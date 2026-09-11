Gallagher HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

This Gallagher HSR character guide covers his kit, Eidolons, and whether he’s worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail based on what your roster already has.

Gallagher is one of the best free healers HSR has ever released, a 4-star Fire Abundance character who turns a debuff into his entire healing kit. Instead of casting heals directly, he inflicts Besotted on enemies so that any ally who attacks them gets healed back, and he backs that up with some of the highest Toughness damage a sustain unit can put out.

Gallagher at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 4★ Element Fire Path Abundance Role Support Released Version 2.1 (Words of Yore banner) Voice actors Erik Braa (EN)



Satoshi Mikami (JP)



Ma Yufei (CH)



Park Sang-hoon (KR) Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: S



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail?

Gallagher works as a security officer for the Bloodhound Family at Penacony, and he moonlights as an easygoing, slightly disheveled mixologist on the side. He’s unbothered about his own appearance and how he mixes his drinks, but he stays courteous to guests and quietly alert even when he seems relaxed.

He carries the weight of a complicated past that the story never spells out directly, and he never brings it up unprompted. Players first meet him during the Penacony arc, where his laid-back bartender routine hides a much sharper set of instincts.

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Gallagher’s Kit Explained

Gallagher’s entire kit runs on one loop: inflict Besotted, then let his allies’ attacks heal themselves. His Ultimate, Champagne Etiquette, inflicts Besotted on every enemy and enhances his next Basic ATK into Nectar Blitz, which hits far harder than a normal follow-up and also lowers the target’s ATK.

Any Besotted enemy that gets attacked by an ally triggers his Talent, Tipsy Tussle, restoring HP to whoever landed the hit and boosting the Break DMG that enemy takes.

Because Besotted-triggered healing scales off flat values instead of a percentage, Gallagher’s actual healing output depends heavily on how often his allies are attacking debuffed targets, not on traditional healing stats.

His Skill, Special Brew, gives him a direct single-target heal to fall back on when Besotted isn’t active on the right target yet. Between the Ultimate’s own Toughness damage and Nectar Blitz‘s follow-up hit, Gallagher also breaks enemy Toughness bars unusually fast for a support-role character.

Gallagher’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Gallagher’s Traces actually do, followed by his Eidolons.

Gallagher’s Traces

His Basic ATK, Corkage Fee, deals up to 100% of his ATK to a single enemy at Level 6, or up to 250% of his ATK as the enhanced Nectar Blitz after using his Ultimate, which also cuts the target’s ATK by up to 15% for 2 turns.

His Skill, Special Brew, heals a target ally for up to 1,600 HP at max Trace level, giving him a reliable single-target heal outside of the Besotted loop.

His Ultimate, Champagne Etiquette, inflicts Besotted on every enemy for 2 turns and deals up to 150% of his ATK as Fire DMG to all enemies, while also enhancing his next Basic ATK into Nectar Blitz.

His Talent, Tipsy Tussle, is the core of his kit. It makes Besotted targets take up to 12% more Break DMG, and it restores up to 640 HP to whichever ally lands the hit on them.

Gallagher’s Technique Artisan Elixir Immediately attacks the enemy on use. Upon entering battle, inflicts Besotted on all enemies for 2 turns and deals Fire DMG equal to 50% of Gallagher’s ATK to all enemies.

Gallagher’s Bonus Abilities Bottoms Up When Gallagher uses Nectar Blitz to attack a Besotted enemy, his Talent’s HP restore effect also applies to all other allies for that attack. Organic Yeast After using his Ultimate, Gallagher immediately Advances Forward his own Action by 100%. Novel Concoction Increases Gallagher’s Outgoing Healing by an amount equal to 50% of his Break Effect, up to a maximum Outgoing Healing increase of 75%.

Gallagher’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +28% Effect RES +13.3% Break Effect +18% HP

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Gallagher’s Eidolons

E1, Salty Dog, regenerates 20 Energy and grants a permanent 50% Effect RES boost the moment Gallagher enters battle, which lets you run less Effect RES on his relics.

