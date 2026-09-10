Lingsha HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Lingsha is one of the strongest sustain units in HSR, mixing party-wide healing with some of the hardest Break damage in the game through her spirit companion Fuyuan.

This character guide covers Lingsha’s kit, her Traces and Eidolons, and whether she’s worth pulling for based on what your roster already needs. She debuted as a limited 5-star and has already had two reruns. We’ll also go through her banner history, her voice actors, and how her current top-up bonuses affect getting her Eidolons and signature Light Cone.

Lingsha at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Fire Path Abundance Role Support Released Version 2.5 (Let Scent Sink In banner) Reruns Version 3.0 (Indelible Coterie banner)



Version 3.8 (Let Scent Sink In banner) Voice actors Whitney Holland (EN)



Maeda Kaori (JP)



Rao Zijun (CH)



Jang Ye-na (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Lingsha in Honkai Star Rail?

Lingsha is introduced as the Cauldron Master of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Alchemy Commission, a Vidyadhara healer known for her sharp instincts and calm demeanor. Her sense of smell is unusually precise, and she relies on it constantly to diagnose ailments before they turn serious, often burning custom-blended incense to steady a patient’s mind alongside their body.

She’s someone who can be fuming inside while keeping an entirely serene expression outward, a trait that serves her well navigating the Luofu’s tangled social politics. That same even temperament carries into her working relationships within the Alchemy Commission, where her medical skill has earned her real authority despite her relatively young standing in the role.

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Lingsha’s Kit Explained

Lingsha’s kit runs on a single continuous loop built around her companion Fuyuan. Using her Skill, Smoke and Splendor, hits every enemy for Fire DMG and heals the whole party at once, and doing so summons Fuyuan onto the turn order or advances Fuyuan’s own turn if already summoned.

Once Fuyuan is out, her Talent, Mistdance Manifest, takes over: on Fuyuan’s turn, it fires a follow-up attack that hits all enemies plus an extra hit on a single target, prioritizes any enemy that still has Toughness and a Fire Weakness, dispels a debuff from the whole party, and heals again.

Fuyuan can bank up to 5 stored actions, so using her Skill repeatedly while Fuyuan is alive keeps that follow-up loop firing more often.

Her Ultimate, Dripping Mistscape, is where her damage identity comes together: it inflicts Befog on every enemy, which makes them take extra Break DMG for two turns, while also dealing a big chunk of Fire DMG and topping off the party’s HP. That combination of a party-wide DMG-taken debuff plus healing and cleanse is what makes her feel less like a pure healer and more like a hybrid Break enabler.

Her Basic ATK, Votive Incense, is a simple single-target Fire hit that mainly exists to build Skill Points and Energy when there’s nothing better to do that turn.

Lingsha’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Lingsha’s Traces actually do, followed by her Eidolons.

Lingsha’s Traces

Her Basic ATK, Votive Incense, deals Fire DMG equal to up to 100% of Lingsha’s ATK to a single target enemy at max Trace level.

Her Skill, Smoke and Splendor, deals Fire DMG equal to up to 80% of Lingsha’s ATK to all enemies and restores HP equal to up to 14% of Lingsha’s ATK plus 420 for every ally, while also advancing Fuyuan’s action by 20% if she’s already summoned.

Her Talent, Mistdance Manifest, is what actually puts Fuyuan into play. Using Skill summons Fuyuan with an initial SPD of 90 and 3 stored actions, capped at 5, and Fuyuan disappears once those actions hit zero or if Lingsha herself is knocked down.

When Fuyuan acts, she deals Fire DMG equal to up to 75% of Lingsha’s ATK to all enemies, plus another instance equal to up to 75% of Lingsha’s ATK to a single enemy that still has Toughness and a Fire Weakness. That same follow-up also dispels a debuff from the whole party and restores HP equal to up to 12% of Lingsha’s ATK plus 360 for everyone.

Her Ultimate, Dripping Mistscape, inflicts Befog on every enemy, making them take up to 25% increased Break DMG for two turns, deals Fire DMG equal to up to 150% of Lingsha’s ATK to all enemies, restores HP equal to up to 12% of Lingsha’s ATK plus 360 for the whole party, and advances Fuyuan’s action by 100%.

Lingsha’s Technique Wisps of Aurora Immediately summons Fuyuan at the start of the next battle and inflicts Befog on all enemies for 2 turns.

