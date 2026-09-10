Acheron HSR: Character Overview and Kit 2026

Acheron is a 5-star Lightning character on the Nihility path in Honkai Star Rail, and she boasts one of the most explosive Ultimates in the game. Despite her earlier debut compared to newer, hypertuned DPS units, she still sits comfortably in the upper echelons of the meta in terms of endgame performance to this day, and you’ll see exactly why below.

This character guide covers Acheron’s kit, her Traces and Eidolons, and what her current banner and top-up situation looks like for anyone planning a pull.

Acheron at a Glance: Character Profile

Rarity 5★ Element Lightning Path Nihility Role DPS Released Version 2.1 (Words of Yore banner) Reruns Version 2.6 (Words of Yore banner)



Version 3.2 (Indelible Coterie banner) Voice actors Allegra Clark (EN)



Sawashiro Miyuki (JP)



Juhuahua (CH)



Park Ji-yoon (KR) Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

Story and Background: Who is Acheron in Honkai Star Rail?

Acheron is a drifter who claims to be a Galaxy Ranger, though her true name is unknown even to the people who travel with her. She walks the cosmos alone, carrying a long sword she almost never actually draws, striking instead with the scabbard still on.

That restraint is a central part of her character. Her blade flicks out like lashing lightning when it does come free, and the implication that she is holding back something far more dangerous is palpable through nearly every scene she appears in.

She first steps into the story during the Penacony arc, where her sudden entrance reframes a lot of what the Astral Express crew thought they understood about the world around them. Her aloof, taciturn, yet undeniably dangerous nature matches the precise, punishing way her kit plays out in-combat.

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Acheron’s Kit Explained

Acheron’s kit runs on two connected resources, Slashed Dream and Crimson Knot, and her turn-to-turn play splits into two clear phases.

1. Building Slashed Dream before the Ultimate

Outside of her Ultimate, Acheron’s job is to accumulate Slashed Dream points and spread Crimson Knot stacks across the enemy team.

Her Skill generates a point of Slashed Dream directly, and so does any ally’s debuff application, which is why she is built to run alongside Nihility teammates who debuff often. Once she reaches 9 points of Slashed Dream, her Ultimate unlocks.

2. The Ultimate burst window

Once unlocked, her Ultimate enters a targeting sequence where she unleashes three Rainblade slashes followed by one automatic Stygian Resurge finisher. Each Rainblade strips Crimson Knot stacks from whichever enemy she targets, and the more stacks removed, the harder that hit lands.

During this whole sequence she also ignores enemy weakness types and shreds their All-Type RES, which is what lets her perform well even against enemies who are not weak to Lightning.

Acheron’s Traces and Eidolons Overview

Here’s what each of Acheron’s Traces actually do, followed by her Eidolons.

Acheron’s Traces

Her Basic ATK, Trilateral Wiltcross, deals Lightning DMG equal to up to 100% of her ATK to a single enemy at max level. It is her weakest tool and mostly exists as a filler action when her Skill is unavailable.

Her Skill, Octobolt Flash, grants her 1 point of Slashed Dream and inflicts 1 stack of Crimson Knot on a single target, dealing Lightning DMG up to 160% of her ATK to that target and up to 60% of her ATK to adjacent enemies. This is her main way of stacking Slashed Dream when teammates are not debuffing fast enough on their own.

Her Ultimate, Slashed Dream Cries in Red, sequentially unleashes Rainblade three times and Stygian Resurge once, dealing Lightning DMG up to 372% of her ATK to a single enemy and up to 300% of her ATK to other targets at max level.

Each Rainblade removes up to 3 Crimson Knot stacks from its target and deals bonus AoE DMG scaled to the stacks removed, while Stygian Resurge closes the sequence by hitting every enemy and clearing all remaining Crimson Knot.

Her Talent, Atop Rainleaf Hangs Oneness, is what unlocks the Ultimate once Slashed Dream reaches 9 points. During the Ultimate it reduces enemy Toughness regardless of Weakness Type and cuts all enemies’ All-Type RES by up to 20%. Outside of the Ultimate, it is also what grants Acheron a Slashed Dream point and a Crimson Knot stack whenever any ally inflicts a debuff during their own turn.

Acheron’s Technique Quadrivalent Ascendance Immediately attacks the enemy, dealing Lightning DMG equal to 200% of Acheron’s ATK to all enemies and reducing their Toughness regardless of Weakness Type. Instantly defeats normal enemies on hit, and no Technique Point is consumed if it misses.

Acheron’s Bonus Abilities Red Oni When battle starts, Acheron immediately gains 5 points of Slashed Dream and applies 5 stacks of Crimson Knot to a random enemy, and can now store up to 3 extra Slashed Dream points once she hits the cap. The Abyss While there are 1 or 2 other Nihility characters on the team, DMG from Acheron’s Basic ATK, Skill, and Ultimate is increased to 115% or 160% of its original value. Thunder Core Each Rainblade that hits a Crimson Knot target during her Ultimate raises her DMG by 30%, stacking up to 3 times, and her Stygian Resurge adds 6 extra hits of Lightning DMG equal to 25% of her ATK each.