E2, Lion’s Tail, is a genuine power spike: it lets his Skill cleanse a debuff from the target ally and gives that ally a 30% Effect RES buff for 2 turns, making it one of the best pulls if you already own him.

E4, Last Word, as an “Amazing” standout, since it extends the Besotted state’s duration by 1 more turn, giving you more windows to trigger his healing loop.

E3, E5, and E6 are a lower-priority group: they add small numeric boosts to his Skill, Basic ATK, Ultimate, and Talent levels, plus a Break Effect and Break Efficiency bump at E6. None of them change how Gallagher actually plays, but still, they’re pretty good upgrades to have

Gallagher Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Gallagher Good?

Gallagher is a strong pick specifically for teams built around Break Effect damage or an HP-sacrifice sustain check, like Boothill or Castorice.

Gallagher’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating S Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: S



Pure Fiction: S



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

He’s one of the strongest free 4-star sustain options in the game right now, capable of holding his own even against several limited 5-star healers thanks to his AoE-capable healing and heavy Super Break damage. His Besotted debuff also pairs naturally with damage dealers who want enemies debuffed to unlock their own kit, so he slots cleanly into teams that already lean on that mechanic.

Gallagher’s main limitation is that his Ultimate costs 110 Energy and both forms of his Basic ATK only return 20 Energy, so to compensate, he needs solid SPD investment on his build to keep his Besotted uptime consistent against faster enemies.

How to Get Gallagher in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Gallagher is a standard 4-star character, so he’s part of the shared 4-star pool on every Warp Banner, both the permanent Standard Warp and any active Character Event Warp. A single pull on any Warp costs either one Star Rail Pass or Star Rail Special Pass, both of which can be bought with 160 Stellar Jades. For spenders topping up, Oneiric Shards convert 1:1 with Stellar Jades.

Just remember, if you’re planning on topping up to get Gallagher’s Eidolons or his best Light Cones, it’s always worth checking the store’s Oneiric top-up bonuses, time-limited bundles, Nameless Honor Battle Pass, and Express Supply Pass before you buy anything. These will significantly increase the value of your top-ups and give you more pulls-per-spend.

Gallagher debuted in Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1 as a 4-star rate-up alongside Acheron’s Words of Yore banner. Since then, he’s remained in the standard 4-star pool with no dedicated rerun banner of his own, appearing instead as a rate-up option across many later character banners, most recently alongside Robin Summeretto and Hyacine’s Version 4.5 banners.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Gallagher in 2026?

Gallagher is an easy recommendation if your roster needs a sustain unit that can also contribute real damage. Build him ASAP the moment you have him, since he’s actually an excellent support that performs well even in challenging endgame modes despite his rarity, plus his sustain capabilities are already solid even at E0.

The main trade-off is his SPD requirement: without it, his Besotted uptime and his emergency AoE heal from his Bonus Abilities become harder to maintain consistently.

Should you pull for Gallagher, specifically? The answer is no unless you’re a dedicated Gallagher fan. He’s a very nice 4-star rate up in limited banners, but you’re better off spending your pulls elsewhere if the limited 5-star accompanying him doesn’t fit in your current roster or future investment plans.

Pros Cons ✅ Free 4-star pulled from any Warp Banner, no limited banner needed



✅ Talent turns ally attacks into healing, letting him sustain without spending his own turn



✅ Deals unusually high Toughness damage for a sustain unit, between his Ultimate and enhanced Basic ATK



✅ Bonus Ability grants a 100% Action Advance after his Ultimate



✅ Excellent healer for Castorice’s HP-sacrifice team



✅ Pairs naturally with debuff-focused damage dealers like Acheron and Dr. Ratio ❌ Needs real SPD investment since his Ultimate and Basic ATK barely regenerate Energy



❌ Besotted only heals the ally who lands the hit, so it lacks a true AoE heal component

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