Lingsha’s Bonus Abilities Sylvan Smoke Using Basic ATK additionally regenerates 10 Energy. Vermilion Waft Increases Lingsha’s ATK or Outgoing Healing by an amount equal to a percentage of her Break Effect, up to a maximum of 50% ATK or 20% Outgoing Healing. Ember’s Echo While Fuyuan is on the field, if any ally takes DMG or loses HP and a party member’s current HP falls to 60% or below, Fuyuan immediately fires the Talent‘s follow-up attack without spending a stored action, and this can trigger again every 2 turns.

Lingsha’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +37.3% Break Effect +18.0% Max HP +10.0% ATK

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Lingsha’s Eidolons

E1, Bloom on Vileward Bouquet, raises her Weakness Break Efficiency by 50% and cuts an enemy’s DEF by 20% once their Weakness is Broken, which is a straightforward damage-and-utility bump for any Break-focused team.

E2, Leisure in Carmine Smokeveil, boosts the whole party’s Break Effect by 40% for 3 turns whenever she uses her Ultimate, turning her into a genuine Break Effect buffer on top of everything else she already does.

E3 through E6 mostly add stat value instead of new effects. E3, Shine of Floral Wick, and E5, Poise Atop Twists and Turns, simply raise her Talent, Ultimate, Skill, and Basic ATK trace levels. They’re best treated as a shared investment tier, not standout picks on their own.

E4, Redolence from Canopied Banquet, has Fuyuan heal the lowest-HP ally for a chunk of Lingsha’s ATK whenever Fuyuan acts, which helps but isn’t essential if her base healing already covers your team.

E6, Arcadia Under Deep Seclusion, reduces every enemy’s All-Type RES by 20% while Fuyuan is active and adds extra Fire DMG instances whenever Fuyuan attacks, and it’s a genuine damage spike for Super Break-style teams running her as a core piece.

Lingsha Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Lingsha Good?

Lingsha is an EX-tier pick specifically for teams focused on Break Effect damage, like Firefly or Boothill, since her Ultimate’s Befog debuff makes every enemy take extra Break DMG for a couple of turns.

Lingsha’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

She’s practically built to be partnered up with a Break Effect-focused damage dealer, which is also why her rating dips slightly in Pure Fiction, where enemy waves cycle through faster than a single sustain-and-Break setup can always keep pace with.

Her healing is generous enough that most teams don’t need a second sustain unit alongside her, freeing up a slot for another damage dealer instead.

How to Get Lingsha in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Lingsha is a limited 5-star, so she can only be pulled from her own Character Event Warp (Let Scent Sink In) while it’s live, not from the permanent Standard Warp. A single pull on her banner costs one Star Rail Special Pass, which can be bought with 160 Stellar Jades. For spenders topping-up, Oneiric Shards convert 1:1 with Stellar Jades.

Just remember, if you’re planning on topping-up to get Lingsha, her Eidolons, or her signature Light Cone, it’s always worth checking the store’s Oneiric top-up bonuses, time-limited bundles, Nameless Honor Battle Pass, and Express Supply Pass before you buy anything. These will significantly increase the value of your top-ups and give you more pulls-per-spend.

Lingsha first debuted in Version 2.5 on her Let Scent Sink In banner and has since had two reruns, the most recent being a second run of that same Let Scent Sink In banner in Version 3.8, running from January 07, 2026 to January 28, 2026. No further rerun has been officially announced for her as of yet.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Lingsha in 2026?

Lingsha earns our EX overall rating by covering two roles at once: she’s a genuinely reliable healer and a real Break Effect amplifier. If your account already has a Break-focused damage dealer sitting idle without good sustain support, she’s one of the cleanest answers to that problem in the current roster.

She’s less essential if you don’t plan on running a Break-centric team, since her healing alone doesn’t outclass other Abundance units. For most Break Effect teams, though, she’s worth prioritizing over a generic healer pick.

Pros Cons ✅ Delivers strong, consistent party-wide healing every rotation



✅ Deals unusually high Toughness damage for a sustain unit



✅ Significantly boosts the whole team’s Break damage through her Ultimate



✅ Cleanses a party-wide debuff every time Fuyuan acts, on top of healing



✅ Scales off both ATK and Break Effect, so investment is never wasted



✅ Generates Energy efficiently, reaching her Ultimate quickly



✅ Forms a near-ideal pairing with any Break Effect-focused team ❌ Runs less Skill Point-positive than some other sustains



❌ Needs fairly high SPD investment to keep her Ultimate’s debuff active without gaps



❌ Her Basic ATK contributes little damage and can be left as a low priority

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