Acheron’s Stat Bonuses (Total) +28% ATK +8% Lightning DMG +24% CRIT DMG

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Acheron’s Eidolons

Her E1, Silenced Sky Spake Sooth, raises her CRIT Rate by 18% when she hits debuffed enemies, which lets a player lean harder into CRIT DMG on her relics instead of splitting stats.

Her E2, Mute Thunder in Still Tempest, is arguably her biggest single upgrade. It lowers the number of Nihility teammates needed for The Abyss to hit its strongest tier from two down to one, and it grants her a Slashed Dream point and a Crimson Knot stack at the start of her own turn. This single Eidolon opens up team slots for Harmony units that would otherwise be off the table.

Her remaining Eidolons, E3 through E5, are smaller quality-of-life boosts: extra levels on her Ultimate and Basic ATK at E3, and extra levels on her Skill and Talent at E5, with a Vulnerability effect on enemies entering combat sitting in between at E4.

Her E6, Apocalypse, the Emancipator, adds All-Type RES penetration to her Ultimate DMG and turns her Basic ATK and Skill into Ultimate-type damage that also ignores Weakness Type, which meaningfully raises her ceiling for a full investment build.

Acheron Honkai Star Rail Meta Evaluation: Is Acheron Good?

Acheron is an EX-tier pick specifically for teams built around debuff-heavy Nihility comps.

Acheron’s Tier Ratings Overall Rating EX Endgame Ratings Memory of Chaos: EX



Pure Fiction: EX



Apocalyptic Shadow: EX

She’s a remarkably powerful damage dealer whose Ultimate ignores enemy weakness types entirely, so she performs well even outside a full Lightning-weak lineup. Her damage ceiling comes from a genuine self-buff that stacks on top of everything else in the DMG formula, and it’s not subject to the diminishing returns a typical percentage bonus runs into.

The tradeoff is that she wants frequent debuff uptime from her team to keep generating Slashed Dream quickly, so her damage output depends more on teammate choice than most other damage dealers in Honkai Star Rail.

How to Get Acheron in Honkai Star Rail: Banner, Warp Cost and Top-Up

Acheron is a limited 5-star, so she can only be pulled from her own Character Event Warp (Words of Yore banner) while it’s live, not from the permanent Standard Warp. A single pull on her banner costs one Star Rail Special Pass, which can be bought with 160 Stellar Jades. For spenders topping-up, Oneiric Shards convert 1:1 with Stellar Jades.

Just remember, if you’re planning on topping-up to get Acheron, her Eidolons, or her signature Light Cone, it’s always worth checking the store’s Oneiric top-up bonuses, time-limited bundles, Nameless Honor Battle Pass, and Express Supply Pass before you buy anything. These will significantly increase the value of your top-ups and give you more pulls-per-spend.

Acheron debuted in Version 2.1 on the Words of Yore banner, and she has run twice since then. Her most recent rerun was the shared Indelible Coterie banner during Version 3.2, running from April 9, 2025 to April 30, 2025.

Verdict: Should You Pull For Acheron in 2026?

Acheron is one of the most potent damage dealers currently available and is very much worth pulling for, provided you already own or are willing to pull for other top-tier Nihility characters.

Her Ultimate ignores Weakness Type entirely, so she does not need a Lightning-weak enemy to perform, and her self-buffs stack outside the normal damage formula instead of getting diluted by it. Newer players without a debuff-heavy roster yet should expect a slower ramp before she reaches her full potential, but she remains a strong long-term investment for Honkai Star Rail players building toward endgame content.

Pros Cons ✅ Her Ultimate hits multiple enemies at once, so she performs well across nearly every endgame mode without needing an AoE-specific team.



✅ Her Talent and Bonus Abilities stack a large, independent damage multiplier on top of everything else in the DMG formula.



✅ She ignores enemy Weakness Types and shreds All-Type RES during her Ultimate, so she is not locked to Lightning-weak fights.



✅ She frees up top-tier Harmony supports for a different team, since her own kit already covers most of what a Nihility comp needs.



✅ Her Technique can remove trash mobs before combat starts, which speeds up Simulated Universe and other multi-wave content. ❌ She wants two other Nihility teammates on the field to hit her highest damage ceiling, and the strongest Nihility options are themselves limited characters.



❌ Her free-to-play Light Cone options are thin, and her signature cone is a meaningful jump in consistency over the alternatives.



❌ She needs frequent debuff uptime from her team to keep generating Slashed Dream quickly, which can narrow which sustain unit fits best.

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