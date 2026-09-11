Best Gallagher Light Cones HSR 2026

Before you pick the best Gallagher Light Cone for your build, there’s one important fact to keep in mind: Gallagher walks the Abundance Path. While he can physically equip a Light Cone from any Path for its base stats, its unique passive abilities and skill effects will only trigger if he’s equipped with an Abundance Light Cone.

This guide covers the strongest Light Cone picks for Gallagher in HSR, from his own signature-adjacent option to the best F2P pick you can slot in without spending a single Stellar Jade.

Best Gallagher Light Cones Ranked (TL;DR)

Rank Light Cone Why It Ranks Here 1 What Is Real? Gallagher’s own signature Light Cone, giving him a strong Break Effect boost and reliable self-healing off Basic ATKs, and it’s fully F2P through the Manifest Store. 2 Scent Alone Stays True The single strongest overall pick for Gallagher, since its Break Effect scaling and enemy Vulnerability debuff make his hits and his allies’ hits both land harder. 3 Post-Op Conversation A budget-friendly Energy Regeneration option that also boosts Gallagher’s Outgoing Healing right after his Ultimate. 4 Quid Pro Quo Gallagher’s best F2P Light Cone for keeping the whole team’s Energy topped up between Ultimates.

What Is Real? – Best in Slot

What Is Real? is about the closest Gallagher has to a signature Light Cone as a 4-star unit, is honestly the pick most players should reach for first.

It’s a 4-star Light Cone that synergizes beautifully with his kit, and it’s also fully free-to-play through the Manifest Store, so there’s no pull cost standing between you and his best-suited gear. At Superimposition 1, What Is Real? raises Gallagher’s Break Effect by 24%, scaling up to 48% at Superimposition 5.

After he lands a Basic ATK, he heals himself for 2% of his Max HP plus a flat 800 HP, a number that also scales with Superimposition. That self-healing matters, since Gallagher’s own Traces convert his Break Effect into Outgoing Healing, so this one Light Cone effectively boosts two of his stats at once.

Some community testing puts Scent Alone Stays True, and even Post-Op Conversation, slightly ahead of it in raw performance. What Is Real? still isn’t a skip though. It’s the cheapest way to make Gallagher genuinely good, and its Break Effect to healing loop plays directly into his kit.

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Best Alternatives to What Is Real?

If you’re willing to invest in a 5-star Light Cone, Scent Alone Stays True is the strongest overall pick for Gallagher, even though it’s actually Lingsha’s signature. At Superimposition 1, it boosts Break Effect by 60%, scaling to 100% at Superimposition 5.

After Gallagher uses his Ultimate on enemies, it inflicts a debuff that raises the damage those enemies take by 10%, scaling to 18%, and that number gets an extra 8% to 16% bump once his Break Effect passes 150%. Because his Traces already turn Break Effect into healing, this Light Cone lets him hit harder on offense without giving up his sustain role.

For a cheaper 4-star alternative, Post-Op Conversation raises Gallagher’s Energy Regeneration Rate by 8%, scaling to 16% at Superimposition 5, and it also boosts his Outgoing Healing right after he uses his Ultimate by 12%, scaling to 24%.

That Energy boost helps Gallagher reach his Ultimate faster to keep his team-wide debuff uptime consistent, which matters more for him than the raw healing bonus.

Best F2P Light Cone for Gallagher

Quid Pro Quo is Gallagher’s best F2P Light Cone, and you can pick it up for free from the Manifest Store. At the start of Gallagher’s turn, it regenerates 8 Energy for a random ally, other than himself, whose Energy is under 50%, scaling up to 16 Energy at Superimposition 5.

That’s a real quality-of-life boost for teams that lean on Ultimates for their core damage or support rotations, since it smooths out Energy gaps without any extra setup. It won’t outperform Scent Alone Stays True in a min-maxed run, but it’s a genuinely solid pick that costs nothing, and it pairs naturally with What Is Real? if you’d rather keep every piece of Gallagher’s kit free-to-play.

Verdict: Which Light Cone Should You Give Gallagher?

What Is Real? is the best pick for Gallagher if you want strong performance without spending anything, since it’s his signature-adjacent Light Cone and it’s fully free through the Manifest Store. Players chasing the highest possible ceiling should pull for Scent Alone Stays True instead, since it edges out every other option in raw Break Effect scaling and adds a real damage-amplifying debuff on top.

Budget players who already have Post-Op Conversation or Quid Pro Quo don’t need to feel behind, since either one still lets Gallagher do his job well in most content.

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FAQs

What is the best F2P Light Cone for Gallagher?

The best F2P Light Cone for Gallagher is Quid Pro Quo, since it’s a guaranteed pickup from the Manifest Store and regenerates Energy for a random low-Energy ally at the start of Gallagher’s turn. It’s a strong quality-of-life pick for any Energy-hungry team, even without spending a single Stellar Jade.

Is What Is Real? worth it for Gallagher?

Yes, What Is Real? is worth it for Gallagher because it’s his signature-adjacent Light Cone, boosting his Break Effect and giving him self-healing off Basic ATKs, and it’s completely free through the Manifest Store. It won’t out-damage the best 5-star option, but there’s no real reason to skip a pick this cheap and this well-suited to his kit.

Can Gallagher use Perfect Timing?

Yes, Gallagher can use Perfect Timing, and since it shares his Abundance Path, its full passive effect triggers for him instead of only the base stats. It boosts Effect RES and converts a portion of that into extra Outgoing Healing, which stacks naturally with Gallagher’s own healing kit.

What is the best Light Cone for Gallagher overall?

The best overall Light Cone for Gallagher is Scent Alone Stays True, thanks to its strong Break Effect scaling and the enemy Vulnerability debuff it adds after his Ultimate. It’s a 5-star pull, so it won’t be for every player, but it’s the clear top pick if you already have it or plan to pull for it.

What is Gallagher’s signature Light Cone?

Gallagher’s signature Light Cone is What Is Real?, a 4-star pick that boosts his Break Effect and lets him heal off his own Basic ATKs. It’s also obtainable for free through the Manifest Store, making it one of the rare signature Light Cones that’s fully F2P.