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: S

Story and Background: Who is Phainon in Honkai Star Rail?

Phainon is a member of the Chrysos Heirs, a faction tied to Amphoreus, and his story arc centers on the reveal that he carries another identity within him. Early on, players meet him as a capable, easygoing fighter before the game establishes just how much power he’s actually holding back.

That contrast between his everyday demeanor and the transformation he can unleash is central to his character. Players are shown a character who feels approachable and human right up until his true form takes over the battlefield, which is exactly what his kit represents mechanically.

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Phainon’s Kit Explained

Phainon’s kit plays out in two distinct phases, and understanding the split is the key to understanding him.

1. Building toward transformation. Before he transforms, Phainon attacks with his Basic ATK, Stride to Deliverance, and his Skill, Let There Be Light, both of which generate “Coreflame” points and add stacks of “Scourge.”

His Talent, Pyric Corpus, quietly builds toward the same goal in the background: any time an ally’s ability targets him, he gains a Coreflame point, and teammate-sourced buffs also grant him bonus CRIT DMG for a few turns. Once Coreflame hits its cap, his Ultimate becomes available.

2. The Khaslana transformation. Using his Ultimate, He Who Bears the World Must Burn, turns him into Khaslana for a set number of extra turns, during which every other ally sits out and all enemies become Physical-weak.

While transformed, his Basic ATK becomes Creation: Bloodthorn Ferry, his Skill becomes a two-part Calamity: Soulscorch Edict and Foundation: Stardeath Verdict combo that consumes his stacked Scourge for a huge burst hit, and his Talent shifts into Fate: Divine Vessel, which boosts his ATK and Max HP, heals him after every attack, and prevents him from being knocked out entirely while extra turns remain.

Phainon’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Phainon’s Traces actually do, followed by his Eidolons.

Phainon’s Traces

His Basic ATK, Stride to Deliverance, deals Physical DMG equal to up to 100% of his ATK to one enemy. Once transformed, it becomes Creation: Bloodthorn Ferry, which grants 2 points of “Scourge” and deals up to 250% ATK to the main target plus up to 75% ATK to adjacent enemies.

His Skill, Let There Be Light, grants 2 Coreflame points and hits for up to 300% ATK to one target and up to 120% ATK to nearby enemies.

Once transformed, this slot splits into Calamity: Soulscorch Edict, which forces every enemy to act early and then counters them for up to 40% ATK to all enemies plus four extra instances worth up to 30% ATK each, and Foundation: Stardeath Verdict, a Scourge-consuming finisher that can deal up to 1,170% ATK in total, plus a bonus hit of up to 450% ATK once 4 Scourge points are spent.

His Ultimate, He Who Bears the World Must Burn, is what triggers the transformation itself. Its closing hit, launched on his final extra turn, deals up to 960% ATK split evenly across every enemy on the field.

His Talent, Pyric Corpus, raises his CRIT DMG by up to 30% for 3 turns whenever a teammate’s ability targets him. Its transformed half, Fate: Divine Vessel, raises his ATK by up to 80% and his Max HP by up to 270% while transformed, on top of the healing and knockout-prevention mentioned above.

Phainon’s Technique Shine With Valor Raises his Max Technique Points by 3 while he’s in the team. Using it attacks all nearby enemies, restores 25 Energy to allies, and grants him Scourge and a Skill Point on activation, dealing up to 200% ATK to every enemy at the start of the next fight and instantly clearing weak normal enemies it hits.

Phainon’s Bonus Abilities Beginning of the End Grants Coreflame at the start of battle and again once his transformation ends. Bide in Flames Boosts his DMG dealt for several turns whenever he’s healed or shielded by a teammate, and grants Coreflame whenever an ally restores his Energy. March to Oblivion Grants Coreflame at the start of battle and again once his transformation ends, on top of Beginning of the End’s own bonus.

Phainon’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +12.0% CRIT Rate +37.3% CRIT DMG +5 SPD

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Phainon’s Eidolons

E1, Fire and Light Bind Virtue and Vice, raises the base SPD inheritance ratio for his extra turns and adds a CRIT DMG boost after using his Ultimate, making his opening transformation noticeably harder-hitting.

E2, Sky and Earth Churn Mortal Froth, raises his Physical RES PEN and grants an extra turn whenever Foundation: Stardeath Verdict consumes a full 4 Scourge points, and it’s widely treated as his most efficient stopping point for players who aren’t planning to go past a light investment.

E3 and E5 simply raise his Ultimate, Basic ATK, Skill, and Talent levels, so treat them as convenient level-ups, not a reason to chase Eidolons on their own. E4 adds extra Soulscorch stacks to Calamity: Soulscorch Edict, which modestly increases its Skill DMG.

E6, Embers of Old Rise Still, removes the Coreflame cap entirely, has him start every fight with 6 Coreflame already stacked, and lets Foundation: Stardeath Verdict deal bonus True DMG to the enemy with the highest HP, making it one of his biggest power spikes for players investing all the way.

Phainon Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Phainon Good?

Phainon is a very strong pick specifically for teams built around turn-advancing, energy-restoring Supports, like Robin Summeretto or Bronya. He performs best as a standalone carry, not so much in multi-DPS teams.

Phainon’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: S

Phainon is a top-end performer in Memory of Chaos, where his Enhanced State’s burst damage against a single priority target shines, while still landing a strong showing in Pure Fiction and Apocalyptic Shadow.

His overall performance depends heavily on the fact that his Talent’s CRIT DMG buff only triggers from abilities that target him specifically, so teammates chosen for their buffs matter more than raw damage numbers alone.

How to Get Phainon in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Phainon is a limited 5-star, so he can only be pulled from his own Character Event Warp (To Evermore Burn as the Sun) while it’s live, not from the permanent Standard Warp. A single pull on his banner costs one Star Rail Special Pass, which can be bought with 160 Stellar Jades. For spenders topping-up, Oneiric Shards convert 1:1 with Stellar Jades.

Just remember, if you’re planning on topping-up to get Phainon, his Eidolons, or his signature Light Cone, it’s always worth checking the store’s Oneiric top-up bonuses, time-limited bundles, Nameless Honor Battle Pass, and Express Supply Pass before you buy anything. These will significantly increase the value of your top-ups and give you more pulls-per-spend.

Phainon debuted on his To Evermore Burn as the Sun banner in Honkai Star Rail Version 3.4, and his most recent rerun ran under the same banner name during Version 4.3, available from June 24, 2026 to July 14, 2026. No further rerun has been officially announced for Phainon as of yet.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Phainon in 2026?

As a Physical element, Destruction path attacker, Phainon earns our S-tier overall rating standing by being one of the few characters that can genuinely solo-carry a fight, turning into an incredibly tanky, incredibly hard-hitting attacker for several turns at a time.

He’s an easy recommendation for players who still need a strong Physical damage dealer, and he performs well even without premium Supports since his Talent’s buffs come from any ally targeting him, not one specific dedicated teammate.

Though, he’s a harder sell if your roster is already stacked with flexible DPS options, since his damage gets diluted across multiple enemies and his best supports are still limited outside a couple of standout picks.

Pros Cons ✅ Becomes an incredibly tanky, high-burst solo attacker during his Enhanced State



✅ Works with accessible Supports instead of requiring premium 5-star ones



✅ E2 is an efficient, relatively low-cost power spike that grants extra turns



✅ Strong pick for players still missing a dedicated Physical damage dealer



✅ His stat bonus nodes stack a hefty CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG boost on their own



✅ Talent buffs trigger off any ally’s ability, not a specific teammate ❌ His Ultimate’s final hit and his Counter always split damage evenly across every enemy, wasting output on low-priority adds



❌ Removing every other ally from the field makes boss hit-count mechanics harder to play around



❌ Choosing between his Eidolons and his signature Light Cone is a genuine investment trade-off

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